Former Governor Pat Quinn Mulls Chicago Mayoral Run to ‘Rescue’ City – NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot already faces a wide array of challengers in the upcoming mayoral election, but a familiar face could join that crowd as former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he’s thinking about a race.
Quinn, who served as governor after the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich and was defeated by Republican Bruce Rauner in 2014, says he will make his final decision in a few weeks as petitions begin to circulate for the candidates.
“I think Chicago needs someone who can step in and save our city,” he said.
Quinn says the polling data shows a strong showing if he were to get into the race.
“I did a poll earlier, just recently, and I had 42% and I think the incumbent mayor had 31%,” he said.
Volunteers are already circulating petitions for Quinn, even though he hasn’t made a formal decision on whether to run.
Quinn won several statewide positions, including his bid to become treasurer in 1990 and to become lieutenant governor in 2002.
After Blagojevich was removed from office in January 2009, Quinn took the reins and won re-election in a hotly contested battle with Republican Bill Brady.
Quinn would ultimately lose the governorship in 2014 to Rauner, and he later launched a failed bid to become Illinois attorney general after losing to Kwame Raoul in the 2018 primary race to replace Lisa Madigan in the role. .
The former governor says he is not intimidated by the number of candidates currently vying to replace Lightfoot.
“It’s a free country. Anyone can run,” he said. “I think it’s healthy to have competition.”
Aldus. Tom Tunney and Brian Hopkins are among the other suitors who are still debating whether to run. Paul Vallas, who ran for Quinn’s lieutenant governor when he lost the 2014 election, is officially in the running.
Jose Iglesias’ solid season with the Rockies interrupted by trip to IL
Jose Iglesias is a pro of pros. That’s the main reason it was so important for the veteran Rockies shortstop to perform at a high level this season.
But there is another reason. Iglesias is expected to become a free agent again at the end of the season, and with hot shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar on the near horizon for the Rockies, the Rockies are unlikely to make a play to re-sign Iglesias. But other teams will search and evaluate.
However, Iglesias’ good season has slowed down. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a bruised and swollen right hand and thumb. Yet in the 114 games he played, he proved he was still a productive player.
“I feel really good and I feel like I’ve been really consistent from day one until today,” Iglesias, 32, said Tuesday before the Rockies hosted the Brewers at the Coors. Field. “I think that’s the main goal of a baseball player. to be consistent on a daily basis and help your team win.
“This year has been steady. I had my position, I had my opportunities and I took advantage of them.
Iglesias tried to play despite his hand injury for about a week, but it became too painful for him to stay on the pitch. An MRI on Tuesday revealed no significant damage, and manager Bud Black said the team expects Iglesias’ hand to start feeling better in about six days.
Colorado signed Iglesias to a one-year, $5 million deal during spring training and he performed well. His .300 batting average ranks seventh in the National League and his .333 road batting average ranks third in the majors. He hit .357 with runners in scoring position, tied for seventh in the majors.
What’s more, he fills his position well and has been a stable and veteran presence in a team in transition and mired in last place in the NL West.
“I hadn’t seen much of Jose live,” Black said. “We always thought of Jose as a glove first, but he has evolved, over the years, into a good hitter. He’s a lifelong hitter (.280) and this year has been proven to have good bat-to-ball skills, using the entire court. All these things.
Here’s a set of stats that prove Black’s point: In 21 plate appearances this season with a runner on third and less than two outs, Iglesias went 12 for 17 with three sacrificial flies and no strikeouts.
The Rockies signed Iglesias in spring training because they needed a veteran shortstop after two-time All-Star Trevor Story signed with Boston.
Daza returns. Outfielder Yonathan Daza left IL and replaced Iglesias on the active roster. Daza started in left field and hit second in Tuesday’s game.
He went to the IL on August 12 with a left shoulder separation suffered when he fell hard after making a terrific running catch in center field. Daza went 4 for 12 (.333) in three rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Prior to the injury, Daza was playing well, recording a hit in 12 of 17 games (.314, 16 for 51) along with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
“Senza” update. Black revealed that right-hander Antonio Senzatela underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee on August 29. Black said the surgery went well and he hoped Senzatela could start throwing again in six to eight months.
Senzatela was injured in the second inning of a game at St. Louis on Aug. 18 when he tried to cover first base on Brendan Donovan’s single against Elehuris Montero. Senzatela came to a limping halt and fell to the ground in obvious pain, clutching his left knee.
denverpost sports
Column: A soap opera of a Chicago White Sox season needs its main character, Tony La Russa, back in the dugout
Imagine the final chapter of “Gulliver’s Travels” without Gulliver or the last episode of “The Sopranos” without Tony Soprano.
If the protagonist disappeared before the ending, it wouldn’t be the same story.
That’s why the Chicago White Sox need manager Tony La Russa back in the dugout for the end of this journey that has included more ups and downs, more ridiculous drama and more fan angst than any season in recent memory.
No matter how it ends, we need La Russa to be there when it happens.
Tuesday marked a week since the Sox announced La Russa would miss that night’s game for undisclosed health reasons. He took an indefinite leave of absence the next day, flying to Phoenix for medical tests, reportedly for a heart-related issue.
Hours before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle, there was no word from the Sox on La Russa’s health status or any indication of when he would return. Only four weeks remain in the regular season, and every game is more important than the last for the Sox.
While La Russa’s status is unknown, we do have updated information on the state of the Sox, based on eyewitness accounts of their sudden re-emergence as a viable playoff contender in baseball’s worst division, the American League Central.
The Sox had won five of their last six games entering Tuesday under acting manager Miguel Cairo, moving two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians and one behind the Minnesota Twins.
Leading indicators suggest the Sox have found their mojo after five months of mediocrity.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus, whose two-run home run paced Monday’s 3-2 win against the Mariners, said he found a “tense” atmosphere the week he arrived from Oakland in mid-August.
“Everybody is a lot more relaxed,” Andrus told reporters. “Everybody just goes out there and is having fun and lets things happen.”
The pitching staff had a 1.83 ERA in those six games. Dylan Cease came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in a shutout Saturday against the Twins. Lance Lynn has allowed one earned run in 14 innings over his last two starts. Michael Kopech is on his way back from the injured list, and Johnny Cueto has been a rock since day one.
The Sox cranked out 13 home runs in the first seven games since La Russa’s departure. They hit 10 homers in their previous 18 games. Tim Anderson, their best hitter and undisputed leader, is expected back for the final stretch. All systems are “go.”
The players also showed some togetherness Friday during a bench-clearing incident in the ninth inning against the Twins, with Lynn playing the role of John Belushi’s Bluto in “Animal House.” The beefy pitcher carefully climbed over the dugout rail to lead a charge to the mound after Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch that everyone in the ballpark knew was unintentional.
No matter. As Otter said to his fraternity brothers in the film: “This situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”
“And we’re just the guys to do it,” Bluto bellowed.
Hijinks ensued.
While any resemblance between Lynn and Bluto is purely coincidental, someone probably had to start something for no good reason. Who knows whether the Charge of the Lance Brigade was the futile and stupid gesture the Sox needed?
Remember, it was back in early July that NBC Sports Chicago analyst Frank Thomas said the Sox clubhouse was too relaxed, declaring after a loss it was “time for some snappage.” Better late than never.
Cairo has earned high marks in his first week for being the antithesis of La Russaism. He used reliever Joe Kelly as an opener in one game and called for Leury García to attempt a squeeze bunt when a sacrifice fly was warranted in another. Neither decision worked out, but it’s the thought that counts.
Moving Andrus to the leadoff spot Monday worked to perfection, and the veteran shortstop is hitting .367 with three home runs with Cairo as his manager.
How much authority Cairo has is unknown. General manager Rick Hahn and pitching coach Ethan Katz no doubt had their fingerprints on using Kelly as an opener. Cairo also continues to talk to La Russa daily, both in the morning and after games.
“Because I want to learn,” he told reporters Monday in Seattle. “I ask questions.”
Don’t change what’s working is an adage older than La Russa, and many Sox fans want Cairo to see this thing through to the end. Certainly the Sox have looked better since La Russa’s departure, but they’ve had one-week stretches like this and usually followed them up with a bad one. That’s why they’re basically a .500 team, contending in a division with two other .500ish teams.
If La Russa doesn’t feel strong enough or is so superstitious he would let Cairo keep managing during the hot stretch even if he’s healthy enough to return, then by all means let the wild rumpus continue without the man Cairo called “El Jefe.”
But I’m hoping La Russa comes back soon, healthy and refocused. I don’t agree with some of his decision-making or with telling his players not to run hard to avoid injuries. His defensive responses to valid questions after losses are unnecessary, and his belief that the vast majority of the baseball world agrees with his strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count defies logic.
For better or worse, I’d like to see how this insanely interesting storyline plays out. A 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field is not the way La Russa’s season should end.
There are only two fitting finales for the 2022 season: Either the Sox complete this comeback and see how they fare in the playoffs, or they fail to get in while Hahn and La Russa face the music for an underachieving season.
It’s setting up as the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers.
UN watchdog says nuclear accident must be avoided in Ukraine: ‘We are playing with fire’
The United Nations – The UN’s nuclear watchdog told world leaders at the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Ukrainian technicians who operate Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are “constantly under high stress and pressure, especially with the limited staff available”.
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the situation could “lead to an increase in human error with implications for nuclear safety”.
“We know and observed that the plant operators were operating in extremely difficult circumstances,” Grossi said, adding that the Russian military kept military equipment and vehicles at the plant itself.
“Our concrete recommendation in this regard is that the military vehicles and equipment that are currently present in the buildings inside the nuclear buildings on the site be removed, so as not to interfere with the normal functioning of the safety and security systems. nuclear,” the IAEA chief said. .
While the nuclear plant is operated by Ukrainian technicians, it has been occupied by Russian forces since early March.
“The Ukrainian staff are incredibly brave, they are effectively being held hostage by the Russian operation of the power station, and … Russia must step down,” Barbara Woodward, UK ambassador to the UK, told reporters. of ONU.
“Russia is playing Russian roulette with a nuclear incident,” Woodward added.
A convoy of IAEA inspectors arrived on September 1 at the factory with the mission of preventing a nuclear accident. Two permanent IAEA inspectors are now stationed at the plant.
“We join the CEO in commending personnel at all nuclear facilities for their endurance and resilience in ensuring the safe and secure operation of sites,” said Jeffrey DeLaurentis, U.S. Ambassador for Special Political Affairs.
DeLaurentis called on Russian troops to leave the plant and give “full control of the facility to Ukraine.”
The dangers of an accident at Europe’s largest factory increased weekly, since the Ukrainian war came closer to Zaporizhzhia.
Fighting around the plant continued and parts of the plant were damaged, according to a new IAEA report released on Monday. The 52-page report states that “the integrity of the building was violated by the bombardment”.
“Any further escalation affecting the six-reactor plant could lead to a serious nuclear accident with potentially serious radiological consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and elsewhere,” the report said.
UN inspectors examined the damage the bombardment inflicted on the plant and “noted with concern that the bombardment could have impacted security-related structures, systems and components, and could have cause significant safety impacts, loss of life and injury to personnel,” according to the report.
“While past events had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they posed a constant threat to nuclear safety and security as critical safety functions (containment of radioactivity and cooling in particular) could be impacted,” indicates the report.
On Monday, the plant was completely cut off from the Ukrainian power grid after its last transmission line was disconnected due to a fire caused by bombing, reports the Associated Press.
Only one of the plant’s six reactors was operational as of September 3, according to the AP. This reactor produced the energy the plant needed for its own safety in so-called “island mode”.
Zaporizhzhia’s reactors have had to rely on backup generators on several occasions following fighting around the plant.
“Any damage, intentional or not, to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia – or any other nuclear facility in Ukraine – could be catastrophic, not just for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond,” said UN Secretary General Antonio. Guterres told diplomats at the meeting,
“Any action that could endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear power plant is unacceptable,” said António Guterres. “An agreement on a demilitarized perimeter should be reached. Specifically, this would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to enter it.”
Grossi also called for continued radiation monitoring. He said the fact that the IAEA was able to inspect facilities in real time, rather than after an accident, was “unprecedented”.
“Russia should stop nuclear blackmail,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council end of August in a remote address.
Since then, Ukraine and Russia exchanged blame on the shelling inside and near the factory. The IAEA report does not accuse either side, but calls for a perimeter.
“We are playing with fire,” Grossi told diplomats on Tuesday.
“A nuclear power plant without an external power supply can lose crucial functionality. Without that, we could have a very serious accident,” Grossi said. “The IAEA recommends that offsite electrical power line redundancy be restored and available at all times for this to be possible. Military activities that could affect electrical power systems should be stopped immediately.”
Oil and mining companies Sitio and Brigham to merge in $4 billion combination
Site fees Corp. and Brigham Minerals Inc. have entered into a merger agreement to form one of the largest publicly traded mining and royalty companies in the United States, valued at approximately $4 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.
The deal is one of the biggest oil tie-ups this year, coming at a time of high oil prices intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
wsj
Giants players move on after unusual Blake Martinez release: ‘We in a crazy business’
Giants players felt for Blake Martinez on Tuesday, but they stayed in their lane and wouldn’t speculate on what the linebacker’s recent release meant.
“With Blake’s situation, he’s a hell of a player,” veteran edge rusher Jihad Ward said in the locker room. “We wish that it wasn’t like that, but we all know how this business stuff go[es]. We [are] in a crazy business. That’s all I can say on that one. Still love him to this day. That’s still our brother. Whatever team he goes to, I hope he’s successful.”
Quarterback Daniel Jones, whose Giants career depends on winning games this fall, steered clear of comment on the release of a two-time captain who made this team better.
“I don’t think it’s my position to comment on it,” Jones said. “I think there’s a lot going on in those situations. And that’s Blake’s business. That’s Joe Schoen’s and [Brian Daboll’s] business. So I’m not really gonna comment on it. But it’s our job to focus on the guys here and make sure, especially as leaders, that we’re ready to go. And I think we are.”
Kicker Graham Gano, 35, a captain on special teams entering his 13th season, said the NFL can almost numb you to the business’ harsh reality over time – but that doesn’t make it easy.
“The longer you play, the more normal it gets,” Gano said. “When you’re young, you don’t understand the big picture of the NFL. I don’t think it makes it easy seeing friends get released. You’re thankful for the friends you made. Unfortunately the game doesn’t last forever.”
It still doesn’t feel like the full story of Martinez’s release has been told yet, though. The timing and logic of it were not normal.
NFL teams don’t often cut good players unless there is some mitigating factor, such as major salary cap savings for the team or off-field issues. But Martinez got $2 million guaranteed from the Giants to take a pay cut to stay in the spring, and his release saved negligible money.
Martinez made the roster through cutdown day. He was excused from the next day’s practice due to personal reasons. Then he practiced and was cut last Thursday afternoon, hours after GM Joe Schoen had said “we like the guys that are here, the 53 players that are on the roster.”
If it truly was a mutual separation, where both Martinez and the Giants agreed it wasn’t a fit, why didn’t coach Brian Daboll just confirm that when asked about the move on Monday?
That would have made for a cleaner — albeit still unusually timed — break.
“I’m not going to get into why release, why we didn’t release, where he’s at,” Daboll said on a Zoom call. “That’s how we’re going to handle our stuff here in terms of our releases. Wish Blake the best and looking forward to moving on to this week.”
Ward, 28, who is on his fifth team in seven seasons, said that “in this culture, we don’t really control what’s going on upstairs. We just enjoy the moments that we have.”
“We control what’s going on in this locker room,” Ward said. “This is a team sport. So whenever they made a decision, they made their decision. I can’t go upstairs and say, ‘Nah, we need Blake back!’ I can’t do that. I gotta do what I gotta do to make the team win. But we will see him soon and whatever team he goes to, he will be successful.”
Journeyman Austin Calitro, 28, who had two interceptions in an impressive preseason, is now listed as a starting inside linebacker alongside Tae Crowder on the Giants’ Week 1 depth chart.
Defensive coordinator Don Martindale is scheduled to speak on Wednesday. The Giants have to stop Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in Sunday’s season opener in Nashville. Martinez could have helped them do that.
“One play can change your life, or certain seasons can change your life,” Ward said. “With that being said, we’ll see him soon, and he’s gonna remember some good times. And we’re not gonna leave this league with regret. We’re gonna keep living. So
“I been bounced around plenty of times,” Ward added. “”I already know how that stuff feels. All I can say is enjoy this shit. Enjoy every bit of it.”
THIBODEAUX, OJULARI IFFY
Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) were on the practice field, but Thibodeaux didn’t have pads on. And both seem unlikely to play in Week 1.
“I don’t know,” Thibodeaux said. “It could really go either way. We’re just waiting to see where it is when the time comes … You’ve got to accept however we go… [I’ll be] giving in any way I can, realizing that if I am not able to play, if I’m there, then I have to be engaged and I have to help my team – contribute to the win.”
Thibodeaux said he has spoken to Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss and is “not really worried” about the past or the low block that injured him in the preseason. He said of waving the cart off and leaving the field under his own power: “I wasn’t gonna look crazy goin’ off. I gotta go out like a ‘G.’
SLAYTON ABSENT FROM PRACTICE
Wide receiver Darius Slayton was not at Tuesday’s practice. He was the only player on the Giants’ active roster who wasn’t on the field. The team said it was an excused absence but provided no further information or context.
That’s noteworthy because of what happened with Martinez last week: he was excused from practice last Wednesday and suddenly released after practice on Thursday.
Slayton, 25, also has been a trade candidate and possible salary cap casualty. And he was listed as the last of seven receivers on the team’s Week 1 depth chart. So this bears watching.
Another depth chart note: Ben Bredeson was charted as the top left guard.
BIG CAT GETS RESTRUCTURE
The Giants restructured defensive tackle Leonard Williams’ contract on Monday, per The Athletic. They converted $17.88 million of his base salary into a signing bonus — and added a void year at the end of his deal — to create $11.92 million in team salary cap space for this season.
Schoen wants to clean up the Giants’ salary cap, not kick more money down the road. But he had to do this to make his strapped team cap compliant before Week 1 and to free some dollars to operate his team in the early season.
THE TURNOVER CONTINUES
Over Labor Day weekend, the Giants signed corner Fabian Moreau, wideout Marcus Johnson, and receiver/returner Kalil Pimpleton to their practice squad. To make room they cut wideout Jaylon Moore, corner Harrison Hand and receiver/returner C.J. Board from the practice squad. They also waived Austrian RB Sandro Platzgummer from the active roster. The Giants have an international exemption for Platzgummer and said the move was only procedural. Pimpleton appears to be in the kick return mix with Gary Brightwell and Richie James.
Judge dismisses Tina Peters lawsuit challenging recount
DENVER — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a lost primary election recount by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voter fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to methods used to recount ballots Aug. 3, but did not seek a halt to the recount until the next day after the end of the recount and several hours after the certification of the results of the recount. by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that the Elections Act only gives him authority to review recount challenges when a recount is in progress and his jurisdiction ends once it is complete and certified.
The recount barely changed the results of the primary election to pick a Republican candidate to challenge Griswold in the November election, with Peters garnering 13 more votes, ending up with about 29% of the vote, according to the secretary of state. Pam Anderson finished in first place with 43% of the vote.
According to McCallin’s decision, Peters said the recount could still be challenged because she claimed it was not done according to the methods outlined in the law. However, McCallin said that argument would allow a recount to be challenged long after it is completed, pointing out that the law provides ways to quickly resolve challenges so that election deadlines can be met.
“Allowing these orders to be challenged later would destabilize the election and leave it open to challenge long after the secretary of state has certified the results,” he said.
Peters’ lawsuit asserted that the accuracy of the randomly selected machines used to count the ballots should have been verified with a manual count of the ballots before the recount began.
Peters did not immediately respond to emails or a text requesting comment. His lawyer in the case, David Wilson, said they disagreed with the judge’s ruling and were exploring what to do next.
Some recount observers reported that election machines were tested with test ballots instead of actual ballots cast by voters, Wilson said.
Peters faces multiple felony charges for his alleged role in allowing unauthorized individuals to break into his county’s electoral system in search of evidence of conspiracy theories floated by former President Donald Trump after his election defeat. of 2020.
She has denied doing anything illegal and argues the charges are politically motivated. She is due in court on Wednesday to plead against those charges.
denverpost
