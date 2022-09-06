The moment Canelo Alvarez discovered Gennady Golovkin’s iron chin as he went through Mexico’s biggest blow that injured Amir Khan and Billy Joe Saunders

One of boxing’s biggest feuds will soon be settled when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet for the third time.

The first fight ended in a draw, the second was a win for Canelo and now all eyes will be on fight #3.

Triple G and Canelo have met twice before and in the first, the Kazakh fighter showed just how strong his chin was when he went through his opponent’s right hand.

Getty The power that Canelo possesses usually puts opponents to sleep

And it was during the first encounter that Canelo realized the magnitude of the task ahead of him as he watched Golovkin, also known as GGG, casually eat the same shot that left Amir Khan snoring. on the Web.

In the ninth round, Canelo caught GGG with a perfect punch but his opponent remained impassive, and the Mexican even looked slightly worried about the apparent zombie standing in front of him.

The two middleweight champions were hoping to settle the debate over who is the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet when they met in 2017.

Despite the epic fight in Las Vegas, fans were left with more questions than answers after the fight was declared a draw.

One thing was certain, however, Golovkin has the best chin in boxing considering Canelo is used to people falling off when he lands his signature right.

The middleweight duo reunited on May 5, 2018, and this time we had a winner.

After a close 12-round bout, Canelo walked away from the fight with a controversial majority decision win.

A third fight seemed inevitable and four years later we can finally see them complete their trilogy.

Alvarez has since conquered the super middleweight division, beating Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith to become the first undisputed Mexican champion in boxing history.

Getty Images – Getty There’s real bad blood between Canelo and Golovkin that couldn’t be resolved in their previous two fights in 2017 and 2018.

Golovkin continued to campaign at 160lbs and beat Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Kamil Szeremeta while becoming world champion again.

GGG put his IBF and IBO titles on the line against Japanese fighter Ryota Murata and defeated him in Japan in April, winning his WBA (Super) title in the process.

His arch-rival, however, went off the rails when he fought Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title in May.

There is a genuine dislike for each other and Canelo has spoken of wanting to retire his Kazakh rival, who turned 40 this year after their third fight.

It will be his 62nd fight, this loss against Bivol being only the second time in his career that he has lost.