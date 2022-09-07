Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Breakdown Looks Real, Why BTC Could Dive To $18K
Bitcoin broke the key $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a move towards the $18,000 level.
- Bitcoin failed to start a fresh increase and declined below the $19,500 support.
- The price is now trading below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,420 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be limited above $19,500.
Bitcoin Price Takes A Hit
Bitcoin price failed to gain pace for a move above the $20,500 and $20,550 resistance levels. There were many failed attempts, sparking a downside reaction below the key $19,500 support zone.
There was a sharp decline below the $19,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price declined below the $19,200 and $19,000 levels. A low is formed near $18,670 and the price is now consolidating losses.
It is now trading below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,000 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,171 swing high to $18,670 low.
The next major resistance sits near the $19,400 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,420 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,171 swing high to $18,670 low. Any more gains might send the price towards the $19,800 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,000 zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,650 zone.
The next major support sits near the $18,500 level. A downside break below the $18,500 support might spark more downsides. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $18,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,650, followed by $18,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,000, $19,400 and $19,500.
Binance BUSD Trading Volume Surges By 70%, What Is The Reason?
The introduction of stablecoins, like BUSD into cryptocurrency brought hope to many long-term investors. For those skeptical of the crypto space due to volatility, stablecoins become handy as their sailing means.
As the name goes, stablecoins are meant to remain stable to the real-time value of the fiat currencies they are pegged to. Also, some come pegged to tangible assets and cash that facilitate their stability.
But the collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD UST, and its native token, LUNA, created a big hollow for stablecoins. It shifted the paradigm for lots of investors on what stablecoin stands for. The event brought massive losses to many investors and other crypto assets.
Thankfully, people have started warming up to stablecoins again lately. The Binance USD (BUSD), the world’s third largest stablecoin, is significantly impacting the crypto space. BUSD recorded a massive increase of about 70% on Tuesday in its trading volume. It remains the most considerable 24-hour trading volume recorded in recent times.
Binance Announcement Triggered BUSD Trading Volume
The sudden spike in trading volume for BUSD has raised lots of interest as people are looking for the potential trigger. The reason is not far-fetched, as Binance recently made a big public announcement.
Binance is laying out BUSD Auto conversion. At the moment, the firm mentioned that it would be for the existing balances of customers on the platform. The conversion process will be on USDC, TUSD, and USDP stablecoins.
Binance reported that it would be using a fixed ratio of 1:1 for the conversion. This process is to kick off by September 29, 2022. It noted that the new move is to increase liquidity and capital efficiency for its users. This will enable customers to trade conveniently with their consolidated BUSD balances on the platform.
Effect Of Binance Announcement About USDC
Further, in its statement, Binance mentioned that the conversion process would not affect withdrawals on its platform. However, the exchange will stop other USDC-related functions like leverage, spot, and payment.
Hence, BUSD witnessed a whopping rise of 70% in trading volume over the last 24 hours following the announcement. At the time of press, BUSD trading volume hit $8.4 billion with a market cap of over $19.4 billion. Similarly, the USDC trading volume increased by 20% over the last 24 hours to $7.06 billion.
To increase both the coverage and utility of BUSD, the Binance announcement came as a massive attack on USDC. As the second largest stablecoin, USDC boasts a market cap of about $51.8 billion. It is striving even to overtake USDT as the leading stablecoin.
After the fall of the Terra ecosystem, USDC has received lots of applause for having the best backing.
Bitcoin Investment ETFs And Trusts Have Slowed Since May
Many investors are uneasy since Bitcoin value has fallen by around 70% since its peak in November 2021. In the meantime, market sentiment is at an all-time low due to analysts’ expectations of a major recession. This is especially clear from the decline in the equity markets as measured by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, which has a big impact on how people invest in BTC on regulated markets.
Bitcoin Investment Vehicles Have Taken A Beating
When taking a look at the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the share price has significantly decreased from its peak of roughly $56 to $11.94. At the same time, the share values of 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and Purpose Bitcoin Canadian ETF both fell sharply.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has fallen deeply to $11.94 since its peak. Source: TradingView
Despite the shares’ significant discount, GBTC’s daily trading volume has drastically decreased to 3.075M. It suggests that institutional investors might be skeptical about Bitcoin-related financial products on the regulated market or they might just believe that the bear market is not yet over.
The daily trading volume of GBTC has sharply dropped to 3.075M despite the generous discount of the shares. Source: YCharts
Additionally, given the current market conditions, certain trusts and ETFs are gradually selling off their holdings. For instance, since reaching its high in February 2022, the total amount of BTC held by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has decreased.Moreover, since the market peaked in May 2021, the total number of Bitcoins held by various trusts and ETFs has sharply decreased.
The Sharpe ratio indicates that GBTC is a bad asset with a very low risk-adjusted performance in terms of return on investment. In fact, the Sharpe ratio has recently dropped to 0.453 after declining over time. It implies that while GBTC’s volatility is fairly high, the projected return on investment is rather modest.
Loss After Loss
The current pioneer crypto investment vehicles in regulated markets, including trusts and ETFs, have to some extent displayed the pessimistic signal. Despite the significant discount at which GBTC has been sold, the daily trading volume is steadily declining, and several trusts and ETFs, such as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, have been urged to sell their BTC holdings.
The total number of BTC held by trusts & ETFs has plummeted since May 2021. Source: CryptoQuant
The current Bitcoin investment tools in regulated markets such as trusts and ETFs have shown the bearish signal to a certain extent. Although GBTC has been traded at a substantial loss, the daily trading volume keeps decreasing and some trusts and ETFs including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust have been encouraged to divest their Bitcoin holdings.
Sharpe ratio tells us that GBTC is a poor asset with a very low risk-adjusted performance. Source: YCharts
Because the shares of GBTC sold or bought by institutional investors are reported quarterly, many recent trades may have not been listed yet. However, these above figures could give us some clues of what may be actually happening with Bitcoin behind the scenes.
Retailers can only be aware that a local bottom has been reached after it has already occurred, like in the case of institutional investors who purchased GBTC in late June just prior to the July rise.
Most notably, the Sharpe ratio shows that GBTC’s return on investment is rather low and that this asset appears to be quite risky. Therefore, at this time, investors would be ready to begin hedging against the rising negative downside risk of bitcoin.
Featured image from Unsplash, charts from TradingView.com, Ycharts, and Cryptoquant
OpenSea Weekly Chart Records Ethereum Domains Getting More Hype
With the increased adoption and attention to non-fungible tokens, several platforms like OpenSea emerged as trading hubs. As a result, people needed suitable grounds to interact and transact with the numerous NFTs available in the space. Hence, some platforms have been trying to bridge the gap and serve potential investors of collectibles.
OpenSea is an NFT marketplace where many investors buy, sell and trade majorly NFT collections. The platform is a decentralized marketplace built on the Ethereum blockchain. Since its launch in 2017, OpenSea has meteorically risen as one of the largest platforms to trade and transact NFT collections.
However, having been around for some years, it has become an old stager regarding NFT selling, buying, trading, and other related transactions.
OpenSea focused on the Ethereum network for most of its NFT collections in the past. As a result, Ethereum is the first and most prominent home for most popular NFTs. But later on, OpenSea became a cross-chain marketplace that included NFT trading from other networks like Solana, Polygon, and others.
In a recent report, OpenSea’s weekly chart recorded more Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names. In addition, the data for ENS exceeded Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) as the most traded token on OpenSea over the past week. This sudden feat for Ethereum is happening just some days before the long-awaited Merge.
ENS Domain Names Take The Lead In OpenSea Marketplace
The data from OpenSea indicated that the weekly trading volume of the Ethereum domain NFTs hit 2,249 ETHS at the press time. This volume surpasses BAYC and RTFKT Clone X, which are 1,777 ETH and 1992 ETH, respectively.
Also, the OpenSea data indicated that more than 2 million ENS items are on its marketplace. The breakdown shows that total sales of 2,682 ENS domains with over 508,000 owners were recorded.
From the new increase in ENS trading volume, the average price of the ENS items surged to 0.3895 ETH, worth $641. This depicts an increase of about 167%. Also, the daily volume spiked to 1,044.6 ETH from 120.7 ETH. OpenSea related that an ENS domain average price is 0.3207 ETH worth $533.71.
Additionally, the platform indicated some of the most expensive ENS domain names as 000.eth, crypto,eth, opensea.eth, nike.eth, and google.eth. The top is 000.eth, purchased for 300ETH, and is up for sale for 5,000 ETH.
Significance Of ENS Domains Names
The ENS domains are the Ethereum blockchain’s distributed and open naming system. Users can get a single domain like the ‘vitalik.eth’ with the system. They must turn their keys to a crypto address to achieve that.
It is possible to sell, buy and trade the ENS domain names among users. The process for such transactions is completed in the form of NFTs in an NFT marketplace.
With the naming system that creates single domain names, it’s easy for users to copy and paste their initially lengthy wallet addresses. Hence, they could conveniently send or receive crypto tokens since they must share their domain name like other traditional addresses.
Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Outperforms Others In 24 Hours With 19% Gains.
Crypto assets’ prices have recorded more volatility in recent times. There have been some spikes and pullbacks in the price of many. For instance, the beginning of this week saw Bitcoin moving farther from its $20K mark.
Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark on September 2, closing the market at $19,969. Since then, the crypto has struggled to remain afloat with little rallies and dips. Also, Ethereum didn’t fare too well until September 6.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Struggles To Claim $20,000 Mark Amid Bear Market
The Bellatrix upgrade to take place the same day pushed its price by 4.3%, enabling it to climb above the $1500 mark to $1655. But ETH wasn’t the only crypto affected by the upgrade hype. Ethereum Classic ETC also felt the positive market sentiment pushing its price above $40.
Ethereum Classic Gains As Merge Approach
ETC is currently trading at $41.240, indicating more than a 19% price increase in 24 hours. The coin has been holding its grip on $32 from August 31 to September 5. It even recorded a brief pullback to $31 and an intraday high of $39 on September 5.
In twenty-four hours, ETC surged by more than 19% as the community awaited the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum ETH. As day trading continues, ETC has continued to skyrocket, and there’s a likelihood of increased gain before the close of the market.
Will Miners Move to Ethereum Classic?
As the Merge approaches, ETC is positioned to receive more attention from miners and investors. Being a proof of work network, it might be the next option for Ethereum miners after the upgrade.
Recall that mining activities will cease to exist once Ethereum migrates from PoW to proof of stake. The event-tagged Paris upgrade will be the last to push the network into the long-anticipated newer version.
According to the plans, a difficulty bomb on the network will increase the energy and computational requirements of validating transactions after the Merge. With the increased requirements, miners’ interest will wane as the activities will no longer be profitable.
That’s why some miners earlier announced plans to fork the Ethereum network. The aim was to maintain the proof of work network and continue their mining activities. However, this plan received a mixed reaction in the community as many supported it while others reacted negatively.
What’s ETC Price Prediction?
By analyzing the current price movement for ETC, the token’s future price might become more positive contrary to what analysts predicted for 2022. In addition, if the miners move to continue their operations on ETC, the Ethereum fork will see more traction.
Related Reading: WATCH: Ethereum Gains Momentum Ahead Of The Merge | ETHUSD September 6, 2022
Also, analysts have mentioned that the move to ETC will increase its hash rate leading to a drop in risk exposure. Recall that the development team of Ethereum moved to the latest version after the hard fork in July 2016. That’s why ETC has continued to rely on diverse contributors to remain relevant.
But with increased miners’ participation, more developers will join, and investors’ interest will grow. Also, the chances of 51% attacks will reduce, pushing the network to a better footing and greater attention in the crypto space.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradinView.com
Top Exchanges Mark Readiness For Vasil, Can Cardano Rally To $1?
The Cardano Vasil hard fork is currently the second most anticipated upgrade in the crypto space, right behind the Ethereum Merge. This hard fork is just as important to the Cardano network as it not only improves the experience of developing on the network, it also strengthens the security of the blockchain. September has now been set as the month of the hard fork, and the most recent announcement from IOG shows that the network is almost there.
Top Exchanges Getting Ready For Vasil
Previously, IOG, the developer behind the Cardano network, had made it known that it needed to reach three different metrics for the hard fork to be completed. These included that at least 75% of all SPOs would have upgraded the final node version, the top 10 decentralized applications (DApps) would have upgraded to Vasil-supported nodes, and lastly, was that at least 25 top exchanges which represented 80% of all ADA liquidity would be ready for the upgrade.
The first two metrics had quickly been hit. This is no surprise given both of these requirements needed to be carried out by the SPOs and DApps who were already Cardano natives. The exchanges part has proven to be the most difficult. However, some exchanges have taken the bull by the horns and have since become ready for the hard fork.
Among the top exchanges that have reported readiness for Vasil are Gate.io, OKX, BTCTurk, and WhiteBit. All of these exchanges are now able to support ADA post-hard fork. IOG tweeted this on Tuesday in addition to more information that 94% of all blocks are now produced using Vasil-friendly nodes. Exchanges that have previously reported readiness are LCX, NDAX, and Bitrue. Others, such as Binance, Kraken, Bitfinex, Hotbit, and Upbit, are all reportedly in the process of adding support for Cardano post-upgrade.
Will Cardano Break $1?
Ever since the price of ADA hit its all-time high of $3.10, it has been a consistent downtrend since then. However, just like the news of the hard fork that brought smart contracts capability to the network had been behind the tremendous run, the Vasil hard fork carries similar possibilities.
This was seen back in July when the hard fork was first announced. ADA’s price had rallied above $0.5 before the news of postponement had dropped. This time around, a date has been set for the hard fork, which will likely trigger an upward rally for the digital asset.
Related Reading: The September Curse: Why Bitcoin Price May Touch $10,000
However, the possibility of the price of ADA touching $1 remains very slim. The digital asset would have to do a 100% growth from here to reach this price point. Given the current market trends, there is not enough momentum for it to reach this level.
A more attainable price point is set at $0.6, depending on how investor sentiment turns out at this point. But there would need to be significant buy pressure to be able to push ADA to reach this point in the next 2 weeks.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Avalanche Plays A Game Of Bounce Or Die, Can Bulls Win This Fight?
Avalanche (AVAX) price continues to hold key support against tether (USDT) as price finds itself amid death or survival. The crypto market has become promising as most altcoins appear bullish coming out of their shells, but the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) price continue in their struggle to survive. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of AVAX has had a tough time replicating the move from a weekly low of $16 to a high of $30 as the price continues to remain dormant with little price action. In recent weeks, the price of AVAX showed so much strength rallying to $30 before being rejected, and the price has failed to hold above $22, acting as an area of interest.
AVAX price was not able to break out of the downtrend channel, forming a strong bullish bias as the crypto market could be set for a minor rally.
The price of AVAX saw a rejection from $25 and has struggled to reclaim this region; for AVAX to have a chance of trending higher, the price needs to reclaim $25 and flip it into a support for the price to trend higher.
If the AVAX price maintains this bearish structure, we could see the price of AVAX retesting the weekly low of $17, serving as good support for buy orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $25.
Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $17.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
After retesting the daily low, AVAX’s price bounced but was unable to trend higher due to more bearish signs indicating exhaustion. The price of AVAX must hold its key support at $14; if the price of AVAX fails to hold this support, the price may fall to its daily low.
AVAX’s price has continued to fall, indicating that more sell orders have been placed.
On a daily basis, AVAX is trading at $18.4 below its 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). AVAX price is being held back by prices at $22 and $38, which correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs.
Daily (1D) resistance for the AVAX price – $22, $30.
Daily (1D) support for the AVAX price – $14.
AVAX Price Analysis On The One Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of AVAX in the 4H timeframe remains bearish, with the price forming a more bearish continuation pattern while trading below the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as support.
The price of AVAX trades below the 50 and 200 EMA, and if it fails to hold the support at $16, we could see the price trend lower; if the price of AVAX bounces from its current value, we could see the price retest the $20 mark.
On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for AVAX is below 40, indicating more sell order volume for the AVAX price.
Four-Hourly (1H) resistance for the AVAX price – $20.
Four-Hourly (1H) support for the AVAX price – $16.
Featured Image From Currency, Charts From
