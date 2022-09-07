Coinfest Asia Crypto Festival was a Big Success! Attended by 1.500 People from 52 Countries

Coinfest Asia, Asia’s Top Insight & Networking Festival Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Metaverse, and NFT was successfully held from the 25th until the 26th of August 2022 at Cafe Del Mar, Bali. Held at a beach club, Coinfest Asia successfully created an event that was both insightful and relaxing for crypto enthusiasts all over the world.
According to Felita Setiawan, Project Director of Coinfest Asia and Director of Coinvestasi, this event was intentionally held with a concept that suits the crypto investors mindset.
“Every year before the pandemic we always held Coinfest, but this year we wanted it to be bigger with a more relaxing concept that we think suits the crypto industry’s mindset. The ambiance we think has eased crypto enthusiasts to gain knowledge and connections by being in the most comfortable crypto event.”
Said Felita Setiawan.
The Coinfest Asia was opened by the Vice Minister of Trade, Jerry Sambuaga. In his opening remarks he stated that Coinfest Asia was one of the most prominent events that supports crypto growth in Indonesia.
“Congratulations to Coinfest Asia for creating this event, I see the crypto industry as a very beneficial and potential industry for the country. Crypto transactions in Indonesia had also risen significantly where in December 2020 the total volume of transactions was at Rp64,9 Trillion and in December 2021 it rose to around Rp859 Trillion. This could be beneficial for the country’s income, thus I am very happy this event can support Indonesia’s crypto ecosystem, that is why the government is happy to support the digital trade ecosystem.”
Said Jerry Sambuaga.
Coinfest Asia was held by Coinvestasi, a media company that is the subsidiary of Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN). This event was supported by Coindesk Indonesia, Indonesian Blockchain Association, Singaporean Blockchain Association, and Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce.
This festival event was attended by more than 1.500 individuals including crypto experts, investors, developers, and regulators from across 52 countries around areas such as Web3, Blockchain, and NFTs and had attracted much attention in just around two days it was held.
As an example, in the two days that it was held, Coinfest Asia had four areas of events, Main Stage, Breakout Area, Bull Area, and Whale Room. Majority of the event was at the Main Stage, where all of the conference and panel discussions were held. The Breakout Room was a place for attendees and speakers to network and connect with each other. The Whale Room and The Bull Area was specifically designed for bull ticket attendees to network and pitch their projects to each other for collaboration and funding opportunities.
ICN also launched its newest crypto media called Coindesk Indonesia which is a media portal for updates around crypto, blockchain, NFTs, Web3, investing, and other updates around technology in Indonesia and the World. Coindesk indonesia always thrive to capture opportunities and updates for crypto investors to educate with trustable, high integrity, and easily understandable information.
Regulators Welcomed Coinfest Asia with Open Arms
This event was warmly welcomed by regulators in the Indonesian crypto space, one of which is Tirta Karma Sanjaya, the Head of Commodity and Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia.
He gave his appreciation towards this event because it was an amazing event that was held at a regional level and had lots of speakers who were knowledgeable figures in the international crypto space.
“I hope Coinvestasi can create more positive events like this to educate people around crypto.”
He says.
Coinfest Asia 2022 was also supported by Fireblocks, Enjinstarter, KunciCoin, Deepcoin, Emurgo, Advanced.ai, Qoinpay, Elliptic, FastEx, Indodax, Pintu, BlockchainSpace, AMDG, 1inch, BingX, Parastate, Coinstore, LordToken, MetaOne, Swallow, Metabase, StraitsX, PlotX, Haqq Network, ComplyAdvantage, Solana, Paras, Tezos, Degree kripto Token, Nanovest, BRI Ventures, Pendulum, Circle, Pendulum Chain, and Metaverse Indonesia.
Coinfest Asia 2023 is Right Around the Corner!
Looking at the enthusiasm of Coinfest Asia’s attendees, this event will be back in 2023 to educate more crypto enthusiasts about crypto and connect them with each other, while being at the most comfortable ambiance.
If you are interested in becoming a part of Coinfest Asia 2023, you can get more information on Coinfest Asia’s official site.
About Coinvestasi
Coinvestasi is a leading Indonesian crypto media platform that gives information about events and updates regarding crypto, digital assets, and blockchain technology since 2017.
Informations about Coinfest Asia can be found on the website and social media below,
Crypto analysts and researchers explain the bear market as a period in which supply exceeds demand, morale falls, and prices decrease. As such, a bear market is a market that has experienced consistent or significant falls.
A bear market is defined as any stock index or specific stock that has declined by at least twenty percent from its most recent high. As depicted here, “consistent falls” or declines refer to lengthy durations of downward oscillations. Ideally, markets are volatile on a daily (or even moment-to-moment) basis.
Various factors can cause bearish markets, including weak or lagging economies, geopolitical crises, wars, and pandemics. Meanwhile, low employment, which can result from significant economic paradigm shifts, low discretionary income and low productivity, are all manifestations of a weak or deteriorating economy.
Aside from a 20% drop in stock prices, the bear market condition is where investors frequently feel worried and depressed, and the country’s economic outlook is not always favorable. It is, however, important to note that, while a bear market may indicate a decline in stock prices and possibly a failing economy, it is also an ideal time for new investors to enter the market and start building their portfolios.
From analysis and predictions, coins are expected to have a bumpy ride ahead, implying that it will be some time before they pay off. Therefore, new investors must enter the market to invest long-term. After all, investing is a long game, and by leaving your money in the market for a while, you will have more time to recover from any losses; these short-term dips will not necessarily set you back in the long run.
The words “bear market” frighten many investors. However, these severe market downturns are unavoidable and frequently quite brief, especially when contrasted to the duration of bull markets, when the market is gaining in value. Bear markets, on the other hand, offer excellent investing possibilities. The co-founder of Philcoin, Dunstan Teo, stated:
“Human psychology is a fascinating thing. When retail stores offer sale prices, people flock to buy items at lower prices. Yet, in a bear market, when assets are discounted, people are afraid to buy. There’s no reason to feel anxious or worried during the bear market – it offers a fantastic buying opportunity and, as we know from historical charts, the markets always rebound which is where, and how, your assets will increase in value.”
Buying stocks at a discount during a down market is often favorable, making it a lower starting point for those who have previously eschewed investing. The term “buying the dip” refers to a classic investing strategy that entails selling when everyone else is buying and, in this example, purchasing when everyone else is selling.
What does the bear market situation bring to your investment table?
In a bearish market, cryptos are generally cheaper than ever, providing opportunities for people to buy their desired crypto at a discounted price.
We take as an example Philcoin, described as the ‘People’s Coin’, a scalable technological solution that meets established international development standards in its core purpose. With a total supply of 5 billion and the current circulating maximum supply of 0, Philcoin (PHL) has its price at $0.056886 per PHL at the time of writing. Its market is currently bearish. Suppose you purchased PHL at the current price of $0.056886 and held the coins through the bear market, and then sold it at any indication of a positive market. You recoup the loss earlier recorded during the “dip” and also utilize it in reducing any taxable gains in other areas of your portfolio where you made money. Experts refer to this situation as tax-loss harvesting.
As portrayed above, albeit it is paradoxical to invest when so many people are talking about the difficulties facing the economy, bear markets can be the best resort because prices have significantly decreased, allowing you to obtain more value for your money.
Teo says: “What’s important is for people to always remember their long-term goal. Is it for financial independence? To provide a better life for your family? To buy a home or car? Whatever your goal, remember the highs and lows of the markets are part of its cycle. A buy and HODL strategy is not only one that works – but one that also allows us to go about our lives without being distracted by the short-term movements in the markets.”
One of the many reasons why the bear market shouldn’t pose a great deal is that, as an investor, you can better regulate your emotions by introducing time zones because you know the market will recover after a dip. Short-term funds can be invested more prudently and will not fluctuate as much as the stock market. Money needed in the long run can be invested more aggressively. Even though this money may lose the most, it will have more time to recover losses.
In addition, You will have a better grasp of risk tolerance and thus, become a more consistent and reliable investor.
As an investor, consistency means giving your investments time to grow. If you invest when the market is up, you will quickly learn that market timing is a losing proposition. You may be fortunate at times, but you frequently miss the mark. Investing in a negative market, on the other hand, will not only make you more consistent but will also increase your overall returns.
The link between the Cardano founder and the ETC goes way ahead of time.
Charles states ETC to be a dead project and compares it to a dead horse.
Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson has been bashing Ethereum Classic (ETC) and the recent updates made by the blockchain. The link between Charles and the ETC goes way ahead of time, and he departed from ETC in 2014. But still supported the network from outside and held honorary positions.
Charles Hoskinson’s tweet:
“ETC still gives me sadness for what could have been. It’s a dead project with no purpose or real compelling argument to exist outside of spite.”
The above reply tweet was made by the Cardano founder to an accusation made by an ETC community member. The treasury proposal put forward by Charles Hoskinson was compared to be an attempt to milk out Ethereum Classic. Charles explains his proposal for treasury was a sustainable development for the ETC community. But the perception received by the followers was of miners’ tax.
Let-Downs By Ethereum Classic
Crypto experts perceive that all of Charles Hoskinson’s allegations on ETC are basically because he is disappointed with the network. As ‘The Merge’ is going to happen very soon, the ETH miners are looking for an alternative PoW blockchain shift. But ETC has seemingly filled to grab them is the complaint put forward by Charles.
At the same time, in the recent podcast by Cardano’s chief, the ETC’s latest updates are profitable only to investors and have zero outcomes for the developer or the ecosystem. He is also pretty deterministic on the fact of not returning the Twitter handles of ETC.
Despite the recent records and spikes attained by ETC, Charles denotes it to be a network without any prominent development core and ecosystem. The current price of ETC at the time of writing is $34.27.
Cosmos (ATOM) has managed to pull it off despite the decline in demand due to a bearish market.
Altcoin rallied by 27% in the past week
Cosmos’ integration with DOT, ETH to trigger a spike in demand
ATOM price experiences exhaustion
ATOM has been remarkably bullish since June and in fact, dubbed to the one top-performing cryptocurrencies in the past three months.
The altcoin was on a bull run as seen in the past week, rallying by as much as 27%, following its rebound from the ascending support line.
In the face of an upswing, ATOM is showing signs of a pullback especially since it appear to be hovering within the key resistance zone as of late.
Could ATOM be nearing its exhaustion phase? Is it time to throw in the towel?
ATOM Facing Bearish Retracement
ATOM has suffered a massive drop in May as it tested its resistance zone. The altcoin was not able to move past the key resistance level on August 24 and 25.
As it is, Cosmos seems to be pushing through hurdles at the same level for the past few days.
As of press time, the crypto is experiencing a bearish retracement. According to CoinMarketCap, the crypto’s price has nosedived by 6.19% or trading at $11.84.
However, it’s selling activity remains incredibly low which might be connected to the updates or developments going on within the Cosmos network. There is a huge possibility that this can increase the demand for ATOM.
Regardless, ATOM looks promising and healthy for long-term alongside the rest of the other cryptocurrencies.
Integration With DOT, ETH To Trigger Pump
Cosmos’ integration with Polkadot and other developments with other networks like Ethereum Beacon have also amplified the demand for DOT and vice versa.
These partnerships are healthy, collaborative, and mutually beneficial and can pull the price up for the networks involved.
The Ethereum Merge, which is a collaboration or merger in between ATOM and the Ethereum Beacon Chain has also set the stage for upgrades in terms of scaling and sharding that could happen on September 15.
This merger is said to help with decreasing the energy consumption level of Ethereum by as much as 99.59% as validators will be replacing miners in staking ETH holdings.
A minimum of 32 ETH is required to stake. Despite the recent rally, investors can still get ATOM at a discounted price.
Like other cryptocurrencies, ATOM has plunged to a new low. August wasn’t a good month for the altcoin as investors seem to have abandoned it in search for more viable cryptos while some oversold their holdings.
While ATOM started at a solid footing during its launch, the crypto crashes have made it entirely difficult for the altcoin to perform better in the bear market.
ATOM total market cap at $3.38 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Freepik, chart from TradingView.com
RBI asked four government-owned banks to participate in the CBDC trial.
Recently, the RBI declared that the CBDC will launch in 3 stages.
Ahead of the launch of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has reportedly requested four government-owned banks to participate in the trial. According to reports, the RBI is currently in discussions with public sector banks such as the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda regarding the Digital Currency Pilot.
One of the bank officials stated:
There is a pilot on CBDCs. The RBI may come with the launch this year. When it will exactly roll out the product and specifications is to be seen.
India’s Initiative to Launch CBDC
Along with the public banks, RBI is also in talks with several fintech firms including U.S financial service company, FIS. Reportedly, the senior director of FIS, Julia Demidova expressed that, FIS has various engagements with the Reserve bank of India.
Julia furtherly added:
Our connected ecosystem could be extended to the RBI to experiment with various CBDC options. Whether it is a wholesale or retail CBDC transaction, our technology can also be extended to commercial banks where they can test and tokenize central bank money in the form of digital regulated money.
FIS introduced the launch of CBDC Virtual Lab in August. The platform acts as the advisor to central banks, regarding CBDC-related issues like cross-border CBDC payments, offline and programmable payments, and financial inclusion. The platform has already organized several conferences on the topic of CBDC.
Recently, the RBI declared that the Indian CBDC will launch in three stages between 2022 and 2023. According to the Indian finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, the CBDC will create a massive impact on the nation’s economic development.
Phemex, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, seems to be attracting all of the industry’s attention. They’re bringing back the popular Deposit Dazzle event and rewarding all active traders with a new Bitcoin and USD bonus! With the Phemex Deposit Dazzle, users just need to deposit BTC or USDT and claim up to a $5,000 bonus in BTC and USD! The best aspect of this event is that it is very simple to join and anyone may meet the deposit criteria.
Launched in 2019, Phemex is a platform led by former Morgan Stanley executives. Serving around 5 million active users in over 200 countries, Phemex supports 145+ contract trading pairs with up to 100x leverage and 294+ spot trading pairs, making it easy and efficient to trade and buy cryptocurrency. Phemex is founded on the values of honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness. Phemex is the ideal solution for your crypto-financial needs, with a great vision, a devoted team, and a genuine interest in the interests of its consumers.
What is the Phemex Deposit Dazzle?
To put it simply, the Phemex Deposit Dazzle is a BTC and USD giveaway. Users can get a bonus in Bitcoin and USD for depositing BTC or USDT on the platform.
The bonus varies depending on your net deposit, starting from $10 (for the minimum deposit of at least 0.01 BTC or at least 200 USDT) and goes all the way up to $2,500 (for deposits of at least 5 BTC.) Be sure to transfer the new deposits into your BTC or USD trading account to participate in this promotion. Join now to earn your bonuses!
Dates
[Stage 1] Deposit and Transfer: 0:00 UTC from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19, 2022 [Stage 2] Bonus Calculation: Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, 2022 [Stage 3] Bonus distribution: Oct. 3, 2022
Terms and conditions
New Deposits must be transferred into your BTC or USD trading account to participate in this promotion. If you choose to deposit BTC, please transfer your BTC to your BTC trading account, if you choose to deposit USDT, please transfer your USDT to your USD trading account.
You can freely trade with the funds you transferred into your trading account. Neither losses nor profits will be factored into your original Net Deposit amount to calculate your reward.
Participants can receive trading bonuses in both their BTC and USD trading accounts, as long as corresponding currencies are correctly deposited during the campaign period.
Net Deposit=Total Deposits during deposit period – Total Withdrawals until bonus distribution. Withdrawing before bonus distribution may cause your reward to be lower.
All deposits made during this promotional period must remain in your BTC or USD trading account until you receive your bonus. Transferring out beforehand will disqualify you from the promotion.
Rewards will be distributed as BTC or USD trading bonuses to your trading account based on which account you transferred your assets into. Please refer to our Bonus Terms and Conditions for more details.
Only new deposits made within this promotional period will be counted. Transferring pre-existing funds from your spot wallet to your trading account will not count.
This promotion is strictly for BTC and USDT deposits only. Other cryptocurrency deposits will not be counted.
You can only participate in this event with your main account.
Reddit NFTs are fetching a higher price than the usual proprietary market.
The more costly avatars listed on Reddit have now been relisted on OpenSea.
OpenSea, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has seen increased demand for Reddit’s blockchain-based avatars, outselling the platform’s own shop.
In July of 2022, Reddit, the “front page” of the internet, announced collectable avatars, becoming a part of the developing world of NFTs. Since their release in August, the avatars have generated thousands of dollars in revenue for their creators.
Reddit’s cryptocurrency wallet, Vault, accepts payments from major credit cards and debit cards for the blockchain-based NFTs that may be used to customize user accounts with custom avatars.
Empowering Local Artists
Multiple freelance artists who utilize Reddit produce the avatars, which are then “minted” on the Polygon blockchain when purchased. Because OpenSea facilitates transactions across the Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, and Solana blockchains, Reddit NFTs are fetching a higher price than usual on the aforementioned market.
Reddit Avatar store page NFTs cost between $5.00 and $49.00 at the time of this writing, whereas NFTs costing $50.00 or more have been discontinued. The more costly avatars listed on Reddit have now been relisted on OpenSea, although at much higher prices.
Among the several Reddit Avatar collections available on OpenSea, The Senses x Reddit Collectible Avatars and the Foustlings x Reddit Collectible Avatars collections stand out.
Since August 20th, over 1,300 The Senses NFTs have been available for purchase on Polygon, resulting in 15 ETH, or about $25,000. On September 3rd, The Mouths #12 sold for 1.377 Polygon-bridged ETH (about $333), making it the most valuable NFT in the collection so far.
In its first NFT release, Reddit said that the introduction of avatars will mainly enable artists to produce and sell NFTs via its store and in other markets.
Recommended For You: Reddit Co-founder Launches Crypto-Focused Venture