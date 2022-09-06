News
Top free agents still available before start of training camp
NBA training camp begins in about three weeks and most teams have almost finished filling their 20-man training camp roster. There are some surprising names, however, that have yet to sign NBA deals, names that have long been fixtures in the league.
Dennis Schroder – G – Houston Rockets
Things just haven’t been the same for Dennis Schroder ever since he turned down a four-year, $84M contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, only to have the worst possible sequence of injury, illness and poor playoff performance rock his world. After turning down the bag, Schroder only commanded the mid-level exception worth $5.9M from the Boston Celtics last season. But he’s far from a mid-level player — in fact there were stretches during that season in Los Angeles where Schroder was the toughest, grittiest player on the floor. He might not be securing anything close to the max any time soon, but every team can use a back-up of his caliber.
Carmelo Anthony – F – Los Angeles Lakers
Melo showed he still has something left in the tank, averaging 13.3 points on 44% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from downtown last season. But has father time passed him by? Teams are foregoing the senescent generation of score-first, ask-questions-later players — like Melo, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas and others — for more well-rounded players who can fit multiple roles off the ball. Will Carmelo Anthony be on an NBA roster come training camp? Despite both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both pushing for the Nets to sign him, the front office opted in the direction of a more versatile Markieff Morris.
Eric Bledsoe – G – Los Angeles Clippers
It’s coming up on the five-year anniversary of one of the most infamous, public trade requests in NBA history: Bledsoe’s tweet — “I don’t wanna be here” — coupled with a canned excuse that he was talking about being at the nail salon. The Suns didn’t believe that to be true and traded him to the Bucks almost immediately. Bledsoe’s numbers have been on a steady decline since Year 1 in Milwaukee. His Achilles heel has always been suspect shooting from downtown, but Bledsoe is still a serviceable point guard who can shoulder a heavier load if the starter gets injured.
Hassan Whiteside – C – Utah Jazz
There were moments on the Jazz last season when Rudy Gobert stepped off the court that Hassan Whiteside didn’t miss a beat. And there were moments when Whiteside got extended playing time that Gobert couldn’t check in quick enough. Whiteside’s days as a prominent center might be behind him, but he remains one of the league’s premier rim protectors and should at minimum make a team’s training camp roster.
DeMarcus Cousins – C – Denver Nuggets
Like Whiteside, Boogie Cousins is long removed from his days as a perennial All-Star. An Achilles injury, followed by an ACL injury, is tough to bounce back from, even for the best of stars. Cousins, however, has reinvented himself as a star in his role as a backup center. Boogie scored 19 points in 15 minutes against the Golden State Warriors in his final playoff game last season and also logged 17 games in double figures during the regular season. He gives you toughness, rebounding, buckets and some underrated defense at the five. Cousins should be on a roster come training camp.
Jarrett Culver – G/F – Memphis Grizzlies
The Timberwolves selected Culver sixth-overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but if you were to re-draft that year’s class, he might not even be a first-round pick. That’s the unfortunate case with Culver — likely selected too high and also hit with a rash of ankle injuries that required season-ending surgery. Still, he’s only 23-years-old with significant defensive upside. Is that upside worth it, though, for a 25% three-point shooter?
Ben McLemore – G – Portland Trail Blazers
Once solely known for flashy dunks, McLemore has been on a yearslong crusade to transform himself into a serviceable 3-and-D wing. The three is there — both in volume and efficiency — and the defense has come a long way. On a minimum deal, McLemore provides a fair amount of bang for the buck.
Jordan Nwora – G/F – Milwaukee Bucks
Minutes are scarce on a championship contender, but Jordan Nwora always seems to make the most of his opportunities. Which begs the question: Why hasn’t another team made him an offer yet? Nwora could accept Milwaukee’s qualifying offer — a one-year deal that allows him to hit unrestricted free agency next summer — because it’s looking like that’s the only deal on the table right now.
Further Considerations
Not every notable unsigned player is in play, of course. There are names like Jamal Crawford, who could have something left to offer if the right team comes along to drag them out of retirement, but are otherwise out of the league. And there are more extreme cases, like that of Miles Bridges, who is facing a felony domestic violence charge and two felony child abuse charges stemming from an incident in late June, and seems unlikely to play in the league again. Rajon Rondo finds himself in a similar situation. The mother of his two children, however, filed an emergency protective order against Rondo and said she was “extremely fearful” for both her safety and her two children, who she accused him of physically abusing. It’s unclear whether or not a team will sign Rondo to a deal this season, even if his skill set fits a team’s needs.
News
Coach Brian Daboll says little about Blake Martinez exit
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP) — There are some things New York Giants coach Brian Daboll isn’t going to shed light on.
The injuries and release of players such as veteran Blake Martinez are high on his list.
Daboll said little on either topic Monday as the Giants began preparing for their season opener in Tennessee against the Titans.
The Giants surprisingly released Martinez on Thursday after the team completed practice for the week. There was no comment at the time from Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen on why their main tackler of 2020 was let go or if it had to do with the ACL injury he had. suffered at the start of last season.
“All I will say is that every decision we make regarding the release of a player is always a difficult decision,” Daboll said on Monday. “Like all of our guys, I would say good luck to Blake and the rest of the guys we released; and we look forward to getting ready for our preparations for Tennessee.
Daboll, who replaced Joe Judge as coach in January, repeated his initial response when pressed for a move reason.
After a 4-13 season, Daboll was tight-lipped about team injuries ahead of Sunday’s game. He wouldn’t say who will start at left guard for the injured Shane Lemieux (foot). He also said starting outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (leg) and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) were day-to-day when asked if they would play.
Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would continue to call plays, as he did in preseason. Daboll had called offensive plays the past four seasons as a coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.
If there’s one advantage the Giants have heading into the season, it’s that most opponents don’t know what to expect.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he will review what Daboll has used in Alabama, Buffalo and New England, and take a look at Kafka’s work in Kansas City.
“So those guys have been around good offenses,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to be ready for anything. It’s opening week”
All-Pro double safety Kevin Byard said the Giants likely won’t use anything the Titans don’t have experience against.
“I think we just have to make sure we keep our composure on the sidelines and settle in,” Byard said. “We may have to make some adjustments on the sidelines because at the end of the day it’s still the NFL’s first week, so you can expect anything.”
The most important thing for the Giants now is to be fundamentally sound and to follow the rules that staff have put in place since the start of organized team activities in the spring, Daboll said.
“Each team evolves every year based on its personnel,” the rookie head coach said. “They have new staff. We have new staff. So I would say it’s normal preparation for Week 1, even though we’re a new team. I don’t want to talk about how they do it. They really hit it off with the way they did things. ”
The Titans have been in the playoffs for the past three seasons. The Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2016, the only time they’ve made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
NOTES: Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson lives in Kentucky and played in Kentucky, and has had more than 10 ticket requests from family and friends in Frankfurt. “It’s really about 3 1/2 hours,” the second-round pick said. “It will be the biggest I have with the support system around.” … Tackle Evan Neal, the No. 7 overall draft pick, said his parents were traveling from Florida to see his NFL debut. … The Giants released DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad and added veteran DB Fabian Moreau. … Daboll said backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (back) is ready to return to work this week. He was injured in the preseason finale against the Jets.
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.
News
Orioles’ bullpen gives up 4 late runs in 7-3 loss to Blue Jays in first game of crucial doubleheader
For all the positive energy DL Hall brought on Friday, when he made his first relief appearance for the Orioles and struck out two of the three Oakland Athletics he faced, the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays cast more clouds around which role best suits the left-hander.
The 23-year-old prospect made his debut last month as a starter, then was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to learn how to pitch out of the bullpen. His ability to provide length was seen as a positive, particularly if he could harness his command to pair with his high-powered arsenal.
But after retiring the final batter of the eighth inning, Hall returned for the ninth and didn’t record an out. A deficit that had been trimmed to one leaped to four behind the four singles and a walk against Hall before manager Brandon Hyde came to the mound at Camden Yards to remove him.
The stream of late-game runs for the Blue Jays pushed them to a 7-3 victory in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, which holds significant postseason implications. Before the nightcap, Toronto’s lead over Baltimore for the final American League wild-card spot grew to 3 1/2 games.
“One-run game the majority of the game,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Got away from us there in the ninth inning.”
Moments before Hall’s rocky outing, Anthony Santander gave the Orioles (71-63) a chance with his second home run of the afternoon — launching one from each side of the plate for his team-leading 26th and 27th homers. But a low slider called for strike three against Ryan Mountcastle in the next at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning left a deflating feeling only compounded when three runs crossed against Hall.
“Obviously, there were some struggles there, but we believe in the kid,” Hyde said. “He’s got great stuff, so he’ll be OK.”
First thing this morning, when Hyde heard right-hander Jordan Lyles woke up feeling under the weather, he called right-hander Mike Baumann to reverse the order of the starting pitchers in Monday’s doubleheader. Hyde kept his “fingers crossed” that Lyles would be able to start the second game, and he said between games that Lyles would start. However, left-hander Keegan Akin — not Lyles — took to the mound to start the second game.
The change earlier for Baumann didn’t impact him. He was “up, already ready to go. Just needed to get to the field earlier.”
And once there, Baumann was serviceable in his five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. Baumann, who began the year as a reliever before stretching out as a starter again in Triple-A, has stood out for the Tides of late, allowing two earned runs in his past 16 innings.
He only induced six whiffs, though, and gave up 11 batted balls with exit velocities of 95 mph or faster, according to Statcast. Still, he kept Baltimore in the game, even though he exited with his team squandering several chances with runners in scoring position.
“Just facing guys multiple times, flipping the order a couple times and really getting a different mix in,” Baumann said after making his first start as an Oriole. “I attacked the zone but struggled to put guys away.”
In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Baltimore had the leadoff man reach base. In the fourth, a balk from right-hander Kevin Gausman pushed Adley Rutschman to second. Then three straight strikeouts ended the threat. Two runners reached with no outs in the fifth before to a popup, flyout and groundout ended the scoring threat.
The sixth, however, led to a breakthrough. Once Rutschman singled, Mountcastle drove a run-scoring double off the right field fence to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 3-2.
Hyde opted for a right-handed heavy lineup against Gausman, considering the former Oriole’s reverse splits this season — he entered Monday with a .243 average against lefties but a .299 average against righties. The majority of the damage early came from left-handed bats, however, with Santander’s blast reaching Eutaw Street in the first inning. Three of the first four hits for Baltimore came from Santander, Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson.
Keeping it a one-run deficit became the bullpen’s task, and right-hander Bryan Baker let out a fist pump and yell after he reared back to throw a 99.6 mph fastball past Bo Bichette to strand runners on second and third in the seventh.
But Baker stood with his hands on his hips one inning later, watching as the inside cutter he threw to Teoscar Hernandez was throttled to straightaway center field for a homer. For an offense coming off its eighth shutout Sunday and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the first game Monday, the sudden influx of runs proved too much to overcome.
Around the horn
- The Orioles claimed right-hander Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers while infielder Jonathan Araúz was placed on the restricted list. Araúz is away from Triple-A Norfolk, and his restricted list designation opened a place on the 40-man roster for Reed, who has bounced around on waivers from the New York Mets to the Dodgers and now the Orioles this season.
- Right-hander Phoenix Sanders, who was designated for assignment Saturday to allow Baltimore to claim right-hander Anthony Castro from the Cleveland Guardians, cleared waivers and remains with the Tides.
- After pitching in the ninth inning, right-hander Beau Sulser was optioned to Norfolk and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled to Baltimore before the second game.
News
Judge logs on again, reaches MLB best 54th HR, Yanks lead Twins
NEW YORK –Aaron Judge kept up his blistering pace and hit his 54th major league-leading homer, connecting for the third straight day and dispatching the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.
Judge has had five of his last seven games with leaders AL East. He broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second left deck.
“It’s getting hard to put words to what he does,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just a special season he’s in.”
The All-Star slugger hit 54 home runs in his 131st game. He’s on course to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record of 1961. Judge hit 54 homers in New York’s 135th game; Maris reached his 54th game when he joined Washington’s Tom Cheney in New York’s 139th game on September 6, 1961.
“I pay close attention to it. How could you not?” Boone said, adding, “that would be pretty amazing.”
Judge, who also doubled, scored five of New York’s last eight points. He’s hit solo home runs in the last two games at Tampa Bay, scored on a sacrifice fly by rookie Oswaldo Cabrera on Sunday and scored on a Josh Donaldson single in the first Monday. Judge’s final drive came after Gary Sánchez hit a 473-foot, two-run homer into the left-field bleachers from Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.
Sánchez tied the game by hitting a 1-0 lead for his 14th home run since the Yankees traded him and Gio Urshela to Minnesota for Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt on March 13.
After connecting, Sánchez watched the ball fly into the stands, dropped his bat and ran around the bases as some of his teammates hit the dugout rail.
Marwin Gonzalez also homered for the Yankees, ending an 0-for-29 slide with his first hit since July 6. Kiner-Falefa added his second homer this year in seventh.
Greg Weissert (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for his second career victory. The Long Island native rounded an error in the sixth and was replaced by Wandy Peralta after walking twice in the seventh.
Peralta quickly finished the seventh by forcing Jose Miranda to hit in a double play, with Gonzalez making a nice scoop on Donaldson’s first pitch, then stoking two in the eighth.
Clay Holmes threw a ninth 1-2-3 for his 19th save.
The judge scored when he doubled up and scored on Donaldson’s single at the base of the left field wall. The judge scored just before Donaldson was scored at second after appearing to think he had homered.
New York took a 2-0 lead when Gonzalez hit a slider into the right field seats at third.
TO START
Taillon allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. Three of them came in the fifth inning and he was helped by rookie RF Cabrera’s fourth career assist when Miranda was sent off trying to stretch her single in the fifth.
Minnesota’s Chris Archer has allowed two runs and four hits in five innings and is winless in his last 10 starts.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: RF Max Kepler (hip tightness) was a late scratch. He hit as a pinch hitter in the ninth. … RHP Sonny Gray (tendency to straight hamstrings) will kick off his bullpen session on Tuesday and his next start is pushed back to Thursday’s series finale in New York
Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton was lifted for a pinch in the eighth after fouling a left-footed fly ball in the sixth. Stanton grimaced and was unable to put weight on his left foot. Boone said he didn’t know if Stanton would be available for Tuesday night’s game. … LF Andrew Benintendi will have surgery on Tuesday after breaking a bone in his right wrist during a swing on Friday night. Boone said Benintendi, acquired from Kansas City in late July, could play again this season. “I think the possibility of him coming back is still in play,” Boone said. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) is expected to return to baseball on Wednesday. Rizzo was originally scheduled to return to baseball activities on Monday, but suffered headaches as a side effect of an epidural injection. … LHP Aroldis Chapman (leg infection) can kick off a bullpen session this week. … DE Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) hit in the cage and could start rehab next week.
NEXT
Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA) takes on New York RHP Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28) on Tuesday. Cole allowed a career-high five homers in 2 1/3 innings on June 9 at Minnesota.
News
Man, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake after apparent drowning
A 77-year-old man was pulled from a New Brighton lake after apparently drowning Monday, according to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office.
Emergency responders were called to Long Lake about 12:10 p.m. The man was found about 30 feet off shore in water approximately 4½ feet deep, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
An off-duty firefighter brought the man to shore. Allina Health Emergency Medical Services responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.
The man was fishing before taking off his shoes and socks, and wading in the water, Linders said. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to his apparent drowning.
News
Here’s what we know about the missing Memphis jogger case
Crime
U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man accused of kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last week has spent 20 years behind bars for a previous kidnapping.
U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected her DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Eliza Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping to a person at a residence where Abston was staying.
Although Fletcher was not found, Memphis police said in the affidavit that they believe she was seriously injured during the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video. Authorities said Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4 a.m. Friday when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she failed to return home that morning.
Abston previously kidnapped a prominent Memphis lawyer in 2000, the Commercial Appeal reported. When he was just 16, Abston forced Kemper Durand into the trunk of his own car at gunpoint. After several hours, Abston took Durand away and forced him to a Mapco gas station to withdraw cash from an ATM. At the station, an armed guard from the Memphis Housing Authority entered and Durand screamed for help. Abston fled but was found and arrested. He pleaded guilty in 2001 to particularly aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to court records. He received a 24-year sentence.
Durand, in a victim impact statement, wrote: “I was very lucky to have been able to escape from the custody of Cleotha Abston. … It is very likely that I would have been killed had I not escaped,” the Commercial Appeal reported. Durand noted that it took more than a year for Abston to sign the guilty plea, calling the denial “a prison of bluster.”
Durand also detailed Abston’s long history in the juvenile justice system. In the years before the kidnapping, Abston had been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to Durand’s statement.
Durand died in 2013, seven years before Abston was released in November 2020 at the age of 36. In the two years since his release, there have been no other documented charges against Abston in Shelby County before his arrest on Saturday, the Commercial Appeal reported.
Online court records do not show whether Abston has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. An arraignment has been set for Tuesday.
Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis businessman and hardware philanthropist. The family released a video statement asking for help in locating Fletcher and offered a $50,000 reward for information about the case.
Boston
News
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Some of those records may ultimately be returned to Trump, but the judge put off a ruling on that question.
The order came despite the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said a special master was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The department said Monday that it was reviewing the decision but did not indicate if and when it might appeal.
The order almost certainly slows the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, particularly given the judge’s directive that the Justice Department may not for the moment use any of the seized materials as part of its investigation into the storage of government secrets at the Florida property. The injunction is in place until the yet-to-be-named special master completes his or her work, or until “further court order.”
“The Court is mindful that restraints on criminal prosecutions are disfavored, but finds that these unprecedented circumstances call for a brief pause to allow for neutral, third-party review to ensure a just process with adequate safeguards,” Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote in her 24-page order.
Even so, it is not clear that the decision will present a long-term impediment to the investigation’s progress or significantly affect investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe. And separate assessment by the U.S. intelligence community of the risk posed by the apparent mishandling of classified records will continue under the judge’s order.
“While this is a victory for the former President, it is by no means an overwhelming win for him,” David Weinstein, a Florida criminal defense lawyer and former Justice Department prosecutor, said in an email. “While it is a setback for the government, it is also not a devastating loss for them.”
He noted, for instance, that the judge did not immediately order the seized documents returned to Trump or suppress any of the evidence.
Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Monday that “the United States is examining the opinion and will consider appropriate next steps in the ongoing litigation.” A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The department and Trump’s lawyers are to submit by Friday a list of proposed special master candidates.
FBI agents in August seized roughly 11,000 documents and 1,800 other items from Mar-a-Lago as part of a criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information there, as well as into efforts to obstruct the probe. About 100 of the documents contained classification markings.
Trump’s lawyers had argued that a special master, usually an outside lawyer or former judge, was necessary to ensure an independent review of records taken during the search and so that any personal information or documents could be filtered out and returned to Trump.
In this case, the seized records “include medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information,” the judge’s order said.
Cannon said it was too soon to know whether Trump will be entitled to the return of any of the records, but “for now, the circumstances surrounding the seizure in this case and the associated need for adequate procedural safeguards are sufficiently compelling to at least get Plaintiff past the courthouse doors.”
She also said she found persuasive his lawyers’ arguments that he faced potentially “irreparable injury” by being denied access to records that might be of significant personal interest to him. She said the investigative process had, so far, been “closed off” to him.
“As a function of Plaintiff’s former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own,” Cannon wrote. “A future indictment, based to any degree on property that ought to be returned, would result in reputational harm of a decidedly different order of magnitude.”
The Justice Department had argued against the appointment, saying it was unnecessary because it had already reviewed potentially privileged documents and identified a limited subset of materials that could be covered by attorney-client privilege.
The department had been using a separate “privilege review team” for that work, but Cannon cited at least two instances in which members of the investigative team were “exposed” to potentially privileged material, something she said raised questions about the adequacy of the process.
The department had also said Trump was not entitled to the return of any of the presidential records that were taken since he is no longer president and the documents therefore do not belong to him. And personal items that were recovered were commingled with classified information, giving them potential evidentiary value, the department said.
Though prosecutors had argued that Trump, as a former president, had no legal basis to assert executive privilege over the documents, the judge said he was entitled to raise it as a concern and permitted the special master to look for records that might be covered by that privilege.
“The major sticking point, I think, is that the executive privilege documents were included” in the judge’s decision, said Florida criminal defense lawyer Richard Serafini, a former Justice Department prosecutor.
Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, had signaled last month that she was inclined to appoint a special master and did so again during arguments last week, asking at one point, “Ultimately, what is the harm in the appointment of a special master to sort through these issues without creating undue delay?”
____
Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at
