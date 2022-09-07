Connect with us

Judge dismisses Tina Peters lawsuit challenging recount

Judge dismisses Tina Peters lawsuit challenging recount
DENVER — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a lost primary election recount by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voter fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to methods used to recount ballots Aug. 3, but did not seek a halt to the recount until the next day after the end of the recount and several hours after the certification of the results of the recount. by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that the Elections Act only gives him authority to review recount challenges when a recount is in progress and his jurisdiction ends once it is complete and certified.

The recount barely changed the results of the primary election to pick a Republican candidate to challenge Griswold in the November election, with Peters garnering 13 more votes, ending up with about 29% of the vote, according to the secretary of state. Pam Anderson finished in first place with 43% of the vote.

According to McCallin’s decision, Peters said the recount could still be challenged because she claimed it was not done according to the methods outlined in the law. However, McCallin said that argument would allow a recount to be challenged long after it is completed, pointing out that the law provides ways to quickly resolve challenges so that election deadlines can be met.

“Allowing these orders to be challenged later would destabilize the election and leave it open to challenge long after the secretary of state has certified the results,” he said.

Vikings' K.J. Osborn dubs himself NFL's best No. 3 receiver, has lofty goals for 2022

September 7, 2022

Vikings' K.J. Osborn dubs himself NFL's best No. 3 receiver, has lofty goals for 2022
Justin Jefferson isn’t the only Vikings receiver not bashful about touting his abilities.

Jefferson has said he’s the NFL’s second-best receiver behind Davante Adams of Las Vegas and will be the best at the end of the season. Meanwhile, K.J. Osborn was asked this week if he considers himself the best No. 3 receiver in the NFL.

“Yes, sir,’’ Osborn said.

Osborn is Minnesota’s No. 3 receiver behind Jefferson and Adam Thielen. After catching 50 passes for 655 yards in his breakout season of 2021, he is feeling quite good about 2022.

“You should have that confidence in yourself just to go out there and play,’’ Osborn said. “At the end of the day, we’re not playing other receivers, we’re playing (defensive backs), but everybody should have that confidence in themselves.”

Osborn previously has said that the Vikings have “the best” group of receivers in the NFL.

Osborn has made great strides since being a fifth-round pick in 2020 and not playing a single snap from scrimmage as a rookie. He is a planning on catching a lot more than 50 balls in 2022, but didn’t want to be precise when asked to identify his goals.

“I have all types of goals,’’ he said. “I’ve got them written up on my mirror (at home). I keep them to myself. They’re all there, but they’re lofty. I can’t publicize them, but obviously my expectations for myself are bigger than what any player or coach (has for me).”

Osborn said he will decide after the season whether to reveal what individual goals he set. But he had no problem identifying his top team goal.

“My number one goal is to win the Super Bowl,’’ he said.

DEPTH CHART UPDATES

A week after the Vikings waived two players listed first on the depth chart, they provided an updated chart on Tuesday heading into Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As expected, Jonathan Bullard is listed as a first-team defensive end in place of Armon Watts and wide receiver Jalen Reagor is listed as the punt returner in place of Ihmir Smith-Marsette. After they were waived, Watts and Smith-Marsette both were claimed by Chicago. Bullard previously had been second string on the depth chart and Reagor was acquired last week from Philadelphia.

Also, Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick, is listed ahead of fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round selection, to be the primary backup outside cornerback.

PHILLIPS VS. RODGERS

Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips will face Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday for the second time. The first time he ran into Rodgers, it wasn’t pretty.

In the fourth game of Phillips’ rookie season with Buffalo, the Bills played at Lambeau Field. Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and the Packers won 22-0.

At least Phillips can laugh about one moment from that game. It involved Phillips having played at Stanford and Rodgers at archrival California.

“It was actually one of my welcome-to-the-NFL moments was playing against Aaron Rodgers,’’ said Phillips, who played for Buffalo from 2018-21. “We had a funny altercation. He made a jab about Stanford, I said something about Cal. He tried to get us to jump offsides, and I knew it.”

Q&A: What to know about the White House unveiling of Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits

September 7, 2022

Q&A: What to know about the White House unveiling of Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits
correction

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Lyndon B. Johnson made remarks during the unveiling of his portrait. He does not have. The quip was made by former President Gerald R. Ford during the unveiling of Ford’s portrait. The article has been corrected.

Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, in a ceremony in the East Room hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms, and the two men formed a close partnership “through the ups and downs of work and life,” the House press secretary said Tuesday. Blanche, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope. and change,” she said.

The event will also mark the return of the long tradition of sitting presidents welcoming their predecessors – regardless of party – to the White House to unveil their official portraits. During his tenure, Donald Trump held no White House events for Obama, whom he accused – without evidence – of spying on him during the 2016 campaign.

Here’s what to know about this White House tradition and what to expect at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Don’t the Obamas already have their official portraits?

The presidential portraits in the White House are distinct from those in the “America’s Presidents” exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The Smithsonian portraits of the Obamas, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, were unveiled at the museum in 2018 – about 13 months after Obama’s departure – and caused a stir for their distinctive styles and bold colors. These paintings are on a national tour and are expected to return to Washington in November.

In the past, portrait unveilings have been an opportunity for former presidents and their wives to reunite with members of their administration and White House staff, some of whom may not have been seen for years. years.

Barack Obama has only visited the White House once — in April for an Affordable Care Act event — since leaving office in January 2017. It will be the first time Michelle Obama has returned to the White House since their family moved out.

Some former Obama administration officials who will attend include former chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, now US ambassador to Japan; former senior adviser David Axelrod; Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of Health and Human Services; and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Past Disclosures: Who Was There and What Happened?

The White House began its policy of trying to obtain portraits of the lives of presidents and first ladies beginning in the 1960s, under then-first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, according to Betty Monkman, who began working at the White House in the curator’s office in 1967 and served as chief curator from 1997 to 2002.

Kennedy’s own portraits were unveiled in 1971. Portraits of former President Richard M. Nixon and his wife, Pat, were unveiled in 1981 “without much fanfare”.

The unveiling ceremonies have generally been warm, bipartisan affairs, peppered with good-natured jokes. When former President Gerald Ford’s portrait was unveiled at a White House ceremony in 1978, he joked: “Considering this [artist] Ray Kinstler had to work with it, he did very well.

In 1989, President George HW Bush hosted Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, for the official unveiling of their portrait at the White House. Bush, who served as Reagan’s vice president for eight years, joked, “For years our adversaries hoped to see President Reagan’s back to the wall here at the White House. I don’t think that’s exactly what they had in mind when they talked about it.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, glanced at the portrait of Bush, whom he defeated three years earlier, and before unveiling it, said, “If I’m half as handsome than you when I leave office, I will be a happy man.

In 2004, President George W. Bush, a Republican, welcomed Clinton and his wife, Hillary, to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits.

“As you may know, my dad and I decided to call each other by numbers,” Bush told Clinton in his remarks at the time. “He’s 41, I’m 43. It’s a great honor – it’s a great pleasure to honor number 42. We’re glad you’re here, 42.”

In 2012, the Obamas hosted George W. Bush and Laura Bush to unveil their official portraits and thanked the Bushes for their guidance during the transition.

“George, I will always remember the gathering you organized for all the living former presidents before I took office, your kind words of encouragement. Plus, you also left me a very nice bouquet of TV sports. I uses it,” Obama said then, laughing. “Laura, you reminded us that the most rewarding thing about living in this house isn’t the title or the power, but the chance to shine a spotlight on the issues. the most importants.”

It’s unclear why the unveiling of Obama’s White House portrait is taking place now, more than five years after his second term ended. During his tenure, Trump held no White House events for Obama, whom he had bitterly attacked for years, including leading the “birther” movement that groundlessly accused Obama of not being born in the United States. United. It was perhaps an unsurprising break from tradition for a president who broke dozens of other longstanding norms. Trump, who has long spread baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, also did not attend Biden’s inauguration last January.

A Trump representative did not respond to questions emailed Tuesday.

When will the Trump White House portraits be unveiled?

It’s unclear when Donald and Melania’s White House portraits will be completed and unveiled, although NBC News reported last year that the former president had “begun to go through the usual process” of having a portrait done. .

Jean-Pierre postponed questions on Tuesday about whether the Bidens would welcome the Trumps to the White House if their official portraits were completed while Biden is still in office.

“We report these questions to the White House Historical Association, which in effect … leads the process on official portraits of presidents and their wives,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The Smithsonian Institution confirmed last month that a $650,000 donation from a Trump-controlled political action committee will almost entirely fund portraits of the former president and former first lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait. Gallery – the first time in recent memory that a political organization has funded a portrait of a former president for the museum.

Two artists were commissioned for the paintings of Donald and Melania Trump from the Smithsonian Institution, but the names of the artists have not been released.

Peggy McGlone contributed to this report.

UN Atomic Agency details damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, calls for safe zone

September 7, 2022

UN Atomic Agency details damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, calls for safe zone
The United Nations atomic agency detailed damage to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and warned of the high-stress environment for personnel in a report on Tuesday that highlighted the dangers posed by Russia’s occupation of the site.

The report precedes a discussion in the UN Security Council on the situation at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. It follows a long-awaited visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, by a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency last week.

wsj

Watch: Gophers men's basketball awards scholarship to Will Ramberg

September 7, 2022

Watch: Gophers men's basketball awards scholarship to Will Ramberg
The Gophers men’s basketball program called on the university’s top official to award its newest scholarship on Tuesday.

In a video posted on social media, head coach Ben Johnson introduced University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel, who then asked Will Ramberg to read a statement.

In front of teammates, Ramberg read an introduction to the new season and then read he was being put on scholarship. Fellow Gophers shouted and mobbed Ramberg in congratulations. Gable got a follow-up hug.

Ramberg, a junior from Grand Marais, Minn., appeared in 13 games last season, averaging 3.7 minutes per game. He totaled five points and four rebounds.

“From Day 1, there was no expectations and he just kept grinding and grinding and grinding and is a big part of what we are doing,” head coach Ben Johnson said in the video.

Jonathan Abraham charged with aggravated robbery and racist graffiti in Aurora

September 7, 2022

Caretaker Of At-Risk Adult In Denver Faces Grievous Bodily Negligence Charge
A man accused of vandalizing 15 businesses, including with racist graffiti, has been arrested by Aurora police.

Police said in a press release that Jonathan Abraham tagged Aurora businesses between August 14 and August 22 and was also linked to four aggravated robberies that occurred in April. Some of this graffiti, according to the police, was racist.

denverpost

After Grandstand finale with Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard will open for Keith Urban at the X

September 7, 2022

After Grandstand finale with Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard will open for Keith Urban at the X
Less than a week after what Florida Georgia Line said was their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair, one half of the duo has booked a return trip to the Twin Cities.

Tuesday morning, Tyler Hubbard was added as an opener to Keith Urban’s Nov. 5 show at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center. Tickets, currently priced from $85.50 to $45.50, went on sale through Ticketmaster in December. Newcomer Ingrid Andress (“Wishful Drinking,” “Lady Like”) is also on the bill.

Rumors first started circulating of a Florida Georgia Line split in late 2020, when disagreements between Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley over the presidential election and pandemic mandates went public. In an interview with People magazine in February, the pair confirmed they were “taking a break” after performing a series of summer concerts, but said they were not breaking up permanently. But during FGL’s show at the Grandstand Wednesday, Hubbard told the audience it was their “last official concert” together.

EARLIER: Grandstand review: Florida Georgia Line sprint through what’s likely their final show together.

Hubbard made his solo debut in January 2021 when he joined Tim McGraw on his single “Undivided,” which Hubbard co-wrote with Chris Loocke. The song reached No. 23 on the country charts. McGraw had previously collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on the 2016 single “May We All,” which landed at No. 2.

In May, Hubbard released the single “5 Foot 9,” which peaked at No. 5, and followed it with the EP “Dancin’ in the Country” last month.

