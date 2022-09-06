Tokyo Olympics sponsorship scandal widens with new arrests

Kyiv, Ukraine — Fears grew for Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Tuesday as the bombardments around it continued, a day after the facility was again cut off from Ukraine’s power grid and placed in the precarious position of relying on its own energy to operate the security systems.

Repeated warnings from world leaders that the fighting around the Zaporizhzhia plant has put it in an untenable situation that could lead to a nuclear disaster have done little to stem the hostilities. Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the town where the factory is located on Tuesday, hours after Ukrainians said Kremlin forces attacked a town across the river.

The two sides have exchanged such accusations since Russian troops seized the factory at the start of the war. With the danger mounting, a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency finally visited the plant last week, and inspectors are expected to report what they find to the UN Security Council. later in the day.

Two inspectors remain at the factory, which is run by Ukrainian workers, and Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak applauded the move.

“Now there are Russian troops who don’t understand what’s going on, don’t properly assess the risks,” Podolyak said. “There are a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing with them and saying (to the Russian troops): ‘Don’t touch these people, let them work.’”

But that seems to have done little to reduce the risk. On Monday, the IAEA said Ukrainian authorities reported that the plant’s last transmission line had been disconnected to allow workers to put out a fire caused by bombing.

“The line itself is undamaged and will be reconnected once the fire is out,” the IAEA said.

In the meantime, the plant’s only remaining operational reactor “would produce the energy the plant needs for its safety and other functions”, the agency said.

Mycle Schneider, an independent analyst in Canada on nuclear power, said this meant the plant was likely operating in “island mode”, generating power only for its own operations.

“Island mode is a very fragile, unstable, and unreliable way to provide continuous electrical power to a nuclear power plant,” Schneider said.

It was just the latest incident to stoke fears of a potential nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl. Experts say Zaporizhzhia’s reactors are built to withstand natural disasters and even plane crashes, but unpredictable fighting around the plant has repeatedly threatened to disrupt critical cooling systems, increasing the risk of collapse .

Russian officials based in the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling Enerhodar, the town where the plant is located, and of damaging a power line near the plant.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing its correspondent on the ground, that power was cut in Enerhodar on Tuesday and sounds of explosions could be heard.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s presidential office said Russian forces shelled residential buildings in Nikopol, a town across the Dnieper River from the factory in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured and a school, a kindergarten and around 30 buildings were damaged, the office said.

Russian shelling elsewhere killed at least three civilians, the statement said.

In the southern region of Kherson, occupied by the Russians since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian army continues its counter-offensive, destroying the Russian logistics centers. A pontoon bridge exploded overnight and a command center was hit, along with two checkpoints.

In the eastern city of Sloviansk, Ukrainian Red Cross workers picked up debris from a second rocket attack on its premises in a week on Monday. No one was injured in the two attacks, said Taras Logginov, head of the agency’s rapid response unit. He blamed Russian forces and called the attacks war crimes.

In a row of apartment buildings across the road, the few residents who did not evacuate sawn off sheets of plywood to seal their shattered windows.

Henadii Sydorenko sat down on the porch of his building for a break. He says he doesn’t know whether to stay or go, torn between his responsibility to look after three apartments whose owners have already evacuated and the growing fear of the now frequent bombings.

“It’s scary,” the 57-year-old said of the shelling. “I’m losing my mind, little by little.”

