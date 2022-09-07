News
Chicago White Sox lose a ‘good’ pitcher’s duel to the Seattle Mariners — and then lose Luis Robert to a bruised left hand
Issues that have hurt the Chicago White Sox this season popped up again Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
- A defensive miscue put the Sox in a hole.
- One of their position players — this time center fielder Luis Robert — had his night cut short because of injury.
- And the team couldn’t come through when they had an opportunity offensively.
It all happened in a 3-0 loss to the Mariners in front of 17,958 at T-Mobile Park.
Sox starter Johnny Cueto kept his team in the game, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six-plus innings. But Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and three relievers made the big pitches when they had to, and Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Sox dropped back to .500 at 68-68.
“It was a good duel,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “He is a young pitcher with a lot of talent. He pitched a very good game. I think I really pitched a good game, too.”
The third-place Sox lost ground in the American League Central and vnow trail the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three games.
“Gilbert pitched good,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “Johnny did what he does. He kept us in the game but we just came up short.
“We played really good. They scored more than us, we just didn’t score. The guys battled.”
The Sox completed Tuesday’s game without Robert, who exited in the fifth with a bruised left hand. The Sox said his X-rays were negative and the outfielder is day to day.
“He got hit in the hand, got hit in the fingers,” Cairo said. “We took him out (as a) precaution. He was holding the bat a little funny so we just took him out.”
Robert returned to the lineup for Monday’s series opener, his first start since Aug. 25 in Baltimore. He had played in just two games between Aug. 26 and Sunday — once as a pinch runner and once as a defensive replacement — because of left wrist soreness and a stint on the paternity list.
Robert got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat Tuesday. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually struck out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat then swung with one hand and missed to strikeout in the fifth. He was replaced by Adam Engel.
“We saw that the finger was a little swollen so we wanted someone like Engel,” Cairo said. “Just a precaution.”
An inning before, the Mariners took advantage of a defensive mistake by the Sox for a run.
Ty France began the fourth with a double to right and advanced to third when Mitch Haniger flew out to right. Gavin Sheets’ throw to third bounced past Yoán Moncada and Cueto, who was backing up the play, and went out. France was awarded home on the error, which went to Sheets.
“It happens, you know?” Cairo said. “(Moncada) was just trying to catch the ball and the ball just went through his glove. (It) stayed down.”
Cueto added, “At first I didn’t see the ball because the third base coach (Manny Acta) kind of blocked my view. And then, yeah, the ball hit a camera.”
One of the best scoring chances for the Sox came in the sixth. José Abreu doubled with one out and advanced to third on a sharp single to center by Eloy Jiménez.
But Gilbert was effective with high heat, particularly in that jam as he struck out Sheets on a 98.7 mph fastball, according to MLB Statcast, and AJ Pollock on a 98.6 mph fastball.
Gilbert allowed five hits and struck out nine in six innings.
“He’s got that live fastball on the top of the zone that’s hard to hit,” Cairo said. “He has that reach, extension, he pitched good.”
The Sox tried to put together a two-out rally in the eighth with a single by Jiménez and a walk by Sheets. Reliever Andrés Muñoz struck out Pollock.
The Mariners got a big-two out hit in the eighth when Raleigh homered against Reynaldo López.
The loss was just the Sox second in their last seven games.
“We’re playing very good baseball,” Cueto said, “and hopefully (Wednesday) we come back and do it again.”
News
U.S. international trade balance for July -70.7 billion vs. estimate of -70.3 billion
The United States has a trade deficit in goods and a trade surplus in services. The goods trade deficit is at its lowest since October, when it hit -$82 billion. Because the overall trade balance including services is at its lowest since October 2021 when it reached -67.1 billion dollars.
US international trade deficit
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
NBA free agents: Montrezl Harrell joins P.J. Tucker with 76ers
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Trail Blazers), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Jared Harper (Spain), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Norvell Pelle, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
News
Muslim gangs terrorize Hindus and vandalize property after India’s T20 victory in Pakistan
In response to the continuing tensions, local police have put in place special measures to contain the situation in Leicester
Screenshots of viral videos. Image Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: After India’s victory against Pakistan in the August 28 T20 match of the ongoing Asian Cup, well-organized Muslim gangs vandalized and terrorized Hindus in the British city of Leicester.
Videos of gangs stepping up attacks on Hindus have been shared on Twitter.
Barking crowds of Muslims roaming the streets of Leicester, England looking for Hindus to attack, mainstream media very quiet as usual… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TBOKyjh9hU
— Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) September 6, 2022
“Gangs are rioting and increasing attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus were terrorized in their own properties, there were stabbing attempts and there was rampant vandalism of Hindu properties,” one user wrote.
The gangs organize riots and multiply the attacks against the Hindus. Innocent Hindus were terrorized in their own properties, there were stabbings and there was rampant vandalism of Hindu properties. #Leicester pic.twitter.com/zWiyISy2hw
— Rashmi ಸಾಮಂತ್ (@RashmiDVS) September 7, 2022
Meanwhile, in response to ongoing tensions, local police have put in place special measures to contain the situation.
A number of people were filmed making offensive statements amid scenes of violence in the city’s Belgrave area, according to a report by LeicestershireLive.
Leicestershire Police said they were treating the chants uttered by the men and related violence as ‘hate crimes’. Police have implemented special stop, search and dispersal measures in the areas of Belgrave, Rushey Mead and Spinney Hills, among others.
In addition, powers of dispersal under sections 34 and 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 have been authorized by Chief Superintendent Adam Slonecki, allowing officers to dismiss anyone under 16 years old at home.
According to local media, advisories can be issued for up to 48 hours and anyone caught violating an advisory is likely to be arrested and face further action.
In addition, powers were also granted by a senior officer under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.
In the midst of all this, an emergency meeting between the religious communities was also called. A Leicestershire police officer was also assaulted during the violence, according to reports.
Suleman Nagdi, spokesperson for the Federation of Muslim Organizations, said a meeting will be held with the police and other stakeholders to update people on what is happening and reassure the community that they are taking things seriously.
(With agency contributions)
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
ASK IRA: Can Heat thrive through strength in numbers?
Q: As teams in the East have upgraded this offseason, it’s been interesting to read your take on the Heat staying put. Being a shot away from the Finals doesn’t require you to make a brash move. One thing we have seen is injuries for front-loaded teams remove them quickly from contention (Brooklyn, Lakers, Clippers, Philly to name a few). One thing about the Heat is they are deeper than most and able to weather those injuries throughout the season and even playoffs. Having the depth they did this past season and this upcoming season will play a bigger part than most think. Do you see them finishing in the top four again? – Aaron, Miami.
A: I do, because winning matters to them during the regular season. They showed that last season, even when risking a potential first-round matchup with the Nets. When the Heat say, “next man up,” they can say it with confidence. Still, talent wins, and that means that Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo will have to be at their best at the right time.
Q: Ira. I think most of we diehard fans would agree that last year we had a very good team, and this year we still have a very good team. However, the real question is not whether The Heat are a good team but, given the offseason activity of rival teams in the East, and our lack thereof, are we a championship caliber team? My heart says yes, but my mind says, probably not, unless we make a dramatic addition after the start of the regular season, and Victor Oladipo plays consistently this season the way he played in encouraging spurts last season. Your thoughts? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: If Victor Oladipo gets even close to his previous form, then an argument could be made that his offseason signing will trump any outside signing by the Celtics, Bucks, Nets or even 76ers (with all due respect for P.J. Tucker).
Q: Hello, Ira. It appears that at least for the moment we will go into the season with no true power forward on the roster. You have fielded many questions/suggestions from fans that would like to see Erik Spoelstra play a big alongside Bam Adebayo. Your answers are always similar, citing that Coach Spo has been hesitant to play a lineup featuring two bigs, but Coach Spo did play a starting line up featuring a power rotation made up of Meyers Leonard and Bam (albeit not for long stretches). My question is what did Meyers Leonard bring to the table that neither Omer Yurtseven nor Dewayne Dedmon bring? – Carlos, West Park.
A: Proven, floor-stretching NBA 3-point shooting. It’s about more than Omer Yurtseven or Dewayne Dedmon having the ability to make them. It is about developing a reputation that demands defensive attention (as also was the case when Kelly Olynyk played alongside Bam Adebayo).
News
China is at work in Africa with a dangerous strategy. The United States must act now to counter it
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Secretary of State Blinken’s recent trip to Africa — ostensibly to counter China’s influence and promote free trade — gave the distinct impression of closing the barn door. Remember, not only after the horse flew away, but he rushed to your neighbor’s pasture and made a good business, collecting stud fees.
Unfortunately, this belated effort by Blinken represents more of an admission of failure than a promise of success.
But before Biden’s critics lament yet another political failure, it should be noted that neither side has presented a cohesive vision for Africa and its 1.2 billion people.
US BUYING CEREAL SHIPMENTS FROM UKRAINE FOR AFRICAN AREAS ON THE BRINK OF FAMINE, SAYS UN
For nearly a generation, Beijing has had a lucid vision of Africa. He sees Africa as a vast reservoir of raw materials. Materials needed to fuel an insatiable Chinese economy. A mercantilist economy driven by state-to-state transactions.
I saw the results first hand. I lived and traveled across Africa during China’s rise and saw how China built bridges, roads (many to nowhere) and airports based largely on government-to-government exchanges in exchange for access to Africa’s natural resources. And, sadly, in many cases, eroding the rule of law.
On a recent commercial flight in Africa, the passengers were mostly Chinese. I happened to be sitting next to a minister from the government of the country we were heading to. When we landed, she wasn’t too happy to learn of what appeared to be a Chinese military delegation welcoming the flight to greet what – unbeknownst to her – looked like senior Chinese officials who were on board.
PUTIN TO ATTEND WAR GAMES WITH CHINA AND OTHER ALLIED NATIONS, EXPERT WARNS OF ‘DANGEROUS’ WEATHER
Yet despite the fact that China’s mercantilist model has clearly sparked much resentment across Africa, China’s continent-wide extractive policy continues.
For nearly a generation, Beijing has had a lucid vision of Africa. He sees Africa as a vast reservoir of raw materials. Materials needed to fuel an insatiable Chinese economy.
On the other hand, American policy is marked by various ad hoc programs and a proliferation of good intentions. Programs ranging from the Bush administration’s $100 billion Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has made significant strides in fighting debilitating diseases such as HIV /AIDS while saving more than 20 million lives, to the Clinton administration’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to help African countries promote a positive balance of trade for its participants.
COMMUNIST CHINA IS THE GREATEST THREAT FACING OUR COUNTRY AND BIDEN IS SLEEPING AT THE DRIVING
But what the United States lacks is a coherent policy that views a multifaceted Africa as a strategic whole.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
A US policy framework focused on mutually beneficial trade across the African continent would help launch Africa down the path taken when trade-based development lifted much of Asia out of crushing poverty in the 1950s. and 1960.
This new US Africa policy should be “mutually beneficial” as nothing lasts long that is not and “commercially driven” as we have seen the limits of relying on autocrats and politicians to promote true shared growth.
The dividends of this new US-Africa policy would include the growth of US jobs and manufacturing and the simultaneous growth of African jobs and African manufacturing. This would have the strategic advantage of fostering an already burgeoning African middle class. But the policy would also offer a critical byproduct: U.S. influence in institutions critical to Africa’s future, such as the United Nations, African Union, and African Development Community. southern.
Further, a trade-based development framework for the African continent would amplify the voice of the United States in chambers that shape critical African issues such as human rights, transitional government structures, representative democracy, and public health.
Could another policy be more in the interest of the United States?
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It is not too late. We are not yet at the point where “who lost Africa? becomes a political rallying cry.
All it takes is leadership.
Fox
News
Column: Why a soap opera of a Chicago White Sox season needs its main character, Tony La Russa, back in the dugout
Imagine the final chapter of “Gulliver’s Travels” without Gulliver or the last episode of “The Sopranos” without Tony Soprano.
If the protagonist disappeared before the ending, it wouldn’t be the same story.
That’s why the Chicago White Sox need manager Tony La Russa back in the dugout for the end of this journey that has included more ups and downs, more ridiculous drama and more fan angst than any season in recent memory.
No matter how it ends, we need La Russa to be there when it happens.
Tuesday marked a week since the Sox announced La Russa would miss that night’s game for undisclosed health reasons. He took an indefinite leave of absence the next day, flying to Phoenix for medical tests, reportedly for a heart-related issue.
Hours before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle, there was no word from the Sox on La Russa’s health status or any indication of when he would return. Only four weeks remain in the regular season, and every game is more important than the last for the Sox.
While La Russa’s status is unknown, we do have updated information on the state of the Sox, based on eyewitness accounts of their sudden re-emergence as a viable playoff contender in baseball’s worst division, the American League Central.
The Sox had won five of their last six games entering Tuesday under acting manager Miguel Cairo, moving two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians and one behind the Minnesota Twins.
Leading indicators suggest the Sox have found their mojo after five months of mediocrity.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus, whose two-run home run paced Monday’s 3-2 win against the Mariners, said he found a “tense” atmosphere the week he arrived from Oakland in mid-August.
“Everybody is a lot more relaxed,” Andrus told reporters. “Everybody just goes out there and is having fun and lets things happen.”
The pitching staff had a 1.83 ERA in those six games. Dylan Cease came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in a shutout Saturday against the Twins. Lance Lynn has allowed one earned run in 14 innings over his last two starts. Michael Kopech is on his way back from the injured list, and Johnny Cueto has been a rock since day one.
The Sox cranked out 13 home runs in the first seven games since La Russa’s departure. They hit 10 homers in their previous 18 games. Tim Anderson, their best hitter and undisputed leader, is expected back for the final stretch. All systems are “go.”
The players also showed some togetherness Friday during a bench-clearing incident in the ninth inning against the Twins, with Lynn playing the role of John Belushi’s Bluto in “Animal House.” The beefy pitcher carefully climbed over the dugout rail to lead a charge to the mound after Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch that everyone in the ballpark knew was unintentional.
No matter. As Otter said to his fraternity brothers in the film: “This situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”
“And we’re just the guys to do it,” Bluto bellowed.
Hijinks ensued.
While any resemblance between Lynn and Bluto is purely coincidental, someone probably had to start something for no good reason. Who knows whether the Charge of the Lance Brigade was the futile and stupid gesture the Sox needed?
Remember, it was back in early July that NBC Sports Chicago analyst Frank Thomas said the Sox clubhouse was too relaxed, declaring after a loss it was “time for some snappage.” Better late than never.
Cairo has earned high marks in his first week for being the antithesis of La Russaism. He used reliever Joe Kelly as an opener in one game and called for Leury García to attempt a squeeze bunt when a sacrifice fly was warranted in another. Neither decision worked out, but it’s the thought that counts.
Moving Andrus to the leadoff spot Monday worked to perfection, and the veteran shortstop is hitting .367 with three home runs with Cairo as his manager.
How much authority Cairo has is unknown. General manager Rick Hahn and pitching coach Ethan Katz no doubt had their fingerprints on using Kelly as an opener. Cairo also continues to talk to La Russa daily, both in the morning and after games.
“Because I want to learn,” he told reporters Monday in Seattle. “I ask questions.”
Don’t change what’s working is an adage older than La Russa, and many Sox fans want Cairo to see this thing through to the end. Certainly the Sox have looked better since La Russa’s departure, but they’ve had one-week stretches like this and usually followed them up with a bad one. That’s why they’re basically a .500 team, contending in a division with two other .500ish teams.
If La Russa doesn’t feel strong enough or is so superstitious he would let Cairo keep managing during the hot stretch even if he’s healthy enough to return, then by all means let the wild rumpus continue without the man Cairo called “El Jefe.”
But I’m hoping La Russa comes back soon, healthy and refocused. I don’t agree with some of his decision-making or with telling his players not to run hard to avoid injuries. His defensive responses to valid questions after losses are unnecessary, and his belief that the vast majority of the baseball world agrees with his strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count defies logic.
For better or worse, I’d like to see how this insanely interesting storyline plays out. A 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field is not the way La Russa’s season should end.
There are only two fitting finales for the 2022 season: Either the Sox complete this comeback and see how they fare in the playoffs, or they fail to get in while Hahn and La Russa face the music for an underachieving season.
It’s setting up as the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers.
