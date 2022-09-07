News
Evaluating the Knicks after their big swing-and-miss at Donovan Mitchell
The Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes ended last week. The Knicks, favorites throughout the process, fell short because Danny Ainge took an offer from the Cavaliers.
There will be another time for an in-depth breakdown of Leon Rose’s offseason. A summer that kept the Knicks in their confusing zone between rebuilding and winning now. The short version is Rose used his lottery pick to clean up his past free agency mistakes and turn them into Jalen Brunson.
He then failed in the Mitchell negotiations, exposing flaws in the larger plan of accumulating assets for a blockbuster trade.
What were those flaws?
Either the surplus of prospects and picks have been overvalued by the Knicks. Or, Rose and William Wesley aren’t the master negotiators/relationship gurus they’ve been sold as.
At least not when their negotiations involve Ainge. As one NBA source said about Rose signing Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to a combined $320 million over the last two summers, “That’s a lot of money for the play-in tournament.”
But again, we can break down their process at another time. Perhaps Rose will finally answer questions in this calendar year.
In the meantime, the outcome of the Mitchell negotiations provided a clearer picture of the Knicks’ roster ahead of training camp. Sure, potential trades are still looming. Russell Westbrook remains on the block. Cam Reddish wants to leave the Knicks for a bigger role. (“It’s clear Cam has no place there,” a source close to the 23 year old told the Daily News).
But the rotation certainly won’t get overhauled to the level of a Mitchell trade. Which allows us to take an uncluttered look at the aftermath. Four of the five starting spots are basically locked in.
GUARDS
Projected Starters: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier
Backups: Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride.
Breakdown: Brunson was given a nine-figure deal to serve as the top playmaker and point guard. Providing clarity at a position that’s notoriously been in flux for the Knicks.
Fournier represents the Knicks’ best shooter but might not be the best fit next to Brunson considering their defensive deficiencies. Tom Thibodeau may look elsewhere for a starter, with Grimes as the leading candidate.
Rose, 33, returns after missing most of last season because of ankle surgery. If Rose is healthy, there will be no minutes for McBride.
FORWARDS
Projected Starters: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle
Backups: Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Feron Hunt
Breakdown: Barrett and Randle will consume the majority of minutes at these positions. And even when they’re on the bench, Thibodeau will sometimes utilize a three-guard lineup to boost the offense. In other words, don’t expect more minutes for Toppin or Reddish.
It’s a conundrum since the fanbase is fully behind Toppin, chanting his name regularly at MSG last season while Randle imploded. Reddish, a free agent in 2023, has no clear path to playing time after being acquired for a first-round pick just last season.
For Thibodeau, the rules of this strategy are simple: if the Knicks win, the critics and angry reactions are silenced. Just like two seasons ago. If they lose, he and Randle become the targets. Just like last season.
CENTER
Projected starter: Mitchell Robinson
Backups: Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims
Breakdown: Handing Robinson $60 million was a big gamble for the Knicks considering the injury and fitness concerns, but it was nice to see the player rewarded after four seasons on a low-paying contract.
The 24 year old is now the center of the present and the future, with an expectation he can finally crack 30 minutes per game.
Hartenstein provides another element as a playmaker and jump shooter, which leaves Sims. An elite athlete but undersized, without much of an opportunity barring injuries and foul trouble
News
Lee Zeldin says Trump attacks will backfire on Kathy Hochul in November election
Republican gubernatorial candidate Representative Lee Zeldin remains loyal to former President Donald Trump despite the political risks in his challenge to Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul’s blue state.
“There are people who are obsessed with this theory that New Yorkers’ three biggest problems are the bad orange man, the bad orange man, the bad orange man,” Zeldin told a lecture. press in Manhattan.
The GOP nominee has said he may even campaign alongside Trump ahead of the Nov. 8 election, while claiming that “a lot of independents and Democrats” see rising crime and inflation as more serious issues.
The defense of the embattled 45th president came just hours after Hochul unleashed a $2 million statewide blitz, slamming Zeldin for his opposition to abortion rights and his ongoing ties to Trump and his associates. unfounded claims regarding the 2020 presidential election.
“Zeldin’s campaign is more about appealing to the far right than getting results for New Yorkers. Issue after issue, he made it clear that he would bring the same dangerous MAGA agenda to New York. York if elected governor,” Hochul campaign spokesman Jerrel Harvey said Tuesday.
Polls have consistently shown that about two-thirds of New Yorkers hold an unfavorable view of Trump, though he remains hugely popular among GOP voters, who outnumber registered Dems by about two-to-one to New York.
Only 32% of likely voters have a favorable view of Trump in his home country while 63% consider him unfavorable, with just 5% having no strong feelings either way, according to an early August poll from Siena College that showed that Zeldin was down 39% to 53.% against Hochul.
“Nothing proves how out of touch Lee Zeldin is, that’s like saying he would campaign with Donald Trump in a state the former president lost by 23 points,” Harvey said in the statement.
A poll released in recent days suggests Zeldin has narrowed the gap to single digits while a poll from late August suggested Hochul remains ahead by a wide margin.
Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since former Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002 and some political pundits say Zeldin needs to do more to appeal to disgruntled Democrats and to independent voters to win.
“Kiss Trump. It’s not a winning strategy,” Pataki told the Post on Tuesday.
Questions about his ties to Trump follow months of relentless attacks by Hochul and his allies on issues including abortion and gun rights following controversial rulings by a state Supreme Court United States composed of judges appointed by Trump.
The Long Island congressman has stayed by his side through two impeachments and other scandals that have followed the real estate mogul out of office, with Trump helping Zeldin raise $1.5 million in a fundraiser. fund in New Jersey after staying out of the GOP primary for governor.
Mid-July campaign documents showed Hochul had $11.7 million as of mid-July, compared to just $1.57 million for Zeldin, which campaign experts say he continues to maintain a paradoxical relationship with the ex-president.
“Trump helps him raise money and helps Zeldin lose to Hochul,” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said in a text.
Zeldin argued that his 2020 votes against certification of the Pennsylvania and Arizona presidential election results were a matter of constitutional principle rather than partisan loyalty, while noting that he condemned the violence seen in the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
“What happened in the name of the pandemic was that you had non-state legislative actors, who changed the way laws were administered on their own without asking permission,” said Zeldin Tuesday.
He claimed Democratic attacks on her relationship with Trump would eventually blow up in their faces while renewing attacks on Hochul on crime, the economy and her continued refusal to say exactly when and where she will debate him.
“Go tell the owners of Anne’s Pancakes in the Southern Tier, this campaign is about Donald Trump instead of making sure they’re able to survive,” Zeldin said Tuesday.
Democrats can spend millions bashing him against Trump, but Zeldin told reporters Tuesday he was betting the joke would be on them once all the ballots were counted after the final days of Nov. 9 voting.
“A candidate is talking about reversing the attacks on our wallets or the security of freedom and volunteering for our children’s education and saving the state,” he told reporters.
“And on the other side – when we’re fighting for undecided independent voters – and that’s your goal, Donald Trump? This is your autopsy,” he added.
New York Post
News
Flex Alert California: Tracker shows strain on power grid amid Bay Area heatwave
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As the Bay Area reached the peak of its heat wave on Tuesday, Cal ISO issued a Flex Alert, asking Californians to conserve energy to avoid overloading the grid.
RELATED: The Best Ways to Save Power During a Flex Alert
Cal ISO, or California Independent System Operator, oversees the state’s electrical grid and infrastructure. In the hot afternoon, when most people use air conditioners and high-energy appliances, power consumption is highest, putting the greatest strain on California’s infrastructure.
The agency has created a real-time tracker that shows how close we are to this tipping point.
The capacity available to the state is approximately 51,000 megawatts. On Tuesday, we expect a peak around 52,079.
RELATED: Bay Area Heat Wave: 1 City Could Hit 118 Degrees Today
At 3 p.m., demand was about 50,000 megawatts. The number is expected to continue to climb as temperatures warm.
See how current demand compares to our maximum capacity by checking Cal ISO’s tracker.
If demand on the grid is expected to exceed capacity, the state sometimes triggers blackouts to save energy, as they did in late summer 2020.
It’s supposed to stay warm through Friday.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
News
Kicker Greg Joseph hopes to get shot at Vikings’ record for longest field goal: 56 yards
Paul Edinger and Blair Walsh are in the record book for the longest field goals made in Vikings history, but perhaps not for long.
Edinger made a 56-yard kick in 2005, and Walsh matched that in 2012. But Greg Joseph, who kicked a 58-yard field goal in the exhibition finale Aug. 27 at Denver, looks primed to challenge that regular-season record.
True that Joseph was helped by the high altitude in the game against the Broncos. Yet throughout training camp, he made 58-yard field goals with regularity and also drilled his only attempt in team drills from 60 yards.
So has Joseph set his sights on the team record?
“I would love to be given the chance, and my goal is to help put this team in a better position to win each and every day,” said Joseph, entering his second season with the Vikings.
Last season, Joseph made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts from 50 or more yards, including boots of 55 and 54 yards against Detroit in Week 5. The longer kick against the LIons came early in the fourth quarter while the other won the game 19-17 on the final play.
Joseph’s two misses from 50 or beyond last season were from 50 and 53 yards. He has yet to line up for an attempt giving him a shot at the team record.
Obviously, if it’s at the end of the half or if a potential winning or tying field goal is needed late in the game or in overtime, Joseph could be called upon for an attempt longer than 56 yards. But with what Joseph has done lately, might the Vikings look to increase his range in general during the regular season?
“I think you have to, and I think that’s a really good question,” first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We’ll look at it from kind of an analytics standpoint every single week of what the data tells us. … I have so much confidence in (Joseph), our team does, and I think it’s just a matter of that particular drive. … I think we can be aggressive trying to put points on the board any time we really cross the 50 (yard line).”
The Vikings open the season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against Green Bay, and that will bring back some memories for Edinger. He set a Vikings record on Oct. 23, 2005 with his 56-yard boot on the final play of the Vikings’ 23-20 win over the Packers at the Metrodome.
“I remember it to this day,” Edinger said Tuesday. “It was great. I still have a couple of still shots of (players) holding me up in the air and my hand up in the air (after the kick). It’s an everlasting feeling, and it will always be.”
Edinger broke the team record set by hall of famer Jan Stenerud, who made a 54-yard field goal against Atlanta on Sept. 16, 1984 at the Metrodome at the age of 41. Edinger’s record was tied when Walsh, then a rookie, made a 56-yarder at Houston midway through the second quarter on Dec. 23, 2012.
“I think so, especially with some of the longer kicks being made now,” Edinger said about being surprised he still holds a share of the record 17 years later.
Edinger said some acquaintances have talked to him about Joseph, and he has gone on the Internet to watch clips of him. He is impressed with Joseph’s leg strength, but said every NFL kicker has the potential now to exceed 56 yards if the situation is right.
“Just being a realist, these days it’s always in jeopardy,” Edinger said of the team record.
Joseph’s kick at Denver would have been good from well beyond 60 yards, and he did it with a new holder from last season in punter Ryan Wright, an undrafted rookie from Tulane. Wright beat out veteran Jordan Berry, the punter and holder in 2021.
“Ryan’s doing a great job,” Joseph said. “We’re building trust, and we’re building confidence. I’m excited to get to work with him.”
Put it all together, and Joseph hopes what he showed in training camp and in the preseason will result in the Vikings extending his range during the regular season.
“I hope so,” he said. “I want them to just feel confident in me as I’m confident in myself no matter the range. Put the ball down and I’m going go through my process and kick it to the best of my ability.”
News
Nitin Gadkari after the Cyrus Mistry crash
New Delhi:
Those who sit in the back of a car and do not wear seat belts will soon be fined, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday, two days after Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident. near Mumbai.
Mr Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt when his speeding Mercedes crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.
“Already, it is compulsory to wear the seat belt in the back but people do not follow it. There will be a siren if the people in the back do not wear belts like for the front seats. And if they don’t wear belts, there will be a fine,” Mr. Gadkari said in an exclusive interview with NDTV, emphasizing that “with every loss, lives must be saved.”
Taking fines is not the motive, but raising awareness is, Mr Gadkari said on the mandatory use of seat belts for those in the back seat. He said that by 2024 the goal was to reduce the number of road deaths by 50%.
Responding to a direct question on what the fine would be for not wearing a rear seat belt, the Minister said: ‘The minimum fine is Rs 1000.’
When asked if applying a fine would be problematic since state governments have a say in the matter, the Minister replied: “No. I don’t think so. They always support us.”
“There are cameras and everywhere people who don’t follow can be easily caught,” Mr Gadkari said.
When asked if the mandatory installation of airbags in the rear seat would drive up costs, the Minister stressed that it was vital to save lives.
“The cost of one airbag is 1,000, for 6 it’s 6,000. With more production, the cost will be reduced. The cost is not important, people’s lives are,” a- he pointed out.
As per regulations, airbags are mandatory for front passenger and driver in India. Since January 2022, the government has made it mandatory to fit 6 airbags in every passenger car with a passenger limit of up to 8.
Celebrities are campaigning for road safety, the minister said, adding that he was seeking cooperation from the media.
“I’m so sorry and I feel bad. We should learn from it and learn from it,” Mr Gadkari said of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car crash.
More than 59,000 people have died and 80,000 seriously injured in road accidents in Maharashtra in less than five years, data released by the Highway Police revealed today.
According to the report titled “Road Accidents in India – 2020”, more than 11% of deaths and injuries are due to failure to wear seat belts, while 30.1% of deaths and 26% of injuries are due to to not wearing a helmet in 2020.
ndtv
News
There’s a ‘good chance’ mobile sports betting comes to Maryland before the end of 2022
By the end of this year, Maryland gamblers may be able to place mobile sports bets.
The arrival of online sports gambling has been more than two years in the making, but as recently as last month, a 2022 launch didn’t seem likely. At that time, a Maryland state gaming control agency official said it was “everybody’s hope” that mobile sports betting could take place in the state before the Super Bowl in February.
However, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission began accepting applications Tuesday from mobile sports betting businesses and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin predicted that mobile wagering could start before the end of 2022.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to have it launch before the end of the year, and now we have a good chance to make that happen,” he said in a statement.
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports gambling in 2018 and Maryland voters approved legalized sports betting in 2020. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill into law allowing in-person and mobile sports betting in 2021. Later that year, wagering at select locations, such as Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, began.
Mobile sports betting, however, has not yet launched.
More than 20 states have legalized online sports wagering, but Maryland’s implementation has taken months longer than most.
Launching has been a comprehensive process as Maryland officials have sought, in accordance with state law, to promote diversity in “race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, religion, disability status, and veteran status.”
Each prospective mobile licensee, which has until Oct. 21 to apply, must submit a “Diversity Plan” and make a “good faith effort” to follow its guidelines. According to the application, the plan should contain steps the applicant will take to “promote meaningful diversity among its owners, investors, managers, employees, and contractors and to promote equality of opportunity.”
Hogan has been among those who have urged gambling regulators to hasten the launch of mobile sports betting; he called in June for it to be available by the beginning of the 2022 football season, which starts with Thursday’s Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game. The Ravens start their season Sunday at the New York Jets.
“After having to overcome numerous bureaucratic hurdles from the legislature’s commission, we’re finally seeing some progress on mobile betting,” Hogan tweeted Tuesday. “I am going to keep holding everyone’s feet to the fire until this is up and running. Marylanders have waited long enough.”
Football season is a busy one for the gambling industry, as application review commission chair Thomas Brandt wrote in a request last month to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review for swift approval to open the application process.
“Football season (September through the Super Bowl in February) annually generates much more activity than other times of the year. Thus, unless we move quickly, Marylanders will miss access to mobile wagering on the 2022 football season, and the state will miss out on the related revenue,” Brandt wrote.
The legislative committee approved the application process Friday, which enabled the commission to begin accepting applications.
Prospective sports wagering businesses have 45 days to apply for one of 60 licenses. On Tuesday, SWARC also opened applications for up to 30 “Class B” facilities — physical gambling locations that will be smaller than “Class A” ones like large casinos.
Following the application process, state officials will complete background checks for up to 45 days. Such a timeline could make a December launch possible, in time for the end of the 2022 college and pro football seasons.
News
Baby dies after being left in hot car in Idaho
Southwest Idaho police say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the area approached 100 degrees.
A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 80 miles northwest of the state capital, Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and was not breathing. not, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ARIZONA STORM CAUSES CUT OUT, LEAVING RESIDENTS VULNERABLE TO NEAR TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT WAVE
The child, aged less than a year, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the death with the Idaho State Police.
Payette County Sheriff Andrew Creech told the Idaho statesman that law enforcement has yet to determine how long the girl was in the car.
Temperatures in southwestern Idaho approached 100 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fox
