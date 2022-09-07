Investor Michael Burry Forecast’s Severe Economic Disaster

The present inflation situation is a key aspect of his forecast.
The Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates.
There has been a severe drop in the cryptocurrency market yet again. Extremely negative patterns may be seen in the Bitcoin price. Its price dropped by about 6% in the previous 24 hours, to $18,753. Expert investor Michael Burry has warned that the recent crypto market decline could trigger a global economic disaster on par with that of 2008.
Burry was one of the few experts to foresee the housing and subprime mortgage crisis that hit the United States in 2008. Burry’s forecast of an economic disaster relies on a number of different assumptions. Bitcoin has lost about 8% of its value in the previous week. While the Ethereum merging has gotten off to a good start, ETH prices have been highly pessimistic. In only 24 hours, ETH has lost over 9% of its value.
Multiple Factors Incorporated
Dogecoin, Solana, Polkadot, MATIC, and Ethereum Classic are just some of the other cryptocurrencies which have dropped by 8-10%. The crypto market decline is only one of several elements supporting Burry’s forecast. The SPACs market fall is another thing he brings up. The market for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies reached its apex in 2021, but it has been in steep decline ever since.
In a recent address in Jackson Hole, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned families and companies to brace for “pain” as the central bank battles inflation. Right now, the US economy is through a hard patch. A recession is a real possibility, and people are already coping with historic inflation.
Crypto exchange Huobi Global has announced that it will be listing Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. The listing will see TON available for trading on one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in a TON/USDT spot trading pair.
The listing was announced by Huobi Global on September 5th as part of a strategic partnership with the TON Foundation. Toncoin, which is a token that is available to transact on the messaging platform, Telegram, has now moved out into the mainstream with this new listing.
The project had previously raised $250 million through the Huobi Incubator, which is part of the Huobi Group. This partnership will not only see Toncoin listed on the crypto exchange, but there is an extensive marketing budget of 1 million TON tokens planned to go towards marketing events, trading contests, airdrops, and staking with up to 300% APY.
Founding member of the TON Foundation, Steve Yun, expressed excitement at the partnership with Huobi. He states that the TON Foundation is “excited that Huobi Global now supports TON mainnet. We look forward to actively supporting the TON ecosystem together.”
The partnership is also focused on expanding the offerings and opportunities in Web3. Both parties plan to leverage the collaboration to support developers and businesses, as well as provide investments, incubate projects, and implement technologies and projects based on the TON blockchain.
“By leveraging its user-friendly mass-market products, TON has the potential to become one of the most promising layer-1 blockchains that could bring hundreds of millions of Web 2.0 users to the crypto world,” Lily Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Huobi Global. “With the integration of TON mainnet, Huobi is well-equipped to support promising projects built in the TON ecosystem.”
About The Open Network (TON)
The Open Network (TON) is a community-run Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain that was developed in 2018 by the founders of Telegram and the Durov brothers. It is a blockchain that enables lightning-fast and ultra-cheap transactions. It is a fully scalable decentralized blockchain that has easy-to-use applications and an environmentally friendly design.
The Durov brothers had officially handed over TON to the community, and since then, the blockchain development has been led by the TON Foundation, made up of a non-commercial group of supporters and contributors whose sole purpose is to help grow the blockchain.
Toncoin, the native token of TON, is the only cryptocurrency that is transferrable between users on the Telegram messaging app. Users are able to send crypto among themselves using the @wallet bot in a seamless manner.
About Huobi Global
Huobi Global is a cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown to prominence since then. Data from Coinmarketcap shows that the exchange is the 9th largest in the world, with daily volumes of more than $500 million. Huobi is licensed in 12 countries, including the United States, Thailand, Japan, and Gibraltar.
The company has since grown to develop various arms dedicated to different parts of the business. HECO Chain is an environmentally friendly blockchain that caters to developers, Huobi Capital is the investment arm of the group, and Huobi DeFi Labs caters towards helping decentralized finance (DeFi) development, amongst others.
Paco began using BTC after his friend gave me a copy of The Bitcoin Standard.
On his Bitcoin-fueled globe marathon, a fast runner has already traversed 19 of 40 nations. Paco de la India, also known as Paco the Runner, started off on his journey on September 17, 2021, with the help of all the Bitcoiners around the globe. It wasn’t until a close friend gave him a copy of The Bitcoin Standard that Paco began using Bitcoin (BTC) as his only means of support as he travelled the globe.
Through travel vlogs and social media updates, he chronicles the trip and all Bitcoin transactions. He has visited 19 countries so far and has been able to fund his trip entirely using bitcoin. He claims to solely use “cash for public transport.” The transition to Bitcoin exclusively has not been without its share of challenges, however.
The Journey Continues
In June, he visited Zimbabwe for two days, beginning in the capital city of Bulawayo. Paco, in the meanwhile, will continue his global running tour, during which he will spend sats meeting Bitcoiners and pre-coiners. Finally, he is now in The Central African Republic (CAR), which has lately been a crypto advocate.
The Run With Bitcoin tour is supported by donations from well-wishers on the go. It’s intriguing to see how he gets by, city to city, without a fixed plan for when or where he’ll sleep or eat. Paco attributes much of his success to Bitrefill for its donations, the global Bitcoin community, and the kind strangers he encounters along the way who provide him with food, shelter, transportation, and contacts.
Coinfest Asia, Asia’s top crypto and web3 insight & networking festival, was successfully held from the 25th until the 26th of August 2022 at Cafe Del Mar, Bali. Held at a beach club, Coinfest Asia successfully created an event that was both insightful and relaxing for crypto enthusiasts all over the world.
According to Felita Setiawan, Project Director of Coinfest Asia and Director of Coinvestasi, this event was intentionally held with a concept that suits the crypto investors’ mindset.
Felita Setiawan said:
“Every year before the pandemic we always held Coinfest, but this year we wanted it to be bigger with a more relaxing concept that we think suits the crypto industry’s mindset. The ambiance we think has eased crypto enthusiasts to gain knowledge and connections by being in the most comfortable crypto event.”
Coinfest Asia was opened by the Vice Minister of Trade, Jerry Sambuaga. In his opening remarks, he stated that Coinfest Asia was one of the most prominent events that support crypto growth in Indonesia.
Jerry Sambuaga said:
“Congratulations to Coinfest Asia for creating this event, I see the crypto industry as a very beneficial and potential industry for the country. Crypto transactions in Indonesia had also risen significantly where in December 2020 the total volume of transactions was at Rp64,9 Trillion and in December 2021 it rose to around Rp859 Trillion. This could be beneficial for the country’s income, thus I am very happy this event can support Indonesia’s crypto ecosystem, that is why the government is happy to support the digital trade ecosystem.”
Coinfest Asia was held by Coinvestasi, a media company that is the subsidiary of Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN). This event was supported by Coindesk Indonesia, the Indonesian Blockchain Association, the Singaporean Blockchain Association, and Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce.
This festival event was attended by more than 1,500 individuals including crypto experts, investors, developers, and regulators from across 52 countries around areas such as Web3, Blockchain, and NFTs, and attracted much attention in just around two days it was held.
As an example, in the two days that it was held, Coinfest Asia had four areas of events, Main Stage, Breakout Area, Bull Area, and Whale Room. The majority of the event was at the Main Stage, where all of the conference and panel discussions were held. The Breakout Room was a place for attendees and speakers to network and connect with each other. The Whale Room and The Bull Area were specifically designed for bull ticket attendees to network and pitch their projects to each other for collaboration and funding opportunities.
ICN also launched its newest crypto media called Coindesk Indonesia which is a media portal for updates around crypto, blockchain, NFTs, Web3, investing, and other updates around technology in Indonesia and the World. Coindesk Indonesia always thrives to capture opportunities and updates for crypto investors to educate with trustable, high integrity and easily understandable information.
Regulators Welcomed Coinfest Asia with Open Arms
This event was warmly welcomed by regulators in the Indonesian crypto space, one of which is Tirta Karma Sanjaya, the Head of Commodity and Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia.
He gave his appreciation towards this event because it was an amazing event that was held at a regional level and had lots of speakers who were knowledgeable figures in the international crypto space.
Tirta Karma Sanjaya says:
“I hope Coinvestasi can create more positive events like this to educate people around crypto.”
Coinfest Asia 2022 was also supported by Fireblocks, Enjinstarter, KunciCoin, Deepcoin, Emurgo, Advanced.ai, Qoinpay, Elliptic, FastEx, Indodax, Pintu, BlockchainSpace, AMDG, 1inch, BingX, Parastate, Coinstore, LordToken, MetaOne, Swallow, Metabase, StraitsX, PlotX, Haqq Network, ComplyAdvantage, Solana, Paras, Tezos, Degree Crypto Token, Nanovest, BRI Ventures, Pendulum, Circle, Pendulum Chain, and Metaverse Indonesia.
Coinfest Asia 2023 is Right Around the Corner!
Looking at the enthusiasm of Coinfest Asia’s attendees, this event will be back in 2023 to educate more crypto enthusiasts about crypto and connect them, while being in the most comfortable ambiance.
If you are interested in becoming a part of Coinfest Asia 2023, you can get more information on Coinfest Asia’s official site.
About Coinvestasi
Coinvestasi is a leading Indonesian crypto media platform that gives information about events and updates regarding crypto, digital assets, and blockchain technology since 2017.
Crypto education is booming and LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, which ranks as the 12th most valuable Bitcoin trading platform is at the center of it. The LBank team has hosted educational events all across the globe in August 2022.
LBank has positioned itself on the front lines of generating more interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies among individuals as the nation shows increasing interest in them.
The month began with seminars and training sessions conducted for the seventeen (17) blockchain startups that scaled through the second phase of its “Crypto Accelerator Program.”
With its numerous Masterclasses and Twitter Spaces that covered subjects like “Becoming a Successful Crypto Trade/Investor,””An Overview of Bitcoin’s Price history & Current Market Trends,””Cryptocurrency Live Trading,” and “An Overview of Launchpad & Moonshots,” LBank Africa had quite an eventful month.
Additionally, Nigeria introduced its “LBank Campus Legends,” or campus ambassadors, program across many universities. Meanwhile, LBank Philippines hosted an event called “LBank Presents: Crypto, Coffee, and Fun,” which was attended by a good number of the crypto community.
Aside from its biweekly live technical analysis workshops, Quiz events, and Twitter spaces, LBank Turkey’s seminars and other activities have engaged prospective users and crypto enthusiasts and elevated the learning experience.
Its Pakistani community received numerous possibilities for learning as well as prizes and bonuses. Following its well-received “LBank Show” held in four Indian cities, the Indian community was fundamental in continuously advancing LBank’s grassroots educational campaign.
As part of its August events, LBank Tunisia invited its community for several Game Nights and thought-provoking AMAs in addition to rewards and freebies. LBank Indonesia, on the other hand, actively engaged its community by hosting AMAs and online instructional events with token initiatives.
Along with other cryptocurrency summits they attended, the LBank global team took part in the recently concluded CoinFest Asia, which took place in Bali from August 25 to 26 of 2022.
On the whole, the LBank team has been busy these past few weeks with various events, both offline and online. According to the exchange, they are very excited about what is ahead and cannot wait to share with their communities what they have planned for the next month.
About LBank
LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving, and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.
The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.
After Ethereum’s Bellatrix update, network participation rates dropped.
Cryptocurrency investors are anticipating the CPI release on September 13.
Earlier yesterday, the Bellatrix update for Ethereum’s Beacon chain went live. The Ethereum merge began with this update and will conclude with the Paris upgrade. But despite all the excitement around the integration, the price of Ethereum has dropped by about 8%. The current market price is $1,519.
It is widely anticipated that the Ethereum merging will have a profoundly positive impact on the price of ETH and the cryptocurrency market as a whole. However, investors are worried about the price decline.
Short-term Decline?
Yesterday, the updated version of Bellatrix became available to users. The upgrade to Bellatrix initiates the merging. In addition, validators are granted the power to generate Beacon blocks. One of these blocks will also house the merge’s code.
After Ethereum’s Bellatrix update, network participation rates dropped. The inability of certain nodes to update their clients is to blame for the drop, say the experts. They anticipate a rise in involvement as more validators update their nodes to support Bellatrix.
Moreover, the missing blocks rate of Ethereum increased by almost 1700 percent following the update, which is a very concerning development. To combat inflation, the Fed is likely to maintain its aggressive approach. The entire crypto market is feeling the heat.
Cryptocurrency investors are anticipating the CPI release on September 13. Also, the merge will be finalized around that week. The value of Ethereum will be significantly affected by the two variables. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $1,519.34 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,418,859,364 USD. Ethereum is down 8.79% in the last 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency industry as a whole will benefit from the Ethereum Merge.
The last significant update before the transition, Bellatrix was completed.
According to Polygon Network, the impending Ethereum Merge will eliminate almost 99.1 percent of the network’s carbon footprint. With the impending Merge, it will be significantly less harmful to the environment.
According to the company:
“The Merge is estimated to cancel out a whopping 99.91% of Polygon’s network carbon emissions, reducing the annual total to just 56.22 tCO2e.”
The goal of the Merge is to cut Ethereum’s power usage by 99.99%. It has been determined by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) that the bulk of emissions from the Polygon chain come from the chain’s operations on the Ethereum foundation layer (99.92%). After deducting external emissions, the research finds that Polygon’s PoS network is responsible for 50.13 tCO2e.
Countdown Begins
The network’s efforts to lessen its environmental impact were first reported by Polygon earlier this year. According to a CCRI projection, Polygon’s yearly carbon emissions until July 2022 were 60,953.26 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e). This amounts to a total of 94,782 tCO2e in emissions from the whole supply chain.
To sum up, the cryptocurrency industry as a whole will benefit from the Ethereum Merge. Polygon’s Sustainability Lead, Stefan Renton, has remarked, “We believe that operating responsibly is just the starting line.”
The long-awaited merge of the Ethereum network began early on Tuesday morning, when its core engineers activated Bellatrix, the last significant update before the transition. The merging, an update that combines the Ethereum beacon chain with its mainnet, will enable the network to go from a proof-of-work system to a proof-of-stake blockchain, which uses far less energy between Sep 15 to 30.