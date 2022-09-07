News
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Biden recently made a huge student loan debt relief announcement, revealing that it forgives up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible for full debt cancellation under the new plan, Biden said.
“An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for at least trying to get a college degree. The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate, you may not have access to the middle-class life that a college degree once offered,” Biden said as he outlined the plan that affects the roughly 43 million federal borrowers.
Mr. Biden also announced a further extension of the federal student loan payment pause until December 31, 2022 (payments resume in January).
However, the loan forgiveness element does not apply to private student borrowers who represent approximately 8% of total student debt outstanding in the United States, according to a 2021 report by MeasureOne. If you fall into this category, you might want to consider exploring other ways to save money, such as refinancing a student loan. Find out what private lenders have to offer.
For those who are federal student loan borrowers, here’s how you can apply for debt relief.
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan?
Before you even have to worry about applying for student loan forgiveness under the Biden administration’s new plan, you’ll need to make sure you actually qualify. Here are the criteria you must meet.
- You currently hold a federal student loan
- You earn less than $125,000 per year or your household earns less than $250,000 per year
- You are a Pell Grant recipient with loans held by the Department of Education (this is required for additional remission)
If none of the above applies to you or if you have a private student loan, be sure to check out what private lenders have to offer. A student loan refinance, which is basically replacing your existing loan with another loan with a potentially more favorable interest rate, is a good option if you’re looking to save money in the long run. Here’s how you can get started.
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
If you check the boxes above, you likely qualify for student loan forgiveness under this new plan. Just note that your relief will be capped at the outstanding amount (so you won’t be able to pocket any extra money if you have less than $10,000 in federal student debt).
Now that you know you meet the requirements, you’ll want to set a reminder to ask for forgiveness. You can sign up to receive notification from the Department of Education when the app opens. The app will likely open around early October, White House officials said.
Eligible borrowers are advised to apply by November 15, 2022 “in order to receive relief before the payment break expires on December 31, 2022”. But, you will have time. The deadline to apply is December 31, 2023.
You will submit an application through the Ministry of Education, which will outline the exact steps you need to follow. You will likely need to demonstrate that you meet the above income threshold and have federal student loan debt, so be sure to gather the appropriate documents to prepare when the application becomes available.
“The app will be available no later than when the pause on federal student loan repayments ends at the end of the year,” the White House said in a statement, adding that 8 million borrowers may be able to automatically get relief because their financial records and income data are already available to the Ministry of Education.
“Thanks to the US bailout, this debt relief will not be treated as taxable income for federal income tax purposes,” the White House added.
Student Loan Forgiveness FAQs
After the announcement of Mr. Biden’s student loan cancellation, Google searches increased – and federal student aid received an overwhelming volume of traffic that caused delays on the site. So here are some frequently asked questions related to the news.
What is a Pell Grant?
When researching the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, you’ll come across the term “Pell Grant” a lot. A Pell Grant is a form of financial aid that you can be awarded based on your financial need, which is determined by the Department of Education during the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). application process.
Your expected income, student status, school and other expenses are taken into account. In addition, your school must be registered in the program. Be sure to contact your school’s financial aid office if you want more details.
This type of financial aid, which generally does not need to be repaid, is reserved for undergraduate students “who display exceptional financial need and have not obtained a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree” , according to Federal Student Aid.
The maximum Pell Grant award for the 2022-23 school year was just under $7,000, Federal Student Aid says on its website.
“Since 1980, the total cost of public and private four-year colleges has almost tripled, even after adjusting for inflation. Federal support has not kept pace: Pell grants once covered almost 80% of the cost of “a four-year college. a one-year public college degree for students from working families, but now only covers a third. This has left many students from low- and middle-income families with no choice but to borrow if they want to get a degree,” the White House said as they announced their decision on student loan forgiveness, noting that Department of Education data shows that students in undergraduates leave school with an average debt of nearly $25,000.
Will the student loan payment break be extended again?
As mentioned, the “permanent” freeze on student loan repayments has been extended until December 31, 2022.
“As the economy continues to improve, COVID cases remain at a high level, and the President has made it clear that pandemic-related relief should be phased out in a responsible manner so that people do not suffer harm. unnecessary financial harm,” the Department of Education said in a press release.
Are there other student loan forgiveness programs?
For those interested in student loan forgiveness, you may want to check out the other programs available.
- Loan forgiveness to teachers: Check the American Federation of Teachers website for a list of loan forgiveness and other financial aid opportunities. Generally, you must be a full-time teacher who has worked five full, consecutive years at certain low-income schools. You can also receive additional credits with this limited-time waiver available through the end of October.
- Waiver of public service loan (PSLF): You may qualify for a PSLF loan if you are a full-time employee of a federal, state, local, or tribal government or nonprofit organization that has direct loans, repay using a certain repayment plan based on income and you have made 120 qualifying payments.
- Income Contingent Reimbursement (IDR) Plans: Department of Education creates new rules involving income-tested repayment plans, which allow borrowers to set loan repayments based on what they can afford (based on non-discretionary income ). After a certain time or number of payments, loans can be canceled (learn more about the new rules).
- Military service: Pardon opportunities exist for active military and veterans. Military.com lists the various financial aid and assistance opportunities available.
- Volunteer: Voluntary organizations such as AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps may provide pardon offers.
Federal Student Aid lists more specific criteria and details you need to know to apply for each.
Georgia investigators identify suspect who allegedly killed Michigan teenager in 33-year-old cold case
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Georgia authorities said they identified the man who allegedly killed a Michigan teenage girl and dumped her body near a highway in 1989.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a deceased truck driver named Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise had been identified as the teenager’s killer through genealogy DNA technology.
Stacey Lyn Chahorski was 19 when she was reported missing. The Michigan native reportedly called her mother in September 1988 to tell her she was heading home from the south.
His remains were found in December 1988 near Interstate 59 in Georgia – a few miles from the Alabama border – but were not identified until March 2022.
NEW YORK MAN CHARGED WITH COLD-CASE AX MURDER OF WIFE 37 YEARS LATER
After announcing the identification in March, investigators began searching for Chahorski’s killer.
“GBI agents assigned to this investigation have asked the FBI to assist with genealogical DNA,” the GBI said in a press release. “The FBI used Othram, a lab that specializes in these advanced tests, and received positive results on June 13, 2022.”
US MARSHALLS CAPTURE TOP 15 MOST WANTED MURDER SUSPECTS RAYMOND ‘RJ’ MCLEOD
“The GBI began interviewing the family and obtained DNA swabs for comparison with the profile created by genealogy DNA and identified Wise,” the press release continued.
According to the GBI, Wise was burned to death in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in 1999. He had a criminal history of robbery, assault and obstruction of a police officer.
The GBI press release included a note of gratitude from Chahorski’s mother, Mary Beth Smith, who thanked everyone involved.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“[She thanks] all the people in dade county who took care of stacy [sic] as she was taken back to Norton Shores, Michigan and the Norton Shores Police Department for never giving up on finding her.”
Lakeview residents speak out after violent robbery in broad daylight – NBC Chicago
Lakeview residents are nervous after several robberies in their neighborhood, including a violent armed robbery on Sunday afternoon – in broad daylight – that was captured on surveillance footage.
” It’s terrifying ! It’s the middle of the day and they attacked her,” said Megan Hasse, a resident.
Police say the incident happened around 2.57pm on Sunday in the 2900 block of North Seeley. Authorities say a 45-year-old woman was approached by four suspects who pushed her to the ground and demanded her property. Police say one of the suspects brandished a gun.
The victim complied and the suspects fled, authorities said. No injuries have been reported and no one is currently in custody, police said.
Neighbors say they heard the robbery victim scream, with a resident saying the robbery was captured on Ring video.
“I want my child to cycle down the street,” said a neighbor. “I want them to be in the front yard not worrying about what’s going to happen in the middle of the day. It is not nine o’clock in the evening. It’s 3 p.m. Our children come home from school.
Aldus. Scott Waguespack says he is sensitive to the concerns of area residents, but pointed out that Chicago police have actually stepped up patrols and said he welcomes the increased attention from residents seeking ways to improve the situation.
“I think they have to hold on,” he said. “They really need to get more involved, to focus more on what’s happening on the streets every day of the week.”
Resident Marna Goldwin said neighbors are ready to do their part, but are also calling for more effective action from leaders at the city and police department level.
“We are ready to intervene in any way we can, but we haven’t seen that leadership from the officials,” she said. “We also need guidance on what we should be doing to keep this neighborhood as safe as possible.”
Waguespack said that while he was happy with the efforts of the police, he insisted that others in the realm of the law needed to step in, including the state attorney’s office and the county court system. by Cook.
“We cannot rely on the police alone to do the job. It’s a three-legged stool,” he said. “Police, prosecutors and judges. Right now, I think everyone knows we’re on one foot of the stool: the police. The other two portions do not work.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown at 9 a.m. Tuesday is expected to provide an update on public safety efforts in Chicago.
Irdai imposes the dematerialization of new insurance policies by December 2022: sources
mini
Dematerialization consists of converting a physical font document into an editable online object. This means that a person will no longer need to indulge in paperwork at the time of policy renewal.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made dematerialization of new insurance policies mandatory by December 2022, sources have informed CNBC-TV18.com. The insurance regulator has also asked insurance companies to dematerialize existing/old policies by December 2023, sources said.
From November 1, eKYC will also become mandatory for all insurance policies. eKYC will also contribute to the dematerialization of insurance policies.
Insurance policies could be dematerialized with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (CDSL) or Karvy.
Gujarat cop and wife jump from 12th floor with baby girl ‘after fight’
Ahmedabad:
A police officer and his wife and their minor daughter are believed to have died by suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Ahmedabad today, police said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the couple could have taken an extreme step in the heat of the moment following a quarrel, said Inspector NR Vaghela of the Sola police station.
The family have been identified as Constable Kuldipsinh Yadav, who was stationed at Vastrapur Police Station, his wife Riddhi and their three-year-old daughter.
“Kuldipsinh Yadav lived with his wife and daughter on the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in the Gota area. According to neighbors, the couple and their daughter jumped from the 12th floor around 1:30 a.m. They all died. on the spot,” the police chief said.
A resident of the building, while talking to reporters, claimed that Riddhi jumped first, then Kuldipsinh Yadav jumped from the building with his daughter.
The police official said that according to Yadav’s sister, who lives on the same floor, the couple often argued.
“It could have caused them to take an extreme step. We sent the bodies for forensic testing and opened a further investigation into the incident,” the official said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Thomas Tuchel ‘under huge pressure’ after shock Champions League defeat as Jason Cundy slams Chelsea ‘substandard and uninspiring’ despite £270m summer spend
Thomas Tuchel is under big pressure in the Chelsea dugout after their terrible start to the season continued with a shock defeat in the Champions League opener.
A stale Blues side were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night in Croatia, in a performance that intensified the spotlight on their boss.
Tuchel admitted his players lacked ‘everything’ as the 2021 European champions failed to respond to Mislav Orsic’s opening goal.
It’s the latest in a series of terrible results for the Blues, who are under pressure to deliver this season after a huge summer outlay of £273million – a record for a Premier League transfer window.
The defeat in Croatia was Chelsea’s third consecutive defeat on the road – the first time it has happened under Tuchel – while they have also failed to keep a clean sheet for six consecutive games.
And former Blues defender Cundy didn’t hold back when reacting to their display on talkSPORT.
“Unsatisfactory, nowhere near good enough,” said the Sports Bar host.
“They were a mile away from everything on the pitch and the goal we conceded was really appalling.
GOOSE BUMPS
Celtic fans welcome Real Madrid with stunning display but it’s not enough
APPRECIATIONS
Celtic fans applaud Modric as he receives a standing ovation for the fourth time this season
DIRECT
Sevilla 0 Man City 4 LIVE reaction: Haaland scores two more as City win again
tekkers
Hazard skill opens up Celtic as Modric scores another with the outside of his boot
REGISTRATION
Bellingham goal puts him on exclusive Champions League list along with Benzema and Mbappe
UCL
Dinamo v Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Orsic stuns Blues as Aubameyang has debut to forget
“Chelsea could have been on the pitch for hours and they still wouldn’t score. No creativity, lack of conviction and genuine ideas. It was boring, uninspired, it was a really, really tough watch.
“It’s hard to see this talented group of players underperform. It’s not the Chelsea I’m used to seeing. A big part of that team won the Champions League under that manager.
Even though performances have been poor this season, Cundy insists Tuchel needs more time to get it right after the club’s spendthrift summer.
“I don’t want to see Tuchel leave. There has been too much money spent and he needs to be given time to get this team to play.
“But this season our performance has been poor, there’s no escaping that. We managed to get a win against Everton but really they deserved something from this game, but we were beaten well at Leeds, beaten well at Southampton and came out of jail against West Ham.
“These are not the performances and results that Chelsea expect.
“When you spend so much money in the transfer window, the results have to improve. There’s still time, but there can’t be too much of this performance.
Gabby Agbonlahor added his verdict to talkSPORT Breakfast and said he was bored watching this Chelsea side compared to their Premier League rivals who all play more exciting football.
And he thinks Tuchel’s job will be seriously compromised if things don’t change soon.
“Thomas Tuchel is under a lot of pressure,” said the former Aston Villa captain.
“I’ve been saying this since last season – Chelsea are boring to watch. Last night it was just possession, possession, possession, no chances. It’s boring.
“With Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal now, Tottenham, it’s exciting, there’s an end product with those teams and the way they play, but Chelsea are playing boring football and that’s coming from the manager.
“He can’t go out and hammer the players, it’s the manager’s job to get more out of the players he chooses.
“I wouldn’t fire him now, but I watch Chelsea and I’m bored. I don’t see a style of play.
“But if it’s given this season and Chelsea don’t improve, they don’t finish in the top four and they don’t have a good run in the Champions League, the hands of those new owners will surely be forced.”
SnappRetail helps Pakistani kiryanas compete with supermarkets • TechCrunch
The number of global retailers, department stores and supermarkets operating in Pakistan is increasing, which means convenience for consumers, but troubles for kiryanas, or small general stores. According to a report by the State Bank of Pakistan, the growth of general stores will slow down, especially in urban centers, as large retail stores continue to expand their networks.
One of the reasons kiryanas struggle to compete is that many still operate on pen and paper systems. Karachi-based SnappRetail wants to help them digitize all their operations, while providing them with micro-loans. The Karachi-based company announced today that it has raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Zayn Capital’s BitRate Fund with participation from Antler and Century Oak Capital.
The funding will be used for product development, hiring and expanding SnappRetail to 1,000 customers, with the goal of covering 13 cities by the end of 2024. The startup’s CEO, Adeel Rasheed, said to TechCrunch that there are 900,000 grocery retailers in Pakistan and that’s targeting 300,000 retailers who contribute 50% of grocery transaction volume.
SnappRetail’s products include point-of-sale (POS) devices and an end-to-end operations platform (for inventory management, inventory ordering, and analytics) that it says helps small businesses retailers to compete with the big ones. The platform also allows them to accept digital and card payments, and access microcredit for their working capital.
SnappRetail was founded in 2021 by Rasheed, Moazzam Ali Khan, Ahsan Aziz and Moiz Ali. The team’s first startup was a recruitment consultancy called Resource Linked that has helped 100,000 retailers hire employees. Rasheed and Khan’s previous experience includes time spent working at consumer giants like Unilever and L’Oreal.
Rasheed told TechCrunch that the team’s experience in the retail industry led them to launch SnappRetail because they saw that many kiryanas run on manual systems and don’t have bank accounts.
“What this essentially does is it makes these store owners miss a great opportunity to use technology to gain sales data insights and create forecasts, improve financial management, better manage inventory and the list goes on and on,” he said. .
SnappRetail monetizes by charging monthly referral fees to its customers. It also sells retail sales data to major consumer goods manufacturers. Rasheed said as the company engages more retailers, it will launch more monetization channels through partnerships for products such as working capital loans, B2B aggregation and card payments. .
Another startup digitizing retail in Pakistan is Bazaar, which announced a $70 million raise earlier this year. When asked how SnappRetail differs from Bazaar, Rasheed said, “Bazaar is an app-based B2B platform. On our end, we are deploying a hardware-hosted micro-enterprise system in the store that helps the retailer digitize their core store operations. SnappRetail is more like Square in the US but for the grocery retail segment and more like Jiomart in India.
In a statement, Zayn BitRate Fund Co-Founder and General Partner Faisal Aftab said, “As a globally proven concept, there is no doubt that SnappRetail has the right approach to solving the core problem of retailer. We were particularly impressed with the experience and maturity this founding team brings to the table, striking the right balance between hypergrowth and burn management.
