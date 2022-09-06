Will Terra Luna Classic Be the Next Shiba Inu?

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

The ‘META BRIDGE Platform’ is a project for the popularization of domestic golf and the development of the global golf leisure industry. By using Web 3.0-based block chain technology, the service area of the golf market that had been de-popularized was integrated into one, so that users participating in the ecosystem can be diverse. We aim to create a smart and accessible golf ecosystem where golf services can be used conveniently and transparently, and to solve widespread problems in the established golf industry through decentralized and transparent blockchain technology.

Project: VNES

VNES Listing date: 5 th September

5 September Key words: Metaverse, Listed on P2PB2B,BSC

The Vanesse project is the first token for holders to participate in real estate, automobiles,and luxury auctions with VNES tokens. VNES Token plans to introduce digital innovation technology intothe auction market to build an integrated blockchain auction platform ecosystem and build a systemthat allows users to participate in auctions of various products anytime, anywhere conveniently and safely.

Project: STD

STD Listing date: 5 th September

5 September Key words: Others, Listed on P2PB2B,ERC20

STEED is a community-driven project which aims to build an efficient circular ecosystem that brings all horse lovers in a new innovative way.

Project: MTRM

MTRM Listing date: 5 th September

5 September Key words: GameFI, Listed on MEXC、uniswap, ERC20

Mirandus is a fantasy world powered by blockchain technology, allowing players to truly create their own content.

COC is the first Token supported by past and present athletes that has multiple purposes and objectives. We allocate the COC to various international and national non-profit organizations which will be formalized over time. We bring less fortunate young people closer to sport by gathering and upgrading sports centers.

Project: MFI

MFI Listing date: 7 th September

7 September Key words: Others, Listed on Pancake, BSC

Earn up to 1000% fixed and sustainable APY per year. MetFi is the world’s 1st DeFi 2.0 collectible NFT ecosystem focused on investing in and incubating Metaverse and Web3 unicorns and aspires to be the world’s #1 Metaverse and Web3 incubator.MetFi sees Metaverse and Web3 projects through a corporate and institutional lens so MetFi incubates projects to that level by introducing them to its community and global network of advisors spanning multiple disciplines and verticals.MetFi owns and controls its own liquidity, giving MetFi DAO enormous flexibility to move swiftly on investment opportunities and adapt to prevailing market conditions.

Project: WINGS

WINGS Listing date: 8 th September

8 September Key words: Payment token, Initial listing,POLYGON

The WeWing Platform pursues personal mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and convenient payment methods.WeWing Platform is building MaaS (Mobility as a Service) that leads personal mobility. Starting with the electric scooter service, WeWing is expanding its business areas to electric vehicle charging, call taxis, shared bicycles, and transportation services. By building the platform with our own IT solution, we were able to reduce costs by more than 15 – 20% compared to other competitors. As much as the cost is saved, we want to benefit more users and expand the ecosystem.

