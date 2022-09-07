Connect with us

'Field of Bands' fundraiser at Washington County Fairgrounds to aid veterans and troops

September 7, 2022

'Field Of Bands' Fundraiser At Washington County Fairgrounds To Aid Veterans And Troops
Classic rock cover band Arch Allies will headline a fundraiser later this month for the Yellow Ribbon Alliance of the Lower St. Croix Valley.

“Field of Bands” will be held noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Baytown Township.

Also playing: Them Pesky Kids, Westside and Wayward Boyz Klub The event will celebrate veterans and service members and honor the memory of Randy Kopesky, who helped found the Yellow Ribbon Alliance of the Lower St. Croix Valley, an organization that raises money to provide support and assistance for active military members along with veterans and their families residing in the Lower St. Croix Valley area.

Kopesky, who died in November 2019 when he was struck by a driver on the shoulder of Interstate 94, was “the driving force in the creation of the alliance, and he is missed immensely,” said Cindie Reiter, a member of the alliance.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of show; children 12 and under are free.

Attendees are asked to use the south entrance on 40th Street and to bring their own chairs; limited bleacher and picnic table seating will be available. There will be free parking, food trucks and a kids’ area. Wine and beer will be sold at the event; no coolers will be allowed.

For more information, go 5cityyellowribbon.com.

News

BOE's Bailey: Putin is putting the UK in recession, not the BOE

6 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Video: Bitcoin Runs Higher With Sentiment Risk. What Are The Upside Hurdles Ahead?
  • A recession remains the most likely outcome
  • There is a very real risk that high inflation will fuel persistence in price fixing

In some of the remarks today, Bailey had to defend the policy measures of the BOE and frankly, that shouldn’t be necessary. The whole dire economic situation in the UK is forcing lawmakers and policy makers to shift the blame, at a time when more consistent communication would be best in trying to overcome the issues at stake.

News

More people need to watch this thrilling sci-fi mystery on Prime Video

12 mins ago

September 7, 2022

More People Need To Watch This Thrilling Sci-Fi Mystery On Prime Video
Apart The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthere is another show on First video loaded with complex character work, detailed world building, and beautiful visuals. Both seasons of this show are available on First video now.

It’s time to look at Counterpart.

Anyone who has ever seen Counterpart understands how immaculate the show is. Counterpart looks like a Cold War spy thriller based on a novel by John le Carré. But no, this Rolex-level precision creation comes from the mind of TV and film writer Justin Marks.

Olivia Williams Pointing A Gun At A Rooftop

Counterpart features a stacked ensemble, including Olivia Williams.

Starz

The counterpart is a science fiction spy thriller that merges these genres with perfect balance. Set in a world obsessed with formality and procedure, Counterpart builds that gripping Christopher Nolan-esque sense of realism. It takes place in a dystopian Berlin where a wall divides two very different worlds. This division manifests in each of the conflicting spies, ensuring that every aspect of Counterpart is tied to its central idea and theme.

The fascinating world of Counterpart is seen through the eyes of Howard Silk, played by JK Simmons in the cute JK Simmons mode. Silk is a kind, gentle, sad, and lonely cog who works in a secret bureaucratic organization that guards the Wall. He has to follow strict rules every day: log in, open a briefcase, say a few mysterious lines of code, then walk straight out, no questions asked.

If television has taught us anything, it’s that something is about to blow up the world of Silk. When it does, the impact is breathtaking. You know that by engaging in this show, you are embarking on a long winding journey.

A Small Man Walks Towards A Giant Circle That Opens Up, With A City In The DistanceA Small Man Walks Towards A Giant Circle That Opens Up, With A City In The Distance

The opening titles are filled with stunning imagery.

Starz/YouTube/CNET Screenshot

In case it wasn’t obvious, this trip is definitely worth it. The show’s finale ties up all the major details, while sowing the seeds for a potential sequel. Counterpart could have lasted more than two seasons, but the show’s original network, Starz, shamefully let it slip through its fingers. The reasons that raise eyebrows need not be repeated. In the end, the 20 episodes you get are so complete that you can let the series down. Plus, when you come late to a show, the prospect of two seasons is far less daunting than, say, eight.

We need to keep talking about Counterpart’s style and appearance. If you like the green code aesthetic on old mainframes, Counterpart is the king of retrofuturism. This is Breakup before Severance and has some of the best opening titles not to skip. Actually shot in Berlin, Counterpart is embossed with crisp, clean lines; it looks as good as anything on Apple TV Plus.

No matter how far we delve into its labyrinthine sci-fi depths, Counterpart always stays in touch with the identities of its main characters. It’s not hard to invest in and care for the innocent Howard, then watch him with growing dread as he struggles with dark impulses. Anyone can switch sides in this fascinating world of espionage, made all the more engrossing when the characters’ perceptions are warped by their own insecurities.

Counterpart isn’t just a show to pass the time before more episodes of The Rings of Power drop. It’s a great all-around piece of TV, and you should feel good about putting your nerdiest, pickiest TV-watching time in its safe hands.

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

View all photos

CNET

News

Income tax raids at top think tank for policy research in Delhi linked to political party funding, sources say

18 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Income Tax Raids At Delhi Thinktank Center For Policy Research Linked To Political Party Funding, Sources Say
Raids at the Center for Policy Research office at Chanakyapuri in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Research by the Income Tax Department is ongoing at the Delhi-based independent think tank, the Center for Policy Research. The action is ‘linked to’ simultaneous raids in Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among others, ‘on the funding of more than 20 registered but unrecognized political parties’, sources have so far told NDTV. No response has yet been received from the CPR.

Formerly headed by Academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent critic of the BJP government, the CPR Board is currently chaired by Meenakshi Gopinath, a political scientist who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University and served as Principal of Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi. The President and CEO is Yamini Aiyar. Board members include former foreign minister Shyam Saran and IIM professor Rama Bijapurkar.

Regarding the funding, the think tank says on its website that being recognized as a not-for-profit corporation by the Indian government, contributions to it are tax exempt. “The CPR receives grants from a variety of national and international sources, including foundations, philanthropic societies, governments and multilateral agencies,” it says, adding that a “full accounting of annual finances and grants” is available on the website.

Founded in 1973, it describes itself as “a nonpartisan, independent institution dedicated to conducting research that contributes to high-quality research, better policies, and stronger public discourse on issues that impact the life in India”.

“Asking the right questions” is one of its stated goals.

Regarding the alleged link with illicit funding of political parties, it is worth recalling here that according to the latest data from last year, India has 2,858 parties that have registered with the Election Commission of India, including 2,796 unrecognized, meaning they did not meet the minimum criteria for independent recognition.

ndtv

News

This headphone cleaning pen with 8,700 5-star reviews is on sale for $9

24 mins ago

September 7, 2022

This Headphone Cleaning Pen With 8,700 5-Star Reviews Is On Sale For $9
Wondering what real Amazon shoppers think? See the following reviews.

“Love this stuff! I’ve cleaned my Apple AirPods before and the metal stylus tip was able to dig out the stubborn bits stuck in them. Just be gentle, it’s pretty sharp.”

“I love this little gadget. I cleaned my AirPods today, and while I always try to keep them clean, it’s hard to get into the tight little edges near the mesh. This product solved that and more! My biggest pet peeve was the grime on the mesh, which is nearly impossible to clean 100% With the soft brush, my AirPods look like new! I just ordered a pair for my Husband, would definitely recommend.

“I thought my left AirPod was definitely gone because almost no sound was coming out, but it turns out it just needed a little cleaning! The little pick and brush did a really good job of removing all the grime. An amazing cleaning tool.”

“I’ve used it to clean AirPods Pro and it works great, but found it’s great for cleaning other things in tight spaces. I need 10 more for all the other uses that I have discovered.”

“I saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and I’m glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal for cleaning the small grills on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker you can use to extract large pieces of earwax from your earbuds and the long, skinny wand go down in my charging case and get all the junk out of it. It’s a win-win!”

“I didn’t expect my AirPods to be so clean with the brushes. I mainly bought the product for the end of the pick. After using the three, the pick and the two brushes, my AirPods have the Look almost brand new! Didn’t have to use anything else to clean them and as a bonus the long brush cleans the case. Highly recommend for a safe, quick and effective cleaning tool for your AirPods.

Entertainment

News

The Weeknd says his voice is recovering and will reschedule LA concert

30 mins ago

September 7, 2022

The Weeknd Says His Voice Is Recovering And Will Reschedule La Concert
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Weeknd said on Tuesday his voice was recovering, just days after having to cancel his performance at a concert near Los Angeles halfway through the show, and was working to reschedule the event.

Saturday’s concert at So-Fi Stadium included two songs when the singer began to lose his voice and was forced to cut the show short.

“Doc says my voice is safe and with rest I’ll be strong and able to bring the show my Toronto fans have been waiting for,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “Los Angeles date is being worked on soon. Thank you so much for all the love and understanding that is coming to me. I love you all so much.”

The Weeknd broke the news to fans on-site from the stage on Saturday.

JENNETTE MCCURDY REMEMBERS HER MOTHER SAID SHE WAS ‘ALL EXHAUSTED’: WHAT HAPPENED TO MY BABY DAUGHTER?

(File photo) The Weeknd said on Tuesday his voice was recovering, just days after having to cancel his performance at a concert near Los Angeles halfway through the show, and was working to reschedule the event.
(By Griffin)

He told the crowd at the sold-out show, “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

“I’m going to make sure everyone’s okay – you’ll get your money back – I’ll be doing a show for you guys very soon,” he said. “But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you so much.”

(File Photo) The Weeknd Has Apologized To Fans After His Voice Died Out During A Show On Saturday.

(file photo) The Weeknd has apologized to fans after his voice died out during a show on Saturday.
(Kevin Mazur)

JUSTIN BIEBER CANCEL JUSTICE WORLD TOUR: ‘I HAVE TO MAKE MY HEALTH THE PRIORITY’

The singer released a statement on Twitter after the concert was cancelled, saying his voice “cut off during the first song and I’m devastated. catch up with you on a new date.”

(File Photo) Saturday's Concert At So-Fi Stadium Included Two Songs When The Singer Began To Lose His Voice And Was Forced To Cut The Show Short.

(File photo) Saturday’s concert at So-Fi Stadium included two songs when the singer began to lose his voice and was forced to cut the show short.
(Leon Bennett/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Weeknd had performed as scheduled on Friday night to a sold-out crowd at the same stadium.

Fox

News

Hdfc Securities prefers Acc to Ambuja Cements as the sector sees input costs fall

36 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Hdfc Securities Prefers Acc To Ambuja Cements As The Sector Sees Input Costs Fall
Wealth Desk

Cement stocks like ACC, Ambuja Cement and Shree Cement rallied on Wednesday after price increases in an otherwise weak market. The recent price hike comes after cement prices fell by around Rs 40-60 per bag since May 2022.

The sector is seeing lower input costs and brokerages Emkay and Jeffries believe this will lead to a better second half of this fiscal year.

Stocks like Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement have seen a strong correction from recent highs, but ACC and Ambuja Cement are trending higher.

Hdfc Securities Prefers Acc To Ambuja Cements As The Sector Sees Input Costs Fall

Aditya Saraogi, CFO of Birla Corporation and Rajesh Ravi, Institutional Research Analyst at HDFC Securities discussed the general outlook for the sector.

“Among the two stocks, ACC and Ambuja, the valuation is very comfortable in the case of ACC, while Ambuja – on a stand-alone basis – is trading north of $180-190. So obviously we think ACC is more comfortable in valuation as a stand-alone entity.The stock is trading under $120 a tonne today.So we find the ACC more comfortable and we find there is more advantages in case of ACC compared to Ambuja,” Ravi said.

Hdfc Securities Prefers Acc To Ambuja Cements As The Sector Sees Input Costs Fall

Adani Enterprises in August launched an open offer worth Rs 31,000 crore to acquire 26% stakes each in the two listed Indian entities of Swiss company Holcim, Ambuja Cements and ACC from public shareholders recently .

Birla Corporation’s Aditya Saraogi estimates that cement volumes are expected to grow nearly 15% in FY23 despite the industry having had a few quiet months this year.

“The monsoon is usually a weak season from a demand point of view. And this year, due to slightly higher monsoons, demand has been lukewarm. But thanks to the good monsoon in the coming months, we expect demand to pick up significantly,” he said.

Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director of Emkay Global, believes that the cement industry is consolidating and will continue to consolidate. “It’s best to stick with the bigger names in this industry and maybe some of these large mid-cap companies, which have all the presence in India and the ability to participate in the consolidation.”

He thinks the second half of the year should do much better for these companies, as the pressure to enter decreases and the realization also increases.

For the whole discussion, watch the attached video

(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)

First post: 07 Sep 2022, 15:00 STI

cnbctv18-forexlive

