Dakota County Board approves funding for new South St. Paul library

Inside Tesla’s Will to Deliver on Musk’s Battery Promise

The secret behind Elon Musk’s goal of selling 20 million Teslas a year by 2030 lies in his pioneering battery technology.

The good news is that by using larger cells and a new process for dry-coating the electrodes, Tesla could cut the cost of a Model Y battery in half, saving more than 8% off the US starting price of the car, said battery experts linked to the company. .

The bad news is that it’s only halfway there, according to 12 experts close to Tesla or familiar with its new technology.

Indeed, the dry-coating technique used to produce Tesla’s larger 4680 battery cells is so new and unproven that the company is struggling to scale up manufacturing to the point where the big cost savings kick in. experts told Reuters.

“They’re just not ready for mass production,” said one of the experts close to Tesla.

Still, the gains Tesla has already made in reducing battery production costs over the past two years could help boost profits and extend its lead over most electric vehicle (EV) competitors.

Musk’s promised improvements in battery cost and performance are seen by investors as key to Tesla’s quest to usher in an era where it can sell a $25,000 electric vehicle at a profit – and have better chance of achieving its 2030 goals.

Battery systems are the most expensive component of most electric vehicles. It is therefore essential to manufacture high-performance packages at a lower cost to produce affordable electric cars that can compete with their combustion engine rivals on the list prices.

Tesla is one of the few major automakers to produce its own EV batteries and by manufacturing Model Y cells in US factories, the SUV will remain eligible for US tax credits when many rival EVs may no longer be eligible.

Of the 12 battery experts Reuters spoke to, nine have close ties to Tesla and three out of nine have looked at Tesla’s new and old battery technology inside and out during teardowns. .

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

“HE WILL SOLVE IT”

Sources predict that Tesla will struggle to fully implement the new dry-coating manufacturing process before the end of this year, and possibly not until 2023.

Stan Whittingham, co-inventor of lithium-ion batteries and 2019 Nobel laureate, believes Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been overly optimistic about the new technique’s time to market.

“I think he will solve it, but it won’t be as fast as he wants. It will take time to really test it,” he said.

In August, Musk told shareholders that Tesla would produce large volumes of 4,680 batteries by the end of 2022.

Experts say Tesla has only been able to reduce the cost of the Model Y battery by $2,000 to $3,000 so far, about half of the savings Tesla had predicted for the 4680 battery, which it has unveiled two years ago.

But those savings come primarily from the design of the new 4680 cells, which are larger than those in Tesla’s current 2170 battery, they said.

But the heart of the drive to cut costs is the dry-coating technology, which Musk described as revolutionary but difficult to execute.

According to the sources, it should provide up to half of the $5,500 savings Tesla hopes to achieve, by reducing manufacturing costs and one-time capital expenditures.

Tesla acquired the know-how in 2019 when it paid more than $200 million for Maxwell Technologies, a San Diego company that makes ultracapacitors, which store energy for devices that need quick bursts of electricity , like camera flashes.

Leveraging technology from Maxwell, Tesla began manufacturing 4,680 dry cell batteries this year, first in a pilot project near its factory in Fremont, California, and more recently at its new global headquarters in Austin, Texas. .

‘BEST IN ITS CLASS’

The technology allows Tesla to ditch the older, more complex, and more expensive wet coating process. It is expensive because it requires a substantial amount of electricity, machinery, factory space, time, and a large workforce.

To wet-coat the electrodes, battery manufacturers mix the materials with toxic binder solvents. Once coated, the electrodes are dried in massive ovens, with the toxic solvents that evaporate in the process being collected, treated and recycled, adding to the cost.

With the new technology, the electrodes are coated with different binders with few liquids, so they do not need to be dried. That means it’s cheaper, faster and also less damaging to the environment.

Because of its simplicity, the process allows Tesla to reduce capital expenditure by one-third and reduce both a factory’s footprint and its energy consumption to one-tenth of what would be needed for the wet process, Tesla said.

But the company has struggled to commercialize the process, the sources said.

Maxwell developed its dry coating process for supercapacitors, but the challenge with coating electrodes for electric vehicle batteries is that they are much larger and thicker, making it difficult to coat them with consistent quality at mass production speeds.

“They can produce in small volume, but when they started high volume production, Tesla ended up with many, too many rejects,” one of the sources linked to Tesla told Reuters.

Production yields were so low that any cost savings anticipated from the new process were lost, the source said.

If all the potential efficiencies of dry coating and larger cells are realized, the manufacturing cost of the Model Y 4680 battery should drop to $5,000 to $5,500, or about half the cost of the 2170 battery, according to sources.

However, the rising cost of battery materials and energy poses a risk to these predictions, and Tesla has yet to be able to significantly improve the new battery’s energy density or amount. of energy it contains, as Musk promised.

Yet despite these factors, the savings Tesla is expected to realize will ultimately make the 4680 battery the “best in class” in the industry for the foreseeable future, a source said.

BIG

Much of the $2,000 to $3,000 cost savings achieved so far with the 4680 battery has come from other improvements, and the use of larger cells has proven particularly powerful, experts said.

The 4680 cells are 5.5 times larger than the 2170 cells by volume. The old cylindrical cells are 21 mm in diameter and 70 mm in height, hence their name. 4680 cells have a diameter of 46 mm and a height of 80 mm.

With the old technology, Tesla needs about 4,400 cells to power the Model Y and there are 17,600 points that need to be soldered – four per cell – to create a pack that can be integrated into the car, said the sources.

The 4680 battery only needs 830 cells and Tesla changed the design so that there are only two solder points per cell, reducing the soldering to 1660 points and resulting in significant cost savings.

The simpler design also means there are fewer connectors and other components, which saved Tesla more on labor costs and machine time.

Another source of efficiency was the much sturdier outer casing of the larger airframe. Tesla can now bond the cells with adhesive into a rigid honeycomb-shaped pack which is then connected directly to the internal structure of the Model Y’s body.

This eliminates the intermediate step of bundling cells into larger modules which are then fitted into a traditional battery, the sources said.

By switching to this “cell-to-vehicle” design, Tesla can reduce the weight of a traditional 1,200-pound battery by 55 pounds or more, saving about $500 to $600 per pack, one said. sources.

But mastering the dry-coating technique remains the Holy Grail.

“Inflating the battery cell helped a lot to increase efficiency, but pushing for 50% savings for the cell as a whole is another matter,” a source said.

“It will depend on Tesla’s ability to successfully deploy the dry-coating process in a factory.”

