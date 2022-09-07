Altered image spreads online of Dr Oz’s campaign sign rotated to read ‘NO’

Newsletter Sign-Up
With the Senate evenly split between Republicans and Democrats (a caucus that includes two independents), future terms provide an opportunity for one party to take control.
This has led to heightened social media scrutiny for contests like the Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor.
A The August 28 Facebook post, a screenshot of a tweet, shows an alleged photo of Oz and several servers at a campaign stop. Pictured is a server holding a “Dr. Oz US Senate” sign rotated vertically so that the word “Oz” appears to say “NO” instead.
The alleged picture too post widely on Twitter and Instagram, racking up tens of thousands of interactions. An Instagram post from August 29 racked up more than 400 likes in the two days before it was deleted.
Many commenters on social media thought the photo was real.
“That smile shows she knew what she was doing,” one Instagram user commented., referring to the woman holding the sign.
But the image is corrupted. Oz posted the same image with the sign rotated correctly to read “Oz” to its social media accounts earlier in August.
USA TODAY has reached out to the user who shared the image for comment.
The original photo of Oz was taken on August 12 during a campaign stop at the Capitol Diner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The photo was later posted on the Twitter and Facebook accounts for his campaign.
In the original photo, Oz posed with restaurant workers while one employee held a horizontal Dr. Oz sign.
Fact check: An edited image of Dr Oz kissing Trump's Hollywood star spreads online
Local media released more footage showing Oz’s visit to the restaurant in central Pennsylvania.
Based on our research, we’re rating ALTERED an image purporting to show Oz posed for a photo with a rotated sign reading “NO.” A photo of Oz taken at an Aug. 12 campaign stop in Harrisburg has been edited to rotate a sign that was originally held horizontally and read “Oz.”
Dr. Oz, August 12, Facebook post
Dr. Oz, August 12, Tweeter
PennLive, Aug. 12, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a campaign stop at central restaurant Pa.
USA TODAY, May 11, Who is Dr. Oz? What to know about the former Trump-endorsed TV host running for Pennsylvania Senate
USA TODAY, May 13, Who is John Fetterman? The Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate
USA TODAY, Aug. 26, Primary Fallout: Trump Candidates Do Well in August; how are they going to do in november?
BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport just across the Minnesota border in Wisconsin after leaving Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport, according to media reports. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 1:40 p.m.
The Glasair Super 2 plane was scheduled as a training flight.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Lea Michele is the biggest star of her funny girl opening night.
The Joy alum wowed audiences on September 6 as she donned the skin of Fanny Brice for the first time after replacing Feldstein Beaniewho left the Broadway show earlier than expected in July.
Many big stars showed up to see Michele’s debut. A witness tells E! news that Joy co-creator ryan murphy and Drew Barrymore were present and that Lea received four standing ovations during the first act.
The eyewitness added, “The applause and cheers haven’t stopped since Lea took the stage.”
Variety journalist Rebecca Rubin noted that Joy actor Jonathan Groff and Zachary Quinto were also in the crowd. The journalist shared a video on Twitter of Ryan and Jonathan hugging during the show’s intermission.
Rubin downloaded an overview of Lea’s bio on the show’s poster, where it was written that the Wretched the interpreter “is delighted to return to Broadway”.
The eyewitness to E! said it was “phenomenal” to see Michele work her magic “in such an iconic and perfectly fitting role”.
Another witness tells E! News that the energy in the room “was insane,” adding, “The audience was losing their minds about pretty much everything Lea was doing.”
Representatives of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams signed historic collective bargaining agreements with US Soccer on Tuesday, officially ending a long and sometimes acrimonious battle over equal pay.
The federation announced in May that it had reached separate agreements with players’ unions on contracts that run until 2028.
The new contracts include identical compensation structures for tournament appearances and victories, revenue sharing and fair distribution of World Cup prize money.
A signing ceremony took place after the women’s friendly against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington, with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh among those in attendance.
“I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (players’ association), the men’s national team and their PA, and everyone at US Soccer. There were so many people who helped, who worked together to make it happen,” said U.S. Football President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a former national team player. “And he wouldn’t be pushed over the line without let the men step in and be on board with equal pay.”
After years of fighting for fair pay and treatment, American women filed a federal sex discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer in 2019. The lawsuit drew international attention, prompting fans to chant “Equal Pay” when the United States won the Women’s World Cup final in France.
In February, the two sides settled the lawsuit, with US Soccer agreeing to pay the women $24 million. But the settlement depended on reaching new working agreements with the two teams.
The men were playing under the terms of a CBA which expired in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the lawsuit was settled.
The sticking point in the negotiations was the World Cup prize money, which is based on a team’s progress through football’s most prestigious tournament. While American women have succeeded on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money mean they have won significantly less than male winners. The Americans received a $110,000 bounty for winning the 2019 World Cup; the American men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.
The unions have agreed to pool FIFA payments for the Men’s World Cup later this year and the Women’s World Cup next year, as well as the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.
Since the men’s national team players are currently playing in the league, the CBA was signed by USNSTPA Executive Director Mark Levinstein. Players Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis have also signed, along with USWNTPA executive director Becca Roux.
Sauerbrunn addressed the crowd.
“I want to thank you all for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the chants of ‘Equal Pay’ at really fun times, showing up at our games. You make the difference, and you guys are really, really the best fans in the world,” she said.
Former players Kristine Lilly, Briana Scurry and Lori Lindsey also attended the on-pitch ceremony after the USA beat Nigeria 2-1.
With the labor agreements having been accepted, a federal judge in August gave preliminary approval of the settlement. A hearing to finalize it is scheduled for December.
BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary for governor in Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and the first woman elected to the state’s highest political office – eight years after being elected the nation. first openly gay attorney general.
Healey, whose only rival for the nomination dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, will be the heavy favorite in November against the winner of the Republican primary. Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and businessman Chris Doughty, considered more moderate, are running for the GOP nomination.
The current incumbent, centrist Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, has decided not to seek a third term. He did not endorse either of the two Republican candidates.
Healey, 51, touted his efforts as the state’s top law enforcement official to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders. Healey also sued Exxon Mobil Corp. over whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change – a case still pending in court – and targeted OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family over allegations that they cheated. patients and physicians about the risks of opioids. In 2021, Healey announced a resolution to this case.
His most frequent target, however, was Trump. Healey led or joined dozens of lawsuits against Trump while he was president. One of his firsts challenged Trump’s travel ban, which would have barred teachers and students from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Iraq and Syria, from coming to Massachusetts, which attracts students from all over the world.
On Tuesday, Republican voters in the state will be just the last to decide whether the party will embrace Trumpism more or is ready to return to the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party’s chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.
Diehl, the favorite among Republican Party delegates from the state of Massachusetts, has ties to Trump that extend to 2016, when he served as co-chair of Trump’s presidential campaign in the state. Trump has lost Massachusetts by nearly 30 percentage points in his two presidential campaigns. Diehl also opposed COVID-19 protocols and welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Doughty, a businessman, said he supports some of Trump’s initiatives but wants to focus on the challenges facing Massachusetts, which he says is increasingly unaffordable.
Diehl has come to terms with Trump’s false claims that he has won the 2020 election. Diehl said last year he didn’t believe it was a “stolen election,” but did later said the election was rigged, despite dozens of courts, local officials and Trump’s own attorney general saying the vote was legitimate. Doughty, meanwhile, said he believes President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
The challenge for both is that Trump’s support may play well among the party’s conservative wing, but could be a political albatross in a state where registered Republicans make up less than 10% of the electorate, compared to around 31% for Democrats and about 57% for Independents.
Diehl faced a similar struggle when he challenged Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018. He won a three-way Republican primary to secure just over a third of the vote in the general election.
Doughty said he would work to reduce taxes and said that although he considers himself ‘pro-life’, he accepts the state Supreme Court’s decision recognizing the right to abortion in Massachusetts .
Massachusetts has a history of electing fiscally conservative and socially moderate Republican governors, including former governors. William Weld and Mitt Romney – to control overwhelming Democratic legislative majorities. Baker, another Republican in that mold, remained popular in the state.
Healey is widely seen as a strong favorite to win the governorship, particularly if Diehl, the Trump-backed nominee, were to win. Healey said she would work to expand job training programs, make child care more affordable and modernize schools. Healey also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
But Healey faces a strange hurdle in Massachusetts — the so-called Attorney General’s Curse. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general have sought the governor’s office. Everything failed.
The state once had a female governor, although she was appointed to that position. Republican Jane Swift served as interim governor after Governor Paul Cellucci left in 2001 to become US ambassador to Canada.
Tuesday’s election also includes several contested Democratic primaries across the state, including for attorney general and secretary of the commonwealth.
Two Democrats are vying for the top law enforcement office: former Boston City Councilwoman Andrea Campbell and workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. A week before the election, a third candidate, former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsed Campbell; it will remain on the ballot.
Campbell would be the first black woman to hold the office in Massachusetts if elected.
The winner will face Republican Jay McMahon, an attorney who previously ran against Healey and lost.
Outgoing Democratic Commonwealth Secretary William Galvin is running for an eighth term. He takes up a challenge from fellow Democrat Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. Sullivan would be the first black person to hold that position in the state.
The winner will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November. Campbell is also black.
There are also contested races in the Democratic primary for auditor and for the Democratic and Republican races for lieutenant governor.
None of the nine incumbent members of the U.S. Democratic House face any primary opponents. There are two disputed Republican primaries in the 8th and 9th congressional districts.
Fresh off the heels of dropping two in a row to the Nationals, the Mets got off on the wrong foot in the first game against the Pirates.
Outside of a seventh inning two run homer by Brandon Nimmo – when the Mets already trailed 4-0 – the offense appeared lifeless in their 8-2 loss. The Amazin’s put together just seven hits and were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position against a Pirates team that entered Tuesday night ranking 26th in team ERA.
“It’s a period that catches your attention because they’ve been so good for so long,” said Buck Showalter. “Our guys are frustrated right now but they know they’re capable of better.”
The Mets’ offense has been abysmal as of late. They haven’t scored more than three runs in seven out of their last eight games. In the midst of a division race, the prospect of your offense – who entered Tuesday’s game seventh in MLB in runs scored – is not ideal. Especially with the possibility of waking up in a tie for first place with the Braves having a late night game on the West Coast.
“We’ve done some things that are uncharacteristic in a couple of spots,” Showalter said. “We just haven’t been able to mount much offensively. We’ve been getting some people out there we just haven’t been able to get that big blow.”
Taijuan Walker continued to pile onto his second half woes. The right-hander allowed four runs over just five innings striking out three batters. The big blow being Rodolfo Castro’s two run homer in the bottom of the third. Walker’s ERA is up to 6.25 since the All-Star break.
As previously mentioned, the Pirates are bad. The Buccos ranked 28th in both total runs and team OPS entering Tuesday. However, there may have been some reasoning behind Walker’s struggles in Pittsburgh regardless of his opponent.
“He had a developing blister there,” said Showalter. “I think it really kept it from finishing his pitches. It was pretty ugly. I checked him after the fifth inning and decided not to run him back out there so that hopefully it doesn’t turn into something worse. We’ve had a lot of challenges today.”
“It’s on my index finger,” Walker said. “Right where my splitter comes off. Definitely not making any excuses, I had the slider that I left up for the homer. For the most part, I got ground balls and got some weak contact.”
Buck Showalter called on Bryce Montes de Oca in a 4-2 game in the bottom of the seventh, who was charged three runs on three hits in his short work. Tommy Hunter came in to put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the eight serving up a solo homer to highly touted Pirates’ shortstop O’Neil Cruz, which all but ensured the Pirates would take the first game of this series by a score of 8-2.
Starling Marte was hit by a pitch on his hand in the top of the first inning. Marte remained the game initially, however, he was replaced by Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the second.
“We dodged things like this all year,” said Showalter. “That one stung him pretty good and he had trouble gripping the baseball. So we hope we get lucky again, we hope we can get something [X-ray results] tomorrow. So far so good but we’ll see.”
A video of a Chinese Harvard student explaining why she decided to “stop trying to learn English” has gone viral on Bilibili.
In the video uploaded Thursday, Tatala, 24, explained why she no longer wish learning English. The video was submitted as an assignment for a language and equity class at Harvard.
Tatala explains that she was always a good student when studying English; however, she never felt satisfied and her confidence wavered throughout the language learning journey. She gives several examples of times when she felt that English had affected her confidence in school.
According to Tatala, during elementary school, her American teacher gave her the English name “Wency”, which she often struggled to pronounce due to her northern Chinese dialect. She pronounced ‘Wency’ as ‘Vency’ despite her teacher correcting Tatala repeatedly.
“So I said ‘Yes sir, thank you for your instructions’ and went home practicing Wency a hundred times,” says Tatala.
Tatala, however, expressed disappointment that her teacher never attempted to call her by her Chinese name.
“But he never realized I wasn’t even Wency. I have my name, in my language, which you didn’t even try to speak,” Tatala says in the video.
Tatala says she continued to receive good grades while studying English, and in college she traveled abroad to the UK where her friend asked her if she preferred ham or turkey. When Tatala asked about the difference between the two, her friend and her mother both laughed as they explained how a pig says “oink oink” while a turkey says “clunk clunk”.
“I just didn’t know the vocabulary. It’s not that I’m too stupid to recognize animals,” says Tatala.
Tatala recognized that English was affecting her life when she realized she would blame everything on the language, although several factors affected the daily challenges she faced, including her confidence and communication skills.
Rather than abandon the language, Tatala explains that she no longer wishes to pursue the cultural identity behind English. She adds that language can cause people to judge personality, background and intent since language is considered part of identity.
“Even if I’m not perfect in English, so what? It’s my second language. It’s the lingua franca that I was pushed to learn. It doesn’t matter if I speak English well or badly, I will have my voice. Ethnic minority, Chinese, Asian, I will have my snake tongue, my female voice, my international student voice, my influencer voice. I will overcome the tradition of silence,” Tatala says in the video.
The video has garnered 420,000 views and 33,000 likes since it was uploaded.
