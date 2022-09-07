Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Outperforms Others In 24 Hours With 19% Gains. 

Ethereum Classic
Crypto assets’ prices have recorded more volatility in recent times. There have been some spikes and pullbacks in the price of many. For instance, the beginning of this week saw Bitcoin moving farther from its $20K mark. 

Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark on September 2, closing the market at $19,969. Since then, the crypto has struggled to remain afloat with little rallies and dips. Also, Ethereum didn’t fare too well until September 6.  

The Bellatrix upgrade to take place the same day pushed its price by 4.3%, enabling it to climb above the $1500 mark to $1655. But ETH wasn’t the only crypto affected by the upgrade hype. Ethereum Classic ETC also felt the positive market sentiment pushing its price above $40. 

Ethereum Classic Gains As Merge Approach   

ETC is currently trading at $41.240, indicating more than a 19% price increase in 24 hours. The coin has been holding its grip on $32 from August 31 to September 5. It even recorded a brief pullback to $31 and an intraday high of $39 on September 5.

In twenty-four hours, ETC surged by more than 19% as the community awaited the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum ETH. As day trading continues, ETC has continued to skyrocket, and there’s a likelihood of increased gain before the close of the market. 

ETC’s price loses gains and currently fluctuates around $36. | Source: ETCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Will Miners Move to Ethereum Classic? 

As the Merge approaches, ETC is positioned to receive more attention from miners and investors. Being a proof of work network, it might be the next option for Ethereum miners after the upgrade. 

Recall that mining activities will cease to exist once Ethereum migrates from PoW to proof of stake. The event-tagged Paris upgrade will be the last to push the network into the long-anticipated newer version. 

According to the plans, a difficulty bomb on the network will increase the energy and computational requirements of validating transactions after the Merge. With the increased requirements, miners’ interest will wane as the activities will no longer be profitable. 

That’s why some miners earlier announced plans to fork the Ethereum network. The aim was to maintain the proof of work network and continue their mining activities. However, this plan received a mixed reaction in the community as many supported it while others reacted negatively. 

What’s ETC Price Prediction?

By analyzing the current price movement for ETC, the token’s future price might become more positive contrary to what analysts predicted for 2022. In addition, if the miners move to continue their operations on ETC, the Ethereum fork will see more traction. 

Also, analysts have mentioned that the move to ETC will increase its hash rate leading to a drop in risk exposure. Recall that the development team of Ethereum moved to the latest version after the hard fork in July 2016. That’s why ETC has continued to rely on diverse contributors to remain relevant. 

But with increased miners’ participation, more developers will join, and investors’ interest will grow. Also, the chances of 51% attacks will reduce, pushing the network to a better footing and greater attention in the crypto space. 

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradinView.com

Blockchain

Top Exchanges Mark Readiness For Vasil, Can Cardano Rally To $1?

Cardano
The Cardano Vasil hard fork is currently the second most anticipated upgrade in the crypto space, right behind the Ethereum Merge. This hard fork is just as important to the Cardano network as it not only improves the experience of developing on the network, it also strengthens the security of the blockchain. September has now been set as the month of the hard fork, and the most recent announcement from IOG shows that the network is almost there.

Top Exchanges Getting Ready For Vasil

Previously, IOG, the developer behind the Cardano network, had made it known that it needed to reach three different metrics for the hard fork to be completed. These included that at least 75% of all SPOs would have upgraded the final node version, the top 10 decentralized applications (DApps) would have upgraded to Vasil-supported nodes, and lastly, was that at least 25 top exchanges which represented 80% of all ADA liquidity would be ready for the upgrade.

The first two metrics had quickly been hit. This is no surprise given both of these requirements needed to be carried out by the SPOs and DApps who were already Cardano natives. The exchanges part has proven to be the most difficult. However, some exchanges have taken the bull by the horns and have since become ready for the hard fork.



Among the top exchanges that have reported readiness for Vasil are Gate.io, OKX, BTCTurk, and WhiteBit. All of these exchanges are now able to support ADA post-hard fork. IOG tweeted this on Tuesday in addition to more information that 94% of all blocks are now produced using Vasil-friendly nodes. Exchanges that have previously reported readiness are LCX, NDAX, and Bitrue. Others, such as Binance, Kraken, Bitfinex, Hotbit, and Upbit, are all reportedly in the process of adding support for Cardano post-upgrade.


Will Cardano Break $1?


Ever since the price of ADA hit its all-time high of $3.10, it has been a consistent downtrend since then. However, just like the news of the hard fork that brought smart contracts capability to the network had been behind the tremendous run, the Vasil hard fork carries similar possibilities.







This was seen back in July when the hard fork was first announced. ADA’s price had rallied above $0.5 before the news of postponement had dropped. This time around, a date has been set for the hard fork, which will likely trigger an upward rally for the digital asset.


Related Reading: The September Curse: Why Bitcoin Price May Touch $10,000







However, the possibility of the price of ADA touching $1 remains very slim. The digital asset would have to do a 100% growth from here to reach this price point. Given the current market trends, there is not enough momentum for it to reach this level.







A more attainable price point is set at $0.6, depending on how investor sentiment turns out at this point. But there would need to be significant buy pressure to be able to push ADA to reach this point in the next 2 weeks.


Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com


Blockchain


Avalanche Plays A Game Of Bounce Or Die, Can Bulls Win This Fight?





Avalanche Plays A Game Of Bounce Or Die, Can Bulls Win This Fight? 







Avalanche (AVAX) price continues to hold key support against tether (USDT) as price finds itself amid death or survival. The crypto market has become promising as most altcoins appear bullish coming out of their shells, but the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) price continue in their struggle to survive. (Data from Binance)


Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 


The price of AVAX has had a tough time replicating the move from a weekly low of $16 to a high of $30 as the price continues to remain dormant with little price action. In recent weeks, the price of AVAX showed so much strength rallying to $30 before being rejected, and the price has failed to hold above $22, acting as an area of interest. 


AVAX price was not able to break out of the downtrend channel, forming a strong bullish bias as the crypto market could be set for a minor rally. 







The price of AVAX saw a rejection from $25 and has struggled to reclaim this region; for AVAX to have a chance of trending higher, the price needs to reclaim $25 and flip it into a support for the price to trend higher.







If the AVAX price maintains this bearish structure, we could see the price of AVAX retesting the weekly low of $17, serving as good support for buy orders.


Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $25.







Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $17.


Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart


Daily AVAX Price Chart | Source: AVAXUSDT On Tradingview.com







After retesting the daily low, AVAX’s price bounced but was unable to trend higher due to more bearish signs indicating exhaustion. The price of AVAX must hold its key support at $14; if the price of AVAX fails to hold this support, the price may fall to its daily low.







AVAX’s price has continued to fall, indicating that more sell orders have been placed.







On a daily basis, AVAX is trading at $18.4 below its 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). AVAX price is being held back by prices at $22 and $38, which correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs.


Daily (1D) resistance for the AVAX price – $22, $30.


Daily (1D) support for the AVAX price – $14.







AVAX Price Analysis On The One Four-Hourly (4H) Chart


Four-Hourly AVAX Price Chart | Source: AVAXUSDT On Tradingview.com







The price of AVAX in the 4H timeframe remains bearish, with the price forming a more bearish continuation pattern while trading below the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as support.


The price of AVAX trades below the 50 and 200 EMA, and if it fails to hold the support at $16, we could see the price trend lower; if the price of AVAX bounces from its current value, we could see the price retest the $20 mark.


On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for AVAX is below 40, indicating more sell order volume for the AVAX price.







Four-Hourly (1H) resistance for the AVAX price – $20.


Four-Hourly (1H) support for the AVAX price – $16.


Blockchain


Ethereum Bellatrix Upgrade Spikes ETH By Almost 7% Daily





Ethereum 







The road to the Ethereum groundbreaking upgrade has been fraught with diverse issues. Since the idea generation stage, the developers have put a lot of effort into the project. The journey is getting shorter since the team has reached the Bellatrix upgrade. 


Earlier, the Ethereum Foundation had already prepared the community for the upgrade. They shared the date for Bellatrix as September 6 by 11:34;47 am UTC. After this event today, the Merge is expected to launch between September 13 and 15. 


Related Reading: MANA Seen Rising 11% As Buyers Make A Recovery Attempt







Bellatrix is the last upgrade that will come before the Merge. As the event is to take place today, September 6, expectations and optimism have affected the ETH price. The coin has surpassed the $1500 price mark and climbed above it to $1,665. 







Ethereum’s price is currently hovering above $1,650. | Source: ETHUSD price chart from TradingView.com







ETH Price Movement So Far


September 6 saw the second-largest crypto by market cap soaring above the coveted $1500 price mark. The only event that could have spiked such buying spree is the Bellatrix upgrade. ETH price currently stands at $1,674, showing nearly a 7% increase in 24 hours.


On September 4, ETH’s price remained slightly above $1500 until September 5, when it hit an intraday high of $1,621 and closed at $1617. As the hours drew closer to the Bellatrix upgrade, the market sentiment reversed slightly for the crypto. 







Ethereum trading volume increased impressively in 24 hours. Market data shows the figure spiked by more than 65%. Also, the ETH four-hour chart shows increased coin accumulation following the Relative Strength Index approach to the Overbought region. ETH Money Flow Index reached 83 while its uptrend hit 68. 


The favorable price moves from Ethereum indicate that the Merge is not totally Priced In, as many analysts believe. As the date of the actual event draws closer, more impact might be felt on the ETH price. 







Nodes Preparedness For Bellatrix


According to Ethereum developers, Bellatrix will be followed by the Paris upgrade, the final migration from proof of work to proof of stake. The team had earlier announced that all node operators should update their client before epoch 144896 on the Ethereum Beacon Chain. 







Even the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has been urging the nodes on Twitter to update their clients. This upgrade is to prepare them to fully operate on the latest version of the Ethereum network emerging after the Merge. 


Related Reading: Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?


Based on the developer’s details, the nodes that fail to carry out the upgrade will remain in the old chain with its old rules. Also, the nodes won’t access the post-merge network or send Ether. 







But the information from Ethernodes indicates that not all the nodes have upgraded their client. Ethernodes data shows that 72.9% of these network operators are already marked as “Ready,” while 27.1% haven’t done the needful and are not ready yet.


Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com





