5 new YA readings including We Deserve Monuments, A Scatter of Light, Bone Weaver: NPR
Meghan Collins Sullivan/NPR
As the chill of fall sets in, we turn to five new YA releases that will both haunt you and spell your heart.
Serious, thoughtful, and sincere, these novels will reward the reader with unusual and important perspectives.
We deserve monuments by Jas Hammonds
Avery barely remembers his grandmother, Mama Letty. So when her family moves from DC to Bardell County, Georgia to be with her while she dies of cancer, it doesn’t make much sense. Avery and her mother haven’t even visited Avery since she was a toddler – and it’s pretty clear that’s because her grandmother is a bitter, disagreeable woman. At least Avery is able to make some new friends – and maybe her pretty neighbor Simone could be even more than a friend.
But the more time Avery spends at Bardell, the more she begins to think there are a lot of secrets hidden from her. The secrets of his grandmother, the secrets of his mother, and the deep-rooted secrets of Bardell’s racist past and present. In the end, Avery may have to choose between building a comfortable new life and telling the truth about the wounds that tore his family apart.
It’s not that common for a young adult novel to tackle a teenager’s relationship with a grandparent, and it’s even rarer for that grandparent to be a complex character rather than a good source of inspiration. love and wisdom or a villain. Mama Letty isn’t nice and she’s not a villain – and while she has wisdom, she’s not quite sure Avery should have it. How their relationship develops is at the heart of this book. We deserve monuments gives us a complex and deeply hurt family, and shows a path to healing.
A dispersion of light by Malinda Lo
Malinda Lo reflects on the timeline of her National Book Award-winning novel, Last night at the Telegraph Club, for another instant snapshot of queer community and self-discovery. A scatter of light takes place 60 years later, when the Supreme Court has just legalized same-sex marriage.
Aria planned to spend summer vacation before college at Martha’s Vineyard with her best friends, but that plan is ruined when a topless photo of her is shared without her permission. Being shipped off to California to stay with her artist grandmother isn’t a punishment, but it does give her plenty of time to dwell on things she’d rather not think about.
Until she meets her grandmother’s gardener, Steph. Steph is not like anyone Aria has met before. Openly queer and intensely charismatic, Steph introduced Aria to an entire community of queer artists and activists. Aria had always assumed she was straight, but her budding feelings for Steph make her wonder how much she really knows herself after all.
Full of nostalgia, reflections on art and what it means to be an artist, and self-disclosure, A scatter of Light has a quivering intensity that makes it hard to put down. Lo knows how to write characters that jump off the page and feel like real people, from their quirks and interests to their flaws and shortcomings. This book feels like a portal to a very specific time and to that feeling of finishing high school and realizing that the world, and your place in it, is so much bigger than it seemed.
As long as the lemon trees of Zoulfa Katouh grow
Salama lives in a city ravaged by war. She was a normal Syrian girl, studying to become a pharmacist and living with her family. Now she spends her days in the hospital, where she has been promoted to emergency surgeon as she desperately tries to save her neighbors from horrific injuries from bombs and gunfire. With most of her family dead or imprisoned, she returns every night to her pregnant sister-in-law, whom Salama has sworn to protect.
But all trauma comes at a cost, and Salama begins to hallucinate a man who pressures her to flee Syria, and when she resists, torments her with visions of suffering. It’s enough to push Salama to buy a passage to safety for her and her sister-in-law. But then she meets a boy determined to film the atrocities happening in their country and show them to the world. Between her longing for the life she lost, the hope of escaping, and the pain of leaving it all behind, Salama isn’t sure how to choose the right path.
As long as the lemon trees grow paints a stark portrait of the atrocities of war and how normal life can be so quickly and completely ripped away by violence. Salama’s situation is heartbreaking and she is relentlessly brave in the face of it. This is a book that looks trauma directly in the face – and knowing that upon entering, I picked it up with some trepidation. I hadn’t expected to be running through it, clutching the pages, desperate to know what was going to happen next. It is a masterful portrayal of the horrific cost of oppression and violence, and puts a compassionate face on an unfolding crisis that is responsible for immeasurable human suffering.
The Whispering Dark by Kelly Andrew
After she nearly died as a child and became deaf, everyone treated Delaney like she was made of glass. No one expects her to land a scholarship to a renowned university, let alone be invited to join the new department of neo-anthropological studies, which explores the existence of parallel worlds. Delaney may be afraid of the dark and the strange voices whispering to her beyond, but she’s ready to prove she’s as capable as any other student.
But there’s one person she can’t convince: Colton, the TA assigned to her most important class. Colton is the prodigy of the neo-anthropology department – a boy who can slip between worlds as if it cost him nothing. But Colton has a secret. The reason our world has so little hold over him is that as a child he died and left it. Then a little girl named Delaney brought him back. She does not recognize the boy she resurrected and has no idea of the terrible danger she finds herself in once she falls back into his orbit.
There are a lot of tropes at play in this thoughtful start – the lonely girl with a connection to death, the aloof boy who hides his true feelings, the college with a secret society trying to unravel the mysteries of the occult. Which makes The Whispering Darkness unique is Delaney’s specific way of observing and interacting with the world. The way Delaney moves through the narrative as someone with a distinctive way of processing information has an almost dreamlike quality at times, keeping her at a distance while simultaneously rendering every detail of her world into relief. I had never met anyone like her on the page before, and passionately immersed myself in her senses.
Bone Weaver by Aden Polydoros
Toma lives hidden in the deep forests of the Kosa Empire with his adopted family of upyri – undead revenants that everyone considers monsters. But Toma knows better, devoting his days to repairing their deteriorated bodies with his embroidery and surviving in the desert. Her peaceful existence is shattered when a young tsar fleeing a revolution shows up at her doorstep, injured and in need of help. When her upyr sister is kidnapped by the men tracking her, she and the Tsar must join forces and travel to the heart of the empire to save her sister and bring the Tsar to safety.
Along the way, they meet a charming young man who has the power to draw magic from the land itself. Accused of sorcery, he joins them in their flight. But soon these three young people realize that instead of fleeing the persecution, they must run towards the hope of ending it together.
Slavic culture has become a popular inspiration for YA fantasy in recent years, but bone weaver stands. The folkloric creatures on its pages don’t sound like pop renditions, but rather authentic renditions of something ancient that speaks to how humans interact with the world. Sometimes books that draw on this source material fail to dig beneath the surface of fur-lined coats and dark forests to truly understand the complexity of how religions and folklore intertwine in this part of the world. . In his YA-acclaimed debut, The Beautiful City, Polydoros has shown how adept he is at taking history and myth and turning them into something believable and true. However bone weaver is the fantasy of the make-believe world, the real story behind it is treated with equal respect and consideration.
Caitlyn Paxson is a writer and performer. She is a regular reviewer for NPR Books and Quill & Quire.
Idaho sheriff sends stern warning to Biden officials over ‘terrifying’ rainbow fentanyl crossing border
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his community lacked the resources to deal with the influx of fentanyl that was crossing the southern border.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told “Fox & Friends First” that the Biden administration is out of touch with the results of their border policies as Americans and communities grapple with rising fentanyl poisonings.
“At the border we just don’t catch the vast majority of these substances (fentanyl), it’s an incredibly terrifying drug,” he told Carley Shimkus.
DEA WARNS OF ‘NATIONAL SPIKE’ IN MASS OVERDOSE DEATHS LINKED TO FENTANYL
United States Customs and Border Protection officials seized more than 200,000 fentanyl tablets hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle at the port of Nogales, Arizona on Saturday.
About 47,000 of those pills were rainbow-colored pills, which federal officials warned was a new trend meant to drive young people toward the deadly drug.
Fentanyl, a strong opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC.
Donahue described cartels targeting children with rainbow fentanyl as “absolutely sickening.”
“Little kids think they may look like candy or sugar bowls. They might eat them,” Donahue warns. “They will just die from ingesting these pills.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Donahue said under the Trump administration there was “more influence” and more things done right, especially with border security.
In contrast, the sheriff said the Biden administration was “out of touch” and “lying.”
“This administration appears to be completely complicit in almost allowing and encouraging these drugs to enter our country and attacking our children.”
Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.
Fox
Chicago White Sox lose a ‘good’ pitcher’s duel to the Seattle Mariners — and then lose Luis Robert to a bruised left hand
Issues that have hurt the Chicago White Sox this season popped up again Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
- A defensive miscue put the Sox in a hole.
- One of their position players — this time center fielder Luis Robert — had his night cut short because of injury.
- And the team couldn’t come through when they had an opportunity offensively.
It all happened in a 3-0 loss to the Mariners in front of 17,958 at T-Mobile Park.
Sox starter Johnny Cueto kept his team in the game, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six-plus innings. But Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and three relievers made the big pitches when they had to, and Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Sox dropped back to .500 at 68-68.
“It was a good duel,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “He is a young pitcher with a lot of talent. He pitched a very good game. I think I really pitched a good game, too.”
The third-place Sox lost ground in the American League Central and vnow trail the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three games.
“Gilbert pitched good,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “Johnny did what he does. He kept us in the game but we just came up short.
“We played really good. They scored more than us, we just didn’t score. The guys battled.”
The Sox completed Tuesday’s game without Robert, who exited in the fifth with a bruised left hand. The Sox said his X-rays were negative and the outfielder is day to day.
“He got hit in the hand, got hit in the fingers,” Cairo said. “We took him out (as a) precaution. He was holding the bat a little funny so we just took him out.”
Robert returned to the lineup for Monday’s series opener, his first start since Aug. 25 in Baltimore. He had played in just two games between Aug. 26 and Sunday — once as a pinch runner and once as a defensive replacement — because of left wrist soreness and a stint on the paternity list.
Robert got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat Tuesday. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually struck out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat then swung with one hand and missed to strikeout in the fifth. He was replaced by Adam Engel.
“We saw that the finger was a little swollen so we wanted someone like Engel,” Cairo said. “Just a precaution.”
An inning before, the Mariners took advantage of a defensive mistake by the Sox for a run.
Ty France began the fourth with a double to right and advanced to third when Mitch Haniger flew out to right. Gavin Sheets’ throw to third bounced past Yoán Moncada and Cueto, who was backing up the play, and went out. France was awarded home on the error, which went to Sheets.
“It happens, you know?” Cairo said. “(Moncada) was just trying to catch the ball and the ball just went through his glove. (It) stayed down.”
Cueto added, “At first I didn’t see the ball because the third base coach (Manny Acta) kind of blocked my view. And then, yeah, the ball hit a camera.”
One of the best scoring chances for the Sox came in the sixth. José Abreu doubled with one out and advanced to third on a sharp single to center by Eloy Jiménez.
But Gilbert was effective with high heat, particularly in that jam as he struck out Sheets on a 98.7 mph fastball, according to MLB Statcast, and AJ Pollock on a 98.6 mph fastball.
Gilbert allowed five hits and struck out nine in six innings.
“He’s got that live fastball on the top of the zone that’s hard to hit,” Cairo said. “He has that reach, extension, he pitched good.”
The Sox tried to put together a two-out rally in the eighth with a single by Jiménez and a walk by Sheets. Reliever Andrés Muñoz struck out Pollock.
The Mariners got a big-two out hit in the eighth when Raleigh homered against Reynaldo López.
The loss was just the Sox second in their last seven games.
“We’re playing very good baseball,” Cueto said, “and hopefully (Wednesday) we come back and do it again.”
()
U.S. international trade balance for July -70.7 billion vs. estimate of -70.3 billion
The United States has a trade deficit in goods and a trade surplus in services. The goods trade deficit is at its lowest since October, when it hit -$82 billion. Because the overall trade balance including services is at its lowest since October 2021 when it reached -67.1 billion dollars.
US international trade deficit
cnbctv18-forexlive
NBA free agents: Montrezl Harrell joins P.J. Tucker with 76ers
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Trail Blazers), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Jared Harper (Spain), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Norvell Pelle, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
()
Muslim gangs terrorize Hindus and vandalize property after India’s T20 victory in Pakistan
In response to the continuing tensions, local police have put in place special measures to contain the situation in Leicester
Screenshots of viral videos. Image Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: After India’s victory against Pakistan in the August 28 T20 match of the ongoing Asian Cup, well-organized Muslim gangs vandalized and terrorized Hindus in the British city of Leicester.
Videos of gangs stepping up attacks on Hindus have been shared on Twitter.
Barking crowds of Muslims roaming the streets of Leicester, England looking for Hindus to attack, mainstream media very quiet as usual… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TBOKyjh9hU
— Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) September 6, 2022
“Gangs are rioting and increasing attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus were terrorized in their own properties, there were stabbing attempts and there was rampant vandalism of Hindu properties,” one user wrote.
The gangs organize riots and multiply the attacks against the Hindus. Innocent Hindus were terrorized in their own properties, there were stabbings and there was rampant vandalism of Hindu properties. #Leicester pic.twitter.com/zWiyISy2hw
— Rashmi ಸಾಮಂತ್ (@RashmiDVS) September 7, 2022
Meanwhile, in response to ongoing tensions, local police have put in place special measures to contain the situation.
A number of people were filmed making offensive statements amid scenes of violence in the city’s Belgrave area, according to a report by LeicestershireLive.
Leicestershire Police said they were treating the chants uttered by the men and related violence as ‘hate crimes’. Police have implemented special stop, search and dispersal measures in the areas of Belgrave, Rushey Mead and Spinney Hills, among others.
In addition, powers of dispersal under sections 34 and 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 have been authorized by Chief Superintendent Adam Slonecki, allowing officers to dismiss anyone under 16 years old at home.
According to local media, advisories can be issued for up to 48 hours and anyone caught violating an advisory is likely to be arrested and face further action.
In addition, powers were also granted by a senior officer under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.
In the midst of all this, an emergency meeting between the religious communities was also called. A Leicestershire police officer was also assaulted during the violence, according to reports.
Suleman Nagdi, spokesperson for the Federation of Muslim Organizations, said a meeting will be held with the police and other stakeholders to update people on what is happening and reassure the community that they are taking things seriously.
(With agency contributions)
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
ASK IRA: Can Heat thrive through strength in numbers?
Q: As teams in the East have upgraded this offseason, it’s been interesting to read your take on the Heat staying put. Being a shot away from the Finals doesn’t require you to make a brash move. One thing we have seen is injuries for front-loaded teams remove them quickly from contention (Brooklyn, Lakers, Clippers, Philly to name a few). One thing about the Heat is they are deeper than most and able to weather those injuries throughout the season and even playoffs. Having the depth they did this past season and this upcoming season will play a bigger part than most think. Do you see them finishing in the top four again? – Aaron, Miami.
A: I do, because winning matters to them during the regular season. They showed that last season, even when risking a potential first-round matchup with the Nets. When the Heat say, “next man up,” they can say it with confidence. Still, talent wins, and that means that Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo will have to be at their best at the right time.
Q: Ira. I think most of we diehard fans would agree that last year we had a very good team, and this year we still have a very good team. However, the real question is not whether The Heat are a good team but, given the offseason activity of rival teams in the East, and our lack thereof, are we a championship caliber team? My heart says yes, but my mind says, probably not, unless we make a dramatic addition after the start of the regular season, and Victor Oladipo plays consistently this season the way he played in encouraging spurts last season. Your thoughts? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: If Victor Oladipo gets even close to his previous form, then an argument could be made that his offseason signing will trump any outside signing by the Celtics, Bucks, Nets or even 76ers (with all due respect for P.J. Tucker).
Q: Hello, Ira. It appears that at least for the moment we will go into the season with no true power forward on the roster. You have fielded many questions/suggestions from fans that would like to see Erik Spoelstra play a big alongside Bam Adebayo. Your answers are always similar, citing that Coach Spo has been hesitant to play a lineup featuring two bigs, but Coach Spo did play a starting line up featuring a power rotation made up of Meyers Leonard and Bam (albeit not for long stretches). My question is what did Meyers Leonard bring to the table that neither Omer Yurtseven nor Dewayne Dedmon bring? – Carlos, West Park.
A: Proven, floor-stretching NBA 3-point shooting. It’s about more than Omer Yurtseven or Dewayne Dedmon having the ability to make them. It is about developing a reputation that demands defensive attention (as also was the case when Kelly Olynyk played alongside Bam Adebayo).
()
