News
Teacher inspires students and staff with positive attitude amid tragic loss
CLEVELAND — Throughout September, News 5 is committed to showcasing a teacher who goes above and beyond for his students.
Last month, we received dozens of submissions from teachers worthy of a back-to-school surprise. After teaming up with Meijer to take a local educator on a back-to-school shopping spree, they’re keeping the kindness going by continuing to give back to instructors in northeast Ohio.
Teachers are passionate about what they do and dedicated to the students they teach. But sometimes the learning extends beyond the classroom and life teaches you some of the hardest lessons.
For Ryan Albright, a physical education teacher at Campus International School in Cleveland, a lesson he learned from his mother early in life is once again catching on.
“My mother always said, ‘just love.’ And so that’s what I want everybody to do, it’s just love,” Albright said.
Albright has been teaching at Campus International since the school opened in 2010. Every morning you can find him greeting students as they get off the bus and exchanging jokes as they eat breakfast. .
“It’s the best school in the world for me,” Albright said. “Children are the best. It’s just a magical place.
But Campus International is not just a place of education. For Mr Albright, it feels more like a place of refuge, providing an outlet to help channel the grief over the loss of his 11-year-old son Luke.
“My son had a six-year battle with neuroblastoma, and it ended on June 17 of this year,” he said.
Luke was diagnosed when he was just three years old. Losing a child is a tragedy that no parent can prepare for, and the grief can be overwhelming.
“It was awful,” Albright said.
However, his students helped him heal and Campus International became a place for him to continue spreading the lesson his mother taught him as a child: just love.
“They are an extension of my children, these CM1 students. So when I see them, I see my kids,” Albright said. “And I know how I would like them to be treated in school.”
Through this unimaginable tragedy, Albright showed up to work every day with a smile on his face, inspiring staff and students alike.
“I think when you go to that place where you want to complain about little things, you think of Mr. Albright,” manager Julie Beers said. “I think it’s particularly admirable that he’s teaching kids the exact age of Luke. Just coming to school every day and looking at the faces of the students who are his son’s age and giving it my all, I think it’s amazing.
Mr. Albright’s lesson in “right love” is proof that what you send out in life has a way of finding its way back. The fourth-grade PE class starts their day with stretching and a new activity, but not before they’ve showered their favorite teacher with chants and songs.
“They occupy my day. My mind is busy. I love the hugs I get. I like the “we love you, Mr. Albright” I always get the “how’s your son, Mr. Albright?” “Which I still love too, because he’s doing really well right now,” he said.
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus top news alerts, the latest weather forecasts, traffic updates and more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also watch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We are also on Amazon-Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘117981068372285’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.9’
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = ”
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Cnn
News
Southern California Fairview fire: 2 killed as blaze burns 2,000 acres in Hemet, Riverside County, prompting evacuations
The fire, which broke out in the town of Hemet, destroyed at least 7 structures and damaged several others.
HEMET, Calif. — Two people were killed and another was injured on Monday after a wildfire broke out in Riverside County, Southern California, and quickly spread to 2,000 acres, officials said.
The Fairview Fire, which broke out in the town of Hemet, destroyed at least seven structures — several of which appeared to be homes — and damaged several others, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was 5% contained at 10 p.m.
Evacuations were initially ordered for about 1,500 homes in the area south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street.
The evacuation zone was later expanded to include the area south of Stetson, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview and east of State Street.
An evacuee care center has been established at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.
Footage from our sister station ABC7’s helicopter showed several residential structures on fire.
The Fairview Fire was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. At first it was estimated at 20 acres burning in light to medium vegetation, but with the long-term drought and heat wave this week, by 5 p.m., it had quickly spread to at least 500 acres. At 10 p.m. it was estimated at 2,000 acres.
Temperatures reached around 104 degrees in the Hemet area on Monday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘2417800028251481’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘2417800028251481’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
I told my girlfriend she ordered too much at her birthday dinner
DEAR ABBY: Every year my girlfriend and I take us out to dinner on our anniversary and bring a present. This year, even though I am currently struggling financially, I bought her a present and bought her dinner.
At the restaurant, she ordered most of what she wanted. She said that’s what she always orders at this restaurant. I replied that she always brought half of it home and that I had offered to buy her dinner for that evening, not for two days. She got very angry and said I was ruining her birthday.
She then said she would pay for her own meal. I declined his offer and paid, but now I wonder if I was wrong. She paid for half the appetizer, which I didn’t want to eat, and she left the tip. Should I have told him before I went out to dinner that I had a tighter budget? Can our relationship be saved? — LOSING IN LAS VEGAS
DEAR LOSE: Strong relationships thrive when there is honest communication. You and the birthday girl have been seeing each other for a long time. If money is tight, you should have mentioned it long before his birthday. Yes, she should have known that before you invited her to dinner. Because she wasn’t, I can understand why she may have been put off by what she may have interpreted as a sarcastic comment rather than a plea for help. Can your relationship be saved? Yes, as long as you two really start talking to each other.
DEAR ABBY: I am in my early forties. I reconnected with a girl I was with in high school. Things are wonderful. I’ve come to understand that she’s been “wronged” by other men more than once in the intervening years. But I also learned that it happened during our teenage relationship. I can’t help but tear myself in two for not realizing this was happening and not doing anything to stop it. I was not damaged; she was.
I’m hesitant to do anything to make her see her pain again, but it’s something I can’t give up. I don’t know how I should proceed in the present, so as not to let the past damage a future that seems so bright. Could you please give me a woman’s point of view? — CAUTION IN MICHIGAN
DEAR CAREFUL: Understand that you and this woman were very different people when you first dated over 20 years ago. I suspect my view is similar to what you’d get from a man: If you’re considering pursuing this romance, both of you should benefit from at least six months of couples counseling from a licensed professional.
A lot of things have happened to you both since high school. There was nothing you could do to stop everything that was happening. She was a willing participant in these failed relationships. Your future with her will be better once you get to know each other better as adults, which will involve open communication on both sides.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
New York Post
News
Lufthansa flights could be hit again this week as pilots’ union warns of another strike
mini
Passenger pilots will strike Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday to Friday, according to Vereinigung Cockpit, the union which brings together more than 5,000 pilots. He said the strike would affect pilots in the airline’s passenger and cargo divisions.
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), a union that unites more than 5,000 pilots, said the strike would affect pilots in the airline’s passenger and cargo divisions.
Passenger pilots will strike Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday to Friday, according to the union.
The union is calling for a 5.5% wage increase this year and automatic inflation compensation in 2023.
Last week, Lufthansa pilots staged a one-day strike that saw around 800 flights grounded at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich.
This strike also affected Indian schedules, as around 700 passengers were stranded at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) after two Lufthansa flights were canceled due to the strike.
Lufthansa said it offered a one-time increase of 900 euros, a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting out in the profession. But the airline is still far from solving the problem.
-With contributions from Reuters
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
NASA Captures Jupiter’s True Colors, and It’s a Special Sight
These days, whenever I see an image of something in the cosmos, I squint in suspicion before reveling in awe. I wonder: is it Actually what does this thing look like?
Most of the time, scientists add artistic flourishes to their space images. It’s not just for the fun of it (although that’s kind of fun), but because a bit of colorization can emphasize stark planetary visuals or depict cosmic light undetectable by human pupils.
What this means, for us space watchers, is that no matter how hard NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope tried to convince us, the Carina Nebula doesn’t look like hot, melted caramel. . Despite what elementary school textbooks say, Venus is not a mustard yellow sphere. And contrary to what the Hubble Space Telescope suggests, the Veil Nebula is unfortunately not an iridescent rainbow worm. I could go on.
So every time I look at a picture of a realm beyond Earth, I know is not colorized, I watch a little longer than usual – and on Tuesday we were lucky to have such a wonder.
This is the left side of the following image, taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. This is roughly what the surface of Jupiter would look like if we could look at it as if we were gazing at the moon. king of the solar systemIn effect.
Can’t help but look to the right side? Same. But be careful. This is one of those suspicious processed images. It has increased color saturation and contrast to accentuate small-scale Jovian features, NASA said in a statement. This manipulation was important to reduce noise or other artifacts in the portrait, the agency explains.
“This clearly reveals some of the most intriguing aspects of Jupiter’s atmosphere,” NASA said, “including color variation resulting from a different chemical composition, the three-dimensional nature of Jupiter’s swirling vortices, and small clouds. brilliant “pop-ups” that form in the upper parts of the atmosphere.”
Sure, this version of Jupiter’s mottled skin is undeniably more visually striking — but consider how left-handed our reality is. In space, there is an orb made of swirling gas that could hold over 1,300 Earths inside. And… it probably looks like this?
Our latest special lens on Jupiter is courtesy of citizen scientist Björn Jónsson, who collected and compiled publicly available data taken with NASA’s Juno mission. Juno is a spacecraft that spans the width of a basketball court and makes long looping orbits around the red-brown world while capturing information and images about its planetary muse.
Since launching from Earth in 2011, Juno has been a force.
He returned a spectacular photobook of photos of Jupiter, ranging from colorized watercolor swirls of azure and opal, to a gorgeous pink view of the Jovian atmosphere and even duller, more realistic images of its layers.
Additionally, on April 9, Juno reached its closest point of approach to Jupiter, reaching just over 2,050 miles (3,300 kilometers) above the planet’s cloud tops, paving the way to this kind of stop-motion film.
As for the new image of the gas giant revealed by Jónsson, Juno was about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops at a latitude of about 50 degrees. “At this time, the spacecraft was moving at approximately 130,000 mph (209,000 kilometers per hour) relative to the planet,” NASA said.
Yet another victory for Juno and another introspective space treasure for us.
It’s things like that that evoke a kind of strange feeling in me – a mixture of existential dread, amazement, silence. They are reminders of our small, but remarkably intelligent, perspective on the universe.
CNET
News
Nomura raises current account deficit estimate over fears of slowing exports
Mumbai:
The Nomura brokerage expects the current account deficit (CAD) as a share of gross domestic product to triple in this fiscal year, saying a global economic slowdown will further distort the country’s trade imbalances.
In a note dated Sept. 5, the research house said it now expects India’s CAD to hit 3.5% of GDP in the current fiscal year, down from 1.2% last year. last year. He had previously forecast the share to be 3.3% of GDP.
In addition, the trade deficit’s slight decline to $28.7 billion in August from a record $30 billion the previous month offers little relief, Nomura said. The growth pace of imports and exports moderated, although the slowdown was more pronounced in exports, he added.
“While moderating commodity prices and the uneven pace of growth recovery will affect import growth in the months ahead, slowing global growth will likely weigh more on exports and lead to persistently high trade deficits. .”
Nomura pointed out that the average monthly trade deficit in this fiscal year through August was about $26 billion, compared to an average of $16 billion last year.
“High monthly trade deficits are increasingly becoming the norm rather than the exception. External sector risks remain elevated,” the research house said.
While foreign direct investment (FDI) flows are expected to remain stable, they are unlikely to fully offset weak portfolio flows, he added.
This should lead to a negative basic balance of payments.
ndtv
News
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new leader, as Boris Johnson bids farewell: live updates
Britain will officially have a new leader – its fourth in just over six years – on Tuesday, when Liz Truss travels to Scotland to meet the Queen and get the official green light to form a new government.
Truss won the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday, beating Cabinet colleague-turned-rival Rishi Sunak after a campaign that spanned the summer.
She was not elected by the British public, but by the votes of 81,326 Conservative members. Now she must support one of the largest economies in the world and win over tens of millions of voters.
Truss is expected to announce his new cabinet and speak outside Downing Street on Tuesday – but the reality is that few Britons seem overly excited about their new leader.
That’s because a spiraling cost of living crisis is the issue du jour. Household bills are skyrocketing for every household, and Truss will be under pressure from day one to announce how she plans to help.
Truss also inherits a party that is collapsing in opinion polls after 12 years in power. A fall from grace for Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign after a seemingly endless series of scandals over rule-breaking and dishonesty, has tarnished the reputations of many senior Tories by association – and Truss will seek to signal a fresh start while maintaining his party’s support.
And, on the international stage, Truss must manage Britain’s response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, while overseeing a bitter row with the EU over the UK’s post-Brexit arrangements.
Truss will begin work on this impending inbound ferry later today.
Cnn
Teacher inspires students and staff with positive attitude amid tragic loss
Southern California Fairview fire: 2 killed as blaze burns 2,000 acres in Hemet, Riverside County, prompting evacuations
I told my girlfriend she ordered too much at her birthday dinner
Lufthansa flights could be hit again this week as pilots’ union warns of another strike
NASA Captures Jupiter’s True Colors, and It’s a Special Sight
Nomura raises current account deficit estimate over fears of slowing exports
Australia Federal Police Launches Dedicated Crypto Crime Division
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new leader, as Boris Johnson bids farewell: live updates
Jack Flaherty solid in return, but Cardinals bullpen falters in 6-0 loss to Nationals
FX Option expires September 6 at 10:00 a.m. in New York
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room