Teacher inspires students and staff with positive attitude amid tragic loss

Teachers are passionate about what they do and dedicated to the students they teach. But sometimes the learning extends beyond the classroom and life teaches you some of the hardest lessons.

For Ryan Albright, a physical education teacher at Campus International School in Cleveland, a lesson he learned from his mother early in life is once again catching on.

“My mother always said, ‘just love.’ And so that’s what I want everybody to do, it’s just love,” Albright said.

Albright has been teaching at Campus International since the school opened in 2010. Every morning you can find him greeting students as they get off the bus and exchanging jokes as they eat breakfast. .

“It’s the best school in the world for me,” Albright said. “Children are the best. It’s just a magical place.

But Campus International is not just a place of education. For Mr Albright, it feels more like a place of refuge, providing an outlet to help channel the grief over the loss of his 11-year-old son Luke.

“My son had a six-year battle with neuroblastoma, and it ended on June 17 of this year,” he said.

Luke was diagnosed when he was just three years old. Losing a child is a tragedy that no parent can prepare for, and the grief can be overwhelming.

“It was awful,” Albright said.

However, his students helped him heal and Campus International became a place for him to continue spreading the lesson his mother taught him as a child: just love.

“They are an extension of my children, these CM1 students. So when I see them, I see my kids,” Albright said. “And I know how I would like them to be treated in school.”

Through this unimaginable tragedy, Albright showed up to work every day with a smile on his face, inspiring staff and students alike.

“I think when you go to that place where you want to complain about little things, you think of Mr. Albright,” manager Julie Beers said. “I think it’s particularly admirable that he’s teaching kids the exact age of Luke. Just coming to school every day and looking at the faces of the students who are his son’s age and giving it my all, I think it’s amazing.

Mr. Albright’s lesson in “right love” is proof that what you send out in life has a way of finding its way back. The fourth-grade PE class starts their day with stretching and a new activity, but not before they’ve showered their favorite teacher with chants and songs.

“They occupy my day. My mind is busy. I love the hugs I get. I like the “we love you, Mr. Albright” I always get the “how’s your son, Mr. Albright?” “Which I still love too, because he’s doing really well right now,” he said.

