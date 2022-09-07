Lakeview residents speak out after violent robbery in broad daylight – NBC Chicago

Top Chicago officials, including the mayor and top doctor, are expected to provide an update on COVID vaccine recalls in the city after the Labor Day long weekend.

The update comes as Chicago-area pharmacies have already begun administering the new vaccine and offering appointments to obtain it.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Mayor Top Doc gives update on COVID recall

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city leaders, are due to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The announcement is set at 10:30 a.m.

New COVID boosters are now available in the Chicago area. Here’s who experts say should get vaccinated

Long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at Chicago-area pharmacies, with more doses on their way to doctors’ offices and health clinics of Chicago and Illinois.

According to an announcement Friday from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster. And that’s on top of the 150,000 doses Chicago is ready to receive, IDPH said.

Where to find new COVID booster shots from Moderna, Pfizer in the Chicago area

Chicago-area pharmacies are among the first to offer doses of the new “bivalent” COVID boosters, with greater availability expected to open this week.

CVS announced Friday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recommendation for the new vaccine, that some locations were already offering revamped booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer. Appointments were already open and several continue to be available for this week.

Walgreens locations are also now booking appointments for newly approved COVID booster shots that specifically target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the pharmacy said in a statement Friday.

What is Paxlovid Mouth and why do some people get it? Chicago’s top doctor explains

Paxlovid has recently made headlines as the COVID antiviral treatment has been used in some high profile cases, including President Joe Biden, and although the drug has been linked to rare cases of what is known as ” COVID rebound”, some who received it also noted another unusual side effect called “Paxlovid mouth”.

According to Rush University Medical Center, “Paxlovid mouth” is often used to refer to a metallic or bitter taste in the mouth shortly after taking the drug.

Chicago’s top doctor reveals what COVID symptoms she’s been experiencing

Chicago’s top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like.

Having first contracted the virus last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she fell ill while on a family vacation.

When she returned, she immediately started testing – then last Tuesday the symptoms started.

What’s behind that sore throat? How to tell if it’s COVID, allergies, strep throat or more

Do you have a sore throat but don’t know what’s causing it?

There are several possibilities that could be behind the symptom, with things like COVID, allergies, and strep throat all leading to similar symptoms.

Currently, allergy season is peaking in the Chicago area, resulting in a flare-up of cold-like symptoms, with the peak expected to continue through late September for those particularly sensitive to ragweed.

What makes the new COVID boosters different from previous injections? Experts explain

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized new COVID booster shots known as “bivalent” vaccines, what exactly does this mean and how are they different from previous COVID vaccines given earlier in the pandemic ?

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, although wildly different mutants have emerged. The new American boosters are combined or “bivalent” shots. They contain half the original vaccine recipe and half the protection against the latest versions of omicron, called BA.4 and BA.5, which are considered the most contagious to date.

