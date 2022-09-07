Connect with us

Avalanche Plays A Game Of Bounce Or Die, Can Bulls Win This Fight?

Avalanche (AVAX) price continues to hold key support against tether (USDT) as price finds itself amid death or survival. The crypto market has become promising as most altcoins appear bullish coming out of their shells, but the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) price continue in their struggle to survive. (Data from Binance)

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of AVAX has had a tough time replicating the move from a weekly low of $16 to a high of $30 as the price continues to remain dormant with little price action. In recent weeks, the price of AVAX showed so much strength rallying to $30 before being rejected, and the price has failed to hold above $22, acting as an area of interest. 

AVAX price was not able to break out of the downtrend channel, forming a strong bullish bias as the crypto market could be set for a minor rally. 

The price of AVAX saw a rejection from $25 and has struggled to reclaim this region; for AVAX to have a chance of trending higher, the price needs to reclaim $25 and flip it into a support for the price to trend higher.

If the AVAX price maintains this bearish structure, we could see the price of AVAX retesting the weekly low of $17, serving as good support for buy orders.

Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $25.

Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $17.

Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily AVAX Price Chart | Source: AVAXUSDT On Tradingview.com

After retesting the daily low, AVAX’s price bounced but was unable to trend higher due to more bearish signs indicating exhaustion. The price of AVAX must hold its key support at $14; if the price of AVAX fails to hold this support, the price may fall to its daily low.

AVAX’s price has continued to fall, indicating that more sell orders have been placed.

On a daily basis, AVAX is trading at $18.4 below its 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). AVAX price is being held back by prices at $22 and $38, which correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs.

Daily (1D) resistance for the AVAX price – $22, $30.

Daily (1D) support for the AVAX price – $14.

AVAX Price Analysis On The One Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

Four-Hourly AVAX Price Chart | Source: AVAXUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of AVAX in the 4H timeframe remains bearish, with the price forming a more bearish continuation pattern while trading below the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as support.

The price of AVAX trades below the 50 and 200 EMA, and if it fails to hold the support at $16, we could see the price trend lower; if the price of AVAX bounces from its current value, we could see the price retest the $20 mark.

On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for AVAX is below 40, indicating more sell order volume for the AVAX price.

Four-Hourly (1H) resistance for the AVAX price – $20.

Four-Hourly (1H) support for the AVAX price – $16.

Featured Image From Currency, Charts From

Ethereum Bellatrix Upgrade Spikes ETH By Almost 7% Daily

Ethereum
The road to the Ethereum groundbreaking upgrade has been fraught with diverse issues. Since the idea generation stage, the developers have put a lot of effort into the project. The journey is getting shorter since the team has reached the Bellatrix upgrade. 

Earlier, the Ethereum Foundation had already prepared the community for the upgrade. They shared the date for Bellatrix as September 6 by 11:34;47 am UTC. After this event today, the Merge is expected to launch between September 13 and 15. 

Related Reading: MANA Seen Rising 11% As Buyers Make A Recovery Attempt

Bellatrix is the last upgrade that will come before the Merge. As the event is to take place today, September 6, expectations and optimism have affected the ETH price. The coin has surpassed the $1500 price mark and climbed above it to $1,665. 

Ethereum’s price is currently hovering above $1,650. | Source: ETHUSD price chart from TradingView.com

ETH Price Movement So Far

September 6 saw the second-largest crypto by market cap soaring above the coveted $1500 price mark. The only event that could have spiked such buying spree is the Bellatrix upgrade. ETH price currently stands at $1,674, showing nearly a 7% increase in 24 hours.

On September 4, ETH’s price remained slightly above $1500 until September 5, when it hit an intraday high of $1,621 and closed at $1617. As the hours drew closer to the Bellatrix upgrade, the market sentiment reversed slightly for the crypto. 

Ethereum trading volume increased impressively in 24 hours. Market data shows the figure spiked by more than 65%. Also, the ETH four-hour chart shows increased coin accumulation following the Relative Strength Index approach to the Overbought region. ETH Money Flow Index reached 83 while its uptrend hit 68. 

The favorable price moves from Ethereum indicate that the Merge is not totally Priced In, as many analysts believe. As the date of the actual event draws closer, more impact might be felt on the ETH price. 

Nodes Preparedness For Bellatrix

According to Ethereum developers, Bellatrix will be followed by the Paris upgrade, the final migration from proof of work to proof of stake. The team had earlier announced that all node operators should update their client before epoch 144896 on the Ethereum Beacon Chain. 

Even the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has been urging the nodes on Twitter to update their clients. This upgrade is to prepare them to fully operate on the latest version of the Ethereum network emerging after the Merge. 

Related Reading: Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?

Based on the developer’s details, the nodes that fail to carry out the upgrade will remain in the old chain with its old rules. Also, the nodes won’t access the post-merge network or send Ether. 

But the information from Ethernodes indicates that not all the nodes have upgraded their client. Ethernodes data shows that 72.9% of these network operators are already marked as “Ready,” while 27.1% haven’t done the needful and are not ready yet.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Myanmar Government Making Efforts to Issue CBDC Soon

