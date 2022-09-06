Za’darius Smith ‘Can’t Wait’ To Go Against Former Packers Team In Vikings Debut

Vikings players got three days off from practice during Labor Day weekend. When they returned, Harrison Phillips could tell Za’Darius Smith was even more fired up than before.
Smith played the past three seasons for Green Bay before the outside linebacker was released last March in a salary-related move. Smith signed with the Vikings, and his first game with them will be Sunday’s opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“He’s got a different energy already,’’ Phillips, Minnesota’s nose tackle, said Monday after players had returned for a practice. “I don’t know if he just took a three-day nap the last three days. He’s fired up and got a lot of energy.”
Smith didn’t deny Monday that his level of enthusiasm is high, but insisted it’s not a revenge game because he got released.
“Very excited, man,” he said. “I can’t wait. I’ve been preparing for this time to come for a while now, so it’s finally come, and now I’m ready. … They did (release me), and I came to the other side. But you know at the end of the day, it’s a game and we all get to play and do something that we love, and I just can’t wait to go against my old team.’’
Smith had 13 ½ sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 12 ½ in 2020 before missing all but two games last season due to a back injury that required surgery. He played in the opener, sat out 16 games, and then appeared in the loss to San Francisco in Green Bay’s lone playoff game.
Smith signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings shortly after being released. He didn’t play in the preseason, and his teammates are quite eager to see him take the field.
“He’s a high-energy guy,’’ said wide receiver K.J. Osborn. “Obviously, a beast on the field. (It’s) super great to have him. … Just having him around, him being a leader and obviously what he brings to the field, has been great.”
Smith is ready to team with outside linebacker Danielle Hunter to give Minnesota one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing duos. Hunter had 14 ½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019 before playing in just seven games over the past two seasons. Both pass rushers have been deemed fully healthy.
“I had a whole year off, and now I get the opportunity to go back and do something that I love,’’ Smith said. “Just happy.”
Smith said it’s been a seamless transition adjusting to the Vikings’ 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, which isn’t that different from the Packers’ defense. In fact, Minnesota’s assistant head coach is Mike Pettine, who was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator in Smith’s first two years there and the outside linebackers coach is Mike Smith, who had that role with the Packers the past three seasons.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell agreed with Phillips that Smith is “fired up” to be going against his former team. He said he expects both Smith and cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who also played the past three years with Green Bay, to be “that much more dialed in and that much more focused this week knowing that they want to get off to a great start against their former team.”
Smith said he talked recently with Packers linebacker Preston Smith and that they are “still brothers.” But he added that he “can’t wait to go compete against those guys.”
Smith never has gone against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a game. When Smith broke into the NFL with Baltimore from 2015-18, the Ravens played the Packers just once, and Rodgers missed that game due to injury.
Once the game starts Sunday, Smith hopes to have a face-to-face meeting with Rodgers.
“He’s a great quarterback, and hopefully we get a chance to take him down a couple of times,’’ Smith said.
Navy veteran Stuart Scheller, who was fired and jailed after demanding accountability for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, has criticized the leadership of the US military for lacking moral courage and carrying out plans to withdrawal with which they did not agree and which resulted in the death of 13 soldiers.
In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News ahead of the release of her book Leadership Crisis: How We Lost Trust in American Generals and Politicians, Scheller said, “President Biden has ordered a withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, and he has chosen a public relations date of 9/11. So he ordered a drop of 2500 to 650 military troops and we did that before evacuating the US citizens. Our general officers did not back down. I was really upset about this. They later said they didn’t agree with it, but they followed the orders that were given.
Indeed, the then commander of US Central Command, Marine General Frank McKenzie, recently admitted in a Fox News interview that he believed Kabul would fall to the Taliban before the 9/11 withdrawal date and had advised against standing down, but executed him anyway.
When asked if he or other military leaders should have resigned in protest, McKenzie dodged the question, saying only:
I’m confident my assessments have gone up the chain of command – I’m sure the President has seen them. The President of the United States has to make decisions based on various factors. My contribution was certainly one of those factors and I appreciate the opportunity to have had this contribution. But the president will have to make decisions based on a much wider range of considerations.
Scheller in his book describes how he attempted to press charges against McKenzie, but was blocked by his chain of command.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command, attends a ceremony where Gen. Scott Miller, who has served as America’s Commander-in-Chief in Afghanistan since 2018, relinquished command, at Resolute Support Headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. (Ahmad Seir, File/AP)
He spoke to Breitbart News about the hypocrisy of no one holding McKenzie accountable but his chain of command firing him, silencing him with a gag order, then putting him in jail when he broke the gag order in continuing to post on social media.
“We have all this training in the military on moral courage – like formal semester courses, and I was just pointing out, like, ‘Hey guys, you’re not fulfilling your end of the bargain. I’m sick of talking , I want action. I want you to fulfill the values that you embrace,’ and I just haven’t seen that from my leaders,” he said.
Scheller said he filmed this video because despite the many mistakes made during the pullout, he knew the military would call it a crushing success and no one would take responsibility.
Taliban fighters atop Humvee vehicles march along a road in celebration after the United States withdrew all of its troops from Afghanistan, in Kandahar on September 1, 2021, following the country’s military takeover by the Taliban. (JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)
“I knew we were going to deviate and try to call it a success. And I just felt like service members deserved an accurate and timely assessment of failure. And it had to come from someone in a position of authority who knew what he was talking about. And so for all of these reasons, I decided to make a video holding my senior leaders to account,” he said.
Scheller, who served 17 years in the Marine Corps, said the Army’s promotion system produces leaders who demonstrate conformity rather than competence.
He said that in the corporate world, failed leaders are replaced. But in government bureaucracies, the individuals who get promoted are those who please their bosses rather than those whose performance warrants promotion.
“What happens in all these government institutions is that you realize that you have to impress your boss and if that boss has a goal other than the fundamentals of the institution, then you learn throughout your career that you just have to please your boss. . And what he does over time is he conditions people not to focus on the core values of the institution,” a- he declared.
“And so my theory, in the military at least, if I’m an infantry officer, I should be up against another infantry officer, and it should be a performance game. If I’m an F-15 pilot, same thing. Let’s go through an F-15 course and the best pilot is the one who gets preferential treatment for promotion, not the pilot who got the highest subjective rating from his boss,” he said.
Scheller also spoke with Breitbart News about how the current military leadership, of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, is not focused on the core values of the army.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speak before the start of the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on ‘A Review of the Budget Request of the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2022” on June 17, 2021, in Washington DC. (Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)
“Obviously our leaders have the wrong orientation. I mean, Lloyd Austin came into office while the Russians were stopping at the Ukraine border. We were trying to pull out of one of the longest wars in American history. And after 100 days in office, he said he had identified the issues and decided that COVID was the biggest threat to the DoD, followed by extremism. As obviously his priorities are skewed,” Scheller said.
He added:
The fight must be the center of attention at all times. And obviously you need a Secretary of Defense to handle that. And Mark Milley is the same, [he’s talking] not just “white rage”, it’s about climate control. “Hey Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, like your job is to advise on military policy to win wars like climate control is not in your wheelhouse” but the reason they do is because people like them, for all the reasons I just described.
They are conditioned to give their boss what they want. And they look at their politicians and they see that, you know, equal opportunity or climate control or white rabies are big issues, so they have to talk about it. And what they should be doing is protecting the values of the institution they lead.
Scheller said no one has yet been held accountable for the botched takedown, even a year later.
“There were no senior military leaders who took any kind of responsibility, nor our politicians. I mean, the whole – the whole system failed,” he said. “No leader could stand up and say, ‘Hey, we screwed it up.’ And that’s just, I think, an indictment of the whole system and our politicians, our current politicians in place.
Scheller said he hopes Americans read his book to better understand the military and demand accountability.
“Americans feel they need to show their appreciation to the military, which the military appreciates. But at the same time, their lack of understanding…has allowed the military to drift because no one is holding them accountable” , did he declare.
“And they work for the American people, not for the president. They work for the American people. And so the American people need to understand the problem so they can start contacting their representatives. And I give a few ways the American people can get active and hold the military accountable. And so I hope the American people will read it, understand it, and educate themselves so they can start influencing change,” he said.
Scheller’s book comes out Tuesday, September 6.
Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.
Gary Sánchez unleashed a quick swing and stood briefly by home plate, watching the ball fly.
The result? The longest home run hit by a Twin this season, and one of the longest ever at Yankee Stadium.
In his return to New York to face the team that signed him as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic that he played for from 2015-21, Sánchez hit a game-tying, 473-foot two-run home run in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Yankees on Monday afternoon in the Bronx.
“(It’s) really exciting to be back to play against the team that gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues,” Sánchez said. “It felt good that I hit it at the moment that I did because we tied the game.”
It was a homecoming for both Sánchez and Gio Urshela, who came over in a post-lockout March deal for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa as well as catcher Ben Rortvedt. The Yankees played a tribute video for the duo and both received a warm reception from the crowd — until Sánchez hit the home run and was then greeted by a smattering of boos in his subsequent trips to the plate.
“That was one of the furthest home runs I think I’ve ever seen hit here and I’ve been in this ballpark a fair amount,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s what Gary Sánchez is capable of.”
Urshela, who finished the day 0-for-3 with a walk, had a shorter tenure in New York, playing for the Yankees from 2019-21. He called the Yankees’ postseason runs his favorite memories in the Bronx and said he still communicates regularly with Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, talking to him every day, though mostly about non-baseball topics.
“I’m happy to be back here,” Urshela said. “There’s a lot of memories in this stadium.”
ROTATION PLANS
The Twins’ rotation plans for the rest of the series remain in flux with Tyler Mahle (shoulder) now on the injured list and Sonny Gray yet to test out his right hamstring, which forced him out of Friday’s game early.
Gray, who was originally supposed to pitch Wednesday with Mahle going on Thursday, will now throw a bullpen on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium and will be scheduled to start the series finale in New York should all go well with his bullpen.
That leaves the Twins in need of a starter for Wednesday. They have yet to announce their plans for that game.
KEPLER SCRATCHED
Max Kepler was scratched from lineup on Monday with what the Twins called hip tightness. Kepler did appear in the game off the bench, striking out looking to end the game. Had he gotten on base, Baldelli said they would have utilized someone to pinch run for him.
Baldelli said Kepler had banged into the outfield wall in Chicago and Kepler’s lower body “tightened up a little bit on him.”
“It’s not like he’s dealing with a true injury right now. He’s not injured. He’s dealing with something. This happens all the time in our game,” Baldelli said. “ … We just want to get through today and tomorrow and kind of see where we’re at.”
The US military said on Monday it had flown a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-range bombers over the Middle East in a show of force, the latest such mission in the region amid tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran.
The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, England, and flew over the Eastern Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea on Sunday as part of training missions with Kuwaiti and Saudi warplanes, before leaving the area.
“Threats against the United States and our partners will not go unaddressed,” Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the top US Air Force officer in the Middle East, said in a statement. “Missions like this … show our ability to combine forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries.”
Although US Army Central Command did not mention Iran, Washington frequently sent B-52 bombers to the region as hostilities simmered between the US and Iran. The last such flyby was in June.
Iran’s regional enemy, Israel, has also joined the multinational mission. Although not recognized by the United States, three Israeli F-16 fighter jets accompanied the American bombers “through the skies of Israel en route to the (Persian) Gulf”, the Israeli military said, describing the the country’s cooperation with the US military as essential to “maintain air security in Israel and the Middle East.”
Central Command was expanded last year to include Israel, a move aimed at encouraging regional cooperation against Iran under former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s decision four years ago to withdraw the United States from Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers has sparked a series of escalating incidents in the region.
Even as diplomats now squabble over a possible relaunch of the nuclear deal, Iran’s navy seized two US marine drones in the Red Sea last week.
The capture came just days after the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards towed another marine drone before releasing it as a US warship followed. The US Navy has deployed ultra-endurance aerial surveillance drones to monitor threats in crucial waterways, which have witnessed repeated maritime attacks.
Tensions also remain high after recent clashes between US forces and Iran-backed militias in the region. Last month, Washington carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting areas used by Iranian Revolutionary Guard-backed militias, prompting a response from Iran-backed fighters.
US and Iranian negotiators in Vienna have tried to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which imposed strict limits on Iran’s atomic program in return for relief from international sanctions. Last week, the State Department called Iran’s latest negotiating stance “unconstructive.”
Meanwhile, Iran is now enriching uranium up to 60% purity – a level it has never reached before and is a short technical step away from 90%. While Iran has long maintained that its program is peaceful, non-proliferation experts warn that Tehran has enough 60% enriched uranium to reprocess it into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.
For two years, Jalen Reagor has been known as the wide receiver taken one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft. Now, Jefferson is his teammate on the Vikings.
Jefferson has gone on to catch 196 passes for 3,016 yards in his first two seasons with Minnesota after being selected No. 22 in 2022. Meanwhile, Reagor, taken No. 21 by Philadelphia, had a meager 64 receptions for 695 yards in his first two years.
Last Wednesday, the Vikings acquired Reagor from the Eagles and he took the field Monday at the TCO Performance Center for a practice. He was asked before the workout if it weighs on him being known as the guy Philadelphia took at wide receiver instead of Jefferson.
“No, because I believe what’s slow is for show, what’s fast don’t last,’’ Reagor said. “So, you just take it a day at a time and whatever happens, happens.”
For now, Reagor wants to embrace being on the same team with Jefferson.
“It’s a blessing,’’ said Reagor, who got to know Jefferson a bit when going through the draft process in 2020. “He’s a great player, great receiver and just to be alongside him, learn from him, learn from other receivers, especially him and Adam (Thielen), so I’m just taking all I can and be a sponge and be a great teammate.’’
Reagor is the Vikings’ No. 4 receiver behind Jefferson, Thielen and K.J. Osborn, and it remains to be seen how many snaps he will get from scrimmage when the Vikings open the season Sunday against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Reagor said special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has “emphasized to me that I’m going to handle” the punt returns.
“I take a lot of pride in it,’’ Reagor said. “(I want) to be a spark in everywhere I can.”
As a rookie, Reagor averaged 23.5 yards on four punt returns, including a 73-yard return for a touchdown. But being given regular duty on returns last season, he averaged a pedestrian 7.3 yards on 31 attempts.
Reagor’s Philadelphia tenure was hardly spectacular. And he doesn’t deny it.
“I feel like I could have done way better but things like that you don’t dwell on,’’ he said. “I can’t change it. That’s why I got a new opportunity, a new place to be and Sunday I get another chance to show what I can do.’’
The Vikings sent the Eagles a conditional 2024 fourth- or fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection for Reagor. He embraced the move.
“I was excited,’’ he said. “A lot of emotions, a lot going on, of course leaving automatically from Philly coming here. I felt welcome being here. … (It’s) just another opportunity just to show what I can do. So I’m going to make the most of that and let everything come to me.”
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City cannot rely on Erling Haaland alone as they seek to become European champions for the first time.
City’s new striker is on fire in the league having scored ten goals in just six Premier League appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Guardiola believes it’s up to all of his players to play if his side are to succeed this season, and they can’t just look to Haaland.
“All the players are trying to make us better, otherwise it makes no sense,” he told reporters on Monday.
“This [a group collective] helps us win titles, I don’t know. If we all rely on Erling’s shoulders, we won’t win the Champions League. We try to create chances for him to score goals.
“We convinced him to come here, we felt we didn’t have a lot of strikers. Try to get involved in the way we play. He’s settling in well like Julian [Alvarez] and other players.
“I understand that everyone is talking about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and it’s important that they all settle in. We don’t win just for Erling and we don’t lose just for Erling.
“He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems. If we don’t play well, we won’t win games. »
Sky Blues travel to Andalusia to take on Julien Lopetegui’s men at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday night, live on talkSPORT, in their Group G opener.
John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss the trip through injury, Guardiola has confirmed.
Right-back Walker was sent off in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League, while Stones also received a knock.
“[They are] injured. John [Stones] it’s not much, ”added the boss of the city.
” Kyle [Walker] it’s not much either, but I don’t know if it will be ready for Saturday, or [Borussia] Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.
The pair’s absence could see Manuel Akanji’s signing deadline come in on his City debut.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has traveled to Spain after a shoulder injury and could also feature.
Guardiola expects a tough encounter despite Sevilla’s poor form.
Julen Lopetegui’s side, who finished fourth in La Liga last season, picked up just one point from their first four games.
“Spanish teams are always so tough – they’ve dominated for the last 15 years,” added the City boss.
“We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive.”
