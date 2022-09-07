Extreme heat exacerbates Fairview Fire in Southern California

After more than a decade of hiatus, an American presidential tradition returns as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to the White House to unveil their portraits officials on Wednesday.

The White House displays presidential portraits in different rooms, starting with George Washington, the first American president, who was purchased by Congress. Other portraits of past presidents were added to the collection as gifts. Since 1965, the portraits have been funded by the White House Historical Association, a private non-profit association, beginning with Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, as well as John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

“Recent presidents and first ladies typically select their respective artists before leaving the White House and approve the portraits before they are officially presented to the public and inducted into the collection,” the association said in a statement. “Portraitists aim to capture each unique appearance and personality, piecing together our presidential history through these individual works of art.”





The official portraits of the Obamas have been kept secret and the public will only learn about the artists who painted them when the paintings are unveiled.

This will be Barack Obama’s second visit to the White House after leaving office, following his visit in April to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the health care law known as Obamacare that he signed in 2010. This will be Michelle Obama’s first visit. since the end of her husband’s term in January 2017.

Break with tradition

Regardless of his partisan affiliation, the incumbent president generally welcomes and unveils the portrait of his immediate predecessor. Obama did it for George W. Bush, Bush for Bill Clinton, and Clinton for George HW Bush.

The tradition broke under President Donald Trump, but it’s unclear whether this was due to objections from Trump or Obama, or external circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was probably a mutual feeling that didn’t even need to be expressed from the Obamas or the Trumps,” said Barbara A. Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. .

Trump had promoted the so-called birther movement based on the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and had no claim to the presidency.

“I would have understood why President Obama and Mrs. Obama would not have wanted to come,” Perry told VOA. “It would have just seemed inappropriate on both sides to have two people who were obviously not on civil terms, at least on Trump’s side, to come to the White House.”





There’s no doubt that Obama would much rather see his former vice president unveil his likeness than the man who disowned his presidency, said Thomas Schwartz, presidential historian and professor of political science at Vanderbilt University.

Biden’s presidency is seen in many ways as Obama’s third term, Schwartz told VOA. “President Obama has the opportunity to have his portrait unveiled by the man who truly owes him everything.”

While presidents and first ladies typically start discussions about their official portraits before they even leave the White House, it’s unlikely that Trump did. So far, he insists he, not Biden, won the 2020 election and is reluctant to participate in events that former presidents typically undertake upon leaving office, such as establishing his library. presidential.

“Trump doesn’t want to do these legacy-type programs or actions because it makes him a former president in the minds of the American people,” Perry said. “He wants to be the next Grover Cleveland, meaning a two-term, non-consecutive president.”

The White House did not respond to VOA’s question about whether it had started discussions on a portrait of Trump.

The former president has hinted that he could run again in 2024. He is currently embroiled in several controversies, including an investigation into his involvement in the January 6 Capitol storming by his supporters, and an investigation of the Ministry of Justice on a possible violation of the law. Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act, for bringing classified documents to his home in Florida after leaving office.





Obama after office

Obama, now 61, is very young for a former president, Schwartz said. “He could become a bit like Jimmy Carter in the sense of being a very active ex-president compared to, say, Ronald Reagan, who was much, much older when he gave up the presidency.”

Since leaving office, the Obamas have written memoirs, given highly paid speaking engagements, and worked at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park. They are involved with the Obama Foundation and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the organization Obama founded in 2014 to provide opportunities for boys and young men of color.

In 2018, the Obamas signed a deal with Netflix for their production company to produce documentaries for the streaming service. Earlier this month, Obama won an Emmy Award for narrating the documentary “Our Great National Parks,” adding to the two previous Grammy awards for audio versions of his memoir. Michelle Obama won a Grammy in 2020 for reading her audiobook.

While Barack Obama campaigned for the Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections and for Biden after becoming the official Democratic nominee for president in 2020, he has largely stayed away from politics. He honored the unwritten tradition that former presidents refrained from passing judgment on his successor, until 2020, when he criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the killing of black man George Floyd. , by a white Minneapolis police officer who sparked nationwide protests against systemic attacks. racism and police brutality towards African Americans.

With the unveiling of their portraits, the Obamas – the first black residents of a White House built by slaves – will join the other presidents and first ladies of the United States whose faces adorn the halls of the highest office in the country, pointed out Perry outside.

“And that’s one of the most iconic visions of our democracy and our republic at home and around the world,” she said.