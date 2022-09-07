Despite Ap Call, Ricardo Arroyo Pledges To Wait For More Ballots To Be Counted

Newsletter Sign-Up
Policy
Ricardo Arroyo said late Tuesday night that he was not yet conceding the race for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, despite The Associated Press calling the race for Kevin Hayden earlier in the evening with 75% reporting. the enclosure.
“I didn’t write a speech for ‘I’m still waiting for the results’” he told the fans. “I wrote one to lose and I wrote one to win, but I didn’t write one for ‘we still matter’.”
The 34-year-old former public defender went on to say his campaign would wait for more votes to be counted later that night to potentially concede. The remarks were made just before midnight, and Arroyo guessed the final numbers wouldn’t be known until the “early hours of the morning,” the Boston Herald reported.
Regardless of the results, Arroyo added, Hayden should be investigated for abusing his powers while in office.
The race was marked by controversy. Sexual assault allegations made against Arroyo in 2005 and 2007 when he was a high school student surfaced last month. Although one of the accusers said that Arroyo did not in fact assault her, the other accuser told the boston globe that the allegations were true. As a result of this news, Arroyo lost several high-profile endorsements, such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
Hayden, who was named DA after Rachael Rollins left the post, has come under scrutiny for the way his office conducted an investigation into an alleged cover-up by transit police.
Boston
It’s still the dollar right now as we see further yen capitulation and yuan decline – both of which are fueling further greenback gains this week. The US currency is heating up and is up again across the board, threatening to break even higher against some of the major currencies this week.
Stocks remain gloomy, with US stocks falling once again yesterday. It should be noted that the Nasdaq recorded its seventh consecutive day of losses – its longest streak since November 2016. Meanwhile, bond yields continue to climb as European governments seek to take on more debt in order to cope with the energy crisis before winter.
Going forward, trade sentiment will continue to revolve around the key points above, but it’s a matter of watching if the Dollar has legs for another run higher as it approaches some key levels on the charts. .
0600 GMT – Germany’s July industrial production data
0600 GMT – Halifax property prices in August UK
09:00 GMT – Final Eurozone GDP figures for the second quarter
11:00 GMT – MBA mortgage applications in the US on September 2
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
Google Maps is expanding its eco-friendly routing options to calculate fuel and energy costs based on the types of vehicles people are driving in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.
This feature allows users to choose the type of vehicle they are driving – whether it is petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric – in Maps and get an estimate of the amount of fuel or energy that will be consumed on a given route. If the most fuel-efficient route is not the fastest, people can choose the fastest instead. This feature is limited to mobile.
Eco-responsible routes were introduced last year, allowing people to choose the most fuel-efficient drive. Google is now extending this feature to 40 countries in Europe, including France, Ireland, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, Google also added a traffic forecast widget on android phonesallowing users to see current traffic conditions on their home screen.
Google’s push to add eco-friendly features to Maps comes as big tech companies aim to cut emissions, while bringing customers with them. Google said it eliminated all its carbon heritage in 2020 and uses AI to help governments reduce carbon. Apple said it plans to be carbon neutral by 2030 and stopped shipping iPhones with chargers in 2020, saying he wants to reduce e-waste. While these carbon targets are ambitious, some have pointed to the overuse of renewable energy certificates or power purchase agreements to buy clean energy credits that offset polluting emissions.
Setting up your vehicle type in Google Maps only takes a few steps on mobile devices.
1. Enter your destination
2. Tap the three points top right
3. Faucet Route options
4. Make sure Prefer fuel-efficient routes is selected
5. Press on Type of engine
6. Choose the type of vehicle
Brasília:
Apple has been banned from selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil and fined more than $2 million over the case, the government announced on Tuesday, after accusing the US tech giant of ” discriminatory practices”. In an official notice, the Brazilian authorities ordered “the immediate suspension of the distribution of smartphones of the iPhone brand, regardless of the model or generation, which are not accompanied by a battery charger”.
The Department of Justice and Public Safety ordered the Californian company to pay a fine of 12.28 million reais (nearly $2.4 million).
The Department of Consumer Protection and Defense measure effectively bans the sale of all iPhone 12 and 13 models.
Apple has been under investigation in Brazil since December for “reselling an incomplete product”, “consumer discrimination” and “transferring liability to third parties” by offering iPhone 12 and newer versions without chargers for power outlets, according to an official statement.
The company has previously faced fines from Brazilian state agencies, but “took no steps to minimize the damage and has so far continued to sell cellular devices without chargers,” the statement said.
According to Brazilian authorities, Apple alleges that the decision to exclude the chargers from iPhone sales stems from an “environmental commitment”.
But the ministry determined “there is no effective demonstration of environmental protection on Brazilian soil as a result” of Apple’s policy, and accused the company of “deliberate discriminatory practices against it.” against consumers”.
“Nothing justifies an operation which, by aiming to reduce carbon emissions, leads to the introduction on the consumer market of a product whose use depends on the acquisition of another (product) also marketed by company,” the official said. review added.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2020.
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he wants to make the company 20% more efficient and that could include workforce reductions as it faces a host of economic challenges as well as years of hardship. fast hiring.
Speaking at the Code conference in Los Angeles, Pichai gave more details on how he plans to run the business more efficiently in anticipation of economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in advertising spending, of which Google has been the biggest beneficiary to date.
“The more we try to understand macroeconomics, the more we feel very uncertain about it,” Pichai said on stage Tuesday. “Macroeconomic performance is correlated with advertising spending, consumer spending, etc.,” he added.
Although he said he considered macroeconomic factors to be beyond his control, Pichai acknowledged that the company had become “slower” after its workforce increased.
“We want to make sure that as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you prioritize all the good things to work on and that your people are really productive that they can actually make an impact. about the things they’re working on so that’s what we spend our time on.”
Host Kara Swisher asked the CEO how he plans to make the company more efficient, citing “Simplicity Sprint”, a recent internal project launched to refocus the growing company and “get better results faster”, as CNBC first reported it in July. As revenue continues to grow, the effort came after the company reported its second consecutive quarter of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue.
However, before that, employees at the start of the year gave the company’s executives particularly poor marks on pay, promotions and performance, citing the company’s growing bureaucracy, which executives recognized at the time.
“In everything we do, we can be slower in making decisions,” Pichai said Tuesday. “You look at it end to end and figure out how to make the business 20% more productive.”
Pichai also gave more specific examples of how he hopes to achieve this. He gave a past example of aligning YouTube Music and Google Play Music into one product.
“Sometimes there are areas to improve [where] you have three people making decisions, understanding that and reducing it to two or one improves efficiency by 20%,” he gave in another example.
Host Kara Swisher pointed to a common term associated with Google employees working at the company for a long time called “rest and vest,” which has been depicted on the six-season HBO drama.
“Silicon Valley”, which referred to a company similar to Google called Hooli.
Smiling, Pichai said he had never watched the popular show. “Too close to home,” he remarked. “You watch TV to relax.”
A Pennsylvania woman was snorkeling in the Bahamas when she was attacked and killed by a bull shark, officials said.
The unidentified 58-year-old woman and her family were snorkeling in Green Cay when the beast snagged.
“The family is believed to have been snorkeling in the waters and this area is known for visitors snorkeling,” police said. “It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female.”
The woman’s family and travel agency workers rescued her from the mighty fish and brought her to the mainland of New Providence, where she succumbed to major injuries to her upper body.
The woman was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship which left Florida on Sunday, but a spokesperson told CBS she was attacked while on an “independent shore excursion.”
The ship had docked for the day in New Providence, where the family had booked their snorkeling excursion.
The attack happened about half a mile from Rose Island, where a 21-year-old Californian woman was killed by three sharks while snorkeling with her family.
Last month, an 8-year-old British boy was attacked by three nurse sharks in the Bahamas. The boy survived but is expected to have permanent scars on his legs.
Hayden Wesneski scoped out his go-to visual at Wrigley Field hours before his major-league debut.
He has developed a routine for the in-game moments he needs to take a breath and collect himself when, as he put it, things go a little sideways. During his stellar performance Tuesday night, Wesneski looked at his chosen spot — the top of the left-field foul pole — when he wanted to regroup.
“OK, let’s get locked back in and go from there.”
Those situations seemed rare for the 24-year-old right-hander, who tossed five shutout innings in relief of left-hander Wade Miley. Wesneski limited the Cincinnati Reds to two hits, struck out eight and walked one to earn the win in the Chicago Cubs’ 9-3 victory.
His performance prompted a smiling Miley — who allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings in his first start off the injured list — to enter the media room for his postgame interview and wonder: “Why do you want to talk to me? Did you see what that kid just did? I was just the opener.”
In honor of Wesneski’s debut and first win, Miley had a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne waiting in the rookie’s locker stall shortly after the game.
Wesneski became the first major-league reliever since at least 1901 to debut with at least five scoreless innings while allowing two hits or fewer and tallying at least eight strikeouts. He also is the first Cubs reliever with at least five shutout innings and eight strikeouts since Tom Phoebus in 1972.
A vocal group of 15 to 20 of Wesneski’s friends and family members were situated near home plate for the series opener, though his parents weren’t able to make it because his mother is ill. He couldn’t help but notice their energetic vibe while he was on the mound.
“Today was special,” Wesneski said. “I couldn’t have planned it any better. I mean, my friends and family are here. I threw really well. I don’t know what more you can ask for.”
Wesneski admitted he gets nervous every time before he pitches, and Tuesday was no different. He knew he would replace Miley at the start of an inning, so his nerves were quelled until the third, when he began warming up in the bullpen.
“I try to make it as simple as possible,” Wesneski said. “The adrenaline’s going to come on.”
Wesneski relied on a pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and cutter that kept Reds hitters off balance. He recorded eight whiffs and 12 called strikes during an efficient 61-pitch outing.
“Coming into it we knew the stuff that he has, he’s got a tremendous slider,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “But what impressed me the most was the composure and the pitch ability. He knows exactly what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. His confidence out there was definitely something that stood out.”
Wesneski was buying breakfast at a gas station Monday morning — his options scarce on Labor Day in Jacksonville, Fla. — when he got a call from Triple-A Iowa manager Marty Pevey informing him the Cubs called him up.
“Breakfast went out the window as I was trying to figure out what to do,” Wesneski said. “I teared up a little bit, I mean I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to hide it, but it was really cool.”
After receiving the call, Wesneski almost called Pevey back to double-check he was indeed joining the Cubs.
“I hadn’t gotten many texts from the big-league side, and I told my dad, ‘I think I got called up?’” Wesneski said. “I wasn’t sure, like, I haven’t got any text messages. He goes, ‘Well, I can’t tell anybody that until you figure it out for real.’”
Everything became real for Wesneski when he arrived at Wrigley Field on Tuesday and put on his home pinstripes with his name and No. 19 emblazoned on his back.
Wesneski’s arrival felt inevitable by the end of the season after the Cubs acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross. Wesneski’s eligibility to be selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason if the Cubs did not add him to the 40-man roster, combined with his performance in his last four outings for Iowa (2.37 ERA and .143 average against in 19 innings), led to this opportunity.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wesneski’s performance at Triple A was what the Cubs expected aside from a rough first start (eight runs in 1⅔ innings).
“Since then he really stabilized and his stuff is real,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “Velocity has ticked up. Obviously his slider’s really good. He’s been really tough on righties. He’s going to go on the 40-man roster this winter and we were talking about the right time to bring them up, so this felt like it.”
Wesneski is viewed as a big-league starter, but his first taste of the majors came out of the bullpen. He became the 15th Cubs player to make his major-league debut this season.
That follows the path the Cubs utilized for Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson last season before they transitioned back into the big-league rotation. Wesneski’s last appearance for Iowa on Aug. 31 was a five-inning relief stint.
The Cubs told Wesneski a few days ago they wanted to use him out of the bullpen to help control his innings.
“They just want to give me options,” Wesneski said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the year. I mean, we still have a month to get to work, but for now I’m out of the pen. That’s fine. I’ve done it before and we’ll figure it out.”
Hoyer did not commit to the Cubs wanting to look at Wesneski in a starting role at some point over the final four weeks. He cited the health of the Cubs’ other starters as a factor in that decision.
“Honestly, I could easily see that, but we’ll kind of take it game by game,” Hoyer said. “We’ll start him in the bullpen and you could easily see a scenario where that happens. But we’re not going to force that.”
Whether Miley can stay healthy, something he has struggled to maintain this year, could factor into the Cubs giving Wesneski starts. Tuesday’s start was only the fifth of the season for Miley, who was limited by left elbow inflammation at the beginning of the season and a left shoulder strain that caused him to miss the last three months.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay remains a question mark for helping the Cubs in the next four weeks. A right shoulder strain sustained before Alzolay arrived at spring training in March has prevented him from making his Cubs season debut.
The Cubs would like to get him some big-league innings to set him up better for 2023. Alzolay gave up one run in three innings during a Triple-A rehab start Tuesday, his third outing with Iowa. Asked where things stand with Alzolay’s rehab assignment, Hoyer said, “We’ll know a lot more after (Tuesday’s outing), so we can talk about that tomorrow.”
The uncertainty of Steele’s and Thompson’s availability also figures to play a part in the Wesneski decision. Both pitchers are on the 15-day injured list, Steele with a low back strain and Thompson with low back tightness. Steele landed on the IL on Monday after he still didn’t feel right when throwing a bullpen session over the weekend in St. Louis.
The Cubs won’t rush either pitcher to return before the end of the season. Steele already has pitched the most innings (119) in a season during his professional career, while Thompson, at 104⅓ innings, is 25⅔ from surpassing his career high.
Ideally, both would get in more work before the season ends Oct. 5 in Cincinnati, but the Cubs won’t force the situation. The focus remains on making sure they are completely healthy heading into the offseason. Hoyer isn’t worried about Steele’s or Thompson’s back injuries.
“I’d love to have them come back, but we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said. “I mean, if it feels natural and easy, they can ramp back up and get back to the level they’re pitching at, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to force it if there’s any trepidation at all.
“The concern has to be getting those guys into the offseason healthy and ready to start their offseason conditioning. Both guys have real goals this offseason they want to reach.”
