Join the Phemex Deposit Dazzle & Claim $5,000 just for Deposits!

Phemex, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, seems to be attracting all of the industry’s attention. They’re bringing back the popular Deposit Dazzle event and rewarding all active traders with a new Bitcoin and USD bonus! With the Phemex Deposit Dazzle, users just need to deposit BTC or USDT and claim up to a $5,000 bonus in BTC and USD! The best aspect of this event is that it is very simple to join and anyone may meet the deposit criteria.
Launched in 2019, Phemex is a platform led by former Morgan Stanley executives. Serving around 5 million active users in over 200 countries, Phemex supports 145+ contract trading pairs with up to 100x leverage and 294+ spot trading pairs, making it easy and efficient to trade and buy cryptocurrency. Phemex is founded on the values of honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness. Phemex is the ideal solution for your crypto-financial needs, with a great vision, a devoted team, and a genuine interest in the interests of its consumers.
What is the Phemex Deposit Dazzle?
To put it simply, the Phemex Deposit Dazzle is a BTC and USD giveaway. Users can get a bonus in Bitcoin and USD for depositing BTC or USDT on the platform.
The bonus varies depending on your net deposit, starting from $10 (for the minimum deposit of at least 0.01 BTC or at least 200 USDT) and goes all the way up to $2,500 (for deposits of at least 5 BTC.) Be sure to transfer the new deposits into your BTC or USD trading account to participate in this promotion. Join now to earn your bonuses!
Dates
[Stage 1] Deposit and Transfer: 0:00 UTC from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19, 2022
[Stage 2] Bonus Calculation: Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, 2022
[Stage 3] Bonus distribution: Oct. 3, 2022
Terms and conditions
- New Deposits must be transferred into your BTC or USD trading account to participate in this promotion. If you choose to deposit BTC, please transfer your BTC to your BTC trading account, if you choose to deposit USDT, please transfer your USDT to your USD trading account.
- You can freely trade with the funds you transferred into your trading account. Neither losses nor profits will be factored into your original Net Deposit amount to calculate your reward.
- Participants can receive trading bonuses in both their BTC and USD trading accounts, as long as corresponding currencies are correctly deposited during the campaign period.
- Net Deposit=Total Deposits during deposit period – Total Withdrawals until bonus distribution. Withdrawing before bonus distribution may cause your reward to be lower.
- All deposits made during this promotional period must remain in your BTC or USD trading account until you receive your bonus. Transferring out beforehand will disqualify you from the promotion.
- Rewards will be distributed as BTC or USD trading bonuses to your trading account based on which account you transferred your assets into. Please refer to our Bonus Terms and Conditions for more details.
- Only new deposits made within this promotional period will be counted. Transferring pre-existing funds from your spot wallet to your trading account will not count.
- This promotion is strictly for BTC and USDT deposits only. Other cryptocurrency deposits will not be counted.
- You can only participate in this event with your main account.
Relisted Reddit NFT Avatar’s on OpenSea Witnesses Price Surge
- Reddit NFTs are fetching a higher price than the usual proprietary market.
- The more costly avatars listed on Reddit have now been relisted on OpenSea.
OpenSea, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has seen increased demand for Reddit’s blockchain-based avatars, outselling the platform’s own shop.
In July of 2022, Reddit, the “front page” of the internet, announced collectable avatars, becoming a part of the developing world of NFTs. Since their release in August, the avatars have generated thousands of dollars in revenue for their creators.
Reddit’s cryptocurrency wallet, Vault, accepts payments from major credit cards and debit cards for the blockchain-based NFTs that may be used to customize user accounts with custom avatars.
Empowering Local Artists
Multiple freelance artists who utilize Reddit produce the avatars, which are then “minted” on the Polygon blockchain when purchased. Because OpenSea facilitates transactions across the Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, and Solana blockchains, Reddit NFTs are fetching a higher price than usual on the aforementioned market.
Reddit Avatar store page NFTs cost between $5.00 and $49.00 at the time of this writing, whereas NFTs costing $50.00 or more have been discontinued. The more costly avatars listed on Reddit have now been relisted on OpenSea, although at much higher prices.
Among the several Reddit Avatar collections available on OpenSea, The Senses x Reddit Collectible Avatars and the Foustlings x Reddit Collectible Avatars collections stand out.
Since August 20th, over 1,300 The Senses NFTs have been available for purchase on Polygon, resulting in 15 ETH, or about $25,000. On September 3rd, The Mouths #12 sold for 1.377 Polygon-bridged ETH (about $333), making it the most valuable NFT in the collection so far.
In its first NFT release, Reddit said that the introduction of avatars will mainly enable artists to produce and sell NFTs via its store and in other markets.
Reddit Co-founder Launches Crypto-Focused Venture
Azimuth Finance Is an Innovative DEFI Ecosystem That Rewards $AZM Holders With Passive Income.
It is designed to facilitate farming, mining and creation of stable coins and other reliable crypto assets and instruments. Azimuth Finance provides wide solutions on stable passive earnings for both users and businesses.
The $AZM utility token powers the Azimuth Finance ecosystem, making it effective and user friendly. $AZM is employed to reward users of the ecosystem for their online activity.
Azimuth Finance is run by veteran developers and marketing experts. You can get acquainted with the team on the website in the Team section.
Azimuth Finance team consists of a group of professional developers and programmers, a marketing department, and a CEO. The team has vast experience and authority in the crypto sphere. You can get acquainted with the team on the website in the Team section. Also, all team members have passed KYC in the company of … This suggests that the team is absolutely opened and is not afraid to take responsibility for their project to potential investors.
Another advantage of Azimuth Finance is the fact that the $AZM token smart contract has been audited by three independent companies: TechRate, SolidityFinance and SolidProof. All audit companies gave the highest rating to the security of the smart contract, as well as the absence of technical flaws in the ecosystem. This is an important aspect that investors should pay attention to, especially at the present time.
Azimuth Finance includes several tools for passive income.
MINING
Based on the Azimuth Finance platform, there are 7 mining pools: AZM, USDT, BUSD, ETH, USDC, DOGE and BNB. If investors do not trust $AZM tokens, they can invest in MINER and earn stable tokens pegged to the dollar. Users can buy a place in any specified pool. Buying a place in the pool at the Pre-Launch stage, investors also receive special conditions with increased APR, unlike those who will invest in MINER after the listing.
FARMING
Azimuth Finance provides the highest annual farming rates on the market. In total, 9 pools are provided, in which users can invest their LP tokens and receive a passive reward of up to 4282% APR of the deposit amount. Also, our referral program is available to all users, which allows you to get 10% for all transactions and financial instruments that your referral will use.
NODES
Azimuth Finance has developed two types of Nodes: full and light.
Full nodes act like a server in a decentralized network. Their main tasks include maintaining consensus between other nodes and verifying transactions. They also store a copy of the blockchain, making them more secure and allowing you to set up features like instant send and private transactions.
The set of full nodes selected by the lightweight nodes creates the next block and receives the transaction fee of the verified block. Transaction fee is evenly distributed among all validators in this set.
Purpose of Lite Nodes is to select full nodes as validators to create a block. For this, Lite Nodes will receive a commission, which is part of the block reward. Amount of the reward received also depends on the reputation of this node, reputation may fall if the node is not available, that is, offline.
Tokenomics
The Azimuth Finance team paid great attention to tokenomics and developed the most balanced distribution of tokens among all elements:
● Pre-launch 26%
● Farming Rewards 11%
● Mining Rewards 9%
● Nodes Rewards 6%
● Liquidity 41%
● Marketing 6%
●Team 1%
Large percentage of tokens are allocated for liquidity, which in turn guarantees users to trade tokens with minimal slippage. The team was allocated only 1% of tokens with a linear unlock for 36 months. This indicates that no one will be able to bring down the price of tokens.
To maintain the ecosystem, mechanisms are built into the smart contract that use commission fees to ensure the stable operation of all tools. And a system of automatic burning of tokens is built into the smart contract, which counteracts the development of inflation and contributes to the high price of the tokens.
● Liquidity fee – 2%
● Treasure fee – 1%
● RIF fee – 2%
● Burn fee – 1%
● Mining fee – 2%
● Farming fee – 2%
● Nodes fee – 1%
Pre-Launch Azimuth Finance
On September 9, Azimuth Finance launches Pre-launch on its platform. Total supply of tokens allocated at the Pre-Launch will be 2,600,000. Price of the $AZM token for Pre-Launch participants will be $0.35, the price of the token at the time of listing will be $0.6. By participating in the Pre- Launch, you can purchase not only $AZM tokens, but also purchase a place in mining and farming pools on exclusive terms. You can also become the owner of full and lite nodes. This will allow you to receive the highest possible passive income!
Here are all the social networks of the Azimuth Finance project, subscribe, follow our project updates.
Our social media:
Ethereum Nosedives, Why $1,500 Is The Key For More Losses
Ethereum failed to test $1,700 and started a major decline against the US Dollar. ETH declined over 7% and there was a move below the $1,540 support.
- Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 and $1,540 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,570 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $1,500 support to avoid more losses in the near term.
Ethereum Trimmed Gains
Ethereum climbed above the $1,620 and $1,650 resistance levels. However, ETH failed to test the $1,700 resistance zone. A high was formed near the $1,686 level and there was a sharp bearish wave, similar to bitcoin.
The price declined below the $1,620 and $1,600 support levels. There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,570 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even broke the $1,540 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Ether price spiked below the $1,500 level and a low is formed at $1,490. It is now consolidating losses above the $1,500 level. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,520 level.
The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,540 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,686 swing high to $1,490 low. A clear move above the $1,540 level might push the price towards the $1,565 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance sits near the $1,585 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,686 swing high to $1,490 low. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,620 resistance in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,540 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,500 zone.
The next major support is near $1,480. A close below the $1,480 level might send ether price towards $1,420. Any more losses may perhaps push the price towards the $1,350 zone.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $1,500
Major Resistance Level – $1,540
Shiba Inu Enjoys 8% Spike In Price In Last 7 Days, As SHIB Social Media Interaction Soars
Over the past week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 8%. In fact, even though the bearish market prevails, Shiba Inu is still performing at its peak.
- SHIB’s social metrics up by 1.43%
- Despite Shiba Inu’s social dominance, ROI is down
- SHIB whales on a shopping frenzy
Social media chatter provides that much needed oomph for Shiba Inu (SHIB), triggering a pump in prices. The amplified whale interest plus metaverse updates certainly gave SHIB that push.
The increased hype around SHIB could be because of the Whalestats announcement via a tweet stating that SHIB was able to outperform other meme coins and is now on the top rank or first in terms of tokens that are held by the top 500 ETH whales.
SHIB Enjoying A Pump In Social Media Metrics
Amazingly enough, SHIB has also registered a spike of 8% in terms of social mentions plus a 10% surge in social engagements. Overall, social media sentiment circling SHIB has been positive all throughout.
The chart shows that there is a market volatility seen in terms of SHIB’s social dominance which is currently at 1.43%.
Chart: Santiment
SHIB tokens are also increasingly burnt and stats on September 5 show that there are over 51 million SHIB tokens burned so far which gives a positive impact on the meme coin. With that in mind, SHIB tokens will also increase in value over the long haul.
There is an oversupply of SHIB with its total supply amassing 1 quadrillion which also explains the increase in burn initiatives.
Shiba Inu Whales On Shopping Frenzy
The increase in burnt tokens plus the boost in social media attention have not affected the volume of SHIB tokens with the meme coin’s volume looking stable and with a surge seen in September 4. Around 300 million SHIB tokens were burned this early in September.
In fact, in just 24 hours, it only took around 35 transactions to burn 102k tokens which show as much as a 65% increase in burn rate. Incredibly so, around 528 transactions were enough to burn roughly 3.7 billion SHIB tokens further increasing its scarcity level.
Remarkably, whales went on a shopping frenzy for SHIB tokens. In fact, one SHIB whale just made a 2-trillion SHIB transfer which is equivalent to as much as $22 million.
While the social media metrics of SHIB is in flying colors, the ROI aspect isn’t doing so well. Only 28% of Shiba Inu investors reaped profits, while 66% experienced losses, and 6% made a break-even. Additionally, Shiba Inu has dropped by more than 85% from its ATH.
SHIB total market cap at $6.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image Fintechs.fi, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Dominance Reaches All-Time Lows As The Merge Nears
The mythical merge is almost here. Ethereum’s transition from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake is the most talked about event in crypto at the moment, and money is flowing to that blockchain. That, in turn, translated into a decrease in bitcoin dominance. That metric measures the percentage of the whole crypto market that bitcoin represents, and it’s currently “down at levels not seen since 2018.” Which makes sense. Because the merge is almost here and everyone placed their bets.
According to Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update, “the all-time low occurred during the ICO craze in January 2018.” Which makes sense, because ICOs were the talk of the town at the moment. That impetus eventually fizzled out, however. Can we expect the same out of the merge? On the one hand, this is a structural change on Ethereum as a whole, so it’s more important than ICOs ever were. On the other hand, stakes are higher and there are no guarantees that the merge will work out as planned.
The Merge Isn’t The Only Factor
Before advancing, let’s explore Arcane Research’s stats:
“September has started with varying returns among our indexes. Bitcoin has started the month the worst and is down 1%. All other indexes are in the positive territory, with the Large Caps gaining 1%, the Small Caps 2%, and the Mid Caps 7%.”
So, everyone and their mothers gained ground on bitcoin these last few weeks. Especially the Mid Caps, with Ethereum Classic as an unlikely leader. This almost forgotten cryptocurrency is also gaining ground because of the merge. When Ethereum turns from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake, a whole industry will disappear. The new system doesn’t require miners, so all of them are exploring their options and the original Ethereum seems to be the big winner in this scenario.
However, there’s another Classic cryptocurrency that grew even more. Back to The Weekly Update:
“While the large caps’ performances have been mostly flat over the previous seven days, we see massive increases in some of the smaller coins. Terra Luna Classic surged by 222% amid plans to revive the chain, while Ethereum Classic increased by 20%.”
So, even though it’s a big factor, it’s not all about the merge. Arcane Research offers even another important factor:
“An essential caveat of the bitcoin dominance sitting close to an alltime low is that stablecoins are far more significant now than the last time bitcoin showed this low dominance. Excluding the USDT and USDC from the equation, we see that bitcoin still makes up half of the crypto market.”
Market Cap BTC Dominance on CryptoCap | Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin Dominance Over The Last Few Months
We at NewsBTC constantly monitor bitcoin dominance so you don’t have to. The field is more volatile than you might think. Two months ago, our report highlighted the following:
“Over the last couple of days, bitcoin has watched its market dominance declined by more than 2%. This market share was quickly soaked up by Ethereum, which has seen its dominance rise in this time period. It added more than 2% to go from straggling around $16% to its current dominance of 18.9%.”
However, last month the report’s title was “Bitcoin Dominance Grows As Crypto Risk Appetite Remains Low.” The reason for this was:
“Arcane Research noted that the overall weakness in the sector is driven by a “natural rotation as traders seek safety in a falling market”. The increase in Bitcoin dominance has been accompanied by a rise in stablecoin total market share.”
So, the bitcoin dominance metric is a roller coaster and the merge approaching generates extra volatility. At the moment, according to Arcane Research, ETH is at 20.35%, and BTC is at 38.26%.
Before we go, there’s one last factor to analyze. On September 13th, the US will release its CPI for August. The estimation is that the interest rate will hike by 75bps, but the reality is that anything can happen. And the announcement will come in tandem with the merge. Fun times ahead.
Featured Image by Chris Sabor on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin Price Breakdown Looks Real, Why BTC Could Dive To $18K
Bitcoin broke the key $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a move towards the $18,000 level.
- Bitcoin failed to start a fresh increase and declined below the $19,500 support.
- The price is now trading below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,420 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be limited above $19,500.
Bitcoin Price Takes A Hit
Bitcoin price failed to gain pace for a move above the $20,500 and $20,550 resistance levels. There were many failed attempts, sparking a downside reaction below the key $19,500 support zone.
There was a sharp decline below the $19,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price declined below the $19,200 and $19,000 levels. A low is formed near $18,670 and the price is now consolidating losses.
It is now trading below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,000 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,171 swing high to $18,670 low.
The next major resistance sits near the $19,400 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,420 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,171 swing high to $18,670 low. Any more gains might send the price towards the $19,800 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,000 zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,650 zone.
The next major support sits near the $18,500 level. A downside break below the $18,500 support might spark more downsides. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $18,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,650, followed by $18,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,000, $19,400 and $19,500.
