Elon Musk’s 20 million Tesla sales target by 2030 thanks to battery technology
The secret behind Elon Musk’s goal of selling 20 million Teslas a year by 2030 lies in his pioneering battery technology.
The good news is that by using larger cells and a new process for dry-coating the electrodes, Tesla could cut the cost of a Model Y battery in half, saving more than 8% off the US starting price of the car, said battery experts linked to the company. .
The bad news is that it’s only halfway there, according to 12 experts close to Tesla or familiar with its new technology.
Indeed, the dry-coating technique used to produce Tesla’s larger 4680 battery cells is so new and unproven that the company is struggling to scale up manufacturing to the point where the big cost savings kick in. experts told Reuters.
“They’re just not ready for mass production,” said one of the experts close to Tesla.
Still, the gains Tesla has already made in reducing battery production costs over the past two years could help boost profits and extend its lead over most electric vehicle (EV) competitors.
Musk’s promised improvements in battery cost and performance are seen by investors as key to Tesla’s quest to usher in an era where it can sell a $25,000 electric vehicle at a profit – and have better chance of achieving its 2030 goals.
Battery systems are the most expensive component of most electric vehicles. It is therefore essential to manufacture high-performance packages at a lower cost to produce affordable electric cars that can compete with their combustion engine rivals on the list prices.
Tesla is one of the few major automakers to produce its own EV batteries and by manufacturing Model Y cells in US factories, the SUV will remain eligible for US tax credits when many rival EVs may no longer be eligible.
Of the 12 battery experts Reuters spoke to, nine have close ties to Tesla and three out of nine have looked at Tesla’s new and old battery technology inside and out during teardowns. .
Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.
“HE WILL SOLVE IT”
Sources predict that Tesla will struggle to fully implement the new dry-coating manufacturing process before the end of this year, and possibly not until 2023.
Stan Whittingham, co-inventor of lithium-ion batteries and 2019 Nobel laureate, believes Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been overly optimistic about the new technique’s time to market.
“I think he will solve it, but it won’t be as fast as he wants. It will take time to really test it,” he said.
In August, Musk told shareholders that Tesla would produce large volumes of 4,680 batteries by the end of 2022.
Experts say Tesla has only been able to reduce the cost of the Model Y battery by $2,000 to $3,000 so far, about half of the savings Tesla had predicted for the 4680 battery, which it has unveiled two years ago.
But those savings come primarily from the design of the new 4680 cells, which are larger than those in Tesla’s current 2170 battery, they said.
But the heart of the drive to cut costs is the dry-coating technology, which Musk described as revolutionary but difficult to execute.
According to the sources, it should provide up to half of the $5,500 savings Tesla hopes to achieve, by reducing manufacturing costs and one-time capital expenditures.
Tesla acquired the know-how in 2019 when it paid more than $200 million for Maxwell Technologies, a San Diego company that makes ultracapacitors, which store energy for devices that need quick bursts of electricity , like camera flashes.
Leveraging technology from Maxwell, Tesla began manufacturing 4,680 dry cell batteries this year, first in a pilot project near its factory in Fremont, California, and more recently at its new global headquarters in Austin, Texas. .
‘BEST IN ITS CLASS’
The technology allows Tesla to ditch the older, more complex, and more expensive wet coating process. It is expensive because it requires a substantial amount of electricity, machinery, factory space, time, and a large workforce.
To wet-coat the electrodes, battery manufacturers mix the materials with toxic binder solvents. Once coated, the electrodes are dried in massive ovens, with the toxic solvents that evaporate in the process being collected, treated and recycled, adding to the cost.
With the new technology, the electrodes are coated with different binders with few liquids, so they do not need to be dried. That means it’s cheaper, faster and also less damaging to the environment.
Because of its simplicity, the process allows Tesla to reduce capital expenditure by one-third and reduce both a factory’s footprint and its energy consumption to one-tenth of what would be needed for the wet process, Tesla said.
But the company has struggled to commercialize the process, the sources said.
Maxwell developed its dry coating process for supercapacitors, but the challenge with coating electrodes for electric vehicle batteries is that they are much larger and thicker, making it difficult to coat them with consistent quality at mass production speeds.
“They can produce in small volume, but when they started high volume production, Tesla ended up with many, too many rejects,” one of the sources linked to Tesla told Reuters.
Production yields were so low that any cost savings anticipated from the new process were lost, the source said.
If all the potential efficiencies of dry coating and larger cells are realized, the manufacturing cost of the Model Y 4680 battery should drop to $5,000 to $5,500, or about half the cost of the 2170 battery, according to sources.
However, the rising cost of battery materials and energy poses a risk to these predictions, and Tesla has yet to be able to significantly improve the new battery’s energy density or amount. of energy it contains, as Musk promised.
Yet despite these factors, the savings Tesla is expected to realize will ultimately make the 4680 battery the “best in class” in the industry for the foreseeable future, a source said.
BIG
Much of the $2,000 to $3,000 cost savings achieved so far with the 4680 battery has come from other improvements, and the use of larger cells has proven particularly powerful, experts said.
The 4680 cells are 5.5 times larger than the 2170 cells by volume. The old cylindrical cells are 21 mm in diameter and 70 mm in height, hence their name. 4680 cells have a diameter of 46 mm and a height of 80 mm.
With the old technology, Tesla needs about 4,400 cells to power the Model Y and there are 17,600 points that need to be soldered – four per cell – to create a pack that can be integrated into the car, said the sources.
The 4680 battery only needs 830 cells and Tesla changed the design so that there are only two solder points per cell, reducing the soldering to 1660 points and resulting in significant cost savings.
The simpler design also means there are fewer connectors and other components, which saved Tesla more on labor costs and machine time.
Another source of efficiency was the much sturdier outer casing of the larger airframe. Tesla can now bond the cells with adhesive into a rigid honeycomb-shaped pack which is then connected directly to the internal structure of the Model Y’s body.
This eliminates the intermediate step of bundling cells into larger modules which are then fitted into a traditional battery, the sources said.
By switching to this “cell-to-vehicle” design, Tesla can reduce the weight of a traditional 1,200-pound battery by 55 pounds or more, saving about $500 to $600 per pack, one said. sources.
But mastering the dry-coating technique remains the Holy Grail.
“Inflating the battery cell helped a lot to increase efficiency, but pushing for 50% savings for the cell as a whole is another matter,” a source said.
“It will depend on Tesla’s ability to successfully deploy the dry-coating process in a factory.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort are wrong in our star reunion
Hazel and Gus are back.
Eight years later Blame it on our stars was released in theaters, the two stars of the film Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited to recreate another iconic cinematic moment.
On September 6, Ansel, 28, posted a photo on Instagram of himself lifting Shailene above his heart while the actress held a graceful swan pose in the air, looking patrick swayze and Jennifer Gray in the 1987 blockbuster dirty dance. He captioned the snap, “Clean dancing w Shai,” along with an emoji of an Italian flag.
Immediately, the post’s comment sparked excitement from fans and friends, including Paris Hilton who dropped a smiling emoji with two heart-shaped red eyes.
Shailene, 30, later shared the photo to her own Instagram Stories.
In 2014 Blame it on our starsShailene and Ansel play Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus “Gus” Waters, two teenagers with cancer who meet at a support group and fall in love.
Howard Mohr, author of “How to Talk Minnesotan,” has died at 83
Note: Howard Mohr, the author of “How to Talk Minnesotan” — a humorous “visitor’s guide” that was first published in 1987 — has died at 83.
DULUTH — In 1987, the year my family moved from Duluth to St. Paul, a slim paperback book with a hungry farmer on the cover became suddenly ubiquitous. That Christmas, it seemed like everyone who didn’t already have one received a copy of “How To Talk Minnesotan.”
Howard Mohr’s satire couldn’t have arrived at a better time to make a splash. The author’s principal calling card was a history of involvement with “A Prairie Home Companion,” and Minnesota was enthralled with the way that show’s creator, Garrison Keillor, had risen to celebrity via low-key stories of small-town life in the North Star State.
It was just a year before the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden opened, with “Spoonbridge & Cherry” becoming instantly iconic as a new local view — and the Minneapolis skyline was changing, with the Wells Fargo Center also opening in 1988 to nearly match the IDS Tower in height. Pop music was chasing Prince’s fresh “Minneapolis Sound,” and in the most recent presidential election, Minnesota had produced a major-party nominee.
(Granted, in the general election, Walter Mondale won only his home state, but that was still one more state than Gary Hart carried against Ronald Reagan.)
Flush with a sense of national relevance, many Minnesotans found it safe and comforting — not to mention unexpectedly lucrative — to simultaneously embrace a regional identity as the land of plain-spoken Scandinavian farmers. Keillor’s book “Lake Wobegon Days,” published in 1985, sold over a million copies worldwide, affirming the hunger for gently self-deprecating Minnesota humor.
“How To Talk Minnesotan” hit print in that era, but it was never meant to hit the “Lake Wobegon” sales numbers. While it trafficked in a lot of the “Prairie Home” tropes — faux ads promoted Raw Bits cereal and Baxter Bus Tours of Minnesota (“complimentary Minnesota breakfast, complimentary Minnesota nap”) — “How to Talk Minnesotan” hit its sweet spot with local audiences who recognized the real insights behind Mohr’s “language guide.”
The book’s first lesson introduced readers to “the three workhorses of Minnesota conversation”: “You bet” (“if you can’t think of anything else, say ‘You bet’”), “That’s different” (“a blanket reply on neutral ground, with the mere suggestion of opinion”) and “Whatever” (“expresses emotional turmoil of many varieties”).
“How To Talk Minnesotan” was successful enough to spawn a sequel (“A Minnesota Book of Days,” 1989), a public TV special (1992), a musical (1997) and a “revised for the 21st century” reissue (2013). By the time of the latter, though, Mohr’s not-so-hot takes on topics like smartphones and social media had more to do with the author’s advancing age than with his regional identity.
Today, the entire project of simultaneously promoting and lampooning Minnesota’s identity as a land of Norwegian bachelor farmers is well past its expiration date.
Keillor, exiled from public radio in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, is now playing small theaters to audiences of die-hard fans rather than headlining the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. In today’s pop culture atlas, Keillor’s Lake Wobegon shares an appendix with Woody Allen’s Manhattan. Given that reality, what’s remarkable about “How To Talk Minnesotan” is how well so much of it holds up.
Lutefisk gets an entire chapter, true. Entries about, say, Minnesota poker parties (“If nobody has heard the one about the one-legged Norwegian with priapism, the game stops”) don’t necessarily recommend the book today. Still, the guide resonates beyond the stale Scandinavian stereotypes.
The book grew out of a series of “Minnesota Langage Systems” bits Mohr wrote for “A Prairie Home Companion.” In an introduction to the revised edition, the author explained that he was inspired by a German phrase guide for English-speaking visitors. “Hey!” Mohr recounted thinking. “Why not write a visitor’s guide for Minnesota?”
“How To Talk Minnesotan” gave Mohr an opportunity to explore, at book length, the various dimensions of what gets alternately celebrated and (now, more commonly) reviled as “Minnesota nice.” In Mohr’s account, Minnesota sociability is founded on a stoicism born of the need to outlast brutal winters, tempered with a generosity that can be expressed as stridently as anything else in the “Minnesotan” vocabulary.
Mohr warned visitors that in Minnesota, sharing a meal often becomes an epic struggle between a guest who has the obligation to refuse (“abrupt and eager acceptance of any offer is a common mistake made by Minnesota’s visitors”) and a host who has a surpassing obligation to insist (“Why don’t you eat it? Go ahead. Then we can wash the pan”). When the meal is finally through, there’s a Minnesota Long Goodbye — a multi-step procedure hinging on the non-negotiable finale, where “the departees are in the car and the hosts are at the open driver’s window, bent over.”
Throughout the book, Mohr’s motif is that Minnesotans are extraordinarily reluctant to speak directly. Lesson 2 is titled “The Power of the Negative,” and counsels that “Minnesotans prefer to express their positive feelings through the use of negatives, because it naturally levels things out.” Could be worse.
A chapter on body language begins with the rule, “Two standing Minnesotans never face each other during conversation.” A chapter on the phrase “I don’t know” recommends its use to temper any statement that might be seen as too forthright. Mohr explains that it’s in best taste simply to imply an opinion, without explicitly stating one: “Did you see who’s running for governor? I don’t know.”
It’s all well and good, of course, not to state a strong political view when you’re a member of a privileged group who benefits by the maintenance of the status quo. “How To Talk Minnesotan” landed in an era where it seemed to a lot of Minnesotans like a jolly lark to uncritically conflate “fourth generation Norwegian immigrant” with “Minnesotan.”
At the same time, when you strip away the ethnic trappings, Mohr’s book stands as the work of a writer who had an acute ear for how a certain, then culturally dominant, strain of Minnesotans engineered their social interactions. In that sense it’s an essential document of a certain time and place in the state’s history: the book never was “How To Talk Minnesotan,” truly, but it did describe how a lot of Minnesotans talked.
The author was a scholar, teaching English at Southwest Minnesota State University. He was also, at one point, a Minnesota newcomer: he was born in Des Moines. In poking gentle fun at his adopted state, Mohr captured the angst of social interaction in some ways that remain specifically Minnesotan and in others that are simply human.
His section on “Talking Money,” for example, still holds up in the Venmo era. (“You must’ve worked an hour out there in the cold.” “I worked two and a half hours out there in the cold, Arnie, but I’m not gonna take your money.”) If you visit the State Fair, you can still see tens of thousands of Minnesotans dutifully following Mohr’s rules of elliptical body language. Even some of Mohr’s specific phrases are still handy, you bet.
“When I have been introduced to strangers, especially Minnesotans,” Mohr wrote in 2012, “it is not unusual for them to say after a momentary pause, ‘You’re the guy who wrote that book.’ I am fond of that tag, as you can imagine.” As legacies go, that’s not too bad a deal.
Justin Bieber suspends world tour indefinitely to focus on health after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Justin Bieber announced on Tuesday that he was to take another hiatus from touring following a health crisis he suffered earlier this year.
The singer, who suspended his tour in June after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, made the announcement on the stories section of his verified Instagram account.
Bieber, who resumed his Justice World Tour in July, said in his note that after sharing that he had the syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed, he was able to complete the North American leg of his tour. gigs.
“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I traveled to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour,” the statement read. “I did six live shows, but it really cost me a lot.”
After a performance at Rock in Rio in Brazil, Bieber wrote, “The exhaustion overtook me and I realized I had to make my health the priority right now.”
“So I will be taking a break from touring for the time being,” the statement said. “I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when an outbreak of shingles affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause paralysis facial and hearing loss in the affected ear.”
The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Hayden Wesneski is the latest Chicago Cub to earn his 1st call-up. Here’s how the right-hander could be used.
Hayden Wesneski searched for an open breakfast spot Monday morning, his options scarce on Labor Day in Jacksonville, Fla.
Wesneski and his Triple-A Iowa teammates had the day off, and with everywhere seemingly closed for the holiday, he had to settle for buying breakfast in a gas station. Before he could complete the transaction, a call came through from Iowa manager Marty Pevey, who informed Wesneski the Cubs called him up.
“Breakfast went out the window as I was trying to figure out what to do,” Wesneski said Tuesday. “I teared up a little bit, I mean I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to hide it, but it was really cool.”
After receiving the call, Wesneski almost called Pevey back to double-check he was indeed joining the Cubs.
“I hadn’t gotten many texts from the big-league side, and I told my dad, ‘I think I got called up?’” Wesneski said. “I wasn’t sure, like, I haven’t got any text messages. He goes, ‘Well, I can’t tell anybody that until you figure it out for real.’”
Everything became real for Wesneski on Tuesday when he arrived at Wrigley Field and put on his home pinstripes with his name and No. 19 emblazoned on his back. He expected to have 15 to 20 people at the ballpark for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, though his parents weren’t able to make it because his mother is ill.
Wesneski’s arrival felt inevitable by the end of the season after the Cubs acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross. Wesneski’s eligibility to be selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason if the Cubs did not add him to the 40-man roster, combined with his performance in his last four outings for Iowa (2.37 ERA and .143 average against in 19 innings), led to this opportunity.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wesneski’s performance at Triple A was what the Cubs expected aside from a rough first start (eight runs in 1⅔ innings).
“Since then he really stabilized and his stuff is real,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “Velocity has ticked up. Obviously his slider’s really good. He’s been really tough on righties. He’s going to go on the 40-man roster this winter and we were talking about the right time to bring them up, so this felt like it.”
Wesneski is viewed as a big-league starter, but his first taste of the majors came out of the bullpen. He relieved Wade Miley to begin the fifth inning Tuesday and pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts.
Wesneski is the 15th Cubs player to make his major-league debut this season.
That follows the path the Cubs utilized for Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson last season before they transitioned back into the big-league rotation. Wesneski’s last appearance for Iowa on Aug. 31 was a five-inning relief stint.
The Cubs told Wesneski a few days ago they wanted to use him out of the bullpen to help control his innings.
“They just want to give me options,” Wesneski said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the year. I mean, we still have a month to get to work, but for now I’m out of the pen. That’s fine. I’ve done it before and we’ll figure it out.”
Hoyer did not commit to the Cubs wanting to look at Wesneski in a starting role at some point over the final four weeks. He cited the health of the Cubs’ other starters as a factor in that decision.
“Honestly, I could easily see that, but we’ll kind of take it game by game,” Hoyer said. “We’ll start him in the bullpen and you could easily see a scenario where that happens. But we’re not going to force that.”
The uncertainty of Steele’s and Thompson’s availability figures to play a part in that decision. Both pitchers are on the 15-day injured list, Steele with a low back strain and Thompson with low back tightness. Steele landed on the IL on Monday after he still didn’t feel right when throwing a bullpen session over the weekend in St. Louis.
The Cubs won’t rush either pitcher to return before the end of the season. Steele already has pitched the most innings (119) in a season during his professional career, while Thompson, at 104⅓ innings, is 25⅔ from surpassing his career high.
Ideally, both would get in more work before the season ends Oct. 5 in Cincinnati, but the Cubs won’t force the situation. The focus remains on making sure they are completely healthy heading into the offseason. Hoyer isn’t worried about Steele’s or Thompson’s back injuries.
“I’d love to have them come back, but we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said. “I mean, if it feels natural and easy, they can ramp back up and get back to the level they’re pitching at, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to force it if there’s any trepidation at all.
“The concern has to be getting those guys into the offseason healthy and ready to start their offseason conditioning. Both guys have real goals this offseason they want to reach.”
Rose Lavelle leads USWNT’s fluid offense to victory despite Nigeria posting impressive shutout streak
Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the United States Women’s National Team won its 13th consecutive game with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The USWNT also benefited from an own goal to extend the team’s unbeaten run. streak on American soil to 71 games.
The teams met for the first time on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the United States took a 4-0 victory. Nigeria were short of six starters due to injuries and visa issues. The own goal gave the United States an early lead in the 24th minute, but Nigeria equalized through Uchenna Kanu after the break.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
It was the first goal the United States gave up this year. The goal also ended a nine-game shutout streak for the Americans.
The United States regained the lead thanks to Lavelle’s goal from a Megan Rapinoe cross in the 66th minute. It was Lavelle’s fourth goal this year.
After the match, American women and their male counterparts officially signed the collective agreements reached in May with US Soccer that give players on both sides equal pay.
JUMP TO: Player Ratings | Better/worse performers | Highlights & Moments | Postgame Quotes | Key Statistics | Upcoming meetings
Quick reaction
1. Lavelle leads a more fluid attack
Where Rose Lavelle goes, success follows. On Tuesday, that meant large areas of the pitch – not exactly his most ideal position. It was all by design, though. Lavelle started the game in the No. 10 role, the one she’s held for some time in the United States starting lineup.
But on Tuesday — much like in Saturday’s 4-0 win — Lavelle drifted to the USWNT right flank to fill the space cleared by winger Sophia Smith. The moves are intentional and they make the USWNT extremely difficult to defend. USA’s first goal in the 24th minute was officially an own goal, but once again it was patient play, with Lavelle being the catalyst. In the moments leading up to that goal, Lavelle repeatedly found space to exploit on that right side as Smith overloaded the central areas and scrambled Nigeria’s relatively inexperienced back line.
Lavelle was rewarded in the 66th minute when she scored a spectacular game winner, a diving header that forced her to contort for a ball served behind her. It wasn’t Lavelle’s first diving header of the year, nor the first time she’s been at the center of the USWNT’s attack. Lavelle in wide areas was once seen as a problem, a waste of a central midfield talent pinned on the touchline. It was a major explanation for his bizarre 2020-21 season at Manchester City. There, he was often asked to play as a winger.
In this system for the USWNT, she is #10 who is incentivized to overload the wide channels. She does this with great success.
2. Impressive broken shutout streak
The USWNT’s nine-game shutout streak ended in spectacular fashion when Uchenna Kanu, a second-half substitute for Nigeria, hammered a shot into the top corner to equalize four minutes after halftime. It was the first goal allowed by the USWNT in 880 minutes, tied for the third-longest streak in team history. Kanu slipped behind Sofia Huerta on the United right side and Huerta misplayed the through ball, allowing her to fall to Kanu for the spectacular shot that eluded recovering Alana Cook.
It was a fitting reward for a Nigerian team that came out in a more attacking configuration than in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the United States. It also served as a mentality test for a relatively inexperienced backline. Cook teamed up with Naomi Girma at center as captain Becky Sauerbrunn came on the bench for this game, while Huerta and Emily Fox retained their roles as full-backs.
Fox did well defensively as Michelle Alozie attempted to combine with Ifeoma Onumonu on the Nigerian right side, and it was Fox who played the ball deep to Mallory Pugh for the USWNT’s first goal in the 24th minute . Huerta also continued to push the opposing flank high and combine with the front line.
Kanu’s goal – and the answer to it as well – will raise further questions about America’s ideal starting line. Cook was the starter alongside Sauerbrunn, although Girma offers a wider passing range as evidenced by his involvement in that opening goal. Huerta continuing to push high also means more exposure moments for Cook.
USWNT Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski spoke about building relationships within the squad’s subgroups. The Cook-Huerta combination on that right side is obviously one of them.
3. Need a number 6? Sam Coffey entered the chat
USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski was asked last week how many defensive midfielders he thinks he needs on a 23-man World Cup roster. His answer was cheeky: 2.5. Andonovski plans to have two natural No. 6s and another player who can play there among several midfield positions. Lindsey Horan is most likely that utility knife in Andonovski’s mind, having tried her as a No. 6 last year after Julie Ertz suffered an injury.
Horan is a talented two-way midfielder, but playing her as a No.6 was part of a disastrous team performance in the Olympic opener, a 3-0 loss to Sweden. Andi Sullivan is clearly the starting No. 6 at this point and at this time, and Ertz’s future plans remain unknown. She recently gave birth to her first child and is not under contract with any professional team. Coffey can therefore step in at a relatively quick pace if there is a No. 6 backup role up for grabs.
She started on Tuesday against Nigeria for her first United States senior cap, just over two months after earning her first call-up ahead of World Cup qualifying (then joining the qualifying squad as a substitute). for injury). On Tuesday, Coffey looked like a natural on both sides of the ball. She had a few moments that could have been better, but even in those she quickly recovered to make a needed tackle or get back on the ball and get the attack going again. All things considered, she began to plead her case.
Player ratings
United States: Casey Murphy, 6. Naomi Girma, 6. Alana Cook, 6. Sofia Huerta, 6. Emily Fox, 7. Sam Coffey, 7. Lindsey Horan, 7. Rose Lavelle, 8. Sophia Smith, 7. Mallory Pugh, 7. Alex Morgan, 6 years old.
Subtitles: Megan Rapinoe, 7 years old. Hailie Mace, 6 years old. Ashley Hatch, 6 years old.
Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie, 6. Osinachi Ohale, 7. Glory Ogbonna, 6. Toni Payne, 6. Blessing Demehin, 5. Michelle Alozie, 6. Christy Ucheibe, 6. Rofiat Adenike Imuran, 5. Onyi Echegini, 5. Rasheedat Ajibade, 6 .Ifeoma Onumonu, 7.
Subtitles: Uchenna Kanu, 7 years old. Nicole Payne, 6 years old. Vivian Ikechukwu, 6 years old. Gift Monday, 6 years old. Amanda Mbadi, 5 years old.
Best and Worst Performers
BEST: Rose Lavelle, USA
Lavelle appeared all over the night and was player of the game before she even scored her big winner.
WORSE: Rofiat Adenike Imuran, Nigeria
Constantly struggled to deal with the Smith-Lavelle overload on that flank.
Highlights and Moments
After the match, American women and their male counterparts officially signed the collective agreements reached in May with US Soccer that give players on both sides equal pay.
The new collective agreement is SIGNED! pic.twitter.com/sLNu2RAusZ
— American Football (@ussoccer) September 7, 2022
There was a post-game celebration mode before the signing ceremony for the new collective agreement.
A historic moment for football around the world.
Let’s sign!✍️ pic.twitter.com/bQNN4Pjuuq
— American Football (@ussoccer) September 7, 2022
USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn called the new CBA a “huge win” for the players.
The captain speaks. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/neuHkTNHSi
— United States Women’s National Soccer Team (@USWNT) September 7, 2022
After the game: What managers, players said
“I want to thank you all for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the chants of ‘Equal Pay’ at really fun times, showing up to our games. You make a difference and you you’re really, really the best fans in the world.” – Captain of the USWNT Sauerbrunn on the signed ABC
“I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (players’ association), the men’s national team and their PA, and everyone at US Soccer. There were so many people who helped, who worked together to make this happen.” — Cindy Parlow Cone, President of American Football
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
– The USWNT conceded their first goal since April 9, ending a 9-game shutout streak, which was tied for 3rd all-time in team history. In the 880-minute streak, the United States had outscored their opponents 31-0 in that span.
– Nearly 22 years between Nigeria’s goals against the USWNT – the Super Falcons’ last scoreline against the United States was a 3-1 loss on September 20, 2000 at the Olympics.
– The USWNT now has a 13-game winning streak, the second longest under manager Vlatko Andonovski (longest was 16 from November 2019 to February 2021).
Next
United States: Next up will be a major clash on October 7 against Euro champions England at Wembley.
Nigeria: A visit to Japan for a friendly match on October 6.
espn
New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately faced up to the enormous tasks ahead of her: curbing soaring prices, boosting the economy, easing labor unrest and fixing a national health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.
Truss quickly began appointing senior members of her Cabinet as she tackles an inbox dominated by the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering at home this winter.
Truss — Britain’s third female prime minister — named a top team diverse in gender and ethnicity, but loyal to her and her free-market politics. Kwasi Kwarteng becomes the first Black U.K. Treasury chief, and Therese Coffey its first female deputy prime minister. Other appointments include James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as home secretary, responsible for immigration and law and order.
Making her debut speech outside her new Downing Street home in a break between torrential downpours, Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details about how she would implement those policies. She is expected to unveil her energy plans on Thursday.
British news media reported that Truss plans to cap energy bills. The cost to taxpayers of that step could reach 100 billion pounds ($116 billion).
“We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face,” Truss said in her first speech as prime minister. “As strong as the storm may be, I know the British people are stronger.’
Truss, 47, took office earlier in the day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier, two months after he had announced his intention to step down.
It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule, because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a call from Truss on her first day. She spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, too.
Ze;emslyy wrote on Twitter: “I was the first among foreign leaders to have a conversation with the newly elected British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. I invited her to Ukraine. I thanked the people of Britain for their leadership in the military and economic support of Ukraine.”
Biden, who worked closely with Johnson in confronting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was quick to congratulate Truss.
“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” he said on Twitter.
Truss’ office said she and Biden discussed the Ukraine war and defense cooperation, as well as economic issues and maintaining the British-Irish Good Friday Agreement. The leaders were expected to meet in person soon — likely around this month’s U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.
Truss became prime minister a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority of lawmakers in the House of Commons.
But as a national leader selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.
Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October — something that Truss and the Conservative Party are highly unlikely to do since the Tories are slumping in the polls.
Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to “get Brexit done.”
But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July.
Always colorful, Johnson said he was “like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function.”
“I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific,” he said.
Many people in Britain are still learning about their new leader, a one-time accountant who entered Parliament in 2010.
Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.
Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help consumers pay household energy bills that are set to rise to an average of 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year — triple the cost of a year ago — on Oct. 1 unless she intervenes.
Rising food and energy prices, driven by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, have propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will slip into a prolonged recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.
In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn’t have to call a national election until late 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.
In addition to Britain’s domestic woes, Truss and her new Cabinet will also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the EU.
Truss, as foreign secretary, was a firm supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia.
Truss has also pledged to increase U.K. defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product from just over 2% — another expensive promise.
Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, said outside the Houses of Parliament that time will tell whether Truss can turn things round.
“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver,” Macdougal noted. “But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”
AP writers Susie Blann, Sylvia Hui, Joanna Kozlowska and Kwiyeon Ha in London and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this story.
