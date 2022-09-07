Georgia investigators identify suspect who allegedly killed Michigan teenager in 33-year-old cold case

Kody Clemens will never catch his famous career father. But his first strikeout was special that his father will never match. Additionally, he received a special memento for the achievement.

The rookie, who is a utility player for Detroit, took out Shohei Ohtani watching while playing a raking role in the Tigers’ 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, froze last year’s AL MVP at 68 mph for his first major league strikeout, pumping his fist with one hit three. He also kept the ball.

Clemens mentioned after the game that his teammate urged him to have Ohtani autograph the ball, and it turns out the Angels star made a classy move, according to MLB.com. Ohtani didn’t just sign the ball, he also wrote the message “What a bad throw!”

Ohtani scored two home runs, his sixth multi-home run game of the season, before that strikeout against Clemens.

“I’m just trying to get out, and for it to go like that, obviously it’s super cool,” Clemens said after the game. “He’s the best baseball player. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he was happy for Clemens and was particularly impressed with the class shown by Ohtani.

“[Ohtani] handled it really well,” Hinch said. “It was definitely the lightest moment of the day and probably a great memory for Kody. Maybe not as great a memory for Shohei, but what a great sport.

Interestingly, the 68 mph pitch was the hardest pitch Clements threw at Ohtani at bat.

Ohtani fouled a 54mph delivery from Clemens, took a 57mph pitch for a ball, then fouled a 56mph bid.

“I mean, obviously I can’t do it slow enough for Ohtani,” Hinch said after the game. “Maybe you can throw him slow and slow and then maybe surprise him with a fastball. A big smile on Kody’s face and Shohei tilted his cap.

According to MLB stats, those were four of the seven slowest pitches Ohtani has faced this season. The other three were from Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips, including a 53-mph “fastball” in the Angels’ 12-0 victory on May 12, when Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for Los Angeles.

It’s been a tough season for the basement AL Central Tigers, who lost 5-4 to the Angels on Tuesday night to fall to 51-85. Evidence of that is Clemens throwing for the third time in the past seven days to save Detroit’s bullpen with the game out of reach.

He worked an inning and allowed one run on three hits in Monday’s loss. Clemens has thrown six times this season and allowed three runs on 10 hits in six innings for a 4.50 ERA.

Roger Clemens had 4,672 strikeouts during his 24-year career, third on the all-time list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. The Rocket’s first came against Cleveland’s Mike Hargrove on May 15, 1984.

“I do not know how [Kody’s] father would have done against [Ohtani]but he can still say he hit it,” Hinch said.

— with AP