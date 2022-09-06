“Strangled Sick Mother, Read Gita”

Police recovered a 77-page suicide note from his (representational) home

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and sat with the body for three days before killing himself at their home in Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Sunday.

The man, Kshitij, left a 77-page suicide note detailing how and why he killed his mother, and his battle with depression, according to police.

Kshitij strangled his mother, Mithilesh, and slit her throat on Thursday, police said. His father had died 10 years ago.

He stayed with his mother’s body for three days and used deodorants to cover up the foul smell, police said, citing the memo.

“He mentioned that since childhood he had been alone and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he said. he stated, his mother did not give him any money and he and his mother were suffering from an illness,” a policeman said.

The note said his mother had “been through a lot and he wanted her free,” the officer said.

Kshitij wrote that he first strangled his mother with a chain. After 10 minutes, he slit her throat because he had read somewhere that “the soul would not attain salvation if a person was strangled,” police said. He apparently read a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita and sprinkled ‘Ganga Jal’ or holy water on his mother’s body so that she would attain salvation, they added.

On Sunday, Kshitij received a call from a friend of his mother, a neighbor, around 7 p.m. He told her that her mother had died three days ago and that he was going to kill himself too. He also told her the body was in the house, police said.

The shocked neighbor immediately informed the police, who then came to the scene and broke into their home. Police found her mother’s “very decomposed” body in the toilet, while Khitij’s body was found in a room.

The suicide note stated that Kshitij had been depressed for some time and could not bear the medical bills of his mother and himself as he was unemployed.

Kshitij’s father, Shri Niwas, was a retired government official. After his death, the mother and son had survived on his monthly pension, police said.