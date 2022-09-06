Uncle of Eliza Fletcher suspect says whole family is ‘wacky’

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally face off later this year.

The heavyweight division has been full of drama in 2022 and we could be set for the biggest fight in recent memory to end the year.

Fury vs AJ could take place later this year

Fury and Joshua came close to facing each other last summer but various factors sabotaged their blockbuster Britain clash.

Since their fight was called off, Fury has beaten Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte and retired, twice…

But after Joshua’s recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury called his longtime rival and the two could now fight for the WBC heavyweight title.

There’s still a lot in the air regarding the potentially climactic fight, but here’s what we know so far.

Fury vs. Joshua: what we know

Fury and Joshua agreed to a two-fight deal at the start of 2021, but that was put on hold due to Fury’s contractual obligation to face Wilder for the third time in October last year.

The Gypsy King beat Wilder and has since seen off Whyte in April to retain his title. He then claimed that he would retire from the sport.

Joshua, meanwhile, faced Usyk after his failed clash with Fury and loss in London in September 2021. He then, of course, suffered the loss again to the Ukrainian in August 2022.

Now though, Fury and Joshua could face off before the end of the year.

Fury took to Twitter to make a direct appeal to his longtime British rival on September 5, saying: “I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting in the next few months. I think before announcing an opponent, I have to do it, just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you just lost a fight to Usyk and you don’t have a belt right now. I would like to give you the opportunity to fight for the WBC world heavyweight championship and the linear championship in the coming months.

“You come out of a 12 round fight, you’re fit, you’re ready. I’ll give you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested, I’ll send you an appointment and we can talk. A battle for Britain for the WBC heavyweight world championship.

“Let me know if you are interested, otherwise I will choose another opponent.”

Joshua accepted the call and replied, “Yeah calm. I’m not doing the chats just to get some clout so if you’re really into it shout out @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.

Getty Fury called Joshua and the two could face off in December

Uncertain Hearn doubts Fury’s offer to AJ, but is willing to sit down and try to fight

BOLD Bare-knuckle boxer Tai Emery lights up the crowd after knockout victory in BKFC debut

OVERPRODUCTION Joshua accepts Fury’s offer to fight, says he’ll be ready in December

TO WIN Ruiz Jr lands Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock Joshua out

uncritical Fury refuses to judge Joshua for his outburst after second loss to Usyk

BIG KO ‘One-punch knockout’ – Tyson Fury sticks to Joshua’s prediction against Wilder







Fury vs Joshua: When and where could it happen?

The two fighters said they were finally looking to meet in December and this month would apparently fit in well with no other “major” fights booked. The end of November was also mentioned.

It would give free rein to this fight when it comes to booking a venue.

London seems unlikely as the O2 Arena would not be big enough for a fight of this magnitude while other stadiums would be outdoors so not suitable due to the time of year.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff would seem to be the best option in the UK as it has a roof and a capacity of 78,000.

Saudi Arabia would be another favorite for the fight while Las Vegas or New York’s Madison Square Garden are also options but less likely.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Usyk put in a magnificent performance to beat Joshua again in August

Fury vs Joshua: What was said?

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT: “I would love to get really excited about it because it’s the fight I get stopped in the street for more than any fight that could be made. and this is a fight that AJ has wanted for a long time.

“Remember, we signed for this fight last year before arbitration forced Deontay Wilder’s fight for Tyson Fury.

“So it’s interesting, because last week he [Fury] retired, then he came back to fight Usyk, then he made an offer to Derek Chisora, then he wanted half a billion, then he retired again, then he fights Usyk in December and now he fights AJ .

“The message is pretty clear from AJ, we don’t want to go back and forth, we want the fight, this is the fight he’s wanted for a long time.

“We weren’t expecting this opportunity but it’s a great opportunity to fight for the world title in boxing’s biggest fight and we will definitely look into it.

“Fury is remarkable for leading audiences to believe utter nonsense. It actually worries me what people believe, if you look at the timeline for the last two or three weeks, it’s incredibly weird.

“I personally don’t believe Fury is serious about this, but if he is, which is what I told the Warrens last night, we will 100% sit down and fight.”

Hearn and Warren are ready to book Fury against Joshua

Fury promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT: “We were the ones who made the approach to give AJ a great opportunity to get back to the top level against world champion Tyson.

“He is ready to do this voluntary defense, so we will send the offer and then they will have to look at it and decide if they want to take this with both hands.

“In the UK and hopefully November, that’s what we’re looking at. I think now is the perfect time for AJ to accept that.

“For him to get back into a mandatory position or fight for a world title is going to take a long time for him, so he should grab that with both hands in my opinion.

“But to his credit, he came out saying he was in.

“I’m not saying anything bad about them or the other side, all we care about is making this fight.”