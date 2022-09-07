News
European leaders say Putin’s gas power is weakening
In Germany and elsewhere, leaders are increasingly convinced that months of work stockpiling and aligning alternative energy sources can help them mitigate the militarization of Russia’s exports.
News
Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion
Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.
Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, went down in their Aug. 12 preseason opener.
“We’re rolling with Joe,” Saleh said.
Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium will mark the Ravens’ first against Flacco, who led the team to a Super Bowl XLVII title and set franchise records for passing yards, touchdowns and interceptions in his 11 years as a starter in Baltimore. He was traded after the 2018 season, having lost his starting job to then-rookie Lamar Jackson.
Flacco, 37, struggled in his lone preseason appearance last month, going 7-for-12 for 76 yards and throwing an interception that the New York Giants returned for a touchdown. But he impressed teammates and coaches during training camp with his command of the offense and passing ability.
“We’ll prepare,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last month of facing Flacco, whom the team drafted No. 18 overall in 2008, his first season in Baltimore. “We’ll prepare for the Jets. We’ll prepare for all the quarterbacks. Obviously, we have great respect for all their guys, but Joe we know, and he’s a Raven. Once a Raven, always a Raven. So we’ve got a lot of respect for Joe. … But at this point in time, we’re preparing for the players on the Jets and the schemes and the things that they do, and that will be part of it.”
Flacco, who started for the Jets in a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins last season while Wilson recovered from another knee injury, re-signed with the team this offseason. In his three seasons since leaving Baltimore, he’s also played for the Denver Broncos (2019) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021). He first signed with the Jets in 2020, when he signed a one-year deal to back up then-starter Sam Darnold.
This story will be updated.
News
New York ends mask mandate for subways, buses and other public transport
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) logo is displayed on the side of a subway train in Manhattan, New York, June 2, 2021.
Ed Jones | AFP | Getty Images
New Yorkers are no longer required to wear masks on public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.
Hochul said the decision to lift the mandate is based on declining infections, hospitalizations and the availability of new boosters that target the dominant omicron BA.5 subvariant.
“We think we’re in a good place right now, especially if New Yorkers take advantage of this reminder. That’s how we get back to not just a new normal, but a normal normal, and that’s what we are what we strive for,” Hochul said at a press conference.
New York instituted mask mandates on public transit more than two years ago when the city was the epicenter of Covid in the United States. Many New Yorkers began ignoring the mandate in the spring after near-universal compliance early in the pandemic.
Masks are still needed in nursing homes and hospitals, Hochul said.
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said omicron boosters should offer better protection against infections since the injections now match the dominant variant, although there is no no data yet on the effectiveness of the injections.
Covd hospitalizations in New York have fallen by more than 80% since the peak of the omicron surge in January.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
News
As Gophers navigate nonconference schedule, Bowling Green loss still sticks with players
Tanner Morgan didn’t have to say the school by name on Tuesday. It’s easy to recall, given how the loss ended up effectively tattooed on the forehead of 2021 Gophers football team.
“I think everybody in here knows a game last year where we lost to a team we were highly favored over,” the Gophers quarterback told a room of reporters on the U campus.
That, of course, was Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 25. The U was a 31-point favorite against the struggling Mid-American Conference school, which finished 4-8 last season.
Minnesota is another big favorite Saturday. Coming off a 38-0 season-opening win as a 36.5-point favorite against New Mexico State on Sept. 1, the Gophers are a 37.5-point home favorite against Western Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We don’t really look into that stuff,” Gophers safety Jordan Howden said about betting lines. “We just go week by week. It doesn’t matter if it’s Alabama or Bowling Green. We take it the same. Just be us, play as one and do what we got to do.”
Western Illinois was 2-9 last season and had a coaching change to Myers Hendrickson, who came from NAIA school Kansas Wesleyan. In his first game Sept. 1, the Leathernecks gave up 577 yards in a 42-25 loss to fellow FCS-level school Tennessee Martin.
A couple of FCS schools pushed Big Ten programs in games last weekend, with North Dakota within a touchdown of Nebraska going into the fourth quarter of an eventual 38-17 loss. South Dakota State fell 7-3 to Iowa, which needed two safeties and a field goal to win at home.
But more likely, the big boys exerted their will in Week 1: Wisconsin beat Illinois State (and U transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad) 38-0, Kansas State blanked South Dakota 34-0, and Air Force topped Northern Iowa 48-17.
Western Illinois tested the Gophers in their one previous matchup in 2013. The Leathernecks took a 12-7 lead over Minnesota in the third quarter before the U strung together three rushing touchdowns to pull away and win 29-12.
This Western Illinois team is expected to take a page out of Bowling Green’s recipe for success against Minnesota by taking risks defensively, mixing up its looks and possibly putting two players in the same gap to disrupt the U offense.
“Different fronts and different blitzes and challenging looks here and there,” U center John Michael Schmitz said. “Definitely can put us in a bad situation, so that is why we need to be on point.”
Yet it wasn’t just Bowling Green last year. Illinois came to Minnesota as a 14-point underdog and beat the Gophers 14-6 on Nov. 6. That Big Ten loss wounded the Gophers’ goal of winning the West Division.
“We are not taking anyone lightly,” Schmitz said. “You talk about last season, with the games we’ve had and came up a little short. There is no error for that. We are looking to go 1-0 in every single week. That is what our main focus is on.”
That Bowling Green loss was 50 weeks ago, but those three Gophers players, as well as linebacker Braelen Oliver, say it still sticks with them.
“It definitely does,” Schmitz said. “It’s in there, but you got to move on from it. Learn from your past to create your future, so nothing like that happens again.”
News
India asks Amazon to stop selling devices with seatbelt alarm blockers as part of road safety
Although the sale of the metal clips is not illegal, these devices and wider road safety issues have come under greater scrutiny following the death of Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a car crash over the weekend .
The Indian government has asked online retail giant Amazon to stop selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters, citing potential risks to the security.
Although the sale of the metal clips is not illegal, these devices and wider road safety issues have come under greater scrutiny following the death of Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a car crash over the weekend .
Local media reported that Mistry was not wearing a seatbelt, reigniting the debate over road safety in the world’s fourth-largest car market.
Read also :
In an interview in which Gadkari discussed the safety measures planned, the minister said that the metal clips available on Amazon are inserted into the seat belt slots to bypass the alarm that usually continues to ring when the seat belts fail. are not used while a car is being driven.
“People are buying clips from Amazon to avoid wearing seat belts. We sent a notice to Amazon to stop (selling them),” Gadkari said.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a mail for comment.
Gadkari said vehicle crashes killed around 150,000 people in India in 2021. The World Bank said last year that India had one fatality on its roads every four minutes.
India also plans to make seat belt alarms mandatory for the rear seats, not just the driver and front passenger seats, Gadkari said.
On Wednesday, Amazon India’s website offered several listings of small metal clips described as products that can “eliminate” seat belt alarms on car variants and models. The devices were priced from 249 rupees (3.12 USD).
(1 USD = 79.8970 Indian rupees)
News
Max Scherzer heads to IL, tests show left oblique irritation – The Denver Post
Mets manager Buck Showalter announced star pitcher Max Scherzer would be placed on the disabled list on Wednesday.
Showalter said tests on Scherzer’s left oblique showed irritation in the muscle, which led to the right-hander quitting his last start against the Nationals on Saturday after five innings and 67 pitches.
Showalter added that the 8-time star player will miss a start or two before returning to the rotation.
The Mets manager wouldn’t go into specific diagnosis details, but said it was “pretty good news” that the results showed no tearing or significant damage.
“I think it’s better for it to fully heal again,” Showalter told reporters.
Scherzer’s stint in IL will be backdated to September 4.
After Saturday’s game — an eventual 7-1 loss to the Nationals — Scherzer said he just felt general fatigue on his left side.
“I just had to play smart,” Scherzer said.
A left oblique strain earlier in the season caused him to miss a month and a half of a game.
The three-time Cy Young winner returned July 5 and had a great run, making 12 starts and hitting a 2.08 ERA.
News of Scherzer’s stint in IL comes as the Mets, three-game losing streak to ugly, open the day in a first-place tie with the Atlanta Braves in eastern Newfoundland.
Story development, check back for more details
News
Hotel rates in Bangalore are rising due to increased demand due to rain
New Delhi:
The deluge in Bengaluru has led to an increase in demand for hotel rooms and an increase in room rates in some hotels as people escape from waterlogged houses.
Most hotels in the city already had very high occupancy rates before parts of Bengaluru were locked down and the current high rates were not a direct result of the floods, industry players said.
When contacted, an OYO spokesperson said: “The average OYO fare in Bangalore currently stands at just over 1,000 rupees, making OYO an affordable and affordable stay option. easily accessible for those affected by the floods in the city Our ‘Nearby Stays’ and ‘Pay Hotel Facilities’ option makes it easy to book an OYO for rain-soaked Bangaloes looking for hotels. We hope to support as many Bangalorians with quality stays during this difficult time for the city.”
At Leela Palace Bengaluru, a staff member said pricing has always been dynamic based on occupancy and demand. At present the current rate for a standard double room for one night is Rs 15,750 plus tax per night, while for a single room it would be Rs 15,000 plus tax per night.
A staff member at Ibis Bangalore City Center said occupancy was already high at 98% even before the floods and the rate was already high at Rs 6,800 plus tax per night for a single room and Rs 7,100 plus tax per night for double occupancy.
When called to check availability, Radisson Blu Atria reception staff said the hotel had sold out single and double occupancy rooms for the next two days.
The current rate is around Rs 11,100 plus tax per night for a double occupancy room, compared to Rs 8,000. For a single room, the current rate is Rs 10,500 plus tax, compared to Rs 7,500 previously.
At the Country Inn & Suites, for walk-in guests, a single room is available for Rs 5,500 plus tax, while a double room is charged Rs 6,500 plus tax per night, an executive said.
When asked for comment, Indian Hotels Company Ltd declined to comment.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
