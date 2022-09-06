“Strangled Sick Mother, Read Gita”

Newsletter Sign-Up
New Delhi:
A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and sat with the body for three days before killing himself at their home in Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Sunday.
The man, Kshitij, left a 77-page suicide note detailing how and why he killed his mother, and his battle with depression, according to police.
Kshitij strangled his mother, Mithilesh, and slit her throat on Thursday, police said. His father had died 10 years ago.
He stayed with his mother’s body for three days and used deodorants to cover up the foul smell, police said, citing the memo.
“He mentioned that since childhood he had been alone and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he said. he stated, his mother did not give him any money and he and his mother were suffering from an illness,” a policeman said.
The note said his mother had “been through a lot and he wanted her free,” the officer said.
Kshitij wrote that he first strangled his mother with a chain. After 10 minutes, he slit her throat because he had read somewhere that “the soul would not attain salvation if a person was strangled,” police said. He apparently read a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita and sprinkled ‘Ganga Jal’ or holy water on his mother’s body so that she would attain salvation, they added.
On Sunday, Kshitij received a call from a friend of his mother, a neighbor, around 7 p.m. He told her that her mother had died three days ago and that he was going to kill himself too. He also told her the body was in the house, police said.
The shocked neighbor immediately informed the police, who then came to the scene and broke into their home. Police found her mother’s “very decomposed” body in the toilet, while Khitij’s body was found in a room.
The suicide note stated that Kshitij had been depressed for some time and could not bear the medical bills of his mother and himself as he was unemployed.
Kshitij’s father, Shri Niwas, was a retired government official. After his death, the mother and son had survived on his monthly pension, police said.
Premier League refereeing standards came under fire this weekend, and for good reason.
But just as fans thought the use of VAR couldn’t get any worse, an offside call outside the league gave last weekend’s controversies in the top flight a run for their money.
West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton were all in shock last weekend as they all had goals scored after VAR reviews.
Premier League officials have also been heavily criticized for failing to point out a potential foul by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk on Everton new boy Amadou Onana in the Merseyside derby.
But those decisions pale in comparison to the howl of a decision against non-league side Turton FC.
The Blackburn-based side, who play in the West Lancashire League Premier Division, were advancing on the pitch.
But as the ball was well played to their leader, the linesman raised his flag – despite the striker being miles away from him.
And Turton’s manager wasn’t very happy, to say the least…
The gaffer went crazy when the linesman raised his flag before the player had even reached the ball, and also despite being inside his own half when the forward pass been carried out.
But the lino remained convinced he had made the right call, as the manager waved his arms and shouted at him.
Footage of the decision was posted on Twitter by Turton’s chairman, and the non-league club owner couldn’t resist making a wry comment about the shout-out.
“Another close offside decision goes against Turton FC,” he wrote, alongside two sets of eye emojis.
So, frustrated fans of Premier League clubs, at least you now know it could be a whole lot worse.
I should have gone to Specsavers, lino!
Last year, the vegan food market was considered a $27 billion industry, a figure that is expected to more than double within a decade. This has not gone unnoticed by major incumbent food and drink players such as Nestlé, which last year launched a range of plant-based dairy products under the Wunda brand, while rival Unilever has doubled its vegan offerings.
But any company looking to develop successful plant-based food alternatives often faces challenges when trying to replicate certain products traditionally made from animal-based ingredients. Dairy products, in particular, have their problems, as recreating the “creaminess” without using real cream is not easy – and existing dairy-free solutions such as coconut oil or palm oil are not so environmentally sustainable.
That’s something Swiss startup Cultivated Biosciences sets out to solve, creating something akin to a high-fat cream using a non-GMO yeast fermentation process.
Founded in Zurich in 2021 by Tomas Turner and Dimitri Zogg, Cultivated Biosciences is one of countless companies working in a sustainable food space that strives to reduce humans’ dependence on animals for sustenance, ranging from chicken and seafood to sausage sea. Dairy products are also attracting the attention of entrepreneurs and investors around the world, with companies like Brown Foods recently raising funds to develop cell culture “cow-free” milk in a lab, while Better Dairy and New Culture use precision fermentation techniques to help provide the necessary milk proteins that are lacking in other dairy-free alternatives.
Cultivated Biosciences, for its part, approaches the problem from a slightly different angle — it focuses squarely on “texture” to help vegan food producers create products that “feel” closer to the real McCoy.
“We’re working on the fat and surrounding microstructure that give dairy products their incredible mouthfeel,” CEO Tomas Turner told TechCrunch. “We’ve developed a high-fat ingredient that you can imagine as a 20% fat cream, with a mouthfeel and color indistinguishable from dairy products.”
As for how the company creates this, Turner said it uses a one-step process that begins with oleaginous (oily) yeast, which it then ferments according to the needs of its product-branded customers. vegan dairy and the specific products they make. – be it yoghurt, cheese, ice cream or something else.
“We can concentrate, dilute or dry cream, very similar to how you process dairy products,” Turner added.
To help take the product to the next stages of commercialization, Cultivated Biosciences announced today that it has raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding, the money Turner said will be used to optimize its production process, perform additional R&D and enter product development trials with what will be its first customers next year, with plans to launch its first products shortly thereafter. The company will also have to go through regulatory approval processes in its target markets, including Novel Food in the EU and GRAS (Generally Regarded as Safe) in the US.
“We’ll start doing test launches in 2024 in the US, we’ll expand into Europe in 2025, and we’ll continually expand marketing as we ramp up production,” Turner said.
The Cultivated Biosciences pre-seed round was led by Swiss-based Wingman Ventures, with participation from Big Idea Ventures, Blue Horizon, Proveg International, among other backers.
Rhode Islanders hoping to enjoy one last day of summer sunshine on Labor Day were disappointed and in danger Monday as severe flooding swept through the state.
As flash flooding rapidly increased on highways and side streets, a building collapsed on Peace Street in Providence.
The building was unoccupied and no one was injured in the incident, WJAR reported. Several nearby streets and intersections were closed so workers could clean up the debris.
The building was being constructed for a strip mall plaza, according to WJAR. The part of the building that collapsed was not yet developed and most of the construction was taking place on the other side of the building. Bystanders heard creaking noises and noticed the roof was not draining.
On I-95, floodwaters washed up the sides of cars, trapping passengers inside and forcing police to help drivers slowly back up amid stalled traffic.
On Pleasant Valley Parkway in Providence, a Twitter user reported seeing water spilling in front of an overpass and pulling a car, submerging the vehicle more than halfway.
At 7 p.m., transit officers said that all major arteries have been cleared and reopened. Crews planned to work through Monday night to resolve any outstanding issues.
A flood warning was extended until 10:30 p.m. Monday night for large swaths of the state, with other areas downgraded to a flood watch designation.
About two weeks ago, drivers on the East Providence Freeway experienced extensive flooding near the Taunton Avenue ramp, according to WJAR. There was construction going on in the area and sumps designed to receive normal amounts of rain were overflowing.
More showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Providence, which will give way to clearer skies later in the week.
Mega Job Fair Srinagar A divisional level mega job fair, first of its kind event, was inaugurated at Jammu and Kashmir’s Amar Singh College on Sunday, where a platform was provided to educated unemployed youth of Kashmir Division to come face to face with job providerThe divisional level mega job fair was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan at Amar Singh College.More than 40 companies participated in the event and around 2,000 job seekers from all 10 districts of the Kashmir division participated in the event and also interacted with company representatives.
Speaking to the media, Sarita Chauhan spoke at length about bridging the gap between the demand and supply in the job market. She impressed upon stakeholders to counsel and guide the students to take up skill-oriented courses to enhance their employabilitWhile addressing the industry representatives, she emphasized on the registration of private companies as job providers on the Employment portal (www.jakemp.nic.in).She further directed the private company representatives to list out the skill requirements in their respective sectors and notify the vacancies available to them from time to time.
The Commissioner Secretary further instructed the Director Employment to strengthen and diversify the Counselling of youth and try to build a connection with the industrThe representatives from various companies and industries also spoke at the occasion and showed enthusiasm in this step of getting connected with youth through the Department.
The Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani informed the gathering that such job fairs will be replicated in all the districts of UT of J-K.
During the fair, 1,200 youth were shortlisted/registered by private companies, 15 youth were handed over offer letters on spot and 150 youth were selected for training in hotel management after which they will be recruited in the same field.( ANI).
The post Mega Job Fair Srinagar 1,200 Youth Shortlisted, Registered By Private Companies appeared first on JK Breaking News.
A 30-year-old man died after disappearing underwater on Labor Day while swimming at a summer youth camp in north-central Minnesota.
The Crow Wing County sheriff’s office responded to a call at about 1:37 p.m. Monday at the North Star Camp on Rice Lake in Brainerd.
A staff member from a southern Minnesota school had gone underwater while swimming. The staff member, from Hutchinson, was with a group of students on a weekend retreat.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a student with the group retrieved the man from the water. Deputies, along with medics from North Memorial Health Ambulance, administered lifesaving measures before the man was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, where he was later pronounced dead.
His body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death was not yet confirmed Monday evening as the investigation continued.
The name of the victim was withheld Monday pending notification of family.
Washington:
A military contractor who pleaded guilty in the worst corruption scandal in US Navy history has escaped house arrest in San Diego, the US Marshals Service announced Monday.
“Leonard Francis cut off his GPS monitoring anklet on Sunday morning,” Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo told AFP in a statement.
Known as “Fat Leonard”, Francis was due to be sentenced in three weeks, according to US media.
Francis, a Malaysian national who ran a military contracting company in Singapore, pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering some $500,000 in bribes to naval officers to direct official labor to his yards. naval officers, doing work on US ships for which prosecutors say he overcharged the Navy for , to the tune of $35 million.
Police were dispatched to his San Diego residence on Sunday after the agency monitoring his anklet reported a problem with the device, Castillo said.
“When they arrived, they noticed that there was no one home,” he said.
“They then informed the US Marshals who visited the house and verified that he was no longer there. At this time, several leads are being investigated.”
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the severed GPS bracelet was found in the house, while neighbors said they saw U-Haul moving trucks coming and going on the property in the days leading up to his escape.
Francis was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty two years later. He suffered from numerous health issues, including kidney cancer, which led to him being released on house arrest in 2018 while acting as a cooperating witness for federal prosecutors.
He was due to be sentenced on September 22.
So far, four navy officers have been found guilty in the case, while 29 others, including navy officials, contractors and Francis himself, have pleaded guilty, US media said. .
