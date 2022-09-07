News
Gujarat cop and wife jump from 12th floor with baby girl ‘after fight’
Ahmedabad:
A police officer and his wife and their minor daughter are believed to have died by suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Ahmedabad today, police said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the couple could have taken an extreme step in the heat of the moment following a quarrel, said Inspector NR Vaghela of the Sola police station.
The family have been identified as Constable Kuldipsinh Yadav, who was stationed at Vastrapur Police Station, his wife Riddhi and their three-year-old daughter.
“Kuldipsinh Yadav lived with his wife and daughter on the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in the Gota area. According to neighbors, the couple and their daughter jumped from the 12th floor around 1:30 a.m. They all died. on the spot,” the police chief said.
A resident of the building, while talking to reporters, claimed that Riddhi jumped first, then Kuldipsinh Yadav jumped from the building with his daughter.
The police official said that according to Yadav’s sister, who lives on the same floor, the couple often argued.
“It could have caused them to take an extreme step. We sent the bodies for forensic testing and opened a further investigation into the incident,” the official said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Thomas Tuchel ‘under huge pressure’ after shock Champions League defeat as Jason Cundy slams Chelsea ‘substandard and uninspiring’ despite £270m summer spend
Thomas Tuchel is under big pressure in the Chelsea dugout after their terrible start to the season continued with a shock defeat in the Champions League opener.
A stale Blues side were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night in Croatia, in a performance that intensified the spotlight on their boss.
Tuchel admitted his players lacked ‘everything’ as the 2021 European champions failed to respond to Mislav Orsic’s opening goal.
It’s the latest in a series of terrible results for the Blues, who are under pressure to deliver this season after a huge summer outlay of £273million – a record for a Premier League transfer window.
The defeat in Croatia was Chelsea’s third consecutive defeat on the road – the first time it has happened under Tuchel – while they have also failed to keep a clean sheet for six consecutive games.
And former Blues defender Cundy didn’t hold back when reacting to their display on talkSPORT.
“Unsatisfactory, nowhere near good enough,” said the Sports Bar host.
“They were a mile away from everything on the pitch and the goal we conceded was really appalling.
GOOSE BUMPS
Celtic fans welcome Real Madrid with stunning display but it’s not enough
APPRECIATIONS
Celtic fans applaud Modric as he receives a standing ovation for the fourth time this season
DIRECT
Sevilla 0 Man City 4 LIVE reaction: Haaland scores two more as City win again
tekkers
Hazard skill opens up Celtic as Modric scores another with the outside of his boot
REGISTRATION
Bellingham goal puts him on exclusive Champions League list along with Benzema and Mbappe
UCL
Dinamo v Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Orsic stuns Blues as Aubameyang has debut to forget
“Chelsea could have been on the pitch for hours and they still wouldn’t score. No creativity, lack of conviction and genuine ideas. It was boring, uninspired, it was a really, really tough watch.
“It’s hard to see this talented group of players underperform. It’s not the Chelsea I’m used to seeing. A big part of that team won the Champions League under that manager.
Even though performances have been poor this season, Cundy insists Tuchel needs more time to get it right after the club’s spendthrift summer.
“I don’t want to see Tuchel leave. There has been too much money spent and he needs to be given time to get this team to play.
“But this season our performance has been poor, there’s no escaping that. We managed to get a win against Everton but really they deserved something from this game, but we were beaten well at Leeds, beaten well at Southampton and came out of jail against West Ham.
“These are not the performances and results that Chelsea expect.
“When you spend so much money in the transfer window, the results have to improve. There’s still time, but there can’t be too much of this performance.
Gabby Agbonlahor added his verdict to talkSPORT Breakfast and said he was bored watching this Chelsea side compared to their Premier League rivals who all play more exciting football.
And he thinks Tuchel’s job will be seriously compromised if things don’t change soon.
“Thomas Tuchel is under a lot of pressure,” said the former Aston Villa captain.
“I’ve been saying this since last season – Chelsea are boring to watch. Last night it was just possession, possession, possession, no chances. It’s boring.
“With Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal now, Tottenham, it’s exciting, there’s an end product with those teams and the way they play, but Chelsea are playing boring football and that’s coming from the manager.
“He can’t go out and hammer the players, it’s the manager’s job to get more out of the players he chooses.
“I wouldn’t fire him now, but I watch Chelsea and I’m bored. I don’t see a style of play.
“But if it’s given this season and Chelsea don’t improve, they don’t finish in the top four and they don’t have a good run in the Champions League, the hands of those new owners will surely be forced.”
Offer of the day
Sky Bet – Bet €10 Get €30 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. First single bet and e/w with odds of 1/1 or more. 3 betting chips of £10. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets valid only on football. Free bets cannot be withdrawn. No free bet expiration. Eligibility restrictions and other terms and conditions apply.
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
SnappRetail helps Pakistani kiryanas compete with supermarkets • TechCrunch
The number of global retailers, department stores and supermarkets operating in Pakistan is increasing, which means convenience for consumers, but troubles for kiryanas, or small general stores. According to a report by the State Bank of Pakistan, the growth of general stores will slow down, especially in urban centers, as large retail stores continue to expand their networks.
One of the reasons kiryanas struggle to compete is that many still operate on pen and paper systems. Karachi-based SnappRetail wants to help them digitize all their operations, while providing them with micro-loans. The Karachi-based company announced today that it has raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Zayn Capital’s BitRate Fund with participation from Antler and Century Oak Capital.
The funding will be used for product development, hiring and expanding SnappRetail to 1,000 customers, with the goal of covering 13 cities by the end of 2024. The startup’s CEO, Adeel Rasheed, said to TechCrunch that there are 900,000 grocery retailers in Pakistan and that’s targeting 300,000 retailers who contribute 50% of grocery transaction volume.
SnappRetail’s products include point-of-sale (POS) devices and an end-to-end operations platform (for inventory management, inventory ordering, and analytics) that it says helps small businesses retailers to compete with the big ones. The platform also allows them to accept digital and card payments, and access microcredit for their working capital.
SnappRetail was founded in 2021 by Rasheed, Moazzam Ali Khan, Ahsan Aziz and Moiz Ali. The team’s first startup was a recruitment consultancy called Resource Linked that has helped 100,000 retailers hire employees. Rasheed and Khan’s previous experience includes time spent working at consumer giants like Unilever and L’Oreal.
Rasheed told TechCrunch that the team’s experience in the retail industry led them to launch SnappRetail because they saw that many kiryanas run on manual systems and don’t have bank accounts.
“What this essentially does is it makes these store owners miss a great opportunity to use technology to gain sales data insights and create forecasts, improve financial management, better manage inventory and the list goes on and on,” he said. .
SnappRetail monetizes by charging monthly referral fees to its customers. It also sells retail sales data to major consumer goods manufacturers. Rasheed said as the company engages more retailers, it will launch more monetization channels through partnerships for products such as working capital loans, B2B aggregation and card payments. .
Another startup digitizing retail in Pakistan is Bazaar, which announced a $70 million raise earlier this year. When asked how SnappRetail differs from Bazaar, Rasheed said, “Bazaar is an app-based B2B platform. On our end, we are deploying a hardware-hosted micro-enterprise system in the store that helps the retailer digitize their core store operations. SnappRetail is more like Square in the US but for the grocery retail segment and more like Jiomart in India.
In a statement, Zayn BitRate Fund Co-Founder and General Partner Faisal Aftab said, “As a globally proven concept, there is no doubt that SnappRetail has the right approach to solving the core problem of retailer. We were particularly impressed with the experience and maturity this founding team brings to the table, striking the right balance between hypergrowth and burn management.
techcrunch
News
Shohei Ohtani signs the ball at bat from Kody Clemens
Kody Clemens will never catch his famous career father. But his first strikeout was special that his father will never match. Additionally, he received a special memento for the achievement.
The rookie, who is a utility player for Detroit, took out Shohei Ohtani watching while playing a raking role in the Tigers’ 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.
Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, froze last year’s AL MVP at 68 mph for his first major league strikeout, pumping his fist with one hit three. He also kept the ball.
Clemens mentioned after the game that his teammate urged him to have Ohtani autograph the ball, and it turns out the Angels star made a classy move, according to MLB.com. Ohtani didn’t just sign the ball, he also wrote the message “What a bad throw!”
Ohtani scored two home runs, his sixth multi-home run game of the season, before that strikeout against Clemens.
“I’m just trying to get out, and for it to go like that, obviously it’s super cool,” Clemens said after the game. “He’s the best baseball player. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.
Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he was happy for Clemens and was particularly impressed with the class shown by Ohtani.
“[Ohtani] handled it really well,” Hinch said. “It was definitely the lightest moment of the day and probably a great memory for Kody. Maybe not as great a memory for Shohei, but what a great sport.
Interestingly, the 68 mph pitch was the hardest pitch Clements threw at Ohtani at bat.
Ohtani fouled a 54mph delivery from Clemens, took a 57mph pitch for a ball, then fouled a 56mph bid.
“I mean, obviously I can’t do it slow enough for Ohtani,” Hinch said after the game. “Maybe you can throw him slow and slow and then maybe surprise him with a fastball. A big smile on Kody’s face and Shohei tilted his cap.
According to MLB stats, those were four of the seven slowest pitches Ohtani has faced this season. The other three were from Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips, including a 53-mph “fastball” in the Angels’ 12-0 victory on May 12, when Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for Los Angeles.
It’s been a tough season for the basement AL Central Tigers, who lost 5-4 to the Angels on Tuesday night to fall to 51-85. Evidence of that is Clemens throwing for the third time in the past seven days to save Detroit’s bullpen with the game out of reach.
He worked an inning and allowed one run on three hits in Monday’s loss. Clemens has thrown six times this season and allowed three runs on 10 hits in six innings for a 4.50 ERA.
Roger Clemens had 4,672 strikeouts during his 24-year career, third on the all-time list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. The Rocket’s first came against Cleveland’s Mike Hargrove on May 15, 1984.
“I do not know how [Kody’s] father would have done against [Ohtani]but he can still say he hit it,” Hinch said.
— with AP
New York Post
News
COVID Vaccine Boosters, City Officials Provide Update – NBC Chicago
Top Chicago officials, including the mayor and top doctor, are expected to provide an update on COVID vaccine recalls in the city after the Labor Day long weekend.
The update comes as Chicago-area pharmacies have already begun administering the new vaccine and offering appointments to obtain it.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Mayor Top Doc gives update on COVID recall
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city leaders, are due to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The announcement is set at 10:30 a.m.
Watch live in the player above.
New COVID boosters are now available in the Chicago area. Here’s who experts say should get vaccinated
Long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at Chicago-area pharmacies, with more doses on their way to doctors’ offices and health clinics of Chicago and Illinois.
According to an announcement Friday from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster. And that’s on top of the 150,000 doses Chicago is ready to receive, IDPH said.
Here’s who’s eligible to get them.
Where to find new COVID booster shots from Moderna, Pfizer in the Chicago area
Chicago-area pharmacies are among the first to offer doses of the new “bivalent” COVID boosters, with greater availability expected to open this week.
CVS announced Friday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recommendation for the new vaccine, that some locations were already offering revamped booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer. Appointments were already open and several continue to be available for this week.
Walgreens locations are also now booking appointments for newly approved COVID booster shots that specifically target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the pharmacy said in a statement Friday.
Here’s how to register.
What is Paxlovid Mouth and why do some people get it? Chicago’s top doctor explains
Paxlovid has recently made headlines as the COVID antiviral treatment has been used in some high profile cases, including President Joe Biden, and although the drug has been linked to rare cases of what is known as ” COVID rebound”, some who received it also noted another unusual side effect called “Paxlovid mouth”.
According to Rush University Medical Center, “Paxlovid mouth” is often used to refer to a metallic or bitter taste in the mouth shortly after taking the drug.
Here’s what we know.
Chicago’s top doctor reveals what COVID symptoms she’s been experiencing
Chicago’s top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like.
Having first contracted the virus last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she fell ill while on a family vacation.
When she returned, she immediately started testing – then last Tuesday the symptoms started.
Learn more here.
What’s behind that sore throat? How to tell if it’s COVID, allergies, strep throat or more
Do you have a sore throat but don’t know what’s causing it?
There are several possibilities that could be behind the symptom, with things like COVID, allergies, and strep throat all leading to similar symptoms.
Currently, allergy season is peaking in the Chicago area, resulting in a flare-up of cold-like symptoms, with the peak expected to continue through late September for those particularly sensitive to ragweed.
Learn more here.
What makes the new COVID boosters different from previous injections? Experts explain
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized new COVID booster shots known as “bivalent” vaccines, what exactly does this mean and how are they different from previous COVID vaccines given earlier in the pandemic ?
Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, although wildly different mutants have emerged. The new American boosters are combined or “bivalent” shots. They contain half the original vaccine recipe and half the protection against the latest versions of omicron, called BA.4 and BA.5, which are considered the most contagious to date.
Learn more here.
NBC Chicago
News
Los Angeles Police Department officers were caught on camera arresting a volunteer at their own community movie night
-
A young man volunteering at a community movie night has been arrested by the LAPD.
-
Robert Cortez was filming a friend in police custody when the LAPD turned their attention to him.
-
Cortez’s mother, Rocio Gonzalez, told Insider that the police could have killed her son.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were filmed detaining a volunteer and his friend at a community event hosted by the department itself.
Robert Cortez, 19, was helping his childhood friend set up chairs for an event hosted in part by Los Angeles City Hall, the Port City Council and the LAPD when a patrol car noticed the young men and approached them.
Officers recognized the childhood friend and began detaining him, according to Cortez’s mother, who spoke to Insider about the incident. In the meantime, Cortez pulled out his cell phone to record.
Cortez’s mother, Rocio Gonzalez, told Insider she was in shock when she saw the video.
“He tackled my son to the ground. Why ? Because he was recording you? she says.
Gonzalez said he spoke with the officers involved and their sergeants. She said the officers told her they thought her son’s phone might have been a gun. The LAPD did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.
“You could have killed my son and then this is what you cover him with?” she says.
“Why is he being detained? Cortez can be heard telling police in a video. According to Los Angeles police officer William Gude, a member of the community broken pictures of the incident showing the two men being arrested.
In the the participant’s video shared on Twitter, Officer Victor Quezeda can be seen rushing towards Cortez minutes after recording his friend’s arrest and tackling him to the ground. The 19-year-old was later arrested for resisting arrest.
“Why am I detained? Cortez can be heard screaming in videos taken by community members as the two men are arrested, while another officer points a green taser at onlookers.
Cortez’s bail was later set at $25,000. California law and the First Amendment allow bystanders to film police officers as they interrogate and arrest suspects.
Gude said Cortez was doing nothing wrong filming the officers.
“I think Robert was brave and did the right thing,” he told Insider.
Activists like Gude have joined a chorus of people calling for sweeping reforms at the LAPD, given recent acts of police brutality.
In 2020, 27 people were shot by police, killing seven. In 2021, the LAPD shot at least 38 people, killing 18 of them, according to department reports seen by Insider.
And last year, while trying to apprehend a suspect, the LAPD shot and killed Valentina Orellana-Peralta, a 14-year-old girl shopping at a local department store.
Read the original Insider article
yahoo
News
Bangalore Rain, Bangalore Waterlogging: Bangalore flood
Bengaluru:
Water has started to recede from several areas of Bangalore, but residents and IT centers continue to worry about warnings from the weather service for more rain.
Here are the 10 main developments in this great story
-
After two days of heavy rain that brought scenes of flooded neighborhoods and boats rescuing residents, water levels dropped in several areas this morning. Traffic flow has now started to return to normal after waterlogged roads led to mile-long traffic jams.
-
However, locals are worried about the forecast for more rain. The weather service predicted light to moderate rain in the city and said a downpour is “very likely”.
-
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan will meet with representatives of several IT companies this afternoon to discuss the problems they are facing due to the unprecedented rains in the city.
-
The meeting will be attended by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Bengaluru Civic Body Tushar Giri Nath, officials from the city’s water authority and urban development department, and Commissioner of Police CH Pratap Reddy.
-
Representatives from Infosys, Wipro, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Tata Consultancy Services and Philips will be among those attending the meeting, the minister told ANI news agency.
-
The waterlogging led to power cuts and disrupted water supply in several areas of the city. Boreholes are being used to fill the supply gap in the affected areas. In other localities, tankers deployed by the state government are at work.
-
A 23-year-old woman died of electrocution during the city’s gridlock. Akhila, who worked in the administrative department of a school, was returning home when her scooter skidded. She tried to grab a power pole to avoid a fall and received an electric shock.
-
The city’s waterlogging, for the second time in a week, has brought to light unplanned urbanization and encroachment that have smothered drainage points.
-
The government has now taken action. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said that a sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for draining water from the city and another Rs 300 crore to remove the encroachment.
-
The chief minister blamed the state’s previous JDS-Congress government for the situation. “It happened because of the unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left and center in the lakes and the buffer zone,” he said.
ndtv
Gujarat cop and wife jump from 12th floor with baby girl ‘after fight’
Thomas Tuchel ‘under huge pressure’ after shock Champions League defeat as Jason Cundy slams Chelsea ‘substandard and uninspiring’ despite £270m summer spend
Bear Markets Are The Greatest Buying Opportunities. Here’s why
SnappRetail helps Pakistani kiryanas compete with supermarkets • TechCrunch
Shohei Ohtani signs the ball at bat from Kody Clemens
COVID Vaccine Boosters, City Officials Provide Update – NBC Chicago
Cardano Founder Disappointed Over Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Los Angeles Police Department officers were caught on camera arresting a volunteer at their own community movie night
Bangalore Rain, Bangalore Waterlogging: Bangalore flood
ATOM Price Show Signs Of Exhaustion, Following 3-Month Uptrend
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room