High school sports notebook: Scots girls still atop state cross country, plus floorball and more
The St. Paul Highland Park girls finished with four cross country runners in the top six and five in the top 11 as the Class 2A defending state champion Scots ran away with the Rosemount Irish Invitational over the weekend.
They finished with 22 points. Prior Lake was second with 81.
Leading the way for the Scots, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, was Luna Scorzelli, who repeated as the event’s individual champion with a time of 11 minutes, 35.02 seconds. That was 36 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Burnsville freshman Carley LaMotte.
Also in the top six overall from Highland Park were Delia Johnson (third), Alexa Pundsack (fifth) and Amelie Isom (sixth).
Rosemount won the boys meet with 55 points, 22 better than second-place Mounds VIew. The Mustangs were highlighted by individual winner Elliott McArthur, the fifth-ranked boy in Class 3A, who finished with a time of 9 minutes, 54.67 seconds. He edged Como Park’s Charlie Power Theisen, the second-ranked boy in Class 2A, by just three-tenths of a second.
The Irish had two runners in the top six — Will Harder was fourth, and Andrew Schultz was sixth. Rosemount is the third-ranked team in Class 3A boys, while Lakeville North is No. 1.
FLOORBALL
East Ridge junior Hugo Rouvinen is slated to represent the United States at the U19 Floorball World Championships in Denmark in April.
Rouvinen, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Finland, picked up the game at the age of 7.
He competed this summer in the debut season of the North American Floorball League (NAFL), the continent’s first professional floorball league.
The sport, a variation of hockey played on a floor instead of a sheet of ice, is popular in several European countries and catching on in the United States.
BALL-ING OUT
Nova Classical volleyball is off to a 4-0 start and currently ranked No. 6 in Class 2A volleyball. The St. Paul program is headed by senior outside hitter Samantha Ball and sophomore outside hitter Ava Ball, who have 58 and 57 kills, respectively.
— Rosemount volleyball is also a perfect 4-0 after upsetting East Ridge in five sets last Thursday. The Irish are now ranked eighth in Class 4A. The one-loss Raptors are still ranked second ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup with fifth-ranked Lakeville North on Thursday in Lakeville.
STILLWATER SOCCER SUPREMACY
The Ponies currently are ranked second in both the girls and boys Class 3A soccer polls. The girls, though, are likely on their way up.
Stillwater’s girls scored a massive 2-0 victory over top-ranked Rosemount on Tuesday.
Reese Elzen logged a 10-save shutout for the defending state champion Ponies, while Rylee Lawrence and Brooke Nelson both scored. Stillwater (5-0) had yet to surrender a goal this season ahead of its matchup Wednesday evening with Park.
— Similarly to Stillwater, Hill-Murray boys and girls have had early success on the pitch. The girls (3-0-1) are currently ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, while the boys (5-0) are ranked second with a defense that has held every opponent scoreless and an offense led by Jacob Dinzeo’s four goals and four assists.
NOTE: The high school sports notebook will appear in the Pioneer Press every Thursday. If you have any submissions for the notebook, email them to Jace Frederick at [email protected]
India asks Amazon to stop selling devices that deactivate seatbelt alarms
NEW DELHI:
The government has asked online retail giant Amazon to stop selling devices designed to deactivate car seatbelt alarms, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters, citing potential safety risks .
Although the sale of the metal clips is not illegal, these devices and wider road safety issues have come under greater scrutiny following the death of Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a car crash over the weekend .
Local media reported that Mistry was not wearing a seatbelt, reigniting the debate over road safety in the world’s fourth-largest car market.
In an interview in which Mr. Gadkari discussed the planned security measures, the Minister said that the metal clips available on Amazon are inserted into the seat belt slots to bypass the alarm that usually continues to ring when the seat belts are not used while driving a car.
“People are buying clips from Amazon to avoid wearing seat belts. We sent a notice to Amazon to stop (selling them),” Mr Gadkari said.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a mail for comment.
Mr Gadkari said vehicle crashes killed around 150,000 people in India in 2021. The World Bank said last year that India had one fatality on its roads every four minutes.
India also plans to make seat belt alarms mandatory for the rear seats, not just the driver and front passenger seats, Gadkari said.
On Wednesday, Amazon India’s website offered several listings of small metal clips described as products that can “eliminate” seat belt alarms on car variants and models. The devices cost just 249 rupees ($3.12).
ndtv
Ukrainian forces seen in a previously Russian-occupied town east of Kharkiv
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, is calling for a safe zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine to prevent a nuclear disaster, saying in a report on Tuesday that she remained “gravely concerned” about the situation following her mission to the site last week.
Here are the latest developments:
Putin and Xi will meet: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan next week, in what will be the first face-to-face between the two leaders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier. This year. It would also be Xi’s first overseas trip since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, China’s number three is expected to meet Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday.
IAEA report says safety principles violated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, calls for safe zone: The agency stressed the urgent need for interim measures “to prevent a nuclear accident resulting from physical damage caused by military means”. To achieve this, the IAEA has called for the creation of a “nuclear security safety and protection zone”. The report adds: “The IAEA stands ready to immediately begin consultations leading to the urgent establishment of such a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the (power plant).” The agency says its team saw first-hand the damage caused by the bombardment to the facility and “noted with concern that the bombardment could have impacted security-related structures, systems and components, and could have caused significant safety impacts, loss of life and injury to personnel.”
UN nuclear watchdog saw military vehicles and equipment inside Zaporizhzhia plant, report says: The International Atomic Energy Agency saw Russian military equipment and personnel inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during its tour of the facility, Director General Rafael Grossi said in a report released on Tuesday . “The team observed the presence of Russian military personnel, vehicles and equipment at various locations in the ZNPP, including several military trucks on the ground floor of the turbine halls of Unit 1 and Unit 2 and military vehicles parked under the viaduct connecting the reactor units,” according to the report. The IAEA said the presence of military personnel and equipment creates “very difficult circumstances” for personnel trying to maintain normal operations at the plant.
IAEA warns of potential interference after team sees Russian nuclear agency unit at Zaporizhzhia plant: The IAEA said the team it sent to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine saw a Russian nuclear agency unit at the facility. IAEA inspectors “observe[d] the presence of a group of experts from Rosenergoatom”, which is a unit of the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, according to a report published on Tuesday. “It was explained to the team by the staff and managers of the Ukrainian plant that the role of this group of experts was to provide advice on safety, security and nuclear operations to the management of the (plant electricity),” the IAEA said. But “the presence of technical executives from Rosatom could lead to interference with normal lines of operational command or authority and create potential friction during decision-making,” according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog.
Zelensky called for the demilitarization of the nuclear power plant: The Ukrainian President said in his late night address on Tuesday: “The [IAEA] mission, which had visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, presented a documentary summary of its work.”
“The report notes the presence of Russian military equipment on the territory of the nuclear power plant, emphasizes the pressure exerted on our nuclear workers and clearly refers to the Russian military occupation. It’s good,” he said. Zelensky added: “With regard to the proposal of the Director General of the IAEA, Grossi, to create a protection zone at the plant, we must consider the specific meaning of such a tool: what is who can be considered protection? If the meaning of this proposal is to demilitarize the territory of the nuclear power plant – and this is logical, because it was the Russian military presence that put the Zaporizhzhia power plant on the brink of a radioactive disaster – then we can support a such demilitarized protection zone.”
Cnn
Man charged with killing his parents, teenage sister and 5-year-old niece in Arizona
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A man accused of killing four family members in a home following a domestic dispute has told authorities to take him to jail, according to court documents released Tuesday.
Records also show the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called home 10 times in the past three years before Sunday, when authorities said 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. killed his parents, his wife. teenage sister and her young niece.
Sheriff’s officials said Richard Wilson Sr., 47, Ellen Otterman, 50, Rudy Wilson, 16, and Renaya White, 5, all appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife.
The suspect remains jailed on $2.5 million bail, suspected of four counts of first-degree murder.
It was unclear Tuesday whether Richard Wilson Jr. still had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed a man later identified as the suspect leaving a fifth wheel in front of the house.
They said he had injuries to his right hand with bloody clothes and shoes found inside the trailer.
“I’m here. Take me to jail,” Wilson said, according to court documents.
When asked if anyone was inside the house, Wilson reportedly told deputies to “go check it out” and that’s when all four victims were found dead.
Sheriff officials say Rudy Wilson made a frantic 911 call around 1:45 p.m. Sunday to say his brother had beaten their parents and niece before the call was disconnected.
Wanda Hamilton, a neighbor, told Phoenix TV station KPHO the family had lived in the house about 68 miles north of Tucson.
Hamilton also said the suspect lived with his grandparents nearby and visited his parents’ house daily to tend to their horses.
nbcnews
Stone Age Skeleton’s Missing Foot May Show Earliest Amputation
NEW YORK — The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia missing his left foot and part of his left leg reveals the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child – and the ‘patient’ continued to live for years as an amputee. Prehistoric surgery could show humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Researchers were exploring a cave in Borneo, in a region of rainforest known for having some of the world’s earliest rock art, when they came across the tomb, said Tim Maloney, an archaeologist at Griffith University in Australia and principal investigator of the study.
Although much of the skeleton was intact, he was missing his left foot and the lower part of his left leg, he explained. After examining the remains, the researchers concluded that the foot bones were not missing from the grave, nor lost in an accident – they were carefully removed.
The remaining leg bone showed a clean, angled cut that healed, Maloney said. There were no signs of infection, as you would expect if the child had had his leg bitten by a creature like a crocodile. And there was also no sign of a crush fracture, which one would have expected if the leg had broken in an accident.
The person appears to have lived around six to nine years after losing the limb, eventually dying of unknown causes as a young adult, the researchers said.
This shows that prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform the operation without fatal blood loss or infection, the authors concluded. Researchers don’t know what type of tool was used to amputate the limb, or how infection was prevented – but they believe a sharp stone tool may have made the cut and point out that some of the plants rich in the region have medical properties.
Moreover, the community would have had to care for the child for years, as surviving the rough terrain as an amputee would not have been easy.
This early surgery “rewrites the history of human medical knowledge and development,” Maloney said during a press briefing.
Prior to this discovery, the earliest example of amputation had been in a French farmer 7,000 years ago, who had part of his forearm removed. Scientists believed that advanced medical practices developed around 10,000 years ago, when humans settled in agricultural societies, the study authors said.
But this study adds to growing evidence that humans began taking care of their health much earlier in their history, said Alecia Schrenk, an anthropologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the study. study.
“It had long been assumed that health care was a newer invention,” Schrenk said in an email. “Research like this article demonstrates that prehistoric peoples were not left to fend for themselves.”
———
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
ABC News
Bitcoin Tests Late June Low….Found Falling Buyers
Bitcoin Tests Late June Low and Finds Falling Buyers
The most recent high on the hourly chart above from September 5 saw price move above the 100/200 hourly MAs (blue and green lines). However, break traders were unable to reach the upper channel trendline target and quickly reversed. Buyers turned to sellers. The price started its downward run.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for ‘by any means necessary’ capture of robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
-
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle.
-
The vehicle was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it would be used to evacuate injured civilians.
-
The CAST think tank told Insider that it wants to provide such a system to the Russian military.
A Moscow-based think tank linked to the Russian military establishment is offering a cash reward – larger than most soldiers earn in a year – for the ‘by any means’ necessary capture of a vehicle state-of-the-art robotics used to help evacuate injured civilians in Ukraine.
Dubbed TheMIS, the remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle is made by an Estonian defense contractor, Milrem Robotics. A company spokesperson told defense publication Janes that at least one unit has already been delivered to Ukraine, where it is being used to transport medical aid and transport injured civilians.
The company says the system, which can carry up to 1,650 pounds, can also be “quickly configured to convert from transport to weaponry,” allowing it to be used in combat operations. Promotional literature emphasizes its ability to carry casualties across the battlefield, as well as mortar shells and other ammunition.
Milrem Robotics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans to deliver a combat version of the system to Ukraine. More than half a dozen NATO members, including France, Germany and the United States, have acquired versions of the THeMIS platform.
Russia apparently does not want to be left out.
“The conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that modern warfare is unthinkable without the widespread use of unmanned vehicles,” Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Moscow-based Center for Strategy and Technology Analysis, said in a statement to Insider. Unfortunately, he said, in Russia “we are lagging behind.”
To catch up, the think tank is offering one million rubles, or more than $16,000, to anyone in the military or law enforcement who captures a virtually intact THeMIS robotic vehicle and delivers it to the Ministry of Defense, according to a recent CAST blog post. By comparison, someone who signs a three-year contract to serve in the Russian military earns an annual salary of just over $13,000, according to the Washington Post, and conscripts earn less than $25 a month. .
“If it is possible to get information about developments abroad, it should definitely be done, by all means,” Pushhov said. “The platform sold to Ukraine is a basic model, but even if we can study it, it will do us good.”
Jeffrey Edmonds, a former CIA analyst who now works as a Russian expert at the Center for Naval Analyses, told Insider that CAST should not be considered a direct arm of the Kremlin, although the opinions of its researchers are generally consistent with the line pushed. by Moscow.
“That being said, the head of CAST has very deep ties to the military establishment,” he noted.
In 2007, Pukhov was appointed a member of the Public Council of the Russian Defense Ministry. He told Insider his ultimate goal is to deliver better unmanned systems to the Russian military. “And under combat conditions,” he said, “capturing and studying the systems and platforms used by the enemy is one of the main ways” to achieve this.
Do you have a topical tip? Email this reporter: [email protected].com
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
