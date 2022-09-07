Business
ERC Credits and its Help for Startup Businesses
New legislation signed into law by President Trump on November 15, 2021, limited the Employee Retention Credit to wages earned before October 1, 2021, unless it is a recovery starting company.
Employers who qualify for the credit can have immediate access to it by reducing the employment tax deposits they would have been forced to make otherwise. Additionally, if the employer’s employment tax deposits are insufficient to satisfy the credit, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may provide the employer with an advance payment. To calculate the amount of the credit equal to fifty percent, wages (together with specific health plan charges) of up to ten thousand dollars can be counted for each employee.
Employers that went through a partial shutdown due to government orders limiting commerce, travel, or group meetings are eligible to participate in this program. Additionally, employers that went through significant declines in quarterly gross receipts (as compared to their quarterly gross receipts in 2019) due to the pandemic are also eligible to participate.
How do ERC Credits work?
Two critical requirements for ERC credits must be passed to be eligible: a partial or total shutdown that was ordered by the government and the corresponding drop in gross receipts. A partial or total shutdown is considered to have been ordered by the government for at least some portion of the quarter. The documents don’t need to be a copy of an announcement made by the government. It can be any record that demonstrates there was a shutdown that was ordered by the government. The drop in gross receipts test is predicated on a decline in gross receipts that are “substantial” and the rules regarding this change between 2020 and 2021.
For the year 2020, a company will be eligible for the credit if it experienced a decline in gross receipts of at least 50 percent within a given quarter beginning on March 12, 2020, and continuing through December 31, 2020, when particularly in comparison to the same quarter in 2019, and if the shutdown was either partial or total and was ordered by the government. The credit for the year 2020 will be based on payment of wages of up to fifty percent of qualified earnings, with a maximum of ten thousand dollars per employee. This will result in a credit of five thousand dollars for each employee for the year 2020.
The requirement for a partial or entire closure of the government due to an order from the government will still be in effect in 2021; however, the requirements are substantially more lenient in all other respects. When compared to 2019, the quarterly drop in gross receipts must be no more than twenty percent. The dates that count toward eligibility are January 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021. It is now 70 percent of qualified wages rather than 50 percent of qualified wages, and the maximum amount that can be deducted from an employee’s paycheck is now $10,000 every quarter rather than $10,000 per year. Therefore, the maximum credit for 2021 is set at $7,000 every quarter, which might potentially add up to $21,000 for each worker over the course of three quarters. Companies have a huge incentive to investigate this possible possibility if they have access to this information.
In addition, the time restriction for submitting modified payroll forms for ERC Credits is three years from the original filing date. Therefore, a business may still be eligible for the cash return linked with this credit if it qualified in either the year 2020 or any of the first three quarters of 2021.
Rules for ERC Credits
- Earnings paid to employees and any healthcare costs incurred by the employer are included in the definition of qualifying wages.
- If an employer meets the requirements for a specific quarter, they are eligible to submit a claim for that quarter’s credit.
- The comparison is carried out every quarter and contrasted with the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- The filing is completed by adjusting the quarterly payroll tax reports known as Form 941.
- Any PPP funds acquired throughout the aforementioned period are required to be withdrawn.
ERC Credits and Startup Businesses
Companies that were established after February 15, 2020, have a good chance of being qualified for a unique variation of employee retention tax credits, sometimes known as ERC Credits or ERTCs. In the context of the tax incentives for retaining employees, these kinds of companies are referred to as “Recovery Startup Businesses.”
Established after February 15, 2020, companies have a good chance of being qualified for a unique variation of employee retention tax credits, sometimes known as ERCs or ERTCs. In the context of the tax incentives for retaining employees, these companies are referred to as “Recovery Startup Businesses.” If your business was established in 2020 and you submitted this paperwork in 2021, then you are looking at the year 2020. You may need to put certain queries to the company you work for, such as “Did your company bring in less than one million dollars in gross receipts or revenue in 2020?” And with the exception of some truly enormous rocket ships, the majority of new businesses will be able to respond positively to this question. They will be able to qualify for that because it is extremely unusual for a firm to generate a million dollars in sales within its first nine or ten months of operation. They will be able to do that.
Working with your payment provider and your local startup CPA firm, Kruze Consulting, to ensure that you are eligible and actually going through a questionnaire are the two steps that need to be taken in order to lodge a claim for this. Then, your certified public accountant will be able to assist you through the process that you will follow to claim the credit with your payroll provider.
It is really necessary to acquire more knowledge about the ERC provisions in order to assess whether or not they are eligible. The ERC is able to issue considerable reimbursements determined by the number of employees at the company as well as the number of quarters in which the company was eligible. In addition, there are specifics that must be followed in order to get the most out of the program; therefore, it is imperative that every company learn about it and assess the possibilities. In these trying circumstances, businesses that are eligible for the program have the opportunity to file an amended Form 941 for earlier quarters, make use of the program, and collect tax refunds to assist them in maintaining and expanding their operations.
Business
How to manage your online business remotely?
Many things are required of you as a remote entrepreneur. To manage your online business successfully, you would have to prioritize effective team collaboration, task delegation, and knowing when to use third parties. Effective collaboration through digital channels is essential since there’s no office space. And you might need to outsource logistics if you sell online.
6 tips for running an online business
Running an online business remotely is as easy as the following steps:
- Build a strong online presence
You’re a home-based entrepreneur, but you don’t really want to let that show. Getting valuable customers and the right employees depends on the professionalism you display. And you do that through your online presence.
From your website to your social media posts, you must showcase yourself as a fully functional company that knows its stuff. It doesn’t matter whether you run an e-commerce store or specialized services. The value of customers you attract will depend on how professional you appear.
- Hire the right remote team
A key step to managing a successful online business is hiring the right remote team. You have to understand you can’t do everything alone, no matter how much you try to minimize costs. There would be so much to do, just like in a traditional business, some tasks beyond your strengths. So you have to delegate anything that overwhelms you or wastes valuable time.
Virtual assistant services are a great way to go if you’re not considering full-time employees just yet. You can find virtual assistants on Upwork or other online platforms to help with blogging, website maintenance, bookkeeping, customer service, etc. You’ll always find incredible talents for whatever role you’re looking to fill.
- Create effective communication channels
Effective collaboration is vital to managing an online business. You’re not in physical contact with your team, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t communicate as much. It’s crucial that team members always know their tasks and can find updates and share feedback in one place. Email isn’t very convenient, so investing in project management software that works well for your team is best.
Aside from project management software, you could use a simple communication app with private and group chats. These are good for quick chats. For example, anyone can drop a message to clarify something and stay up to date on projects on the go.
- Use the right tools
Running an online business means appreciating digitalization for all it offers. That involves leveraging tools and automation while managing your business remotely. For example, you’ll need software to allow team members remotely access company files and documents. Conferencing software to conduct webinars and live interviews is also helpful.
For e-commerce stores, you might want to invest in inventory management software. You get an instant notification for out-of-stock items so you can restock them, after which the product becomes visible to shoppers once more.
Furthermore, you might be faced with a truckload of mail. A virtual mailbox is an excellent solution for remote businesses looking to handle mail conveniently and maintain a professional image. With a virtual mailbox, you get a commercial address where your packages are sent; you may then have them forwarded to your home. In that case, you won’t have to publicize your home address, and clients won’t visualize your company as someone working from their garage. When creating your LLC, you may also use the virtual mailing address as your business address since PO Box is often unacceptable.
Many mail forwarding companies are providing this service; look for one that works best for you.
- Outsource fulfillment
Do you sell products online? Every e-commerce store is plagued with the trouble of fulfilling orders. From processing orders, labeling products, packing, and shipping from the warehouse to delivery, you’ll soon find fulfillment is not a task you want to continue with.
In most instances, it’s best to outsource fulfillment to a third-party logistic company like UPS and FedEx. Since the company is focused on order fulfillment, they have the tools and know-how to improve speed and customer satisfaction. This would relieve you of much burden so you can focus on giving your new prospects a good experience.
- Set parameters
Trust is important while running an online business, and your remote team members would often need to access the company database for information required to complete tasks. However, setting certain parameters is a smart security move you shouldn’t neglect. These levels would ensure only authorized parties can access certain controls, such as purchasing power.
For example, you can provide a virtual assistant with a separate username and password that doesn’t give him full control over the platform.
Thankfully, some software platforms have these parameters built into them. If not, you might need to call a web developer.
Final words
It’s wise to encourage a culture of regular communication amongst your remote team. So many video conferencing tools are available today. Business owners should use these tools, so remote employees don’t feel isolated. Helping everyone connect casually, just as in a traditional workplace, can help them thrive mentally and productively.
law
Everything you should know about employment law
Employment law is the thing that regulates the partnership between employers and their employees. It encompasses every part of employment from the hiring process to the very end and the exit process. Its sole purpose is to make sure everyone is treated fairly. Employment law is a complicated process and is full of potential pitfalls. In order to stay ahead of the game, it is worth hiring a lawyer that specializes in this area, like the ones from HKM, who are able to help you navigate the twisting turning waters of employment law. Here is a little introduction to employment law and what may affect you.
Recruitment
When you are recruiting people, all you need to do is hire good people, then you will have little problems later on. However, this is easier said than done. People make instant judgments and have to follow their guts about candidates. This can lead to having to sack a new hire which can lead to legal difficulties. One of the best ways to avoid this is to make sure that your interviewers give everyone a fair chance but also to probe an interviewee if they are just regurgitating information easily found on the internet.
Working time regulations
No matter how much work you need to get done, you need to follow the working time regulations when it comes to working hours, breaks, and paid annual leave. Staff should not be working more than 48 hours a week unless they have agreed to and should have access to see how many hours they have worked. By keeping track of this and keeping everything transparent you can ensure that people are not feeling taken advantage of.
Employees rights
Employees should receive a statement and contract setting out the terms and conditions of their employment. Certain rights may not be written but are often implied. You should try and foster a relationship of trust and confidence with your employees. This can be created by allowing a reasonable amount of privacy, the ability to join a trade union, and the entitlement to stop any employer wrongdoing. Granting these small things can keep up staff morale and prevent legal clashes later on.
Disciplinary procedures
The main thing you should do is to set out transparent disciplinary and grievance procedures for your employees to follow. This will make things easier if you need to let someone go as you will have a written record of just cause for the dismissal. The grievance procedure can also call you to show that you listen to feedback and can act on it should you see something wrong within your company. This can stop you from fighting tough legal battles later.
Employment law
This is not an easy aspect of the law as it constantly evolves and thus you can be caught out. This is why you should seek to hire an employment lawyer who can guide you through these difficult times. Make sure to protect you and your business by complying with the law of your state.
Business
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Making the U.S. an evolving hub of desi culinary paradise surfaces top Indian food serving eateries that promise to deliver the most sought taste of homeland as Indian Meal Kits
The U.S. is witnessing a strong exposure to the Indian piquancy with top Indian restaurants, Grocery Stores, and other storefronts offering offline and online on-demand services. Catering to the food demand of more than 1.5 million shoppers every week, robust platforms like Quicklly, SpiceBox, Inner Flame, and Buniyaa, to name a few, offer the most authentic Indian Meal Kits at 40-60% less than the market price.
The focal point of all these online stores remains the rising Indian population across the country. Students to NRIs and people migrating for varied reasons in the U.S. make their targeted audience, and the only thing to expect is a strong surge in the community of Indian food lovers. This invariably leads to a rise in the demand for homeland taste and products that cater to their taste. And realizing the hope of people reminiscing about the flavorsome desi masaledaar food, these online and offline food delivery providers ship to the door at the most affordable prices – Indian Meal Kits!
Indian Meal Kit: An Indian Culinary Tale
Indian Meal Kit is a big to-eat item on every household’s dining list as it offers a great home-cooked nutritious Indian meal coupled with a mouth-amusing taste. These easy-to-make refrigerated kits come with pre-measured Indian spices, chopped dry vegetables, pre-mix Indian whole masala, and other items depending upon the dish you pick. No need to hunt for the ingredients or attend daunting online cooking classes as Indian Meal Kits make cooking simple and fun.
To cook, add boiling water and mix the content together until they blend into a delicious bowl of rich Indian flavors.
Rustling up your quick meal plans, whether, for that unplanned date night or gatherings, organic meal kits are a delicious and economical way to relish the decadent Indian flavors for times when you’d just put a meal together for yourself.
Let’s look at some of the top Indian Meal Kitsuppliers that are catering to the second largest immigrant group in the U.S. with their time-bound deliveries and unrivaled prices.
- Quicklly
Quite indicative of a fast-track delivery, the brand vision’s to ease the access to authentic Indian food and groceries via online delivery and offline storefront they established across 10 different cities. Partnering with more than 300 independent local businesses, Quicklly is an all-inclusive marketplace that offers Indian and South Asian cuisine at competitive prices with frequent launches of Indian products, building an expansive range of offerings. Their products cater to a wide array of Indian communities in the U.S. with their store-to-door services.
Their latest products/services recently launched include Just Lassi – a recreation of yogurt-based Indian drink, QuickllyMoments which allows you to send personalized pre-recorded videos along with delicious Indian sweets, delightful recipes, and more.
Quickly offers an Indian meal box that’s as easy to make as the brand name sounds. Roll up your sleeves, and add hot water. You’re done! Their Indian Meal kit offerings include an elaborate menu of classic Indian dishes to choose from.
The brand is emerging as an Industry disruptor, scaling heights in terms of revenue and nationwide popularity. However, the startup is yet to announce time-bound Indian Meal Kit delivery and its nationwide free delivery, which can add another big win to its kitty.
- Indian Meal Kit
Expanding your palate with flavored and nutritious meals, Indian Meal Kit, founded by Puja Mehta, offers a wide range of easy-to-make Indian meals at home. Each Indian Meal Kit comprises pre-measured Indian spices, curry, rice/bread, or both. The refrigerated meal kits can serve you good food in 30-40 minutes, just by adding hot water. Making your homemade cooking easier and quicker, Indian Meal Kit empowers local businesses across the nation while embracing sustainability as a part of their vision to deliver the authentic Indian taste on every plate.
However, they do not offer free delivery, charging some amount on every order you make. This can save big on large orders, but for 1-2 servings, the delivery cost can be an issue.
- Spice Box
A Chicago-based meal delivery platform, Spice Box promise to deliver the restaurant taste of Indian food made healthily. Selected ingredients by prolific chefs create the Indian indulgence comprised of authentic Indian spices, delivering a balance of taste and health. Their ready-to-eat food service has garnered attention for being amusing and healthy, making a further impact with their door-delivery options. Spice Box offers meal kit plans in four variants, such as 4, 6, 8, and 10 organic meal kitoptions per week; plus, they are inclined to innovate their menus by adding new meal offerings every week.
However, their rigid delivery days may be a point of discomfort for people not familiar with their terms and expect their service arbitrarily.
- Indian Flame
Indian Flame is centered around offering health-conscious wholesome Indian food and concoctions inspired by rich Indian traditions. Their diverse, authentic Indian offerings include easy-to-make organic meal kits, immunity booster Indian tea, kitchari cleanse kits, organic spices, and soup, to name a few, along with catering services.
Based on the Indian Ayurveda, their offerings imbibe healing properties or medicinal values with authentic home-cooked taste. Indian Flame is purposed to infuse organic ingredients in your everyday eating with its reasonably priced line of earthy products, delivered to the door for free.
Plus, their yoga section flourishes to inspire the adoption of mindful yogic practices by detailing in and out of yoga techniques like lung breathing, aum chanting, pranayama, etc.
Their limited menu does not offer you a wide range of choices. Just a few tea options and a soup can be a disappointment for ones who love experimenting with flavors.
- Bunyan
An all-inclusive e-commerce warehouse that stores around 3 million pounds of authentic Indian groceries at any given point in time, Buniyaa is a reputed online platform that partners with distributors and ethnic stores to sell their range of Indian varieties. Bunyan marks 40% annual growth in revenue every year as it widens to pool together the most robust line of suppliers and local businesses to market its products.
The product lists include Indian groceries, sweets and snacks, beverages, and the continual inclusion of new products. Plus, their dedicated brand category allows you to easily pick items from the desired brand. Buniyaa offers on-time Indian meal kit delivery that comes with a pre-made spice mix, dry masala blend, whole spice mix, and a recipe card.
They charge you for small orders and do not serve many localities in the U.S. This can be a trouble for people ordering in small volumes and residing in the outskirts.
Here’s a table-wide comparison of the above brands on varied metrics based on their Indian Meal Kitofferings.
Here’s a table wide comparison of the above brands on varied metrics based on their Indian Meal Kitofferings.
|Meal Kit Store
|Starting Price
|Shipping
|Meal Kits / Ready to Eat
|Quicklly
|$4.99
|Free over $30
|Ready to Eat
|Indian Meal Kit
|$6.50
|$4
|Ready to Eat
|SpiceBokx
|$8.99
|Free
|Meal Kit
|Inner Flame
|$6.99
|Free
|Ready to Eat
|Buniyaa
|$6.99
|Free over $50
|Ready to Eat
Business
Oil Field Accidents are Very Common Near San Antonio: Learn What You Should Do After One
San Antonio Oil Field Accidents
Texas is known for its oil resource. To make it clear Permian Basin is the most productive oil basin in the U.S. According to U.S Energy Information Administration, Permian Basin produced 5232 barrels in June 2022. There are 361 active oil rigs all over Texas. Oil rigs had declined during the Covid-19 phase; now, once again, it is steadily growing.
San Antonio is said to be home to the oil fields for more than 80 oil field companies. It is the seventh most populated state in the U.S and the second most populated in Texas. San Antonio is one of the major hubs for the oil industry.
With no doubt, the oil field is one of the most dangerous workplaces. There are numerous ways an employee can get hurt in an oil field. Some of the accidents that can take place in an oil field are:
- Fire Explosion
- Chemical Exposure
- Faulty Equipment
- Falling Objects
Oil rigs are prone to accidents. Accidents can happen due to violations of safety rules. Being well informed about the safety regulations is a must for all employees.
What to Do After an Accident
If you suffered an oil field accident, the first thing you should do is to consult a doctor and make sure that you will be fine. Even if you feel fine after an accident, it is best to visit a doctor in case of any internal injuries.
Most employers will have worker’s compensation to protect themselves from taking liability for any accidents. Worker’s compensation will offer you a settlement for your injuries which will be a lot lower than what you deserve. It protects the employer from liability, so you can’t file a personal injury case against them. Worker’s compensation can include the following
- Medical Expense
- Lost wages
- Survivor Benefits
You can file a personal injury claim for an accident if:
- Your employer doesn’t have a worker compensation
- An accident caused by a third party
If your employer doesn’t have worker compensation, without giving a second thought you can file a personal injury claim. With the personal injury lawsuit, you will get the compensation that you deserve.
Sometimes the reason for the accident can be a negligent third party. If that’s the case you can file a personal injury case. Even if your employer has worker compensation, you can still file a case against the third party. Worker compensation does not protect the third party in any way. If you choose to file a case against the third party, you can get the worker compensation benefit and the personal injury compensation.
Filing a personal injury case is easy to do but winning a personal injury case is not easy. In a personal injury case, there are numerous factors you should consider to get a deserved compensation. The insurance company or the opposing party will almost always lowball you. It is best to consult with an attorney about your case before filing a complaint. Most San Antonio oil field injury lawyers will offer a free consultation. The experts can handle your injury case and maximize your compensation amount. You don’t have to worry about your financial situation because a personal injury attorney works on contingency fees. They only get paid if they win the case. To maximize your chances of winning it is best to hire an attorney.
Business
5 Reasons To Launch An E-Commerce Store In 2022
E-commerce refers to the process of buying and selling goods and services online. Due to the increasing usage of the Internet of Things, it’s no wonder the e-commerce industry is thriving. However, sales grew an astronomical 50% during the pandemic, as e-commerce became the most suitable method of shopping.
Even with the pandemic behind us, industry growth continues to climb.
So, if you’re thinking about launching an e-commerce store this year, we’ve rounded up some of the most compelling reasons to kickstart a virtual retail business.
Low Operating Costs
The costs of launching an e-commerce retail store are exceptionally low. You won’t need to rent physical retail space, nor will you need employees to get started.
Your main costs will be building your website and hosting, developing your product line, advertising and marketing efforts, packaging and delivery materials, and courier service. Regarding couriers, it’s wise to opt for a delivery service that offers same-day delivery, like Florida Couriers.
As a result of the low operating costs, you can launch a virtual retail business on a shoestring budget, granted your product offerings are quality.
Growing Demand
The demand for e-commerce is growing substantially as the industry increases the demand for products. Due to heightened convenience for consumers, it’s easier to shop online, and with this, it’s predicted that the industry will continue to flourish at exceptional rates.
As a result, launching an e-commerce business this year is an excellent idea for entrepreneurs; you can be confident your business will be profitable.
Flexibility For Entrepreneurs
It’s pretty straightforward to launch and run an e-commerce store. Beyond crafting your website, developing products, and marketing, you’ll only need to manage order deliveries and invest some effort in customer service.
You can enjoy substantial flexibility as a business owner, depending on your goals. Moreover, you’ll have the option of growing your brand at a comfortable pace, with the potential of eventually going global.
Due to heightened flexibility, many professionals are launching e-commerce stores as a side hustle.
High Profits
Because this business model’s launching and operating costs are significantly low, profits are naturally pretty high.
Unlike many business ideas out there, with e-commerce, you can be confident you’ll be pocketing substantial profits as your business grows.
Endless Opportunity For Growth
An effective digital marketing strategy makes it easy to grow an e-commerce brand. You can look into social media marketing, content marketing, and other tactics that enhance brand visibility.
Digital marketing strategies are also reasonably affordable, and if you have the time, you could even manage these strategies on your own.
Nevertheless, you’ll have endless opportunities for growth. You won’t have to remain a local business for long. With the right marketing strategy, superior stock management, and the right courier service, you can build your e-commerce store into an international brand.
Now that you have every reason to launch an e-commerce store, it’s essential to retail the right products; some e-commerce stores are a lot more successful than others. Some of the most profitable e-commerce businesses this year to consider are baby products, gift items, self-care and cosmetic products, and food items.
Business
4 Ways Your Organization Can Benefit From Events
If you’re having a difficult time ensuring your employees are connecting with each other, it may be a good idea to start looking into holding an event for your organization. Especially if you are able to hire a great event host to be the leader or organizer for these kinds of events, you’ll find that having a great company party is pretty simple. But is having an event beneficial to you as a supervisor or organization owner?
Having an event for your company and its employees can be amazing for you in a number of ways, including making it easier for your departments to work together, boosting company productivity, and improving your company’s culture. If you really want your organization to thrive, an exciting and motivating event might be just the thing you need.
Making Teamwork Easier to Accomplish
Maybe it’s typical for your employees to work mostly by themselves, simply receiving tasks and turning them in by the due date. But if you’d like for there to be more teamwork so you can have more innovative and constructive projects running, or you’d just like to take advantage of your team members’ ideas, an event with a fantastic event host might be the answer. Why is this the case?
By creating a space where your workers are able to see each other from a more casual perspective, you’re making it much easier for them to build up some level of camaraderie. Your employees will become friends with each other far more often, breaking down the barriers to communication when they’re in the office.
Before you know it, there will be teamwork happening far more seamlessly in the work environment. If you need ideas for the next marketing campaign, for example, it will be far easier to encourage everyone to bounce ideas off of each other and find the best possible concepts to use.
This can also be extremely helpful if you’re looking for individual departments to work more closely with each other. If customer service receives complaints about being over-charged from some of your clients, but they don’t communicate with the financial department, problems won’t be solved. An event with an event host encourages employees to laugh and connect and can lower these kinds of barriers dramatically.
Boost Company Morale
If you’ve noticed your team members being a little down in the dumps, it might be a good idea to figure out why. In a lot of these circumstances, an event paired with an exciting event host might be the key to unlocking their joy at work again. What does this mean?
If you find that your employees are having a hard time feeling satisfied at work, they may feel a lack of recognition coming from their supervisors. By utilizing an event host at your next company event, you’re unlocking a lot of doors of opportunity.
Holding an event to celebrate worker successes and accomplishments may give your whole organization a bit more drive. Either your employees will feel more driven and want to be recognized at the next event, or they’ll receive the acknowledgment and realize their hard work has actually been noticed by those whom they respect.
You can also hire an event host to keep the flow of your event night running smoothly, holding a number of fun events that encourage employee participation. This might be especially fun and exciting if you’d like to celebrate a large company milestone or if you want to congratulate a particular team on their success.
Improve Company Culture
Employee reviews, whether you seek them out or they wind up on a job review website, should ideally be positive. However, it’s very difficult to make sure that this is the case if you don’t have happy employees who love coming in to work. While every day doesn’t have to feel like a party, work should feel like a place that’s relatively comfortable for everybody. That’s especially the case when you’re at work for eight or more hours per day.
So how does an event help translate to great company culture, which results in better employee reviews? By encouraging conversation between employees and departments, everyone will be far more likely to communicate with each other. This also means that any issues are probably going to climb their way up the chain of command, especially if you facilitate a way for problems to be communicated anonymously and without punishment.
By allowing for more transparency, you’ll be able to address the biggest problems with processes or conduct first, allowing less important tasks to be pushed down the line while you tackle the more pressing to-dos. This allows you to have happier employees, better protocol, and an overall better company culture. Caring about your employees translates to everyone feeling better about coming to work, which leads us to our last big benefit on this list.
Increase Your Organization’s Productivity
If you’re looking for ways to increase output and productivity for your company, an event is one of the best ways to get there. Boosting morale by recognizing accomplishments for individuals, as we’ve discussed earlier, actually also makes your employees far more likely to work harder and to want to work. As odd as this may seem, it’s true.
Improved company culture is also more likely to boost your bottom line, encouraging everyone to communicate with each other more frequently, disabling barriers to getting things done, and improving standards for procedures across the board.
