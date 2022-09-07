Judge dismisses Tina Peters lawsuit challenging recount

DENVER — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a lost primary election recount by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voter fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to methods used to recount ballots Aug. 3, but did not seek a halt to the recount until the next day after the end of the recount and several hours after the certification of the results of the recount. by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that the Elections Act only gives him authority to review recount challenges when a recount is in progress and his jurisdiction ends once it is complete and certified.

The recount barely changed the results of the primary election to pick a Republican candidate to challenge Griswold in the November election, with Peters garnering 13 more votes, ending up with about 29% of the vote, according to the secretary of state. Pam Anderson finished in first place with 43% of the vote.

According to McCallin’s decision, Peters said the recount could still be challenged because she claimed it was not done according to the methods outlined in the law. However, McCallin said that argument would allow a recount to be challenged long after it is completed, pointing out that the law provides ways to quickly resolve challenges so that election deadlines can be met.

“Allowing these orders to be challenged later would destabilize the election and leave it open to challenge long after the secretary of state has certified the results,” he said.

Peters’ lawsuit asserted that the accuracy of the randomly selected machines used to count the ballots should have been verified with a manual count of the ballots before the recount began.

Peters did not immediately respond to emails or a text requesting comment. His lawyer in the case, David Wilson, said they disagreed with the judge’s ruling and were exploring what to do next.

Some recount observers reported that election machines were tested with test ballots instead of actual ballots cast by voters, Wilson said.

Peters faces multiple felony charges for his alleged role in allowing unauthorized individuals to break into his county’s electoral system in search of evidence of conspiracy theories floated by former President Donald Trump after his election defeat. of 2020.

She has denied doing anything illegal and argues the charges are politically motivated. She is due in court on Wednesday to plead against those charges.