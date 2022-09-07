The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and David Furones take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ offense and discuss how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will fare this season.
()
For the first time, the Chicago Bears confirmed Tuesday that the stadium the team is considering building in Arlington Heights would be domed — but the team also called for taxpayer funding of a portion of the project, and noted the plan was still tentative.
The Bears’ released illustrations of the proposed project, and a statement that was the most detailed yet on its proposal to buy Arlington International Racecourse. It said the stadium would be a “best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.”
The 326-acre development would also include restaurants, office spaces, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
The team estimated that construction of the proposed project would create 48,000 jobs, a $9.4 billion economic impact for Chicagoland, and $1.4 billion in annual economic impact. The team would not seek taxpayer help to build the stadium, but given the economic impact, would seek public funding for the rest of the project.
“We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close,” the team wrote in the statement. “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The illustrations released Tuesday show a map that indicates that the stadium would be along Route 53 and the Metra commuter tracks. A mixed-used district would be southeast of the stadium.
Two other illustrations show aerial images of the complex, which would include several buildings along with the stadium.
The team has played at Soldier Field in Chicago for half a century, and pays about $6.5 million a year in rent. Its lease runs through 2033, but the team could break the lease for $84 million as of 2026. In July, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed options to build a dome over Soldier Field for $2.2 billion, without specifying how it would be paid.
In September of 2021, the Bears signed a preliminary agreement to buy the Arlington site from track owner Churchill Downs Inc., which shut down the racetrack last year.
“We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met if we are to be in a position to close,” the Bears stated, but did not specify those conditions.
“While under contract with the seller of Arlington Park, we will not be discussing or exploring any other alternative stadium sites or other opportunities, including renovations of Soldier Field,” the team stated.
“If the team does proceed with the purchase of the Arlington property, and if the Bears organization then chooses to proceed with the development of the property, the project will be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history.”
Team projected that construction would generate $3.9 billion in labor income to workers, with more than 9,750 long-term jobs, and $601 million in annual worker income.
As for tax revenue, the Bears estimated the deal would generate $16 million annually for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the state of Illinois.
The team did not provide specifics on how such projections were made. Economists have have questioned such “promotional” studies, finding that consumer spending on sports often simply replaces other types of entertainment spending.
The study concluded that new sports facilities have a minimal effect on economic activity and employment, but didn’t address the impact of a multiuse district like what the Bears are proposing.
“We are taking serious steps to evaluate the opportunity presented to us,” the team said. “The Bears remain committed to Soldier Field and will honor the terms of its lease… there is much work to be done before we can close on the property, and then whether we will develop it.
“We look forward to working with key partners and stakeholders across the Chicagoland community and State of Illinois in the months ahead.”
The Bears will hold a community meeting Thursday night at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights to talk about the plan.
Check back for updates.
Chicago Tribune’s A.D. Quig contributed.
()
Gagan Nayar/AFP via Getty Images
A new international study estimates that from January 1, 2020 to May 1, 2022, nearly 8 million children aged 18 and under lost a parent or primary caregiver to a pandemic-related cause. When researchers included the deaths of secondary caregivers like grandparents or other older relatives, the number of children affected rose to 10.5 million.
That’s a big jump from the previous estimate of 5.2 million children who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through October 31, 2021.
The findings are “heartbreaking and disturbing,” says Susan Hillis, lead author of the new study and co-chair of the Global Reference Group on Children Affected by COVID-19 and the Crisis, an international team that tracks the indirect toll. of the pandemic on children.
Some countries are beginning to address these catastrophic losses with new programs that offer support to bereaved families — though the United States is lagging behind in this effort.
When asked why the numbers are so much higher than previously thought, Hillis replies: “Part of the increases are because we just have more accurate death data to model our estimates on. And of course, the other aspect of the increases is that the deaths have continued.”
The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, also found that the greatest number of children affected by these losses were in Africa and Southeast Asia. India has suffered the most, with 3.5 million children mourning the loss of a parent or primary/secondary caregiver. However, Bolivia and Peru have the highest rates of affected children, with 1 in 50 children in both countries losing caregivers during the pandemic.
These children face potentially devastating consequences. The emotional toll may be what people think of first, but the impact touches many areas of a child’s life.
“This huge bereavement is an economic loss,” says Lorraine Sherr, a psychologist at University College London and a member of the Global Reference Group, who did not participate in the latest estimates.
This is especially true when the parent or primary caregiver who died was the primary breadwinner in the family. A family’s loss of income can put children at increased risk of food and housing insecurity.
If a child moves to a new community or family because of the death of a parent, “that’s a separation,” she says. “And then there’s disengagement at school, and then there’s disengagement with friendships, with things that made them happy or helped them learn. So you have this kind of huge waterfall of losses.”
Grief is a leading predictor of poor school performance, says psychologist Julie Kaplow, executive vice president of trauma and bereavement programs at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.
Studies also point to the lasting mental and physical health effects of losing a parent or caregiver.
“This increases the risk of mental health problems, suicide, prolonged complications of grief, sexual exploitation and abuse, and even physical abuse of children,” Hillis says.
Many countries and organizations are finally recognizing the urgent need to help children and families cope with this loss, Sherr says.
“Some efforts are being put in place, notably in South Africa, Eswatini, Kenya and Botswana,” says Joel-Pascal Ntwali N’konzi, co-author of the new study and researcher at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences. from Kigali, Rwanda. In South Africa and Eswatini, 1 in 100 children have lost a parent or caregiver.
Sometimes the solution comes in the form of cash assistance.
Providing cash payments to these families can ensure that families can afford school fees in countries where education comes at a price. N’konzi and his co-authors hope that other countries will join these efforts.
The World Bank is also considering providing countries with funding for the “money plus care initiative,” Sherr said.
“That means you give the family a stipend or a small cash injection, but you couple that with care – a kind of social support services, school and education related.”
These types of support programs would also connect bereaved families with grassroots organizations or non-profit organizations that can provide mental health care and psychological support to the children and surviving parent or caregivers.
Previous research on children orphaned by the HIV-AIDS epidemic shows that such efforts can cushion the impact of trauma on children, says Sherr, who has researched this topic.
“We looked at education risks, things like missing school, dropping grades for the school year,” she explains. “We looked at emotional outcomes such as depression, stress, identity, anxiety, trauma. We also looked at positive outcomes such as coping and resilience.”
She says projects that included cash transfers and connection to community supports and services improved these outcomes for bereaved children.
However, there has been no federal effort to address the crisis here in the United States, notes Rachel Kidman, a social epidemiologist who has studied the long-term impacts of the HIV-AIDS epidemic on children. The new study found that more than 250,000 American children had lost a parent or caregiver due to the pandemic as of May 1, 2022.
And yet, says Kidman, who was not involved in the new research, “I don’t see any concerted effort or even initiative from the federal government” to address the needs of these children.
NPR News
South Florida Sun Sentinel columnist Chris Perkins is joined by Dave Hyde and David Furones to go head-to-head over the ups and downs of the Miami Dolphins in their live show, now available as a free podcast. Shows include game analysis, predictions, player moves, rumors and more.
()
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and David Furones take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ offense and discuss how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will fare this season.
()
denverpost sports
The air is getting crisp, leaves are starting to turn, and that can only mean one thing: It’s booya time!
If you’ve never had this thick, rich stew, cooked over an open flame, our list of events is a great place to start. And if you’re a booya vet, use it to mark your calendar.
If your organization is holding a booya, please send your information to [email protected], and we’ll add it to our list.
Sept. 10: American Legion Post 98, 328 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park; 11 a.m. until gone
Sept. 11: St. Joseph of the Lakes, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sept. 17: St. Bernard’s Men’s Club in memory of Dick Kortekaas at St. Bernard’s Parish Center, 167 W. Geranium Ave., St. Paul; 9 a.m. until gone. Takeout only; containers will be provided.
Sept. 17: Knights of Columbus Council 4374 at Transfiguration Catholic Parish, 6133 N. 15th St., Oakdale; 7 a.m. until noon.
Sept. 24: Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 25402 Itasca Ave., Forest Lake; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (or gone). Pre-order at lordofthelakes.org/events/booya
Sept. 25: St. Gregory the Great, 38725 Forest Blvd., North Branch; 10:30 a.m. until gone
Sept. 25: B-Dale Club, 2100 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 10 a.m. until gone
Sept. 25: St. John the Baptist, 835 2nd Ave. N.W., New Brighton; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 1: Roseville VFW Post 7555, 1145 Woodhill Drive, Roseville; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 1: On The Road Again Festival, 725 Southview Boulevard, South St. Paul; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 2: St. Mary’s Church Booya and Fall Festival, 261 E. 8th St., St. Paul; 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Every Thursday in October: Saint Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 3-10 p.m.
Oct. 9: Booya Crew at Mancini’s Char House, 531 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 16: St. Pascal Baylon Men’s Club, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul; 10 a.m. until gone
Oct. 16: Emanuel Lutheran Church Men’s Club, 2075 E. 70th St., Inver Grove Heights; 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until gone. BYO containers allowed.
Oct. 29: Arthur O. Haukland VFW Post 1350, 2483 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul; noon until gone.
Nov. 5: Booya Crew at Dunham’s Bar, 173 Lothenbach Ave., West St. Paul; 11 a.m. until gone
CNN
—
A manhunt is underway for one of two brothers suspected of mass stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 injured in multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigators said there had been reports that Myles Sanderson was suspected may have been spotted at James Smith’s Cree Nation on Tuesday. Police advised those in the area to take cover and not approach him.
The potential sighting comes two days after a wave of violence spanned 13 crime scenes in an Indigenous community and a nearby rural village, authorities said.
Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, authorities identified the suspects as Sanderson, 30, and his brother Damien Sanderson.
On Monday morning, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson was found dead on James Smith’s Cree Nation in a “very grassy area” near a house, police said.
His injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said, adding that the exact cause of death would be determined by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office.
Myles Sanderson is considered “armed and dangerous”, Blackmore said. He has a “long criminal record” and had warrants for his arrest before the stabbings, she said.
Police warned Sanderson could also be injured and may try to seek medical attention, but did not provide further details on why they believe he could be injured.
“We have good reason to believe he suffered injuries. We don’t know exactly what those injuries are,” Blackmore said.
Although still at large, Sanderson has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering a residence.
One of the victims has been identified as Gloria Burns, a first responder, according to Reuters. She was responding to a crisis call when she was caught up in the violence and killed, her brother Darryl Burns told Reuters, although the agency did not say whether the call was related to the stabbing.
“She was slaughtered,” her brother Ivor Burns told Reuters.
Sanderson had previously been granted statutory release by the Parole Board of Canada, pursuant to a decision issued on February 1, 2022. The board said in the decision that it did not believe Sanderson would pose a risk to the public s he was released.
“The Commission is of the view that you will not pose an undue risk to society if you are released on statutory release and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen. “, says the decision.
The decision noted his long criminal history and that he had been assessed by a psychologist for a “moderate risk of violence”.
“Your criminal history is of great concern, including the use of violence and weapons related to your index offenses, and your history of domestic violence which victimized the family, including your children, and not the family,” says the decision.
“You are assessed as a moderate risk for violence and domestic violence by the psychologist. Although your behavior in detention did not raise significant concerns, there were some minor incidents. …”
According to the Parole Board of Canada, statutory release is a deemed release under the law that allows an offender to serve part of their sentence in the community under direct supervision. Statutory release is intended to provide the offender with structure and support prior to the end of their sentence to improve their chances of successful reintegration into the community.
According to Canadian law, the Correctional Service of Canada must release most offenders under supervision after they have served two-thirds of their sentence, if they have not already been granted parole. Offenders serving a life sentence are not eligible for statutory release.
On Monday, Saskatchewan police confirmed that Sanderson stopped meeting with his parole officer in May, in violation of his parole conditions.
The suspects are believed to have been traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license plate that was seen with two people inside on Sunday in Regina, a city more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of the Cree Nation of James Smith, according to police.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said that while the car’s seal was already “expired”, it was still the most recent reliable information available to police.
Blackmore said police have not established a motive for the attacks and there is still no word on what type of weapon was used. “It takes a significant amount of resources to process 13 crime scenes,” she said.
“There’s a lot of anxiety in our province right now in our communities and across the country,” Bray said. “And so we have to start the healing process and until we can make that arrest, that’s not going to happen.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings “horrific and heartbreaking”.
“I am shocked and devastated by today’s horrific attacks on the Cree Nation of James Smith and Weldon, Saskatchewan, which claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more,” Trudeau said in a statement. a statement.
Few details have been released about the brothers. Myles Sanderson, who remains at large, is approximately 6ft 1in and weighs 240lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
It remains unclear whether he was involved in Damien Sanderson’s death, police say.
“It’s an investigative lead that we’re following, but we can’t say definitively at this point,” Blackmore said.
Investigators were trying Monday to piece together the order in which the attacks took place. Blackmore said the stabbings didn’t necessarily happen in the order the calls came in and it’s unclear if the brothers are believed to have carried out the attacks at the same time.
The first stabbing was reported on James Smith’s Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m. local time, with several more calls coming in minutes later about stabbings at other locations, police said.
The James Smith Cree Nation has a population of about 3,400 with about 1,800 members living on the reserve, according to its website.
As of 9:45 a.m., authorities reported casualties at several locations, including one in the village of Weldon, and that some victims may have been attacked indiscriminately.
A total of 28 people were injured, 10 of whom died.
Helicopter crews transported some victims to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon while others were transported to local hospitals by land ambulances. Police said there may be other injured who have gone to the various hospitals.
The victims included men and women of different age groups, some of whom were apparently targeted while others may have been randomly attacked, according to Blackmore.
Police did not release information about the victims’ conditions and identities, but said the youngest was in her early 20s.
About three hours after the first stabbing was reported, authorities identified the suspects as the Sanderson brothers and told the public they were driving the black Nissan Rogue SUV.
Around noon, an alert was sent that the suspect vehicle was seen by a driver on Arcola Avenue in Regina and told the public in Regina to shelter in place.
It was not until the next morning that Damien Sanderson was found dead.
Cnn
Good afternoon, Chicago.
The Chicago Bears still aren’t confirming that they’re leaving Soldier Field. But nonetheless, they presented plans for a domed stadium in Arlington Heights today.
The Bears released illustrations of a 326-acre development would also include restaurants, office spaces, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces. The team said it would not seek taxpayer help to build the stadium, but given the economic impact, would seek public funding for the rest of the project.
Take a look at everything you need to know about the team’s possible move to Arlington Heights.
Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy
The motion, filed by DeRogatis and his current employer, The New Yorker, alleges that by subpoenaing the longtime journalist to testify, attorneys for Kelly’s co-defendant, Derrel McDavid, are trying to out his “newsgathering” on trial. Read more here.
More top news stories:
A Chicago medical school is offering a new class aimed at better equipping doctors and other medical professionals to be heard: a course on how to battle medical misinformation. Read more here.
More top business stories:
After losing Game 1, the Sky have rebounded with tough back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3 and have a chance to book their ticket to the WNBA Finals for a second consecutive year. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
The horrible, no-good thing about coming up with a list of 10 comedy shows for fall is how much we have to leave out. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world:
()
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
Join the conversation
We invite you to use our feedback platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable information or material to us, and to disclose any information as necessary to satisfy the law. . , regulation or government request. We may permanently block any user who abuses these terms. As of June 15, 2022, comments on DenverPost.com are powered by Viafoura, and you may need to log in again to start commenting. Learn more about our new feedback system here. If you need help or are having trouble with your feedback account, please email us at [email protected]