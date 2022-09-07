Connect with us

Blockchain

Coinfest Asia Crypto Festival was a Big Success! Attended by 1.500 People from 52 Countries

Coinfest Asia Crypto Festival Was A Big Success! Attended By 1.500 People From 52 Countries
Coinfest Asia, Asia’s Top Insight & Networking Festival Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Metaverse, and NFT was successfully held from the 25th until the 26th of August 2022 at Cafe Del Mar, Bali. Held at a beach club, Coinfest Asia successfully created an event that was both insightful and relaxing for crypto enthusiasts all over the world. 

According to Felita Setiawan, Project Director of Coinfest Asia and Director of Coinvestasi, this event was intentionally held with a concept that suits the crypto investors mindset. 

“Every year before the pandemic we always held Coinfest, but this year we wanted it to be bigger with a more relaxing concept that we think suits the crypto industry’s mindset. The ambiance we think has eased crypto enthusiasts to gain knowledge and connections by being in the most comfortable crypto event.” 

Said Felita Setiawan. 

The Coinfest Asia was opened by the Vice Minister of Trade, Jerry Sambuaga. In his opening remarks he stated that Coinfest Asia was one of the most prominent events that supports crypto growth in Indonesia.  

“Congratulations to Coinfest Asia for creating this event, I see the crypto industry as a very beneficial and potential industry for the country. Crypto transactions in Indonesia had also risen significantly where in December 2020 the total volume of transactions was at Rp64,9 Trillion and in December 2021 it rose to around Rp859 Trillion. This could be beneficial for the country’s income, thus I am very happy this event can support Indonesia’s crypto ecosystem, that is why the government is happy to support the digital trade ecosystem.” 

Said Jerry Sambuaga. 

Coinfest Asia was held by Coinvestasi, a media company that is the subsidiary of Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN). This event was supported by Coindesk Indonesia, Indonesian Blockchain Association, Singaporean Blockchain Association, and Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce. 

This festival event was attended by more than 1.500 individuals including crypto experts, investors, developers, and regulators from across 52 countries around areas such as Web3, Blockchain, and NFTs and had attracted much attention in just around two days it was held.  

As an example, in the two days that it was held, Coinfest Asia had four areas of events, Main Stage, Breakout Area, Bull Area, and Whale Room. Majority of the event was at the Main Stage, where all of the conference and panel discussions were held. The Breakout Room was a place for attendees and speakers to network and connect with each other.  The Whale Room and The Bull Area was specifically designed for bull ticket attendees to network and pitch their projects to each other for collaboration and funding opportunities. 

ICN also launched its newest crypto media called Coindesk Indonesia which is a media portal for updates around crypto, blockchain, NFTs, Web3, investing, and other updates around technology in Indonesia and the World. Coindesk indonesia always thrive to capture opportunities and updates for crypto investors to educate with trustable, high integrity, and easily understandable information. 

Regulators Welcomed Coinfest Asia with Open Arms

This event was warmly welcomed by regulators in the Indonesian crypto space, one of which is Tirta Karma Sanjaya, the Head of Commodity and Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia. 

He gave his appreciation towards this event because it was an amazing event that was held at a regional level and had lots of speakers who were knowledgeable figures in the international crypto space. 

“I hope Coinvestasi can create more positive events like this to educate people around crypto.” 

He says. 

Coinfest Asia 2022 was also supported by Fireblocks, Enjinstarter, KunciCoin, Deepcoin, Emurgo, Advanced.ai, Qoinpay, Elliptic, FastEx, Indodax, Pintu, BlockchainSpace, AMDG, 1inch, BingX, Parastate, Coinstore, LordToken, MetaOne, Swallow, Metabase, StraitsX, PlotX, Haqq Network, ComplyAdvantage, Solana, Paras, Tezos, Degree kripto Token, Nanovest, BRI Ventures, Pendulum, Circle, Pendulum Chain, and Metaverse Indonesia. 

Coinfest Asia 2023 is Right Around the Corner!

Looking at the enthusiasm of Coinfest Asia’s attendees, this event will be back in 2023 to educate more crypto enthusiasts about crypto and connect them with each other, while being at the most comfortable ambiance. 

If you are interested in becoming a part of Coinfest Asia 2023, you can get more information on Coinfest Asia’s official site. 

About Coinvestasi 

Coinvestasi is a leading Indonesian crypto media platform that gives information about events and updates regarding crypto, digital assets, and blockchain technology since 2017. 

Informations about Coinfest Asia can be found on the website and social media below, 

