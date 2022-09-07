Bear Markets Are The Greatest Buying Opportunities. Here’s why

Crypto analysts and researchers explain the bear market as a period in which supply exceeds demand, morale falls, and prices decrease. As such, a bear market is a market that has experienced consistent or significant falls.

A bear market is defined as any stock index or specific stock that has declined by at least twenty percent from its most recent high. As depicted here, “consistent falls” or declines refer to lengthy durations of downward oscillations. Ideally, markets are volatile on a daily (or even moment-to-moment) basis.

Various factors can cause bearish markets, including weak or lagging economies, geopolitical crises, wars, and pandemics. Meanwhile, low employment, which can result from significant economic paradigm shifts, low discretionary income and low productivity, are all manifestations of a weak or deteriorating economy.

Aside from a 20% drop in stock prices, the bear market condition is where investors frequently feel worried and depressed, and the country’s economic outlook is not always favorable. It is, however, important to note that, while a bear market may indicate a decline in stock prices and possibly a failing economy, it is also an ideal time for new investors to enter the market and start building their portfolios.

From analysis and predictions, coins are expected to have a bumpy ride ahead, implying that it will be some time before they pay off. Therefore, new investors must enter the market to invest long-term. After all, investing is a long game, and by leaving your money in the market for a while, you will have more time to recover from any losses; these short-term dips will not necessarily set you back in the long run.

The words “bear market” frighten many investors. However, these severe market downturns are unavoidable and frequently quite brief, especially when contrasted to the duration of bull markets, when the market is gaining in value. Bear markets, on the other hand, offer excellent investing possibilities. The co-founder of Philcoin, Dunstan Teo, stated:

“Human psychology is a fascinating thing. When retail stores offer sale prices, people flock to buy items at lower prices. Yet, in a bear market, when assets are discounted, people are afraid to buy. There’s no reason to feel anxious or worried during the bear market – it offers a fantastic buying opportunity and, as we know from historical charts, the markets always rebound which is where, and how, your assets will increase in value.”

Buying stocks at a discount during a down market is often favorable, making it a lower starting point for those who have previously eschewed investing. The term “buying the dip” refers to a classic investing strategy that entails selling when everyone else is buying and, in this example, purchasing when everyone else is selling.

What does the bear market situation bring to your investment table?

In a bearish market, cryptos are generally cheaper than ever, providing opportunities for people to buy their desired crypto at a discounted price.

We take as an example Philcoin, described as the ‘People’s Coin’, a scalable technological solution that meets established international development standards in its core purpose. With a total supply of 5 billion and the current circulating maximum supply of 0, Philcoin (PHL) has its price at $0.056886 per PHL at the time of writing. Its market is currently bearish. Suppose you purchased PHL at the current price of $0.056886 and held the coins through the bear market, and then sold it at any indication of a positive market. You recoup the loss earlier recorded during the “dip” and also utilize it in reducing any taxable gains in other areas of your portfolio where you made money. Experts refer to this situation as tax-loss harvesting.

As portrayed above, albeit it is paradoxical to invest when so many people are talking about the difficulties facing the economy, bear markets can be the best resort because prices have significantly decreased, allowing you to obtain more value for your money.

Teo says: “What’s important is for people to always remember their long-term goal. Is it for financial independence? To provide a better life for your family? To buy a home or car? Whatever your goal, remember the highs and lows of the markets are part of its cycle. A buy and HODL strategy is not only one that works – but one that also allows us to go about our lives without being distracted by the short-term movements in the markets.”

One of the many reasons why the bear market shouldn’t pose a great deal is that, as an investor, you can better regulate your emotions by introducing time zones because you know the market will recover after a dip. Short-term funds can be invested more prudently and will not fluctuate as much as the stock market. Money needed in the long run can be invested more aggressively. Even though this money may lose the most, it will have more time to recover losses.

In addition, You will have a better grasp of risk tolerance and thus, become a more consistent and reliable investor.

As an investor, consistency means giving your investments time to grow. If you invest when the market is up, you will quickly learn that market timing is a losing proposition. You may be fortunate at times, but you frequently miss the mark. Investing in a negative market, on the other hand, will not only make you more consistent but will also increase your overall returns.