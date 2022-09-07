News
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How will Apple’s latest phone stack up?
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
Step aside, iPhone 13. Apple is expected to announce a new addition to its iPhone family today. Ahead of the company’s “Far Out” launch event, industry iPhone 14 rumors provided insight into the design, features and price of Apple’s impending new iPhone and how it might compare to its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
Read more: Apple Event 2022: How to watch today’s iPhone 14 unveil live
While waiting for the event, we ask ourselves questions: How much will the cameras to improve? Will the iPhone 14 cost more? And what’s wrong with the notch anyway – is it the iPhone year without notch? We’ve been sifting through the iPhone 14 rumors to find answers or at least get a better idea of what features Apple’s 2022 flagship phone may include. To be clear, none of these specs or features have been confirmed by Apple.
iPhone 14 design: goodbye, notch; hello cutouts
This one has persisted for years, but one of the biggest rumors has to do with the notch at the top of the display. After inserting the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, Apple might finally drop it this year, but apparently only on Pro models. The company should swap it out for a smaller punch-hole camera in the Pro models, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Kuo. A punch-hole design refers to a screen with only a small circular cutout for the front camera, as seen on a number of Samsung launches, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy ZFlip 4.
However, display analyst Ross Young predicts that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will receive two cutouts: a pill-shaped hole and cutout to accommodate the front camera and Face ID. Right now, the notch houses the components that make Face ID work, which means Apple may have to scale back all that technology to make a notchless iPhone a reality. Whether the next iPhone gets a cutout or two, the rumors we’re tracking indicate that members of the iPhone 14 lineup are going off without a hitch for the first time in five years.
Selfies iPhone 14: revamped front camera
Apple has made major changes to its rear cameras over the years, but the front cameras have been overlooked. That may not be the case this year. If the notch disappears, the iPhone 14’s front shooter may change visually with the addition of cutouts, but there’s also chatter about the camera system itself receiving a noticeable functional upgrade.
In a April tweet, Kuo said the entire iPhone 14 lineup will get a larger aperture (f/1.9), which should help the device take better photos at night, and an upgrade to autofocus. This all adds up to potentially the biggest upgrade to the iPhone’s front-facing camera since 2019.
iPhone 14 display: Pro models could add an always-on display
One of the biggest iOS 16 the features Apple previewed were its revised lock screen. Set to launch in the fall as part of iOS 16, the lock screen will display more information at a glance, including weather, activity progress, battery levels, and your calendar. It’s a feature that pairs well with an always-on display – and it only makes sense that Apple is launching it via the upcoming iPhone 14.
A June report from 9to5Mac uncovered references to backlight management tools as well as hidden indicators for engineers that could allow them to test an always-on display on a iPhone 13 Pro. The always-on display is already found on many Android phones as good as apple watch. Instead of illuminating your entire screen like your lock screen does, an always-on display only activates part of the screen to save power.
iPhone 14 price: Pro models could cost $100 more
Apple hasn’t made any price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expect a price increase for iPhone 14 pro models up to $100. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,099.
This is confirmed by Kuo, who recently said that he expects the average selling price of the iPhone 14 line to increase. The macro-economic environment also points to higher prices. Inflation remains persistently highwhile Apple continues to struggling with supply chain issues in China – both of which have driven up the price of doing business.
iPhone 14 size: same, but different bezel size for Pro models
Apple’s last two iPhone lines have featured the same 6.1-inch size for the base model, going up to 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. According to a report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will stick to these sizes for the iPhone 14 series, but will eliminate the 5.4-inch Mini. This rumor is corroborated by a 9to5Mac March Report. Reports have shown sluggish iPhone 12 Mini salesso it won’t come as a surprise if Apple ends up phasing out the tiny phone in 2022.
Although the size of the next iPhone is expected to remain the same, the Pro Max’s display bezels are said to be 20% smaller compared to previous iPhone generations, according to CAD renders shared by Leaked Twitter ShrimpApplePro. This means the screen would be slightly larger. However, it is important to note that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt since ShrimpApplePro does not have an extensive track record to back up their speculations.
News
Center to release guidelines for social media influencers soon: report
New Delhi:
The government will soon issue guidelines for social media influencers requiring them to declare their association with the product they endorse, sources said.
“The Department of Consumer Affairs issues guidelines for social media influencers. It creates do’s and don’ts for them,” an official source said.
Sources said social media influencers, who have large followings on social media platforms like Instagram, endorse products after accepting payments from brands.
Under the proposed guidelines, if social media influencers endorse a brand after taking money, they will have to declare their association with that brand, sources said.
Social media influencers will need to put disclaimers in those endorsement posts, they added.
The guidelines could arrive in the next 15 days.
Meanwhile, the department has completed the process of developing a framework to combat fake reviews posted on e-commerce websites. The same will be released soon.
In May, the department and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) held a virtual meeting with stakeholders, including e-commerce entities, to discuss the extent of fake reviews on their platforms.
Fake reviews trick consumers into buying products and services online.
The department then decided that it would develop these frameworks after studying the current mechanism followed by e-commerce entities in India and the best practices available globally.
Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically see or examine the product, consumers rely heavily on reviews posted on platforms to know the opinion and experience of users. who have already purchased the good or service.
“Traceability by ensuring the authenticity of the author of the review and the associated liability of the platform are the two key issues here. In addition, e-commerce players must disclose how they choose the “most relevant ‘to be displayed in a fair and transparent manner,’ said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
5 new YA readings including We Deserve Monuments, A Scatter of Light, Bone Weaver: NPR
Meghan Collins Sullivan/NPR
As the chill of fall sets in, we turn to five new YA releases that will both haunt you and spell your heart.
Serious, thoughtful, and sincere, these novels will reward the reader with unusual and important perspectives.
We deserve monuments by Jas Hammonds
Avery barely remembers his grandmother, Mama Letty. So when her family moves from DC to Bardell County, Georgia to be with her while she dies of cancer, it doesn’t make much sense. Avery and her mother haven’t even visited Avery since she was a toddler – and it’s pretty clear that’s because her grandmother is a bitter, disagreeable woman. At least Avery is able to make some new friends – and maybe her pretty neighbor Simone could be even more than a friend.
But the more time Avery spends at Bardell, the more she begins to think there are a lot of secrets hidden from her. The secrets of his grandmother, the secrets of his mother, and the deep-rooted secrets of Bardell’s racist past and present. In the end, Avery may have to choose between building a comfortable new life and telling the truth about the wounds that tore his family apart.
It’s not that common for a young adult novel to tackle a teenager’s relationship with a grandparent, and it’s even rarer for that grandparent to be a complex character rather than a good source of inspiration. love and wisdom or a villain. Mama Letty isn’t nice and she’s not a villain – and while she has wisdom, she’s not quite sure Avery should have it. How their relationship develops is at the heart of this book. We deserve monuments gives us a complex and deeply hurt family, and shows a path to healing.
A dispersion of light by Malinda Lo
Malinda Lo reflects on the timeline of her National Book Award-winning novel, Last night at the Telegraph Club, for another instant snapshot of queer community and self-discovery. A scatter of light takes place 60 years later, when the Supreme Court has just legalized same-sex marriage.
Aria planned to spend summer vacation before college at Martha’s Vineyard with her best friends, but that plan is ruined when a topless photo of her is shared without her permission. Being shipped off to California to stay with her artist grandmother isn’t a punishment, but it does give her plenty of time to dwell on things she’d rather not think about.
Until she meets her grandmother’s gardener, Steph. Steph is not like anyone Aria has met before. Openly queer and intensely charismatic, Steph introduced Aria to an entire community of queer artists and activists. Aria had always assumed she was straight, but her budding feelings for Steph make her wonder how much she really knows herself after all.
Full of nostalgia, reflections on art and what it means to be an artist, and self-disclosure, A scatter of Light has a quivering intensity that makes it hard to put down. Lo knows how to write characters that jump off the page and feel like real people, from their quirks and interests to their flaws and shortcomings. This book feels like a portal to a very specific time and to that feeling of finishing high school and realizing that the world, and your place in it, is so much bigger than it seemed.
As long as the lemon trees of Zoulfa Katouh grow
Salama lives in a city ravaged by war. She was a normal Syrian girl, studying to become a pharmacist and living with her family. Now she spends her days in the hospital, where she has been promoted to emergency surgeon as she desperately tries to save her neighbors from horrific injuries from bombs and gunfire. With most of her family dead or imprisoned, she returns every night to her pregnant sister-in-law, whom Salama has sworn to protect.
But all trauma comes at a cost, and Salama begins to hallucinate a man who pressures her to flee Syria, and when she resists, torments her with visions of suffering. It’s enough to push Salama to buy a passage to safety for her and her sister-in-law. But then she meets a boy determined to film the atrocities happening in their country and show them to the world. Between her longing for the life she lost, the hope of escaping, and the pain of leaving it all behind, Salama isn’t sure how to choose the right path.
As long as the lemon trees grow paints a stark portrait of the atrocities of war and how normal life can be so quickly and completely ripped away by violence. Salama’s situation is heartbreaking and she is relentlessly brave in the face of it. This is a book that looks trauma directly in the face – and knowing that upon entering, I picked it up with some trepidation. I hadn’t expected to be running through it, clutching the pages, desperate to know what was going to happen next. It is a masterful portrayal of the horrific cost of oppression and violence, and puts a compassionate face on an unfolding crisis that is responsible for immeasurable human suffering.
The Whispering Dark by Kelly Andrew
After she nearly died as a child and became deaf, everyone treated Delaney like she was made of glass. No one expects her to land a scholarship to a renowned university, let alone be invited to join the new department of neo-anthropological studies, which explores the existence of parallel worlds. Delaney may be afraid of the dark and the strange voices whispering to her beyond, but she’s ready to prove she’s as capable as any other student.
But there’s one person she can’t convince: Colton, the TA assigned to her most important class. Colton is the prodigy of the neo-anthropology department – a boy who can slip between worlds as if it cost him nothing. But Colton has a secret. The reason our world has so little hold over him is that as a child he died and left it. Then a little girl named Delaney brought him back. She does not recognize the boy she resurrected and has no idea of the terrible danger she finds herself in once she falls back into his orbit.
There are a lot of tropes at play in this thoughtful start – the lonely girl with a connection to death, the aloof boy who hides his true feelings, the college with a secret society trying to unravel the mysteries of the occult. Which makes The Whispering Darkness unique is Delaney’s specific way of observing and interacting with the world. The way Delaney moves through the narrative as someone with a distinctive way of processing information has an almost dreamlike quality at times, keeping her at a distance while simultaneously rendering every detail of her world into relief. I had never met anyone like her on the page before, and passionately immersed myself in her senses.
Bone Weaver by Aden Polydoros
Toma lives hidden in the deep forests of the Kosa Empire with his adopted family of upyri – undead revenants that everyone considers monsters. But Toma knows better, devoting his days to repairing their deteriorated bodies with his embroidery and surviving in the desert. Her peaceful existence is shattered when a young tsar fleeing a revolution shows up at her doorstep, injured and in need of help. When her upyr sister is kidnapped by the men tracking her, she and the Tsar must join forces and travel to the heart of the empire to save her sister and bring the Tsar to safety.
Along the way, they meet a charming young man who has the power to draw magic from the land itself. Accused of sorcery, he joins them in their flight. But soon these three young people realize that instead of fleeing the persecution, they must run towards the hope of ending it together.
Slavic culture has become a popular inspiration for YA fantasy in recent years, but bone weaver stands. The folkloric creatures on its pages don’t sound like pop renditions, but rather authentic renditions of something ancient that speaks to how humans interact with the world. Sometimes books that draw on this source material fail to dig beneath the surface of fur-lined coats and dark forests to truly understand the complexity of how religions and folklore intertwine in this part of the world. . In his YA-acclaimed debut, The Beautiful City, Polydoros has shown how adept he is at taking history and myth and turning them into something believable and true. However bone weaver is the fantasy of the make-believe world, the real story behind it is treated with equal respect and consideration.
Caitlyn Paxson is a writer and performer. She is a regular reviewer for NPR Books and Quill & Quire.
Entertainment
News
Idaho sheriff sends stern warning to Biden officials over ‘terrifying’ rainbow fentanyl crossing border
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his community lacked the resources to deal with the influx of fentanyl that was crossing the southern border.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told “Fox & Friends First” that the Biden administration is out of touch with the results of their border policies as Americans and communities grapple with rising fentanyl poisonings.
“At the border we just don’t catch the vast majority of these substances (fentanyl), it’s an incredibly terrifying drug,” he told Carley Shimkus.
DEA WARNS OF ‘NATIONAL SPIKE’ IN MASS OVERDOSE DEATHS LINKED TO FENTANYL
United States Customs and Border Protection officials seized more than 200,000 fentanyl tablets hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle at the port of Nogales, Arizona on Saturday.
About 47,000 of those pills were rainbow-colored pills, which federal officials warned was a new trend meant to drive young people toward the deadly drug.
Fentanyl, a strong opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC.
Donahue described cartels targeting children with rainbow fentanyl as “absolutely sickening.”
“Little kids think they may look like candy or sugar bowls. They might eat them,” Donahue warns. “They will just die from ingesting these pills.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Donahue said under the Trump administration there was “more influence” and more things done right, especially with border security.
In contrast, the sheriff said the Biden administration was “out of touch” and “lying.”
“This administration appears to be completely complicit in almost allowing and encouraging these drugs to enter our country and attacking our children.”
Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.
News
Chicago White Sox lose a ‘good’ pitcher’s duel to the Seattle Mariners — and then lose Luis Robert to a bruised left hand
Issues that have hurt the Chicago White Sox this season popped up again Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
- A defensive miscue put the Sox in a hole.
- One of their position players — this time center fielder Luis Robert — had his night cut short because of injury.
- And the team couldn’t come through when they had an opportunity offensively.
It all happened in a 3-0 loss to the Mariners in front of 17,958 at T-Mobile Park.
Sox starter Johnny Cueto kept his team in the game, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six-plus innings. But Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and three relievers made the big pitches when they had to, and Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Sox dropped back to .500 at 68-68.
“It was a good duel,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “He is a young pitcher with a lot of talent. He pitched a very good game. I think I really pitched a good game, too.”
The third-place Sox lost ground in the American League Central and vnow trail the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three games.
“Gilbert pitched good,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “Johnny did what he does. He kept us in the game but we just came up short.
“We played really good. They scored more than us, we just didn’t score. The guys battled.”
The Sox completed Tuesday’s game without Robert, who exited in the fifth with a bruised left hand. The Sox said his X-rays were negative and the outfielder is day to day.
“He got hit in the hand, got hit in the fingers,” Cairo said. “We took him out (as a) precaution. He was holding the bat a little funny so we just took him out.”
Robert returned to the lineup for Monday’s series opener, his first start since Aug. 25 in Baltimore. He had played in just two games between Aug. 26 and Sunday — once as a pinch runner and once as a defensive replacement — because of left wrist soreness and a stint on the paternity list.
Robert got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat Tuesday. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually struck out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat then swung with one hand and missed to strikeout in the fifth. He was replaced by Adam Engel.
“We saw that the finger was a little swollen so we wanted someone like Engel,” Cairo said. “Just a precaution.”
An inning before, the Mariners took advantage of a defensive mistake by the Sox for a run.
Ty France began the fourth with a double to right and advanced to third when Mitch Haniger flew out to right. Gavin Sheets’ throw to third bounced past Yoán Moncada and Cueto, who was backing up the play, and went out. France was awarded home on the error, which went to Sheets.
“It happens, you know?” Cairo said. “(Moncada) was just trying to catch the ball and the ball just went through his glove. (It) stayed down.”
Cueto added, “At first I didn’t see the ball because the third base coach (Manny Acta) kind of blocked my view. And then, yeah, the ball hit a camera.”
One of the best scoring chances for the Sox came in the sixth. José Abreu doubled with one out and advanced to third on a sharp single to center by Eloy Jiménez.
But Gilbert was effective with high heat, particularly in that jam as he struck out Sheets on a 98.7 mph fastball, according to MLB Statcast, and AJ Pollock on a 98.6 mph fastball.
Gilbert allowed five hits and struck out nine in six innings.
“He’s got that live fastball on the top of the zone that’s hard to hit,” Cairo said. “He has that reach, extension, he pitched good.”
The Sox tried to put together a two-out rally in the eighth with a single by Jiménez and a walk by Sheets. Reliever Andrés Muñoz struck out Pollock.
The Mariners got a big-two out hit in the eighth when Raleigh homered against Reynaldo López.
The loss was just the Sox second in their last seven games.
“We’re playing very good baseball,” Cueto said, “and hopefully (Wednesday) we come back and do it again.”
News
U.S. international trade balance for July -70.7 billion vs. estimate of -70.3 billion
The United States has a trade deficit in goods and a trade surplus in services. The goods trade deficit is at its lowest since October, when it hit -$82 billion. Because the overall trade balance including services is at its lowest since October 2021 when it reached -67.1 billion dollars.
US international trade deficit
News
NBA free agents: Montrezl Harrell joins P.J. Tucker with 76ers
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Trail Blazers), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Jared Harper (Spain), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Norvell Pelle, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
