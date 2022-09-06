Terra (Lunc) Price Surges More Than 70% In Last 24 Hours

The price of LUNC has increased by over 180% in seven days.
There are now over 528.8 billion LUNC staked.
Community efforts like token burning and staking as well as project development, ecosystem education, and governance led to a tremendous increase in the value of all Terra tokens. In particular, investors have shown a lot of enthusiasm for Terra Classic (LUNC), sending its daily trading volume soaring beyond $2 billion. Within the last 24 hours, the value of LUNC increased by more than 70% as per CMC.
As the community keeps burning and staking LUNC tokens, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased. The price of LUNC has increased by over 180% in seven days. The price surge has stretched the weekly range from $0.0001524 to $0.000447. If the current trend keeps up, the community thinks the $0.01 short-term goal will be reached this month.
There are now over 528.8 billion LUNC staked and over 3.5 billion LUNC that have been burnt by the community. During the last 24 hours, more than 400,000,000 LUNC tokens have been destroyed. And during the last 24 hours, a total of $2.8 billion has been staked.
In fact, Binance has been responsible for over $1 billion in trade volume, causing KuCoin to deplete its supply of LUNC tokens. In addition, the plan for the 1.2% burn tax will be made public on September 12.
The recent announcements of governance plans, improvements, burning, staking, etc. by Terra have caused a huge increase in pricing. Terra has released a Governance Alert Bot to update the populace on all governance-related happenings.
The proposed 1.2% burn tax would accelerate the pace at which LUNC tokens are burned. That’s why everyone seems so confident about Terra Classic (LUNC).
Despite the recent setbacks in the crypto industry, many are still hopeful for a better future outcome. In light of this, David Rubenstein has declared his profound support for the crypto industry. David Rubenstein is the co-founder of The Carlyle Group, a global equity investment company. Although many industries have been affected by the decline, Rubenstein thinks they will survive.
The American billionaire businessman said he is optimistic about the digital assets industry. Regardless of the crypto regulatory constraint, Rubenstein speculated that some blockchain industries would succeed in the future. He also elucidated the views of congress about the industry and his expectation for the regulation.
The Rubenstein Crypto Prediction
Besides being a crypto skeptic, the businessman is also a pro-crypto investor. The billionaire said on CNBC’s Squawk Box that he is still hopeful for the future of the crypto industries. He stated that things that do not usually conform to conventional wisdom prosper the most.
In 2022, the crypto market started declining as investors worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening. This resulted in Bitcoin and Altcoins falling significantly from their all-time highs. Also, many digital assets are losing value due to the recent market selling pressure.
Rubenstein claimed that he has invested in companies that serve the crypto industry. He predicted that the industry would not pack up even though it has not done well lately, owing to the recent decline.
While in the interview, Rubenstein revealed that he invested in Paxos. He is confident that blockchain companies will succeed despite the pressure in the crypto ecosystem.
The billionaire also explained that the growth drivers of the digital currency industry are the youths. He compared the crypto industry’s growth to the spread of personal computers in the 2000s. By the middle of 2000, personal computers existed in more than half of the households in the U.S.
Rubenstein also explained that young people know how to start and move trends. Older adults, on the other hand, do not start trends. In the same way, people are moving the trend because younger generations strive to develop and encourage new ideas.
The U.S. Congress’ Take On Regulations
Rubenstein reacted to the many worries that regulators might hamper innovation and restrict the market. He stated that congress would be fair in the digital regulation. Rubenstein also thinks that the digital sector has strong support in congress. He said that people are ready to spend on lobbying congress for digital currencies.
The billionaire addressed the recent revelation by Sam Bankman-Fried, citing that he spends much time lobbying the congress in Washington DC for digital currencies. He also praised the founder of FTX for promoting the crypto industry.
Bitcoin shows no reversal, and many altcoins are still in the red zone. The market condition can be traced to several factors, such as the Federal Reserve’s hike in interest rates. A few weeks back, the crypto markets dropped even further after the announcement of the interest rate hike.
Several altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, reacted negatively to the report. Bitcoin and Ethereum went down by 0.9% immediately after the Federal Reserve report. In 24 hours, they dropped by 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively.
This motion brought the price of Bitcoin to a little above the $23,300 price mark. Ethereum, at the time, was trading at a price just above the $1,800 price level. Other markets also went down to the red zone during this period. A notable example is the stock market.
Dow Jones, for instance, dipped by about 0.23%. Additionally, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also trending sideways. Dating from then up to now, the crypto markets continue to drop, bringing Bitcoin a little lower than the $20K price level.
Bitcoin Strives For The $20K Price Mark
In the last 24 hours, the crypto market has shown that the bears are creating no room for the bulls. This fact leaves Bitcoin struggling to attain the $20,000 price level.
This price mark is as essential to BTC as it is to the digital currency market. The reason is that the $20K price level marks the 2017 to 2018 bull market top price. So, for the crypto market movement to continue in a bullish trend, it must stay above this price level.
While it appears BTC will hit $20K, it trades at a price just below the coveted price. According to the market watch, BTC has been down by 7% in the last seven days. Meanwhile, its 24-hour drop rate is about 1.5%.
A chart revealed that the volatility of the BTC has also reduced in the last 24 hours compared to two days back. This was evident when it surged above the $20K price level almost immediately after hitting the $19,500 price mark.
The Bearish Crypto Market
From the present look of the crypto markets, only a few tokens display bullish movement. Aside from these digital tokens, the market fluctuates around the red zone. At the moment, there’s no positive sentiment about the current state of the market.
Some of the altcoins are down by a few percent in the past 24 hours. For example, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is up by 3%.
The transition from PoS to PoW will become fully operational in the next update.
The switch might be finalized between September 10 and September 15.
On Tuesday, the long-awaited Bellatrix update to Ethereum’s blockchain has been deployed, marking the beginning of the network’s transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The Bellatrix update throughout the network will serve as a blueprint for the subsequent changes. It is anticipated the Merge to launch between September 10 and September 15. Moreover, with the transition to the new transaction validation system, Ethereum will usher in a new era for the cryptocurrency industry.
There are two phases to the Ethereum Merge. The first is the Bellatrix upgrade, which was successfully implemented at the metric’s counter towards a TTD threshold of 58750000000000000000000.
Matter of Days For the Merge
The transition from PoS to PoW will become fully operational once the next update, dubbed “Paris,” is launched. Once Paris is activated, the Merge will be finished in a matter of days. There has been no official announcement of the Merge date from the Ethereum foundation. According to their most recent blog post, the switch might be finalized between September 10 and September 15.
In addition, the Merge is the most significant development in the cryptocurrency sector this year. The Ethereum Foundation estimates that the new proof-of-stake approach will reduce energy usage by 99.5%.
Investors would reportedly be able to launch transactions with a low charge after the Ethereum Merge, since gas prices will have dropped. The network’s gas prices, though, won’t be confirmed until after the upgrade is completely operational.
According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $1,668.60 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,786,358,631 USD. Ethereum is up 4.30% in the last 24 hours.
The Pancakeswap token (CAKE) has been one of those cryptocurrencies that have been steadily growing in the background. The popularity of the decentralized exchange (DEX) contributed tremendously to its rise until it took a hit in the bear market like other digital assets. However, a new development has opened up new promises as millions of CAKE tokens have been removed from circulation.
7 Million Burned CAKE
A scheduled burn had seen millions of CAKE tokens taken out of circulation. Pancakeswap announced the burn on Twitter with figures showing that a total of 7,123,715 CAKE had actually been sent to a burn address. The total dollar value came out to around $29 million.
The team also reported growth across various spheres. The first was a 17% increase in trading fees, accounting for 334,000 CAKE and a dollar value of $1.38 million. Lottery and pottery saw a 28% increase with 40,000 CAKE with a dollar value of $166,000. The largest increase was in the NFT Market, Profile, and Factory, with a 215% increase of 16,000 CAKE and a dollar value of $65,000.
CAKE finds support above $4 | Source: CAKEUSD on TradingView.com
Others, such as the Prediction and Auction, were listed with declines. The auction had seen a decline of 1%, translating to 15,000 CAKE with a dollar value of $62,000, while Prediction dropped 18% with 75,000 CAKE, a dollar equivalent of $308,000.
Ready For Another Bounce?
The burn announcement had sent CAKE’s price on an initial impressive rally that saw it break above $4.2. The digital asset had initially been trending below $4 for the better part of last week before the news of the burn.
However, the uptrend didn’t last long as momentum had died down. This first bounce was obviously fueled by the hype created with the burn announcement, so a correction was expected. With a trend like this, though, there is usually another bounce that comes after the first once the digital asset finds its footing.
CAKE has now found support right above the $4 level, which has landed it above the 50-day moving average. With the rise in the popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) once more following the Ethereum Merge, decentralized exchanges such as Pancakeswap are expected to see more volume. With this volume will come a demand for digital assets such as CAKE, and this demand is expected to push the price of the digital asset towards $5.
CAKE’s price is up 1.16% in the last 24 hours and ranks 3rd on the list of top trending coins on Coinmarketcap at the time of this writing. With a market cap of $577.8 million, it is the 68th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
$LEASH’s all-time-high (ATH) price was more than $8983 at one point, a year ago.
Recently, Bitmart announced the listing of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE).
BlueBit is the newest crypto exchange to offer Doge Killer (LEASH) from the Shiba Ecosystem. SHIB and BONE, the two other tokens, were already on the list, therefore this completes the Triangle. While it’s true that the $LEASH Token hasn’t been receiving much focus as of late, it’s important to keep in mind that every token in the Ecosystem serves a unique purpose.
The potential worth and influence of the $LEASH Token has been gradually becoming apparent over the last week. $LEASH’s all-time-high (ATH) price was more than $8983 at one point. The token has a finite quantity, thus it may one day be worth that much if demand outstrips supply. With a market valuation of approximately $67 million, the $LEASH Token has a very limited quantity of 107,647 tokens.
BONE Listed on Bitmart
More people may take notice of the token since it has been listed on Bluebit.io. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, also tweeted this morning about the update. Users recently made a post on Twitter requesting that the account of Shytoshi Kusama, the head developer of the Shiba Inu, get a blue tick from the Twitter Verified team.
If SHIB investors are to feel secure, verification is a must. Bitmart, a global digital asset trading platform, announced the listing of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s governance token. The listing is scheduled for September 6, 2022, with the BONE/USDT spot trading pair, according to the release.
At 15:00 UTC, Bitmart will allow users to deposit BONE, and at 17:00 UTC, the trade will begin on the platform. On the other hand, BONE withdrawals won’t be possible until September 7th, 2022 at 3:00 PM (UTC).
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Ethereum ahead of the Merge across a variety of timeframes using both the USD trading pair and versus Bitcoin.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (ETHUSD & ETHBTC): September 6, 2022
Not much has changed in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since last week. However, Ethereum continues to gear up for the upcoming Merge and posted some decent gains over the weekend. Here is a closer look at Ethereum performance ahead of the Merge.
On daily timeframes, ETHUSD closed above the middle-Bollinger Band and should make another run at local highs. A potential bull flag breakout could hint at a larger rally. A bullish crossover of the LMACD also supports momentum carrying Ether prices higher.
Further adding credence to an up-move, ETHUSD is above the Tenkan-sen and is attempting to close above Kumo cloud resistance. Notably, Ether was rejected from the bottom of the cloud before losing support at around $2,500.
Will a bull flag lead Ethereum higher? | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The Signal From Ether’s Most Powerful Rallies
Ethereum is right up against the middle-Bollinger Band on weekly timeframes. Closing above the middle line, which is a simple moving average set at 20-periods, has led to some of the cryptocurrency’s strongest rallies. For example, in 2017, closing above it led to a 13,000% increase before a bear market started. The idea of a rally is possibly supported by a bullish crossover of the LMACD.
To truly become bullish, Ethereum must reclaim the Ichimoku cloud. However, price has already closed above the Tenkan-sen on the weekly which is a start. Interestingly, Bitcoin is still stuck below this line by comparison, while Ether is well above it.
Making it above the mid-BB could be significant | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
ETHUSD Future Forecast: A Storm Is Coming
Before we move into a more direct comparison of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the rarely used 3-week timeframe could be very telling. There are only five days left in the candle and ETHUSD has to move up from the current level or else it will close through the Ichimoku cloud.
In the past, closing through the cloud led to a large down-move and the final bottom. It is worth noting that closing through the cloud swept support during the last bear market. This time around, support was already swept. Bearish momentum is also weakening on the timeframe according to the LMACD, so a reversal is possible.
The 3-week timeframe warns of danger or reversal | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The Merge To Lead Strong Outperformance Against Bitcoin
ETHBTC is above the mid-BB which in the past has led to some of the largest rallies, much like the USD trading pair example. Ethereum is also up against the upper Bollinger Band on weekly timeframes versus BTC so a similar push outside of the bands is possible.
Importantly, Ethereum retested the Ichimoku cloud on weekly timeframes and is pushing up against neckline resistance on a five-year long inverse head and shoulders bottom. From the head to the neckline was a 400% move, so the breakout from resistance could lead to enormous overperformance in Ethereum versus Bitcoin.
An inverse head and shoulders could send ETH higher | Source: ETHBTC on TradingView.com
Why A Massive Move Could Be Coming Against BTC
Finally, switching back to the 3-week timeframe used for the USD pair, Ethereum has taken out the cloud after retesting the Kijun-sen and confirming it as support. This also could hint at curved parabolic support forming. This is the first major consolidation after ETHBTC broke out from downtrend resistance, and the LMACD appears ready to cross upward and send Ethereum much higher versus Bitcoin.
Will the Merge be the catalyst crypto bulls are hoping for? Make sure to leave a comment in the video above. Remember to also subscribe to the NewsBTC YouTube channel and follow us on Twitter.
High timeframes suggest there are clear skies ahead for Ether | Source: ETHBTC on TradingView.com
