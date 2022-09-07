News
Euro-dollar exchange rate gives Americans a big discount
Americans traveling to Europe can do it a little cheaper these days than in years past.
The US dollar is trading at its highest level in about two decades against the euro, meaning travelers can shop more abroad.
This means that Americans effectively get a discount on hotels, car rentals, tours and other goods and services denominated in euros. And it’s not just the euro – the value of the dollar is also at its strongest in years against many other foreign currencies, according to travel experts.
You could be eligible for more than $10,000 in climate incentives from the Cut Inflation Act
How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Affect Your Credit Score
67% of the “boomerang children” of the pandemic still live with mom and dad
We don’t know how long the good times will last. Some may wonder: Should I act now to secure a favorable exchange rate?
“I would pull the trigger now,” Aiden Freeborn, editor of travel site The Broke Backpacker, told CNBC.
“You could protect yourself and wait to see if things get better, but it could backfire,” he added. “Don’t be too greedy, accept the fact that this is a very strong position.”
Here’s what to know and how to take advantage of it.
Americans get a 16% discount
How much are travelers currently discounted? Take the example of the euro.
The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 members of the European Union: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.
The euro has been losing value against the US dollar for over a year. It reached parity with the US dollar on July 13 – the first time since 2002 – meaning the two currencies had a 1:1 exchange rate.
Since then, the euro has fallen further. One US dollar was worth almost 1.01 euros at the close of the market on Monday. Americans are enjoying about a 16% reduction from a year ago.
“The exchange rate right now is ridiculous,” Charlie Leocha, president of advocacy group Travelers United, told CNBC. “It makes everything that used to be expensive in Europe, but not that expensive.”
But the strength of the dollar is not limited to the euro.
For example, the Nominal Broad US Dollar Index measures the appreciation of the dollar against the currencies of major trading partners of the United States, such as the Canadian dollar, the British pound, the Mexican peso and the Japanese yen in addition to the euro . It increased by more than 8% last year.
Moreover, since July, the index has hovered near its highest point dating to at least 1973, according to Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. There is one exception: the period from March to May 2020, when international travel was largely inaccessible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think overall it’s probably a good time to go overseas,” Hunter said. “Now is a good time to buy foreign currency, wholesale.”
Why the US dollar is stronger
The dollar’s strength is attributable to a few factors, Hunter said.
Perhaps the most significant is the US Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates. The central bank has been more aggressive than others around the world in raising borrowing costs; the momentum encourages international investors to keep their funds in dollar assets because they can generally earn a higher return, Hunter said.
Recently, soaring natural gas prices have contributed to an “increasingly bleak” economic outlook in Europe, Hunter said. Meanwhile, natural gas prices have remained broadly stable in the United States, where the main trend instead is the continued sharp decline in gasoline prices, he added.
Earlier this year, soaring oil prices hurt the growth prospects of some developed countries (particularly in Europe) relative to the United States. And economic uncertainty (due to factors such as inflation and recession fears and the war in Ukraine) led investors to flock to safe havens. assets like the US dollar.
“Further dollar gains if they materialize are still likely to be relatively small compared to the upside we’ve already seen,” Hunter said. “But there may be a little more room for further dollar appreciation now than we previously thought.”
Of course, currency movements are notoriously difficult to predict, he said.
The European Central Bank also raised interest rates in July, for the first time in 11 years. So far, that doesn’t appear to have had an impact on the strength of the US dollar against the euro, Freeborn said.
“But it signals that the ECB is now taking action,” he said. “As such, it may only be a matter of time before the euro starts to rise against the dollar – so now really is the time to travel.”
Pay in advance to guarantee low exchange rates
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Americans will necessarily reap financial rewards around the world.
But tourists planning or considering a trip to a country where the dollar is historically strong can benefit from this favorable exchange rate by booking a hotel, rental car or other service today instead of deferring the cost, according to travel experts.
It’s especially worth it for those with a trip at least three months away, Leocha said.
“You can pay in advance, and sometimes you get a discount for paying in advance – so you get a discount and the low exchange rate,” he said.
Please note: in some cases, you may have to pay additional foreign transaction fees for a credit card purchase abroad. Some travel cards, however, eliminate this fee, which is typically 3% of the purchase price, Leocha said.
Fees may depend on where the business you are dealing with is established. There is no foreign transaction fee if the purchase is made through a third-party US entity like Expedia, but there is often one if booked directly by a foreign entity like hotel itself, Leocha said.
When to convert money for a trip abroad
Travelers can also convert money before a trip, but generally should only do so if the trip is several months away, according to travel experts.
This is because suppliers like banks generally offer less generous exchange rates, meaning a customer may be better served while waiting to arrive in their destination country and making purchases with a credit card, especially if there are no foreign transaction fees.
Overseas, merchants can offer travelers the choice to make a purchase “with or without conversion” or according to a similarly worded prompt. Travelers should decline this conversion offer — meaning they should choose to transact in the destination currency instead of converting that price to dollars — to get the best exchange rate, experts said. .
Travelers who prefer to convert to cash can hedge their exchange rate bets by converting half of their estimated expenses now and waiting until later (or until they arrive) to cover the rest, Freeborn said.
Correction: The broad nominal US dollar index has risen more than 8% over the past year. An earlier version incorrectly indicated the percentage.
Stunning College Dorm Renovations Done on a Budget
They master interior design. College girls are giving their monotonous dorms high-rise revamps — on impossibly tight budgets.
Fashionable freshmen are heading back to school in style, making their grand entrances on campus by transforming the cinderblock walls and wooden furniture of their college dorms into after masterpieces. And most of them spend less than $300 to get the job done.
The dorm room revamp trend is booming on social media with newsworthy “before and after” clips being shared on TikTok. The #DormTransformation hashtag has amassed over 57.3 million views.
Here’s a look at how the class of 2026 glams it on a budget.
School is for jewelry
To help little sister Athena get a fresh start as a freshman, 29-year-old nurse Alethea Johnson offered to set up her dorm at Morgan State University in Maryland.
Armed with a budget of $300, the New York creative transformed the 18-year-old’s stunning digs into dazzling quarters fit for a queen.
“I wanted to redesign the piece to match his style,” Johnson, of the Bronx, told The Post.
The big sister was inspired by professional photos that sequin-clad Athena had taken of herself for her birthday in January. She hung three of the pictures — in dazzling frames made of $1 foam board from Dollar Tree and $10 gemstone from Amazon — above the raised bed. Individual spotlights above each of the three images ensure they really shine.
“I wanted the colors in the piece to complement the sequins my sister wore in the photos,” Althea said.
She enhanced the once damp space even further with printed wallpaper, plush pillows and a stylish throw. The entire look took Alethea four days to conceptualize and only two hours to install.
The visuals for the jaw-dropping revamp, set to pop singer Fergie’s “Glamorous,” racked up 11.4 million views. And the popularity of Althea’s job prompted her to quit her nursing job last month to pursue interior design full-time.
“Interior design is something I’ve always loved doing,” she said.
Barbies girls in a Barbie world
When pink-obsessed Olivia Pistone and her roommate Madeline Haver sought to spruce up their Louisiana State University living quarters with pink furniture and gold accents, professional decorators offered them more than $6,000. So the best friends, both freshmen, decided to take matters into their own hands and turn their beige-colored bedrooms into a vibrant dollhouse.
“I saw girls from [the University of Mississippi] recreate their dorms so beautifully, and I was like, ‘I really want this, and I think I can do this on a budget,’” Pistone, an 18-year-old law student from Houston, Texas, says The post office.
She and Haver, also 18 and from Texas, shared mutual childhood friends and decided to move in together after learning they would be attending the same college this fall. The girls spent five months hunting for bargains on Amazon, Overstock, Hobby Lobby and elsewhere for decorating. They each ended up spending just over $1,000 to realize their vision, purchasing items such as a huge pink and white rug ($50 at Overstock.com), chic acrylic chairs ($110 each at Essentials with Eden) and a sleek white dresser ($300). from IKEA). The video of their dorm renovation has garnered 2.8 million views online.
“If we had to give our dorm a name, it would probably be ‘Barbie goes to college,’ because pink is both our favorite color,” Pistone said with a chuckle. “I like pretty things and I want my space away from home to feel good.”
It’s lit
Sydney Hargrove was uninspired by the dreary ambience of her unique, dimly lit dormitory at Hunter College on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. So the sophomore spent a few hundred dollars on wall art, funky neon lights, and a large grass-like rug to create the bedroom of her wildest dreams.
“Before we redesigned it, the dorm was pretty bland and it didn’t have a lot of character,” said 18-year-old Hargrove. “It was cold, not a bright, creative space.”
The Long Island journalism student and her parents spent six hours installing her vision, which included items such as black and white polka dot wallpaper ($25 at Amazon), an artistic light string ($50 at Amazon ), hanging lights ($25 at Big Lots), and a collection of colorful butterfly and rainbow neon signs ($25 each at Target).
She shared visuals of her dorm room makeover to an audience of 2.3 million awed TikTok watchers. However, some online enemies have spawned with shadow.
“A lot of people were like, ‘This is so stupid, you’ll only be here for 9 months,’” Hargrove said. “But, I’m spending a lot of time in my dorm and taking online classes because of COVID, so I want this space to be as comfortable as possible.”
High and intimate
At the University of Mississippi, aka Ole Miss, dorm renovations have been a tradition for years, and freshmen Ansley Spinks and Taylor Robinson were eager to get involved. The two 18-year-olds brightened up their living space with lavender mood lighting, luxury furniture and lounge-style decor.
“Everyone who comes in says ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool’ and everyone wants to lay down on our big fluffy rug,” Spinks, of Marietta, Georgia, said of their white Moroccan style and gray at $150. Wayfair rugs.
They each spent about $1,000 on bedroom fixtures such as a beloved sunset lamp (about $20 from Amazon), a $300 futon from Amazon, matching purple neon signs from their respective names ($130 from Etsy) and plush headboards that come with electrical outlets ($100 each at Walmart).
“We wanted our dorm room to feel like home,” said Spinks, who hopes to become an actor. Her dorm reveal reached 3.8 million views on TikTok. And Robinson, who is interested in a career in anesthesiology, agreed.
“I saw my friends’ dorms and if I lived there I would be so miserable,” said Robinson, of Denton, Texas. “It feels like home and we love it.”
Former Governor Pat Quinn Mulls Chicago Mayoral Run to ‘Rescue’ City – NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot already faces a wide array of challengers in the upcoming mayoral election, but a familiar face could join that crowd as former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he’s thinking about a race.
Quinn, who served as governor after the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich and was defeated by Republican Bruce Rauner in 2014, says he will make his final decision in a few weeks as petitions begin to circulate for the candidates.
“I think Chicago needs someone who can step in and save our city,” he said.
Quinn says the polling data shows a strong showing if he were to get into the race.
“I did a poll earlier, just recently, and I had 42% and I think the incumbent mayor had 31%,” he said.
Volunteers are already circulating petitions for Quinn, even though he hasn’t made a formal decision on whether to run.
Quinn won several statewide positions, including his bid to become treasurer in 1990 and to become lieutenant governor in 2002.
After Blagojevich was removed from office in January 2009, Quinn took the reins and won re-election in a hotly contested battle with Republican Bill Brady.
Quinn would ultimately lose the governorship in 2014 to Rauner, and he later launched a failed bid to become Illinois attorney general after losing to Kwame Raoul in the 2018 primary race to replace Lisa Madigan in the role. .
The former governor says he is not intimidated by the number of candidates currently vying to replace Lightfoot.
“It’s a free country. Anyone can run,” he said. “I think it’s healthy to have competition.”
Aldus. Tom Tunney and Brian Hopkins are among the other suitors who are still debating whether to run. Paul Vallas, who ran for Quinn’s lieutenant governor when he lost the 2014 election, is officially in the running.
Jose Iglesias’ solid season with the Rockies interrupted by trip to IL
Jose Iglesias is a pro of pros. That’s the main reason it was so important for the veteran Rockies shortstop to perform at a high level this season.
But there is another reason. Iglesias is expected to become a free agent again at the end of the season, and with hot shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar on the near horizon for the Rockies, the Rockies are unlikely to make a play to re-sign Iglesias. But other teams will search and evaluate.
However, Iglesias’ good season has slowed down. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a bruised and swollen right hand and thumb. Yet in the 114 games he played, he proved he was still a productive player.
“I feel really good and I feel like I’ve been really consistent from day one until today,” Iglesias, 32, said Tuesday before the Rockies hosted the Brewers at the Coors. Field. “I think that’s the main goal of a baseball player. to be consistent on a daily basis and help your team win.
“This year has been steady. I had my position, I had my opportunities and I took advantage of them.
Iglesias tried to play despite his hand injury for about a week, but it became too painful for him to stay on the pitch. An MRI on Tuesday revealed no significant damage, and manager Bud Black said the team expects Iglesias’ hand to start feeling better in about six days.
Colorado signed Iglesias to a one-year, $5 million deal during spring training and he performed well. His .300 batting average ranks seventh in the National League and his .333 road batting average ranks third in the majors. He hit .357 with runners in scoring position, tied for seventh in the majors.
What’s more, he fills his position well and has been a stable and veteran presence in a team in transition and mired in last place in the NL West.
“I hadn’t seen much of Jose live,” Black said. “We always thought of Jose as a glove first, but he has evolved, over the years, into a good hitter. He’s a lifelong hitter (.280) and this year has been proven to have good bat-to-ball skills, using the entire court. All these things.
Here’s a set of stats that prove Black’s point: In 21 plate appearances this season with a runner on third and less than two outs, Iglesias went 12 for 17 with three sacrificial flies and no strikeouts.
The Rockies signed Iglesias in spring training because they needed a veteran shortstop after two-time All-Star Trevor Story signed with Boston.
Daza returns. Outfielder Yonathan Daza left IL and replaced Iglesias on the active roster. Daza started in left field and hit second in Tuesday’s game.
He went to the IL on August 12 with a left shoulder separation suffered when he fell hard after making a terrific running catch in center field. Daza went 4 for 12 (.333) in three rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Prior to the injury, Daza was playing well, recording a hit in 12 of 17 games (.314, 16 for 51) along with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
“Senza” update. Black revealed that right-hander Antonio Senzatela underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee on August 29. Black said the surgery went well and he hoped Senzatela could start throwing again in six to eight months.
Senzatela was injured in the second inning of a game at St. Louis on Aug. 18 when he tried to cover first base on Brendan Donovan’s single against Elehuris Montero. Senzatela came to a limping halt and fell to the ground in obvious pain, clutching his left knee.
Column: A soap opera of a Chicago White Sox season needs its main character, Tony La Russa, back in the dugout
Imagine the final chapter of “Gulliver’s Travels” without Gulliver or the last episode of “The Sopranos” without Tony Soprano.
If the protagonist disappeared before the ending, it wouldn’t be the same story.
That’s why the Chicago White Sox need manager Tony La Russa back in the dugout for the end of this journey that has included more ups and downs, more ridiculous drama and more fan angst than any season in recent memory.
No matter how it ends, we need La Russa to be there when it happens.
Tuesday marked a week since the Sox announced La Russa would miss that night’s game for undisclosed health reasons. He took an indefinite leave of absence the next day, flying to Phoenix for medical tests, reportedly for a heart-related issue.
Hours before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle, there was no word from the Sox on La Russa’s health status or any indication of when he would return. Only four weeks remain in the regular season, and every game is more important than the last for the Sox.
While La Russa’s status is unknown, we do have updated information on the state of the Sox, based on eyewitness accounts of their sudden re-emergence as a viable playoff contender in baseball’s worst division, the American League Central.
The Sox had won five of their last six games entering Tuesday under acting manager Miguel Cairo, moving two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians and one behind the Minnesota Twins.
Leading indicators suggest the Sox have found their mojo after five months of mediocrity.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus, whose two-run home run paced Monday’s 3-2 win against the Mariners, said he found a “tense” atmosphere the week he arrived from Oakland in mid-August.
“Everybody is a lot more relaxed,” Andrus told reporters. “Everybody just goes out there and is having fun and lets things happen.”
The pitching staff had a 1.83 ERA in those six games. Dylan Cease came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in a shutout Saturday against the Twins. Lance Lynn has allowed one earned run in 14 innings over his last two starts. Michael Kopech is on his way back from the injured list, and Johnny Cueto has been a rock since day one.
The Sox cranked out 13 home runs in the first seven games since La Russa’s departure. They hit 10 homers in their previous 18 games. Tim Anderson, their best hitter and undisputed leader, is expected back for the final stretch. All systems are “go.”
The players also showed some togetherness Friday during a bench-clearing incident in the ninth inning against the Twins, with Lynn playing the role of John Belushi’s Bluto in “Animal House.” The beefy pitcher carefully climbed over the dugout rail to lead a charge to the mound after Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch that everyone in the ballpark knew was unintentional.
No matter. As Otter said to his fraternity brothers in the film: “This situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”
“And we’re just the guys to do it,” Bluto bellowed.
Hijinks ensued.
While any resemblance between Lynn and Bluto is purely coincidental, someone probably had to start something for no good reason. Who knows whether the Charge of the Lance Brigade was the futile and stupid gesture the Sox needed?
Remember, it was back in early July that NBC Sports Chicago analyst Frank Thomas said the Sox clubhouse was too relaxed, declaring after a loss it was “time for some snappage.” Better late than never.
Cairo has earned high marks in his first week for being the antithesis of La Russaism. He used reliever Joe Kelly as an opener in one game and called for Leury García to attempt a squeeze bunt when a sacrifice fly was warranted in another. Neither decision worked out, but it’s the thought that counts.
Moving Andrus to the leadoff spot Monday worked to perfection, and the veteran shortstop is hitting .367 with three home runs with Cairo as his manager.
How much authority Cairo has is unknown. General manager Rick Hahn and pitching coach Ethan Katz no doubt had their fingerprints on using Kelly as an opener. Cairo also continues to talk to La Russa daily, both in the morning and after games.
“Because I want to learn,” he told reporters Monday in Seattle. “I ask questions.”
Don’t change what’s working is an adage older than La Russa, and many Sox fans want Cairo to see this thing through to the end. Certainly the Sox have looked better since La Russa’s departure, but they’ve had one-week stretches like this and usually followed them up with a bad one. That’s why they’re basically a .500 team, contending in a division with two other .500ish teams.
If La Russa doesn’t feel strong enough or is so superstitious he would let Cairo keep managing during the hot stretch even if he’s healthy enough to return, then by all means let the wild rumpus continue without the man Cairo called “El Jefe.”
But I’m hoping La Russa comes back soon, healthy and refocused. I don’t agree with some of his decision-making or with telling his players not to run hard to avoid injuries. His defensive responses to valid questions after losses are unnecessary, and his belief that the vast majority of the baseball world agrees with his strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count defies logic.
For better or worse, I’d like to see how this insanely interesting storyline plays out. A 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field is not the way La Russa’s season should end.
There are only two fitting finales for the 2022 season: Either the Sox complete this comeback and see how they fare in the playoffs, or they fail to get in while Hahn and La Russa face the music for an underachieving season.
It’s setting up as the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers.
UN watchdog says nuclear accident must be avoided in Ukraine: ‘We are playing with fire’
The United Nations – The UN’s nuclear watchdog told world leaders at the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Ukrainian technicians who operate Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are “constantly under high stress and pressure, especially with the limited staff available”.
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the situation could “lead to an increase in human error with implications for nuclear safety”.
“We know and observed that the plant operators were operating in extremely difficult circumstances,” Grossi said, adding that the Russian military kept military equipment and vehicles at the plant itself.
“Our concrete recommendation in this regard is that the military vehicles and equipment that are currently present in the buildings inside the nuclear buildings on the site be removed, so as not to interfere with the normal functioning of the safety and security systems. nuclear,” the IAEA chief said. .
While the nuclear plant is operated by Ukrainian technicians, it has been occupied by Russian forces since early March.
“The Ukrainian staff are incredibly brave, they are effectively being held hostage by the Russian operation of the power station, and … Russia must step down,” Barbara Woodward, UK ambassador to the UK, told reporters. of ONU.
“Russia is playing Russian roulette with a nuclear incident,” Woodward added.
A convoy of IAEA inspectors arrived on September 1 at the factory with the mission of preventing a nuclear accident. Two permanent IAEA inspectors are now stationed at the plant.
“We join the CEO in commending personnel at all nuclear facilities for their endurance and resilience in ensuring the safe and secure operation of sites,” said Jeffrey DeLaurentis, U.S. Ambassador for Special Political Affairs.
DeLaurentis called on Russian troops to leave the plant and give “full control of the facility to Ukraine.”
The dangers of an accident at Europe’s largest factory increased weekly, since the Ukrainian war came closer to Zaporizhzhia.
Fighting around the plant continued and parts of the plant were damaged, according to a new IAEA report released on Monday. The 52-page report states that “the integrity of the building was violated by the bombardment”.
“Any further escalation affecting the six-reactor plant could lead to a serious nuclear accident with potentially serious radiological consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and elsewhere,” the report said.
UN inspectors examined the damage the bombardment inflicted on the plant and “noted with concern that the bombardment could have impacted security-related structures, systems and components, and could have cause significant safety impacts, loss of life and injury to personnel,” according to the report.
“While past events had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they posed a constant threat to nuclear safety and security as critical safety functions (containment of radioactivity and cooling in particular) could be impacted,” indicates the report.
On Monday, the plant was completely cut off from the Ukrainian power grid after its last transmission line was disconnected due to a fire caused by bombing, reports the Associated Press.
Only one of the plant’s six reactors was operational as of September 3, according to the AP. This reactor produced the energy the plant needed for its own safety in so-called “island mode”.
Zaporizhzhia’s reactors have had to rely on backup generators on several occasions following fighting around the plant.
“Any damage, intentional or not, to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia – or any other nuclear facility in Ukraine – could be catastrophic, not just for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond,” said UN Secretary General Antonio. Guterres told diplomats at the meeting,
“Any action that could endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear power plant is unacceptable,” said António Guterres. “An agreement on a demilitarized perimeter should be reached. Specifically, this would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to enter it.”
Grossi also called for continued radiation monitoring. He said the fact that the IAEA was able to inspect facilities in real time, rather than after an accident, was “unprecedented”.
“Russia should stop nuclear blackmail,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council end of August in a remote address.
Since then, Ukraine and Russia exchanged blame on the shelling inside and near the factory. The IAEA report does not accuse either side, but calls for a perimeter.
“We are playing with fire,” Grossi told diplomats on Tuesday.
“A nuclear power plant without an external power supply can lose crucial functionality. Without that, we could have a very serious accident,” Grossi said. “The IAEA recommends that offsite electrical power line redundancy be restored and available at all times for this to be possible. Military activities that could affect electrical power systems should be stopped immediately.”
Oil and mining companies Sitio and Brigham to merge in $4 billion combination
Site fees Corp. and Brigham Minerals Inc. have entered into a merger agreement to form one of the largest publicly traded mining and royalty companies in the United States, valued at approximately $4 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.
The deal is one of the biggest oil tie-ups this year, coming at a time of high oil prices intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
