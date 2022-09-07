Connect with us

Blockchain

Assets Auction of Voyager Digital Scheduled Next Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

Voyager Digital Rejects Ftx’s Restructure Plan Proposal
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Exchange News
  • Voyager has been trying to refund some of its consumers alongside the selling process.
  • Voyager’s attorneys took offence to this and called it a “low-ball” offer.

On Tuesday, a court filing confirmed that the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital would be auctioned off the following week. Following a deadline extension from August 26 to September 6, interested parties have submitted bids to purchase the company’s assets.