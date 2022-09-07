Hayden Wesneski dazzles in relief in his major-league debut. How will the Chicago Cubs use the right-hander down the stretch?

Newsletter Sign-Up
Hayden Wesneski searched for an open breakfast spot Monday morning, his options scarce on Labor Day in Jacksonville, Fla.
Wesneski and his Triple-A Iowa teammates had the day off, and with everywhere seemingly closed for the holiday, he had to settle for buying breakfast in a gas station. Before he could complete the transaction, a call came through from Iowa manager Marty Pevey, who informed Wesneski the Cubs called him up.
“Breakfast went out the window as I was trying to figure out what to do,” Wesneski said Tuesday. “I teared up a little bit, I mean I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to hide it, but it was really cool.”
After receiving the call, Wesneski almost called Pevey back to double-check he was indeed joining the Cubs.
“I hadn’t gotten many texts from the big-league side, and I told my dad, ‘I think I got called up?’” Wesneski said. “I wasn’t sure, like, I haven’t got any text messages. He goes, ‘Well, I can’t tell anybody that until you figure it out for real.’”
Everything became real for Wesneski on Tuesday when he arrived at Wrigley Field and put on his home pinstripes with his name and No. 19 emblazoned on his back. He expected to have 15 to 20 people at the ballpark for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, though his parents weren’t able to make it because his mother is ill.
Wesneski’s arrival felt inevitable by the end of the season after the Cubs acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross. Wesneski’s eligibility to be selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason if the Cubs did not add him to the 40-man roster, combined with his performance in his last four outings for Iowa (2.37 ERA and .143 average against in 19 innings), led to this opportunity.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wesneski’s performance at Triple A was what the Cubs expected aside from a rough first start (eight runs in 1⅔ innings).
“Since then he really stabilized and his stuff is real,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “Velocity has ticked up. Obviously his slider’s really good. He’s been really tough on righties. He’s going to go on the 40-man roster this winter and we were talking about the right time to bring them up, so this felt like it.”
Wesneski is viewed as a big-league starter, but his first taste of the majors came out of the bullpen. He was the Cubs’ bulk relief choice Tuesday in a 9-3 win over the Reds after left-hander Wade Miley allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings in his first start since June 10.
Wesneski — the 15th Cubs player to make his major-league debut this season — impressed in five scoreless innings, striking out eight of the 18 batters he faced and allowing only two hits and a walk.
Coming out of the bullpen follows the path the Cubs utilized for Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson last season before they transitioned back into the big-league rotation. Wesneski’s last appearance for Iowa on Aug. 31 was a five-inning relief stint.
The Cubs told Wesneski a few days ago they wanted to use him out of the bullpen to help control his innings.
“They just want to give me options,” Wesneski said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the year. I mean, we still have a month to get to work, but for now I’m out of the pen. That’s fine. I’ve done it before and we’ll figure it out.”
Hoyer did not commit to the Cubs wanting to look at Wesneski in a starting role at some point over the final four weeks. He cited the health of the Cubs’ other starters as a factor in that decision.
“Honestly, I could easily see that, but we’ll kind of take it game by game,” Hoyer said. “We’ll start him in the bullpen and you could easily see a scenario where that happens. But we’re not going to force that.”
Whether Miley can stay healthy, something he has struggled to maintain this year, could factor into the Cubs giving Wesneski starts. Tuesday’s start was only the fifth of the season for Miley, who was limited by left elbow inflammation at the beginning of the season and a left shoulder strain that caused him to miss the last three months.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay remains a question mark for helping the Cubs in the next four weeks. A right shoulder strain sustained before Alzolay arrived at spring training in March has prevented him from making his Cubs season debut.
The Cubs would like to get him some big-league innings to set him up better for 2023. Alzolay gave up one run in three innings during a Triple-A rehab start Tuesday, his third outing with Iowa. Asked where things stand with Alzolay’s rehab assignment, Hoyer said, “We’ll know a lot more after (Tuesday’s outing), so we can talk about that tomorrow.”
The uncertainty of Steele’s and Thompson’s availability also figures to play a part in the Wesneski decision. Both pitchers are on the 15-day injured list, Steele with a low back strain and Thompson with low back tightness. Steele landed on the IL on Monday after he still didn’t feel right when throwing a bullpen session over the weekend in St. Louis.
The Cubs won’t rush either pitcher to return before the end of the season. Steele already has pitched the most innings (119) in a season during his professional career, while Thompson, at 104⅓ innings, is 25⅔ from surpassing his career high.
Ideally, both would get in more work before the season ends Oct. 5 in Cincinnati, but the Cubs won’t force the situation. The focus remains on making sure they are completely healthy heading into the offseason. Hoyer isn’t worried about Steele’s or Thompson’s back injuries.
“I’d love to have them come back, but we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said. “I mean, if it feels natural and easy, they can ramp back up and get back to the level they’re pitching at, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to force it if there’s any trepidation at all.
“The concern has to be getting those guys into the offseason healthy and ready to start their offseason conditioning. Both guys have real goals this offseason they want to reach.”
NBC5 Investigates found that it’s not easy for parents to know if their children’s classrooms have enough students vaccinated against serious contagious diseases – despite state law that says these figures should be publicly available. Search our chart at the bottom of this story for the most recently reported vaccination rates for your school.
In the Covid fog, it’s easy to forget about all the other contagious diseases we’re trying to protect ourselves from, thanks to routine vaccinations against measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio and more.
Pediatrician Kristin Kan of Lurie Children’s Hospital says it’s all the more important, now that we’re learning to live with Covid-19, that children get back on track to stay up to date on all these other shots.
“Schools are a setting where children are together for the greater good of learning,” says Dr. Kan. “But we also know that it’s also an environment that can allow transmission of these particular viruses and bacteria.”
So – Covid or not – every fall, every parent must submit proof to a school that their child has all the required vaccines.
Illinois state law states that these vaccinations are so important that a child can be suspended from school until they turn in this documentation. Illinois law also states that every school must submit all of its vaccination numbers to the Illinois State Board of Education each fall — and must make the information publicly available.
The law even says the state can withhold funding for any school that doesn’t have enough children vaccinated — or doesn’t submit any numbers.
So NBC5 Investigates set out to sift through stacks of state records to find the vaccination statuses of 3,058 schools attended by more than 1.5 million children in Chicago and the suburbs — to see which schools have levels vaccinations.
It’s not the first time we’ve done this, but this time we immediately discovered a new problem: the ISBE hasn’t published recent vaccination rates since the 2020-2021 school year – there are almost two years.
A spokesperson for the ISBE points out that the council is not legally required to post these fares, although it did – for more than two decades – until recent years. The law says it’s the school’s responsibility to post these rates, but — according to the school district — they’re hard — if not impossible — to find, meaning many Chicago-area parents don’t have any clear way to ensure that their children have attended schools with safe levels of vaccination.
Dr. Kan says this data is important.
“It’s about putting enough people in a group that protects them, so you don’t have [those contagious diseases] pass it on to other people,” she says.
So NBC5 Investigates went ahead and analyzed state-released reports for 2020-2021 — the most recent available from the ISBE — for six common vaccinations, and found 152 schools, with a total of 28 488 students in the Chicago area, with vaccination levels that weren’t enough – this at a time when Covid rates were at high levels.
Perhaps more concerning: We found 736 additional schools in the Chicago area — responsible for hundreds of thousands of students — with no state-released reports: preschools, elementary and middle schools, and high schools; private schools, public schools, and parochial schools in Greater Chicago where parents have no public resources ready to determine whether their children’s schools have been sufficiently protected against rubella, diphtheria, chicken pox, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps or poliomyelitis.
In total, we found that nearly 30% of all Chicago-area schools had parents in classrooms with low vaccination rates, or no access to state information, when the children first returned to school during Covid.
This includes the more than 340,000 children who attend Chicago’s 638 public schools. In fact, NBC5 Investigates can’t find any posted vaccination rates for a Chicago public school since 2018 — more than four years ago.
Remember that state law dictates that the CPS must make these vaccination levels available to the public. But when we asked the CPS for last year’s rates – submitted last fall – a CPS spokesperson told us we needed to file a public records request – not with them, but with the state. .
So, did the state withhold funding for a school because of missing reports? The state tells us no; that they prefer to work with each school to bring them to compliance levels. But the state did not answer our questions about how it seems to be missing so many vaccination reports from so many schools, for so many years.
Could it be that reports like these were left out when Covid took hold? NBC5 Investigates checked if this was also an issue for other states, but no: we found that Indiana and Wisconsin both posted up-to-date vaccinations, publicly and readily available online, on the websites of each state, for their parents.
NBC5 Investigates has therefore created a searchable table, where parents can view the most recent reports – those for the 2020-2021 school year – to see how safe their children’s schools were, at least at the time. If – or when – we can get the most recent vaccination reports sent to the state, we will update this table with those current numbers.
With the Senate evenly split between Republicans and Democrats (a caucus that includes two independents), future terms provide an opportunity for one party to take control.
This has led to heightened social media scrutiny for contests like the Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor.
A The August 28 Facebook post, a screenshot of a tweet, shows an alleged photo of Oz and several servers at a campaign stop. Pictured is a server holding a “Dr. Oz US Senate” sign rotated vertically so that the word “Oz” appears to say “NO” instead.
The alleged picture too post widely on Twitter and Instagram, racking up tens of thousands of interactions. An Instagram post from August 29 racked up more than 400 likes in the two days before it was deleted.
Many commenters on social media thought the photo was real.
“That smile shows she knew what she was doing,” one Instagram user commented., referring to the woman holding the sign.
But the image is corrupted. Oz posted the same image with the sign rotated correctly to read “Oz” to its social media accounts earlier in August.
USA TODAY has reached out to the user who shared the image for comment.
The original photo of Oz was taken on August 12 during a campaign stop at the Capitol Diner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The photo was later posted on the Twitter and Facebook accounts for his campaign.
In the original photo, Oz posed with restaurant workers while one employee held a horizontal Dr. Oz sign.
Fact check: An edited image of Dr Oz kissing Trump’s Hollywood star spreads online
Local media released more footage showing Oz’s visit to the restaurant in central Pennsylvania.
Based on our research, we’re rating ALTERED an image purporting to show Oz posed for a photo with a rotated sign reading “NO.” A photo of Oz taken at an Aug. 12 campaign stop in Harrisburg has been edited to rotate a sign that was originally held horizontally and read “Oz.”
Dr. Oz, August 12, Facebook post
Dr. Oz, August 12, Tweeter
PennLive, Aug. 12, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a campaign stop at central restaurant Pa.
USA TODAY, May 11, Who is Dr. Oz? What to know about the former Trump-endorsed TV host running for Pennsylvania Senate
USA TODAY, May 13, Who is John Fetterman? The Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate
USA TODAY, Aug. 26, Primary Fallout: Trump Candidates Do Well in August; how are they going to do in november?
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Edited image of Dr. Oz with campaign sign spreads online
BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport just across the Minnesota border in Wisconsin after leaving Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport, according to media reports. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 1:40 p.m.
The Glasair Super 2 plane was scheduled as a training flight.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Lea Michele is the biggest star of her funny girl opening night.
The Joy alum wowed audiences on September 6 as she donned the skin of Fanny Brice for the first time after replacing Feldstein Beaniewho left the Broadway show earlier than expected in July.
Many big stars showed up to see Michele’s debut. A witness tells E! news that Joy co-creator ryan murphy and Drew Barrymore were present and that Lea received four standing ovations during the first act.
The eyewitness added, “The applause and cheers haven’t stopped since Lea took the stage.”
Variety journalist Rebecca Rubin noted that Joy actor Jonathan Groff and Zachary Quinto were also in the crowd. The journalist shared a video on Twitter of Ryan and Jonathan hugging during the show’s intermission.
Rubin downloaded an overview of Lea’s bio on the show’s poster, where it was written that the Wretched the interpreter “is delighted to return to Broadway”.
The eyewitness to E! said it was “phenomenal” to see Michele work her magic “in such an iconic and perfectly fitting role”.
Another witness tells E! News that the energy in the room “was insane,” adding, “The audience was losing their minds about pretty much everything Lea was doing.”
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Representatives of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams signed historic collective bargaining agreements with US Soccer on Tuesday, officially ending a long and sometimes acrimonious battle over equal pay.
The federation announced in May that it had reached separate agreements with players’ unions on contracts that run until 2028.
The new contracts include identical compensation structures for tournament appearances and victories, revenue sharing and fair distribution of World Cup prize money.
A signing ceremony took place after the women’s friendly against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington, with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh among those in attendance.
“I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (players’ association), the men’s national team and their PA, and everyone at US Soccer. There were so many people who helped, who worked together to make it happen,” said U.S. Football President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a former national team player. “And he wouldn’t be pushed over the line without let the men step in and be on board with equal pay.”
After years of fighting for fair pay and treatment, American women filed a federal sex discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer in 2019. The lawsuit drew international attention, prompting fans to chant “Equal Pay” when the United States won the Women’s World Cup final in France.
USA PLAYERS SETTLE SUIT AGAINST USA FOOTBALL FOR $24M
In February, the two sides settled the lawsuit, with US Soccer agreeing to pay the women $24 million. But the settlement depended on reaching new working agreements with the two teams.
The men were playing under the terms of a CBA which expired in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the lawsuit was settled.
The sticking point in the negotiations was the World Cup prize money, which is based on a team’s progress through football’s most prestigious tournament. While American women have succeeded on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money mean they have won significantly less than male winners. The Americans received a $110,000 bounty for winning the 2019 World Cup; the American men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.
The unions have agreed to pool FIFA payments for the Men’s World Cup later this year and the Women’s World Cup next year, as well as the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.
Since the men’s national team players are currently playing in the league, the CBA was signed by USNSTPA Executive Director Mark Levinstein. Players Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis have also signed, along with USWNTPA executive director Becca Roux.
FIFA WISHES TO START WORLD CUP A DAY EARLIER
Sauerbrunn addressed the crowd.
“I want to thank you all for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the chants of ‘Equal Pay’ at really fun times, showing up at our games. You make the difference, and you guys are really, really the best fans in the world,” she said.
Former players Kristine Lilly, Briana Scurry and Lori Lindsey also attended the on-pitch ceremony after the USA beat Nigeria 2-1.
With the labor agreements having been accepted, a federal judge in August gave preliminary approval of the settlement. A hearing to finalize it is scheduled for December.
BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary for governor in Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and the first woman elected to the state’s highest political office – eight years after being elected the nation. first openly gay attorney general.
Healey, whose only rival for the nomination dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, will be the heavy favorite in November against the winner of the Republican primary. Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and businessman Chris Doughty, considered more moderate, are running for the GOP nomination.
The current incumbent, centrist Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, has decided not to seek a third term. He did not endorse either of the two Republican candidates.
Healey, 51, touted his efforts as the state’s top law enforcement official to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders. Healey also sued Exxon Mobil Corp. over whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change – a case still pending in court – and targeted OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family over allegations that they cheated. patients and physicians about the risks of opioids. In 2021, Healey announced a resolution to this case.
His most frequent target, however, was Trump. Healey led or joined dozens of lawsuits against Trump while he was president. One of his firsts challenged Trump’s travel ban, which would have barred teachers and students from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Iraq and Syria, from coming to Massachusetts, which attracts students from all over the world.
On Tuesday, Republican voters in the state will be just the last to decide whether the party will embrace Trumpism more or is ready to return to the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party’s chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.
Diehl, the favorite among Republican Party delegates from the state of Massachusetts, has ties to Trump that extend to 2016, when he served as co-chair of Trump’s presidential campaign in the state. Trump has lost Massachusetts by nearly 30 percentage points in his two presidential campaigns. Diehl also opposed COVID-19 protocols and welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Doughty, a businessman, said he supports some of Trump’s initiatives but wants to focus on the challenges facing Massachusetts, which he says is increasingly unaffordable.
Diehl has come to terms with Trump’s false claims that he has won the 2020 election. Diehl said last year he didn’t believe it was a “stolen election,” but did later said the election was rigged, despite dozens of courts, local officials and Trump’s own attorney general saying the vote was legitimate. Doughty, meanwhile, said he believes President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
The challenge for both is that Trump’s support may play well among the party’s conservative wing, but could be a political albatross in a state where registered Republicans make up less than 10% of the electorate, compared to around 31% for Democrats and about 57% for Independents.
Diehl faced a similar struggle when he challenged Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018. He won a three-way Republican primary to secure just over a third of the vote in the general election.
Doughty said he would work to reduce taxes and said that although he considers himself ‘pro-life’, he accepts the state Supreme Court’s decision recognizing the right to abortion in Massachusetts .
Massachusetts has a history of electing fiscally conservative and socially moderate Republican governors, including former governors. William Weld and Mitt Romney – to control overwhelming Democratic legislative majorities. Baker, another Republican in that mold, remained popular in the state.
Healey is widely seen as a strong favorite to win the governorship, particularly if Diehl, the Trump-backed nominee, were to win. Healey said she would work to expand job training programs, make child care more affordable and modernize schools. Healey also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
But Healey faces a strange hurdle in Massachusetts — the so-called Attorney General’s Curse. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general have sought the governor’s office. Everything failed.
The state once had a female governor, although she was appointed to that position. Republican Jane Swift served as interim governor after Governor Paul Cellucci left in 2001 to become US ambassador to Canada.
Tuesday’s election also includes several contested Democratic primaries across the state, including for attorney general and secretary of the commonwealth.
Two Democrats are vying for the top law enforcement office: former Boston City Councilwoman Andrea Campbell and workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. A week before the election, a third candidate, former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsed Campbell; it will remain on the ballot.
Campbell would be the first black woman to hold the office in Massachusetts if elected.
The winner will face Republican Jay McMahon, an attorney who previously ran against Healey and lost.
Outgoing Democratic Commonwealth Secretary William Galvin is running for an eighth term. He takes up a challenge from fellow Democrat Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. Sullivan would be the first black person to hold that position in the state.
The winner will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November. Campbell is also black.
There are also contested races in the Democratic primary for auditor and for the Democratic and Republican races for lieutenant governor.
None of the nine incumbent members of the U.S. Democratic House face any primary opponents. There are two disputed Republican primaries in the 8th and 9th congressional districts.
