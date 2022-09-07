Lauren Boebert: We know what the Department of Injustice thinks of conservative Americans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Col., explained what it means to be “ultra-MAGA” Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

REPRESENTING. Lauren Boebert: I saw exactly what it is Department of Injustice is able to do recently, and what he thinks of conservative Americans, what he thinks of moms and dads who attend school board meetings. And it goes much further than that. I am MAGA. I’m ultra-MAGA, and I’m proud of it, but that just means I believe in securing the southern borderreduce government spending, secure American energy and protect our peace through force, protect women and our children, and protect American greatness.

We don’t need an army of 87,000 tax officials. Never before has a president shown such hatred towards his fellow Americans. My job, first and foremost, is to secure your freedom, it’s to secure your rights to keep you free. I want what is best for the American people. Joe Biden? He wants what is better for the democrat party as well as the Chinese Communist Party.

