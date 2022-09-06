News
Tokyo Olympics sponsorship scandal widens with new arrests
TOKYO– Corruption allegations against a former member of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee widened on Tuesday when Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi in a case involving alleged payments from a publisher who became a sponsor of the Games.
The latest allegations relate to 76 million yen ($540,000) that Takahashi received from Tokyo-based publishing company Kadokawa, according to Tokyo district prosecutors. The sponsorship allowed Kadokawa, who also makes movies and games, to publish programs and other books related to the Tokyo Olympics.
Two Kadokawa officials, Toshiyuki Yoshihara and Kyoji Maniwa, who allegedly deposited the money, were also arrested on Tuesday.
Takahashi has been in custody since his arrest last month on suspicion of receiving bribes from clothing manufacturer Aoki Holdings. He was formally charged on Tuesday with receiving 51 million yen ($360,000) in bribes from Aoki.
Three Aoki officials were also charged with paying bribes. The money was deposited in a bank account at Takahashi’s company from October 2017 to March this year, as part of Aoki’s bid to become an Olympic sponsor and manufacture licensed products, the sources said. prosecutors.
Aoki, which produces “rookie suits” that high school graduates wear for job interviews, was a surprise choice to dress Japan’s Olympic team when other nations had big fashion brands designing uniforms.
Kazumasa Fukami, the head of a consulting firm, was arrested on suspicion of helping Takahashi receive the bribes.
Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, had a huge hand in organizing Olympic sponsorships.
Takahashi left Dentsu’s board of directors in 2009, but continued to wield considerable influence in Japan’s advertising and event organization industry and ran his own business.
He was unavailable for comment, but some Japanese media quoted Takahashi as claiming his innocence and saying the payments were for consulting services.
Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the chairman of Kadokawa, who is not directly involved in the allegations, denied that his company paid bribes, Japanese media reported.
On Monday, Tokyo prosecutors raided the offices of Daiko Advertising in Osaka and Tokyo as part of the Olympic corruption probe. There have been no arrests in the Daiko case.
The scandal is likely a setback for Japan’s ambitions in pursuit of the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo. Seiko Hashimoto, a lawmaker and Olympian who was in charge of the Tokyo Olympics, promised to cooperate with the investigation.
Tokyo hosted the delayed Olympics and Paralympics to great fanfare, along with criticism over bloated costs, in the summer of 2021. The Games were postponed for a year and went ahead without ticket sales to the public due of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official prize money for last year’s Tokyo Games was $13 billion, mostly public money.
———
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at
ABC News
News
Orioles minor league report: Gunnar Henderson not alone in being second pick with a good week
It was a nice week for players selected with the Orioles’ second pick of a draft.
The most notable case was Gunnar Henderson, who arrived in the majors Wednesday to put the Orioles’ first three selections of the 2019 draft together in their lineup. The former second-round pick recorded a hit in all but one of his first seven games, including a home run in his second major league at-bat.
Jordan Westburg, who Henderson left behind on Triple-A Norfolk’s infield, didn’t put together his best week, but 2020′s 30th overall pick still left it with a .500 slugging percentage thanks to half of his four hits being home runs.
Likewise, 2021 second-round Connor Norby continued his power output with Double-A Bowie, while Dylan Beavers, the Orioles’ top pick this year behind No. 1 overall selection Jackson Holliday, impressed with Low-A Delmarva. Both are highlighted here as each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Double-A Bowie infielder Connor Norby
Norby is tied with Westburg for the organization’s minor league home run crown with 23, with three of those coming among his six hits last week as he slugged .895. He added a triple for good measure. Norby is hitting .292/.373/.575 with 15 home runs since joining Bowie, with an OPS more than 200 points above his mark with High-A Aberdeen.
2. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Dylan Beavers
Beavers, the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 draft, has had little trouble adapting to pro ball. He slashed .375/.423/.542 for the Shorebirds last week, and his OPS in Low-A actually went down. It’s certainly still respectable at .999.
3. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Mike Baumann
Before pitching solidly for the Orioles in the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader as Baltimore’s 29th man, Baumann dominated for the Tides. The only run he allowed over six innings was unearned as he struck out 13 in a start Wednesday. In the two months between his previous major league stint and Monday’s start — after which he was returned to Norfolk — Baumann had a 2.89 ERA and struck out nearly a third of the batters he faced in Triple-A.
4. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Joey Ortiz
Even with Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers in the majors, Ortiz is an example of why executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias believes there’s more talent coming from Baltimore’s 2019 draft. In his first week with Triple-A, Ortiz continued to mash in the manner that got him there, putting up an OPS of 1.124 with two doubles, a triple and a home run with three steals in as many tries to go along with it.
5. Double-A Bowie right-hander Noah Denoyer
Amid all of the recent talk about the Orioles’ 2019 draft, a pitcher they — and every other team — didn’t take that year had a strong outing for the Baysox. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Denoyer worked four nearly perfect innings Thursday, with a walk the only baserunner against him. Working largely in bulk relief, Denoyer has a 2.44 ERA for Bowie, striking out 64 of 181 opposing hitters.
The top prospect not featured so far
Grayson Rodriguez starts for Bowie on Tuesday in his second start since returning from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain. In the first, he threw 31 pitches over 1 1/3 innings on Thursday for High-A Aberdeen, shaking off some rust but working in each piece of his repertoire. Each outing from Rodriguez, the game’s top pitching prospect, will provide more information as to whether he can join the Orioles to help a late playoff push.
International acquisition of the week
As a 19-year-old in Low-A, Delmarva’s Moises Chace has not had the smoothest first season in affiliated ball. But perhaps he’s closing it well. Friday for the Shorebirds, he completed five innings for the first time this season, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four. It marked his first outing without multiple free passes since mid-June.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Time has likely run out for Robert Neustrom to break into the Orioles’ 2022 outfield plans, but a late push with Norfolk wouldn’t hurt. He hit .385 with a .538 slugging percentage last week, beginning September well after he struggled mightily in August.
Time to give some shine to …
Among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 300 plate appearances, Aberdeen outfielder Donta’ Williams has the sixth-highest walk rate, and of the five players above him, only Henderson has a better strikeout rate. That’s a welcome sign for Baltimore’s 2021 fourth-round pick, even as he’s generally had struggles in his first full season. Last week, he hit .313/.389/.625 with a double and two triples, stealing two bases and walking twice against three strikeouts.
BLUE [email protected]
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson to make a deal – at the right price
Unless quarterback Lamar Jackson hangs on to a fully guaranteed contract, I think there’s still a chance that he and the Ravens will agree to an extension by the end of the deadline he has set himself. imposed this week.
The Ravens have a notorious history of playing lowball initially in contract negotiations, so it’s safe to assume they’ll up the ante this week. Maybe they’ll offer Jackson something in the $46-49 million per season range, which would put him in the same company as Denver Broncos quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, and DeShaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, all of whom will average $49 million in deals they signed this offseason.
If Jackson, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player of 2019, wants $50 million a season like the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who is the league’s highest-paid quarterback, then the Ravens’ general manager, Eric DeCosta, should just say no.
If Jackson wants his entire contract guaranteed — like what Cleveland gave Watson in March when the Browns signed him to a $230 million contract — then the Ravens should allow him to play his contract this season for $23 million and then franchise it next year. The quarterback they take over in April can develop for a year.
Honestly, there are still doubts about whether Jackson has improved enough as a pitcher to lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl, let alone win one, especially with the ineffective offensive play call. But the agreements signed by Wilson, Murray and Watson set a precedent.
The Ravens don’t have to be stupid, though. Jackson can’t play or pitch like Rodgers and shouldn’t be paid like one. As for the fully guaranteed contract Watson received, it just goes to show why the Browns are one of the worst mismanaged teams in the NFL. An agent told The Athletic that Cleveland’s deal with Watson was “disgusting” and “complete malpractice, 100% frankness” that “sends the wrong message”.
Wilson got $161 million guaranteed and Murray got $189 million. Both of their agreements were for five years. The Rodgers and Watson contracts are the exception, not the rule. In other words, Jackson could still receive a large guaranteed sum and return for another extension after three years.
It makes sense and it’s a win-win situation for both parties.
If a deal is done then Jackson, 25, looks good because he held on, signed a new contract and made more money despite being criticized for essentially negotiating his own agreement with his mother. The Ravens remain loyal to their fans as they signed their franchise-caliber quarterback averting a public relations disaster.
Some fans have already complained about the team’s reluctance to sign a black quarterback, even though four of Kansas City’s five highest-paid quarterbacks — Wilson, Murray, Watson and Patrick Mahomes — are black.
The Ravens have certainly responded to Jackson in other ways. They changed their training program. They took two tight ends – Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar – in the fourth round of the April NFL Draft to go back to 2019, when Jackson was the MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and a NFL record 36 touchdowns in a tight, heavy offense.
The Ravens have built this offense around Jackson — on the field through player personnel and off with player salaries. They want him for several more years because that’s when he’ll be at his peak.
But I think anything over three is too risky for a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson. By then, the Ravens should be able to see any signs of slowing down from all the penalties he’s taken in eight years. Once Jackson loses his ability to move and improvise, his game will likely decline.
If the Ravens and Jackson can’t agree, he’ll get his salary this season and about $45 million if the Ravens decide to give him the exclusive franchise tag in 2023. The Ravens can also tag him again in 2024. , a scenario. I have no problem with either, which would be worth around $55 million.
Jackson said he would call off negotiations if a deal couldn’t be reached before the season starts on Sunday against the New York Jets because he didn’t want it to affect his game. You can respect that even though Jackson has spent last month to apply for a new deal on Twitter.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is under contract and focused on football. Harbaugh was unaware of any updates, but said Jackson wanted a new contract and the Ravens wanted to get him a new contract.
Either way, it looks like the Ravens will have to pay him now or later. But like most things in life, nothing is completely guaranteed.
Except in Cleveland.
()
denverpost sports
News
On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, Punjab fails to respond to requests for meetings: from the center to the court
New Delhi/Chandigarh:
Punjab is not cooperating to resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the central government has told the Supreme Court, referring to a water-sharing dispute that has been going on for more than three decades now. The canal, which should carry water mainly to Haryana and part to Delhi, remains unfinished.
In its latest affidavit, the Center said the Punjab Chief Minister did not respond to his letter for a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Jal Shakti, which the court had suggested for an amicable solution.
Although the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Haryana in 2002 on a plea asking for the canal to be completed, Punjab politics – even its pop culture – continue to oppose the project, saying it encroaches on the state rights.
Such is its emotional value that Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘SYL’, released recently after his death, has become a flashpoint between Punjab and the Centre.
No party in Punjab – not even state units of national parties – openly supports the channel.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which currently rules both Punjab and Delhi, found itself in dire straits recently after its Haryana leader promised SYL would be built. Her Punjab unit later stressed that would not happen, while domestically she argued that an amicable solution – as suggested by the Supreme Court – would work better anyway.
As for the other parties, a Congress government in 2004, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, passed legislation unilaterally nullifying the SYL and other similar pacts. And when that law was struck down by a court in 2016, the then Akali-BJP government went ahead and “returned” the acquired land to the farmers, seeking to literally bury the problem.
At the national level, Congress and the BJP also support the court’s “amicable solution” suggestion.
In court at the last hearing, the Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal said the Center had also written to key ministers in Punjab in the past but no response was received. “A letter was written to the new Punjab CM in April and he has yet to respond,” the Centre’s lawyer told the court, which set the next hearing for January 15, 2023.
In July 2020, the court had ordered the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab to meet and tell the court if they could resolve the issue on their own. The Center was confident it could find a solution through talks, but asked for three months. The court gave four instead. Haryana too had argued that there should be a timetable.
The court had stressed that the canal “should be built”. As for the amount of water flowing there, that can be decided later, he added.
On the ground, however, the previous Congress administration told the court that “it is not possible to take back land returned to farmers after notification.”
Referring to the reorganization of Punjab in 1966 by which Haryana was carved up, the government of Punjab said that the Center was not a mediator in the distribution of water. “It was the responsibility of the central government to set up a water tribunal, but they failed to do so,” Punjab has said in previous hearings.
Work on the canal began in the 1980s.
Haryana, at the latest, passed a resolution at its assembly in favor of the canal in April this year.
ndtv
News
Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson to make a deal — for the right price | COMMENTARY
Unless quarterback Lamar Jackson is hung up on having a fully guaranteed contract, I believe there is still a chance he and the Ravens agree to an extension by the end of his self-imposed deadline this week.
The Ravens have a notorious history of lowballing players initially in contract negotiations, so it’s safe to assume they’ll up the ante this week. Maybe they’ll offer Jackson something in the $46 to $49 million per season range, which would put him in the same company as quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and DeShaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, all of whom will average $49 million in the deals they signed this offseason.
If Jackson, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2019, wants $50 million per season like the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who is the league’s highest-paid quarterback, then Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta should just say no.
If Jackson wants his entire contract guaranteed — such as what Cleveland gave Watson in March when the Browns signed him to $230 million contract — then the Ravens should allow him to play out his contract this season for $23 million then franchise him next year. The quarterback they draft in April can develop for a year.
Honestly, there are still doubts about whether Jackson has improved enough as a thrower to lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl, much less win one, especially with the ineffective offensive play calling. But the deals signed by Wilson, Murray and Watson have set the precedent.
The Ravens don’t need to be stupid, though. Jackson can’t play or throw like Rodgers and shouldn’t be paid as such. As for the fully guaranteed contract Watson received, it just simply shows why the Browns are one of the worst mismanaged teams in the NFL. One agent told The Athletic that Cleveland’s deal with Watson was “disgusting” and “complete, 100% franchise malpractice” that “sends the wrong message.”
Wilson got $161 million guaranteed and Murray got $189 million. Both of their deals were for five years. The Rodgers and Watson contracts are exceptions, not the rule. In other words, Jackson could still receive significant guaranteed money and come back for another extension after three years.
It makes sense and is a win-win situation for both sides.
If an agreement is reached then Jackson, 25, looks good because he held his ground, signed a new contract and made more money despite being criticized for basically negotiating his own deal with his mother. The Ravens keep faith with their fans because they signed their franchise-caliber quarterback avoiding a public relations disaster.
Some fans have already complained about the team’s unwillingness to sign a Black quarterback, even though four of the top five highest-paid quarterbacks — Wilson, Murray, Watson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — are Black.
The Ravens have certainly catered to Jackson in other ways. They changed their practice schedule. They took two tight ends — Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar — in the fourth round of April’s NFL draft to roll back the clock to 2019, when Jackson was the MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns in a tight end- and run-heavy offense.
The Ravens have built this offense around Jackson — on the field through player personnel and off it with player salaries. They want him around for several more years because that’s when he’ll be at his peak.
But I think anything beyond three years is too risky for a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson. By then the Ravens should be able to see any signs of him slowing down from all the punishment he has taken in eight years. Once Jackson loses his ability to move and improvise, his play will likely diminish.
If the Ravens and Jackson can’t agree, then he will get paid his salary this season and around $45 million if the Ravens decide to place the exclusive franchise tag on him in 2023. The Ravens can also tag him again in 2024, a scenario I don’t have a problem with either, which would be worth about $55 million.
Jackson has said he will cut off negotiations if a deal can’t be reached before the season opener Sunday against the New York Jets because he doesn’t want it to affect his play. You can respect that even though Jackson has spent the last month posturing for a new deal on Twitter.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is under contract and focused on football. Harbaugh was unaware of any updates but said Jackson wants a new contract and the Ravens want to get him a new deal.
Regardless, it appears the Ravens are going to have to pay him now or later. But like most things in life, nothing is fully guaranteed.
Except in Cleveland.
()
News
The country bears the brunt of climate change
Pakistan is facing the worst consequences of the climate crisis, thanks in part to actions by the developed world, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said, as the country battles the worst floods in its history.
“Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change. We have, as you know, a very, very small carbon footprint, we don’t really produce carbon dioxide and other harmful gases,” Ismail told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia.” “On Monday.
“And yet you have to, you know, you have to share, you have to deal with the weight of development elsewhere in the world, in developed countries and elsewhere in Asia.”
“Pakistan has to face the climate crisis and the world has to realize this reality that a poor country like Pakistan, which does not produce carbon dioxide, which does not contribute to the greenhouse effect, is suffering in do the worst.”
Developed countries must make the transitions and follow through on the commitments they made at the COP, from Paris to today.
Sherry Rehmann
Pakistani Minister for Climate Change
Damage from the devastating floods is expected to reach $10 billion, according to the Pakistani government, and has already killed more than 1,300 people and destroyed 1.2 million homes, according to official data.
Thirty-three million people are affected by the floods, which began with the arrival of the monsoon in late June. More than a third of the country is under water.
Ismail said while more financial aid from the international community is welcome, what it needs to do now is take the fight against climate change seriously.
“What can the world do to alleviate this right now, the situation in Pakistan?” Ismail said.
“I think we need to come together now and think about climate change and its effects on developing countries.”
The United Nations, launching a $160 million emergency plan to help Pakistan last week, described the floods as “the footprint of climate change”, which is “getting more and more extreme”. The country experienced an unprecedented heatwave in March and April, before the “pendulum” swung to flooding, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said.
Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also said the country “has paid the price for other people’s emissions”.
“Global warming is not caused by Pakistan at all. And global warming is causing heat waves, floods, melting ice. Developed countries need to make the transitions and meet the commitments they made during of the COP, from Paris to today”, she said on her official Twitter account.
Overall responsibility
International organizations echoed the sentiments of Ismail and Rehman.
Amnesty International said in a statement that the floods are a “reminder to wealthy countries to address climate change unhindered”.
Luke Harrington, lecturer in climate change at the University of Waikato in New Zealand, warned that flood risks in Pakistan will worsen over the coming decades.
Floods in Pakistan in 2010 – the last time extreme flooding hit Pakistan – and this year were caused by the same combination of sharply meandering jet streams, tropical oceans locked in a certain phase and high temperatures in the Arabian Sea, Harrington told CNBC on Monday.
Residential areas were flooded after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan’s Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province earlier this month. “Hard-hitting monsoon rainfall levels will occur more often in a warmer world than today,” one analyst said.
Fida Hussein | AFP | Getty Images
“There is strong evidence to suggest that this confluence of ingredients will happen more often in a warming world,” he said.
“We also know that the same storm systems would produce less rain if atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations were fixed at pre-industrial levels.”
“So we know that impactful monsoon rainfall levels will occur more often in a warmer world than today.”
The role that climate change has played in Pakistan’s latest crisis is not straightforward, however, some analysts say.
In its latest assessment, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a United Nations body, said the extent to which “human influence” – through factors such as emissions – has contributed to global climate change has increased since its last assessment in 2014.
However, while the panel said Pakistan and South Asia more broadly had experienced increased rainfall, it expressed low confidence in evidence that human activity has contributed to the creation of extreme events in the region.
A flooded area in Nowshera, Pakistan on August 29, 2022.
Fayaz-Aziz | Reuters
Andrew King, lecturer in climate science at the University of Melbourne, also said it was difficult to quantify the role of climate change in the floods, but added that it is likely that “climate change in “man-made” intensified the precipitation that caused them.
“We know that the extreme rainfall in this region has become more intense and as the planet warms, we expect this trend to continue,” he said.
Destruction of crops
The floods are dealing a heavy blow to Pakistanis, who are facing crop failure and worsening inflation, Ismail added.
Consumer prices in Pakistan rose 27% in August, a 27-year high.
Ismail said the floods have not only affected the current batch of crops, including cotton, but could also harm future supplies, such as those of wheat, if the ground does not dry out quickly. In addition to cotton, he added, most of Pakistan’s onion and chilli crops were destroyed.
“I mean, we lost the cotton crop, fine,” Ismail said.
“But the problem is that the wheat planting season is coming in a few months. In fact, it’s less than a month away. And if the soil is not dry, the wheat cannot be planted.”
“And if you are not able to get a harvest of wheat, how are we going to feed the people? We already import wheat.
cnbc
News
Fears grow for Ukrainian nuclear power plant ahead of inspector’s report
Kyiv, Ukraine — Fears grew for Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Tuesday as the bombardments around it continued, a day after the facility was again cut off from Ukraine’s power grid and placed in the precarious position of relying on its own energy to operate the security systems.
Repeated warnings from world leaders that the fighting around the Zaporizhzhia plant has put it in an untenable situation that could lead to a nuclear disaster have done little to stem the hostilities. Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the town where the factory is located on Tuesday, hours after Ukrainians said Kremlin forces attacked a town across the river.
The two sides have exchanged such accusations since Russian troops seized the factory at the start of the war. With the danger mounting, a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency finally visited the plant last week, and inspectors are expected to report what they find to the UN Security Council. later in the day.
Two inspectors remain at the factory, which is run by Ukrainian workers, and Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak applauded the move.
“Now there are Russian troops who don’t understand what’s going on, don’t properly assess the risks,” Podolyak said. “There are a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing with them and saying (to the Russian troops): ‘Don’t touch these people, let them work.’”
But that seems to have done little to reduce the risk. On Monday, the IAEA said Ukrainian authorities reported that the plant’s last transmission line had been disconnected to allow workers to put out a fire caused by bombing.
“The line itself is undamaged and will be reconnected once the fire is out,” the IAEA said.
In the meantime, the plant’s only remaining operational reactor “would produce the energy the plant needs for its safety and other functions”, the agency said.
Mycle Schneider, an independent analyst in Canada on nuclear power, said this meant the plant was likely operating in “island mode”, generating power only for its own operations.
“Island mode is a very fragile, unstable, and unreliable way to provide continuous electrical power to a nuclear power plant,” Schneider said.
It was just the latest incident to stoke fears of a potential nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl. Experts say Zaporizhzhia’s reactors are built to withstand natural disasters and even plane crashes, but unpredictable fighting around the plant has repeatedly threatened to disrupt critical cooling systems, increasing the risk of collapse .
Russian officials based in the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling Enerhodar, the town where the plant is located, and of damaging a power line near the plant.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing its correspondent on the ground, that power was cut in Enerhodar on Tuesday and sounds of explosions could be heard.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s presidential office said Russian forces shelled residential buildings in Nikopol, a town across the Dnieper River from the factory in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured and a school, a kindergarten and around 30 buildings were damaged, the office said.
Russian shelling elsewhere killed at least three civilians, the statement said.
In the southern region of Kherson, occupied by the Russians since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian army continues its counter-offensive, destroying the Russian logistics centers. A pontoon bridge exploded overnight and a command center was hit, along with two checkpoints.
In the eastern city of Sloviansk, Ukrainian Red Cross workers picked up debris from a second rocket attack on its premises in a week on Monday. No one was injured in the two attacks, said Taras Logginov, head of the agency’s rapid response unit. He blamed Russian forces and called the attacks war crimes.
In a row of apartment buildings across the road, the few residents who did not evacuate sawn off sheets of plywood to seal their shattered windows.
Henadii Sydorenko sat down on the porch of his building for a break. He says he doesn’t know whether to stay or go, torn between his responsibility to look after three apartments whose owners have already evacuated and the growing fear of the now frequent bombings.
“It’s scary,” the 57-year-old said of the shelling. “I’m losing my mind, little by little.”
———
Follow AP coverage of the war at
ABC News
Tokyo Olympics sponsorship scandal widens with new arrests
Orioles minor league report: Gunnar Henderson not alone in being second pick with a good week
Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson to make a deal – at the right price
On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, Punjab fails to respond to requests for meetings: from the center to the court
Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson to make a deal — for the right price | COMMENTARY
The country bears the brunt of climate change
Fears grow for Ukrainian nuclear power plant ahead of inspector’s report
Vitalik Buterin Announces Revised Preponed Merge Date
Biden to host Obamas for portrait unveiling
Man who urinated on floor of Chester train and pushed woman must pay £50 to boy who challenged him
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room