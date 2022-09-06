News
Sensex and Nifty50 go green as Reliance, Airtel and Icici Bank help the market recoup the day’s losses
India, one of the strongest emerging markets: Gary Schlossberg
Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told CNBC-TV18 that India, in his view, is one of the strongest emerging markets. The focus on the domestic economy is holding up quite well for India, he says.
He expects the Fed and the ECB to become more aggressive in tightening their monetary policies.
“Higher interest rates will create a kind of headwind or at least a test for the Indian market. On top of that, we are just entering a global downturn led by Europe and to some extent the US and China trying to revive their economy… We believe that will only be partially successful later than earlier. Those will be the two key tests I think for the Indian market by the end of the year. year. We are just entering this phase. And the real test awaits us”, adds Schlossberg.
Projecting the best-case and worst-case scenarios for the Ravens’ rookie class
If a successful NFL draft class produces a couple of starters on cheap contracts, the Ravens’ 2022 group is already ahead of schedule. Two rookies, center Tyler Linderbaum and punter Jordan Stout, are expected to start in Week 1, and two more, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely, could get starter-level snaps.
Expectations for the class were high well before Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta turned one first-round pick into two on the draft’s opening night. The buzz grew after he took outside linebacker David Ojabo, a first-round talent, in the second round and defensive tackle Travis Jones, a top-50 prospect, in the third round. An impressive preseason only confirmed the group’s talent. And now?
“It remains to be seen, I would say, but I really do think that they’ll contribute a lot,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “It’s a lot of guys in the class, and we still have some guys to come back [from injury]. … There’s still pieces to that thing that aren’t even out there. But, again, I expect a lot from those guys and I really think they are going to have a good year, but they have to go out and do it.”
Life in the NFL isn’t easy for a rookie, but neither is life in the AFC. Here’s a look at how the Ravens’ first-year players can contribute this season — and what might hold them back.
Safety Kyle Hamilton
Best-case scenario: Hamilton’s tackling ability and range in coverage make him a staple in the Ravens’ nickel and dime packages (five and six defensive backs, respectively) and a standout on special teams. His chameleonic skill set helps unlock the Ravens’ defense, forcing quarterbacks to account for him as a blitzer, deep safety and tight end blanket. Hamilton gets Lin-Manuel Miranda to tweet about the Ravens again.
Worst-case scenario: Hamilton’s unexpected tackling issues carry over into the regular season, hurting a defense that’s struggled in recent years to limit damage after the catch. In coverage, offenses find a way to isolate him against quicker, faster receivers, making him more of a liability than an asset on passing downs.
Center Tyler Linderbaum
Best-case scenario: Linderbaum has a Creed Humphrey-like rookie year and emerges as one of the NFL’s best centers. His quickness and technique open up the Ravens’ zone-running game. Despite his size, he holds his own against the bigger nose tackles on the Ravens’ schedule. And, maybe most importantly, every shotgun and pistol snap he delivers to quarterback Lamar Jackson is catchable.
Worst-case scenario: Linderbaum’s Lisfranc (foot) sprain limits his effectiveness or, worse, sidelines him for part of the season. His smaller frame and limited wingspan makes him an easy target for bull-rushing nose tackles. There are growing pains as he adjusts from Iowa’s traditional, under-center offense to the Ravens’ diverse playbook and shotgun-heavy approach.
Outside linebacker David Ojabo
Best-case scenario: Ojabo returns by the middle of the season and develops into a dangerous designated pass rusher. Fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon, he pairs with Odafe Oweh to give the Ravens two of the NFL’s fastest edge rushers and one of the league’s best high school reunion stories. Ojabo shows the strip-sack ability that made him so dangerous at Michigan under coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Worst-case scenario: Ojabo’s not ready to play until 2023.
Defensive tackle Travis Jones
Best-case scenario: Jones overcomes his preseason knee injury to play early and often on a deep defensive line. He’s stout enough against the run to stand in for Michael Pierce as a two-gap nose tackle and explosive enough to earn snaps on passing downs. Jones finishes the season with a handful of sacks, raising hopes that he could be the Ravens’ answer to Cameron Heyward. Teammates quit ribbing him about Connecticut football.
Worst-case scenario: Jones’ knee sprain lingers throughout the season, limiting his playing time and hurting his development. His strength can’t compensate for his inconsistent technique, and he gets stuck behind Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington in the competition for interior pass-rush snaps.
Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele
Best-case scenario: Faalele, a right tackle throughout his college career, cross-trains at left tackle, boosting his value as a reserve lineman. He stays healthy, improves his flexibility and hones his pass-blocking technique, putting him on track to start in 2023. Somehow, some way, the Ravens find a way to get him a touch near the goal line.
Worst-case scenario: An injury to Morgan Moses forces Faalele into action prematurely, and the Ravens’ woes at right tackle return. Faalele struggles with his footwork against speed rushers and with his balance as a run blocker. His confidence plummets heading into the offseason.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis
Best-case scenario: Armour-Davis, dogged by injuries throughout his college career, makes it through his first NFL season unscathed. He contributes on special teams and gives the secondary an overqualified fourth or fifth cornerback, helping the Ravens hold up against spread passing attacks like the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills’.
Worst-case scenario: Injuries strike again, hindering Armour-Davis’ development and depleting the Ravens’ depth once more at a snakebitten position.
Tight end Charlie Kolar
Best-case scenario: Kolar returns from injured reserve in October, fully recovered from sports hernia surgery, and works his way into a deep tight end rotation. His 6-foot-6 frame makes him a jump-ball threat in an offense that finished 14th last season in red-zone touchdown rate. With the help of Nick Boyle, Patrick Ricard and the Ravens’ strength coaches, Kolar improves his blocking and starts to realize his potential as an in-line tight end.
Worst-case scenario: Like wide receiver Rashod Bateman last year, Kolar has to wait until the offseason to fully recover from his preseason surgery. With the emergence of Isaiah Likely and the return to health of Boyle, he rarely sees the field and struggles to develop a connection with Jackson.
Punter Jordan Stout
Best-case scenario: Stout doesn’t need long to prove he’s one of the NFL’s better punters. He flips the field with 60-yard bombs, pins opponents deep in their end with perfectly weighed punts and befuddles returners with a Sam Koch-esque range of kicks. As a holder, he doesn’t mess things up for kicker Justin Tucker.
Worst-case scenario: Stout’s booming leg does more harm than good, outkicking his coverage every now and then and compromising the Ravens’ lane integrity. As a holder, he does mess things up for Tucker.
Tight end Isaiah Likely
Best-case scenario: Likely’s preseason form carries over into the regular season, where he earns more than 50% of the offensive snaps. With All-Pro Mark Andrews attracting double teams, Likely becomes a go-to receiver for Jackson. His understanding of zone coverages earns him regular targets, and his slippery ability as a ball carrier makes him the Ravens’ most dangerous weapon after the catch. Likely puns abound during Ravens broadcasts.
Worst-case scenario: Likely’s shortcomings as a blocker make him a liability on early downs and near the goal line for the run-heavy Ravens. In obvious passing situations, he’s not dynamic enough to earn regular snaps over Andrews, the team’s top option in the slot, or wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.
Cornerback Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams
Best-case scenario: Like Armour-Davis, Williams helps out on special teams and fortifies the secondary as a reserve cornerback. Unlike Armour-Davis, he continues to cross-train at safety, giving the Ravens another versatile defensive back entering 2023.
Worst-case scenario: Williams’ smaller frame and average athleticism limit his contributions on special teams and on defense. He’s a victim of the Ravens’ weekly roster squeeze and is rarely activated on game day.
Running back Tyler Badie
Best-case scenario: Badie impresses on the practice squad and makes his way onto the 53-man roster by season’s end. He earns time on special teams and the occasional carry on offense. Finally running behind a starting-level offensive line, Badie shows his potential as an NFL-level running back.
Worst-case scenario: Badie languishes on the practice squad and enters his second season in Baltimore on the roster bubble.
Rating agency Moody’s maintains its sovereign credit rating at Baa3 stable
Mumbai:
The impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, rising inflation and tighter global financial conditions are unlikely to derail India’s economic recovery from the pandemic, ratings agency Moody’s said in a statement on Tuesday. .
Moody’s Investor Service retained its sovereign rating on India at Baa3 with a stable outlook, the statement said.
“Key credit challenges include low per capita income, high public debt, low debt affordability and limited government effectiveness,” the agency said in the statement.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Celtic v Real Madrid LIVE stream: Hoops set for Champions League return, La Liga giants involved in first European encounter with Scottish club since loss to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen
Celtic are set for a mouth-watering clash with European giants Real Madrid in their first Champions League game in five years tonight.
The Hoops will be full of confidence heading into this clash after a 4-0 victory over fierce Old Firm rivals Rangers.
But Celtic have never won their first game in a Champions League campaign and come up against current holder Real Madrid.
Ange Postecoglou’s side can however take some consolation from the last time Los Blancos faced a Scottish club in Europe.
Madrid are famous for losing 2-1 to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in extra time in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final.
Celtic v Real Madrid: Date and how to follow
This Champions League Group F fixture will take place on Tuesday, September 6.
Kick-off at Glasgow’s Celtic Park will start at 8 p.m.
The clash will be shown on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
BT Sport customers can stream the game live through their app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.
Celtic v Real Madrid: team news
The hosts could be without Kyogo Furuhashi following a shoulder injury he suffered against Rangers, with Carl Starfelt also a doubt.
Yosuke Ideguchi remains sidelined but Oliver Abildgaard could be in line to make his debut after arriving on loan from Rubin Kazan.
As for Madrid, Karim Benzema was absent from pre-match training at Parkhead but is part of the club’s traveling squad.
Eden Hazard could be in contention for a move if the Frenchman is rested, but players like Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are injured.
Celtic vs Real Madrid: what was said?
Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Celtic are his side’s toughest opponents so far this season.
“Tuesday we have the toughest game of this first half of the season,” Ancelotti said. “We are going to face a team that plays great football and we have to be ready.
“Our goal is to play good football and collect points and wins.
“We are able to play well, with the quality we have, to combine good and good in transitions. The team dynamic is good and we are confident in our abilities.
Celtic vs Real Madrid: Match Stats
- Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored 15 UEFA Champions League goals last season; only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more in a single edition of the tournament (17 in 2013-14, 16 in 2015-16). The Frenchman is tied with Robert Lewandowski on 86 total goals in the competition, joint-third all-time behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (125).
- This will be Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s 19th season as UEFA Champions League manager; he has seen his sides progress from the first group stage in 15 of his last 16 editions, only failing with Napoli in 2018-19 in that time. Ancelotti has already faced Celtic six times in the competition, all as Milan manager from 2004 to 2007, losing just once (W3 D2).
- Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is set to become the first Australian to manage in the UEFA Champions League. Overall, he is the fifth manager to take charge of Celtic in the tournament, following Martin O’Neill, Gordon Strachan, Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers.
- Celtic have never won their first game of a season in the UEFA Champions League in 10 previous attempts (D2 L8); only RSC Anderlecht have played more editions of the tournament without ever winning their first game (12).
- Real Madrid are playing their 27th edition of the UEFA Champions League, a joint record with Barcelona, including a 26th consecutive season, the longest running streak of any team. The Spanish side have progressed from their 30 group stages in the competition (including the second group stages).
- Celtic qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017-18 under Brendan Rodgers. The Scottish side have been knocked out of the group stage in their last three tournament appearances (2013-14, 2016-17, 2017-18), most recently advancing in 2012-13.
- The reigning UEFA Champions League champions have only been knocked out of their first group stage in one of the last 28 seasons, with Chelsea pulling out in 2012-13. Only one of the last 27 holders has lost their first game in the following season’s competition after winning the Champions League (W16 D10), with Liverpool losing 2-0 at Napoli in 2019-20.
- It will be Real Madrid’s first European encounter with a Scottish club since the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final, which they lost to Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen 2-1 after extra time.
- Celtic have lost eight of their last 10 UEFA Champions League games against Spanish opponents (W2), including each of their last four games in a row, all against Barcelona from 2013 to 2016.
- Celtic and Real Madrid only faced each other in the quarter-finals of the 1979-80 European Cup. The Spanish team won 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 2-0 but winning the second 3-0.
OPEC+ decision a ‘political snub’ and ‘symbolic snub’, analysts say
OPEC+’s decision to implement a small production cut is more of a political statement and a symbolic message sent by the alliance, analysts said.
On Monday, the group announced a small oil production cut of 100,000 barrels per day to support prices. Last month, OPEC+ decided to increase oil production by the same target of 100,000 barrels per day.
“Essentially, it’s like zero sum for the market,” said Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting. “The increase [in oil production] last month was next to nothing too…and now we’re talking about taking them off.”
Wald said the underlying message is more important than the cut itself.
“The symbolic significance of this drop is, I think, much more important for the market,” Wald said, adding that the price of Brent had “increased so much” following the decision.
Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday after OPEC’s announcement. The rally has since run out of steam, paring gains in Tuesday’s trading. Brent Crude is hovering around $95 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate is hovering around $88 a barrel.
“It’s more of a political snub to the president [Joe] Biden as well as the European Union, signaling that OPEC is going to go its own way and want to protect those higher prices,” said Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates, who also mentioned that the cut was “pretty paltry “.
“[They’re] basically saying – look, we talked about a cut. A cut is totally within our power and we could very well impose a cut that is much bigger than that,” Wald said, adding that Russia’s influence is quite significant within OPEC+.
Price cap could end up ‘pushing up the price of oil’
Both analysts were skeptical about the effectiveness of Russia’s oil price cap.
Last week, the G-7 countries agreed to cap Russian oil prices to reduce the flow of funds to Moscow’s war chest and lower the cost of oil to consumers.
“[It] doesn’t look like India is really about to sign here. And neither does China,” Wald said. She explained that even if some countries agree not to buy oil from Russia, other countries like India and China could buy those barrels at a discount.
“I just don’t see how it works except to end up driving up the price of oil for everyone except those who continue to buy Russian oil,” she said.
Similarly, Lipow said the price cap is unsustainable because China and India “already benefit from heavily discounted Russian oil” and have nothing to gain from jumping on the bandwagon.
Lipow added that the price cap protects consumers from paying higher prices rather than reducing oil demand.
“They have no incentive to reduce demand… What that means is that governments across Europe are going to print money to send to consumers and go into more debt.”
‘Let’s go!’ with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray returning for season 2
Tom Brady still has “unfinished business”.
The seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion reunited with former All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Gray at the launch of Season 2 of their Sirius XM radio show on Monday.
“Let’s go!” debuted Brady, 45, talking about his decision to return for his 23rd season and sharing his reaction to being named No. 1 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.
“You came back after retiring for a short time because you said there was unfinished business,” Gray said. “What exactly would it be after winning seven Super Bowls?”
Brady said he felt he still owed something to the city of Tampa, especially after the tough 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.
“Well, I just felt like I had a little bit left. And I want to give it a shot. And I owed it to my teammates, our great coaches and our whole organization,” Brady said.
The QB superstar also spoke of his excitement for the Buccaneers’ upcoming season, with the team’s new look on the offensive line and new addition of star Julio Jones joining a receiving corps loaded with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.
The Buccaneers dealt a blow to their offensive front, as Brady noted the loss of guard Alex Cappa to the Bengals, retired guard Ali Marpe and Ryan Jensen to an injury sustained in training camp.
Although with a new and improved offensive line, Brady admitted the rookies have a lot of work to do.
Gray also acknowledged that the 45-year-old superstar is the NFL’s oldest active player and was ranked No. 1 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.
“Obviously it’s very flattering anytime you get recognition from your peers. It’s a very cool thing,” the future Hall of Fame QB said.
“I will look back on many accomplishments and feel very privileged and blessed to be playing for a long time. But I’ve always thought these are ultimate team rewards.
Brady also spoke about what’s different now about playing at the age of 45 compared to when he was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
“I think I’m a better football player now, obviously. This also comes with many other aspects of life that continue to change. Because it’s your life, and I think I alluded to it a few weeks ago, everyone faces different things in their life,” Brady said.
“So even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school who also plays football. I have a 12 year old going through his life. I have a 9 year old daughter going through her life. And I have parents.
“I have a lot of things that are really important off-pitch activities and goals that you’re also trying to maximize. So we all have different things going on and I think once football season comes around I really focus on what I need to do and how I need to focus.
The Buccaneers are just days away from their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with Brady noting how challenging it will be despite his preparation.
“We are up against a good team. The Cowboys are very talented in all three phases,” Brady said. “They do a very good job with their defensive scheme, they change their fronts a lot. They change their covers.
The Buccaneers will be looking for the first win of the season, though Brady knows it’s a long time coming back to the Super Bowl.
“We’re going to have a good week of training, putting ourselves in the best possible prepared position. And now we’re going to go out there and we have to see if we can do the job.”
“Let’s go!” will air every Monday on SiriusXM throughout the 2022 NFL season, as it will be available on all major podcast platforms.
August UK construction PMI 49.2 vs. 48.0 expected
Although below estimates, this is another weak report, with new orders growth the slowest since June 2020. S&P Global notes that:
“The construction sector in the UK looks set to have a tough time, according to the latest PMI data. Not only has construction activity fallen for the second consecutive month, but a range of survey indicators have indicated further weakness ahead.New orders slowed at a torrid pace, while worries about the sector and the economy in general led to a drop in confidence.
“Weakness in activity was widespread in August, with none of the three categories monitored immune to a broader slowdown. Business activity fell into contraction for the first time in just over a year. year and a half, and while real estate activity has increased, the segment has seen broad stagnation over the past three months.
“Pricing and supply pressures showed further signs of easing as lower demand across the sector lifted pressure on suppliers. Meanwhile, the main bright spot from the latest survey has been a solid increase in employment. That said, hiring at least partly reflects a continued grip-following the pandemic. If activity continues to decline, companies will likely soon find that their staffing capacity is sufficient and will suspend hiring.
GBP
The Pound Sterling (GBP) or Pound Sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia and other Pacific territories. The British pound is currently the fourth most traded currency in the world in foreign exchange markets after the US dollar, the euro and the Japanese yen. As the oldest currency in continuous use, the GBP holds significant weight in the global market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency. The Bank of England (BoE) is the authoritative central bank responsible for curating the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland. What factors affect the GBP? Like any widely traded currency, several factors affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy has an extremely important impact. Any announcement or policy decision from the BoE is always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP. Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as inflation levels carry a lot of weight and regularly affect the value of the GBP in the currency markets. Other metrics of note include measures of UK gross domestic product (GDP) or growth, consumer sentiment or confidence. More recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout from the negotiations has added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP. At the time of writing, the UK is heading towards a historic schism with Europe, although an agreement has yet to be reached with the two sides unable to reach a deal. With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any development or eventual Brexit outcome will be hugely important to the GBP’s short- and long-term value.
