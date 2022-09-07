Lauren Boebert: We know what the Department of Injustice thinks of conservative Americans

Newsletter Sign-Up
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Col., explained what it means to be “ultra-MAGA” Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”
REPRESENTING. Lauren Boebert: I saw exactly what it is Department of Injustice is able to do recently, and what he thinks of conservative Americans, what he thinks of moms and dads who attend school board meetings. And it goes much further than that. I am MAGA. I’m ultra-MAGA, and I’m proud of it, but that just means I believe in securing the southern borderreduce government spending, secure American energy and protect our peace through force, protect women and our children, and protect American greatness.
BIDEN’S NEW ‘ULTRA-MAGA’ LABEL CAME AFTER SIX MONTHS OF RESEARCHING A LIBERAL-FUNDED FOCUS GROUP: REPORT
We don’t need an army of 87,000 tax officials. Never before has a president shown such hatred towards his fellow Americans. My job, first and foremost, is to secure your freedom, it’s to secure your rights to keep you free. I want what is best for the American people. Joe Biden? He wants what is better for the democrat party as well as the Chinese Communist Party.
Ricardo Arroyo said late Tuesday night that he was not yet conceding the race for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, despite The Associated Press calling the race for Kevin Hayden earlier in the evening with 75% reporting. the enclosure.
“I didn’t write a speech for ‘I’m still waiting for the results’” he told the fans. “I wrote one to lose and I wrote one to win, but I didn’t write one for ‘we still matter’.”
The 34-year-old former public defender went on to say his campaign would wait for more votes to be counted later that night to potentially concede. The remarks were made just before midnight, and Arroyo guessed the final numbers wouldn’t be known until the “early hours of the morning,” the Boston Herald reported.
Regardless of the results, Arroyo added, Hayden should be investigated for abusing his powers while in office.
The race was marked by controversy. Sexual assault allegations made against Arroyo in 2005 and 2007 when he was a high school student surfaced last month. Although one of the accusers said that Arroyo did not in fact assault her, the other accuser told the boston globe that the allegations were true. As a result of this news, Arroyo lost several high-profile endorsements, such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
Hayden, who was named DA after Rachael Rollins left the post, has come under scrutiny for the way his office conducted an investigation into an alleged cover-up by transit police.
It’s still the dollar right now as we see further yen capitulation and yuan decline – both of which are fueling further greenback gains this week. The US currency is heating up and is up again across the board, threatening to break even higher against some of the major currencies this week.
Stocks remain gloomy, with US stocks falling once again yesterday. It should be noted that the Nasdaq recorded its seventh consecutive day of losses – its longest streak since November 2016. Meanwhile, bond yields continue to climb as European governments seek to take on more debt in order to cope with the energy crisis before winter.
Going forward, trade sentiment will continue to revolve around the key points above, but it’s a matter of watching if the Dollar has legs for another run higher as it approaches some key levels on the charts. .
0600 GMT – Germany’s July industrial production data
0600 GMT – Halifax property prices in August UK
09:00 GMT – Final Eurozone GDP figures for the second quarter
11:00 GMT – MBA mortgage applications in the US on September 2
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
Google Maps is expanding its eco-friendly routing options to calculate fuel and energy costs based on the types of vehicles people are driving in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.
This feature allows users to choose the type of vehicle they are driving – whether it is petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric – in Maps and get an estimate of the amount of fuel or energy that will be consumed on a given route. If the most fuel-efficient route is not the fastest, people can choose the fastest instead. This feature is limited to mobile.
Eco-responsible routes were introduced last year, allowing people to choose the most fuel-efficient drive. Google is now extending this feature to 40 countries in Europe, including France, Ireland, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, Google also added a traffic forecast widget on android phonesallowing users to see current traffic conditions on their home screen.
Google’s push to add eco-friendly features to Maps comes as big tech companies aim to cut emissions, while bringing customers with them. Google said it eliminated all its carbon heritage in 2020 and uses AI to help governments reduce carbon. Apple said it plans to be carbon neutral by 2030 and stopped shipping iPhones with chargers in 2020, saying he wants to reduce e-waste. While these carbon targets are ambitious, some have pointed to the overuse of renewable energy certificates or power purchase agreements to buy clean energy credits that offset polluting emissions.
Setting up your vehicle type in Google Maps only takes a few steps on mobile devices.
1. Enter your destination
2. Tap the three points top right
3. Faucet Route options
4. Make sure Prefer fuel-efficient routes is selected
5. Press on Type of engine
6. Choose the type of vehicle
Brasília:
Apple has been banned from selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil and fined more than $2 million over the case, the government announced on Tuesday, after accusing the US tech giant of ” discriminatory practices”. In an official notice, the Brazilian authorities ordered “the immediate suspension of the distribution of smartphones of the iPhone brand, regardless of the model or generation, which are not accompanied by a battery charger”.
The Department of Justice and Public Safety ordered the Californian company to pay a fine of 12.28 million reais (nearly $2.4 million).
The Department of Consumer Protection and Defense measure effectively bans the sale of all iPhone 12 and 13 models.
Apple has been under investigation in Brazil since December for “reselling an incomplete product”, “consumer discrimination” and “transferring liability to third parties” by offering iPhone 12 and newer versions without chargers for power outlets, according to an official statement.
The company has previously faced fines from Brazilian state agencies, but “took no steps to minimize the damage and has so far continued to sell cellular devices without chargers,” the statement said.
According to Brazilian authorities, Apple alleges that the decision to exclude the chargers from iPhone sales stems from an “environmental commitment”.
But the ministry determined “there is no effective demonstration of environmental protection on Brazilian soil as a result” of Apple’s policy, and accused the company of “deliberate discriminatory practices against it.” against consumers”.
“Nothing justifies an operation which, by aiming to reduce carbon emissions, leads to the introduction on the consumer market of a product whose use depends on the acquisition of another (product) also marketed by company,” the official said. review added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2020.
Fabrice COFRINI | AFP | Getty Images
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he wants to make the company 20% more efficient and that could include workforce reductions as it faces a host of economic challenges as well as years of hardship. fast hiring.
Speaking at the Code conference in Los Angeles, Pichai gave more details on how he plans to run the business more efficiently in anticipation of economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in advertising spending, of which Google has been the biggest beneficiary to date.
“The more we try to understand macroeconomics, the more we feel very uncertain about it,” Pichai said on stage Tuesday. “Macroeconomic performance is correlated with advertising spending, consumer spending, etc.,” he added.
Although he said he considered macroeconomic factors to be beyond his control, Pichai acknowledged that the company had become “slower” after its workforce increased.
“We want to make sure that as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you prioritize all the good things to work on and that your people are really productive that they can actually make an impact. about the things they’re working on so that’s what we spend our time on.”
Host Kara Swisher asked the CEO how he plans to make the company more efficient, citing “Simplicity Sprint”, a recent internal project launched to refocus the growing company and “get better results faster”, as CNBC first reported it in July. As revenue continues to grow, the effort came after the company reported its second consecutive quarter of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue.
However, before that, employees at the start of the year gave the company’s executives particularly poor marks on pay, promotions and performance, citing the company’s growing bureaucracy, which executives recognized at the time.
“In everything we do, we can be slower in making decisions,” Pichai said Tuesday. “You look at it end to end and figure out how to make the business 20% more productive.”
Pichai also gave more specific examples of how he hopes to achieve this. He gave a past example of aligning YouTube Music and Google Play Music into one product.
“Sometimes there are areas to improve [where] you have three people making decisions, understanding that and reducing it to two or one improves efficiency by 20%,” he gave in another example.
Host Kara Swisher pointed to a common term associated with Google employees working at the company for a long time called “rest and vest,” which has been depicted on the six-season HBO drama.
“Silicon Valley”, which referred to a company similar to Google called Hooli.
Smiling, Pichai said he had never watched the popular show. “Too close to home,” he remarked. “You watch TV to relax.”
A Pennsylvania woman was snorkeling in the Bahamas when she was attacked and killed by a bull shark, officials said.
The unidentified 58-year-old woman and her family were snorkeling in Green Cay when the beast snagged.
“The family is believed to have been snorkeling in the waters and this area is known for visitors snorkeling,” police said. “It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female.”
The woman’s family and travel agency workers rescued her from the mighty fish and brought her to the mainland of New Providence, where she succumbed to major injuries to her upper body.
The woman was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship which left Florida on Sunday, but a spokesperson told CBS she was attacked while on an “independent shore excursion.”
The ship had docked for the day in New Providence, where the family had booked their snorkeling excursion.
The attack happened about half a mile from Rose Island, where a 21-year-old Californian woman was killed by three sharks while snorkeling with her family.
Last month, an 8-year-old British boy was attacked by three nurse sharks in the Bahamas. The boy survived but is expected to have permanent scars on his legs.
