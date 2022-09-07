Lbank Exchange Stands With The Crypto Community Amid The Market Downturn

Crypto education is booming and LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, which ranks as the 12th most valuable Bitcoin trading platform is at the center of it. The LBank team has hosted educational events all across the globe in August 2022.
LBank has positioned itself on the front lines of generating more interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies among individuals as the nation shows increasing interest in them.
The month began with seminars and training sessions conducted for the seventeen (17) blockchain startups that scaled through the second phase of its “Crypto Accelerator Program.”
With its numerous Masterclasses and Twitter Spaces that covered subjects like “Becoming a Successful Crypto Trade/Investor,””An Overview of Bitcoin’s Price history & Current Market Trends,””Cryptocurrency Live Trading,” and “An Overview of Launchpad & Moonshots,” LBank Africa had quite an eventful month.
Additionally, Nigeria introduced its “LBank Campus Legends,” or campus ambassadors, program across many universities. Meanwhile, LBank Philippines hosted an event called “LBank Presents: Crypto, Coffee, and Fun,” which was attended by a good number of the crypto community.
Aside from its biweekly live technical analysis workshops, Quiz events, and Twitter spaces, LBank Turkey’s seminars and other activities have engaged prospective users and crypto enthusiasts and elevated the learning experience.
Its Pakistani community received numerous possibilities for learning as well as prizes and bonuses. Following its well-received “LBank Show” held in four Indian cities, the Indian community was fundamental in continuously advancing LBank’s grassroots educational campaign.
As part of its August events, LBank Tunisia invited its community for several Game Nights and thought-provoking AMAs in addition to rewards and freebies. LBank Indonesia, on the other hand, actively engaged its community by hosting AMAs and online instructional events with token initiatives.
Along with other cryptocurrency summits they attended, the LBank global team took part in the recently concluded CoinFest Asia, which took place in Bali from August 25 to 26 of 2022.
On the whole, the LBank team has been busy these past few weeks with various events, both offline and online. According to the exchange, they are very excited about what is ahead and cannot wait to share with their communities what they have planned for the next month.
About LBank
LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving, and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.
The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.
After Ethereum’s Bellatrix update, network participation rates dropped.
Cryptocurrency investors are anticipating the CPI release on September 13.
Earlier yesterday, the Bellatrix update for Ethereum’s Beacon chain went live. The Ethereum merge began with this update and will conclude with the Paris upgrade. But despite all the excitement around the integration, the price of Ethereum has dropped by about 8%. The current market price is $1,519.
It is widely anticipated that the Ethereum merging will have a profoundly positive impact on the price of ETH and the cryptocurrency market as a whole. However, investors are worried about the price decline.
Short-term Decline?
Yesterday, the updated version of Bellatrix became available to users. The upgrade to Bellatrix initiates the merging. In addition, validators are granted the power to generate Beacon blocks. One of these blocks will also house the merge’s code.
After Ethereum’s Bellatrix update, network participation rates dropped. The inability of certain nodes to update their clients is to blame for the drop, say the experts. They anticipate a rise in involvement as more validators update their nodes to support Bellatrix.
Moreover, the missing blocks rate of Ethereum increased by almost 1700 percent following the update, which is a very concerning development. To combat inflation, the Fed is likely to maintain its aggressive approach. The entire crypto market is feeling the heat.
Cryptocurrency investors are anticipating the CPI release on September 13. Also, the merge will be finalized around that week. The value of Ethereum will be significantly affected by the two variables. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $1,519.34 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,418,859,364 USD. Ethereum is down 8.79% in the last 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency industry as a whole will benefit from the Ethereum Merge.
The last significant update before the transition, Bellatrix was completed.
According to Polygon Network, the impending Ethereum Merge will eliminate almost 99.1 percent of the network’s carbon footprint. With the impending Merge, it will be significantly less harmful to the environment.
According to the company:
“The Merge is estimated to cancel out a whopping 99.91% of Polygon’s network carbon emissions, reducing the annual total to just 56.22 tCO2e.”
The goal of the Merge is to cut Ethereum’s power usage by 99.99%. It has been determined by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) that the bulk of emissions from the Polygon chain come from the chain’s operations on the Ethereum foundation layer (99.92%). After deducting external emissions, the research finds that Polygon’s PoS network is responsible for 50.13 tCO2e.
Countdown Begins
The network’s efforts to lessen its environmental impact were first reported by Polygon earlier this year. According to a CCRI projection, Polygon’s yearly carbon emissions until July 2022 were 60,953.26 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e). This amounts to a total of 94,782 tCO2e in emissions from the whole supply chain.
To sum up, the cryptocurrency industry as a whole will benefit from the Ethereum Merge. Polygon’s Sustainability Lead, Stefan Renton, has remarked, “We believe that operating responsibly is just the starting line.”
The long-awaited merge of the Ethereum network began early on Tuesday morning, when its core engineers activated Bellatrix, the last significant update before the transition. The merging, an update that combines the Ethereum beacon chain with its mainnet, will enable the network to go from a proof-of-work system to a proof-of-stake blockchain, which uses far less energy between Sep 15 to 30.
Chainlink price has consistently been negative as seen in the past couple of hours.
Chainlink outskirting other cryptocurrencies with higher market cap
The crypto is registering weekly gains of 13%; with no red zones
LINK price down by 9.25%
Looks can deceive and Chainlink (LINK) is a proof of that as it outskirts other altcoins that have comparably higher market cap. Chainlink is performing at its peak as seen in the past seven days, registering heightened gains of 13% with no reds evident on the charts.
Today, the market was looking bullish but hints a negative momentum prompting LINK to nosedive. The price has crashed from $7.5 to now at $6.64. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK price is down by 8.63% or trading at $6.64 as of press time.
Chainlink Simmers Down In Terms Of Market Volatility
The past week, Chainlink’s has had over 11 integrations with Polygon, BNB, Phantom, Solana, and Ethereum which is a positive sign that developers are working hard to ramp up the network.
More so, the spike also coincided with the pump in volume which demonstrates a stable price increase. A tweet by Whalestats hails LINK as one of the popular cryptocurrencies that the top 500 ETH whales currently have in their holdings.
On a four-hour chart, LINK price is seen to simmer down in terms of market volatility or going extremes. LINK/USD price is hovering under the Moving Average price which indicates that the bears are monopolizing the market. However, there could still be a chance for bulls to get their way in.
CMF and RSI for Chainlink is at 53 indicating that the market is in a fail-safe or neutral phase. RSI is further showing a downswing. Evidently, the Bollinger Bands showed that following the high volatility phase, LINK’s price should go on a downtrend. This dismisses opportunities of an uptrend over the short term.
LINK Bears Monopolizing The Market
Investors have so much confidence in Chainlink and are expecting for LINK price to soar in the coming days. LINK’s price spike is validated by a couple of on-chain metrics.
Chainlink’s exchange reserves have been down by 2% in the past week which is indicative of a lowered selling pressure hinting a bullish movement.
Notably, there was also a spike in total transaction volume and number of active wallet addresses as seen in the past 24 hours.
On the other hand, judging by the decline in LINK’s exchange outflow amid the price surge implies the emergence of a bear market.
Welfare replied to a tweet from a prominent member of the XRP community.
Certainly in the next few weeks is a rather vague timescale.
According to Ripple’s Antony Welfare, additional CDBC will be announced in the coming weeks. At Ripple, Welfare is in charge of advising on matters related to CBDC.
Welfare replied to a tweet from a prominent member of the XRP community @sentosumosaba. The tweet references an interview with Welfare dated June 17, 2022, which includes notable lines like “Ripple has several pilots in the progress for CBDCs, including the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan and the Republic of Palau.”
As stated on their website:
“Our RippleX business unit is focused on making it easy for developers to build on and with the XRP Ledger, as well as partnering with others in the crypto space on use cases like NFTs and CBDCs (aka tokenised assets).”
He thanked Sento for mentioning him and asked to follow him for new updates on CBDC in the next few weeks. Certainly, “in the next few weeks” is a rather vague timescale. The Ripple XRP community has been buzzing with CBDC rumors, so this is exciting news even without them.
Thanks @sentosumosaba for the mention – make sure you follow me for more CBDC announcements in the next few weeks 👌👌👌
During the next two days in Las Vegas, during the Apex XRPL Developer Summit, several innovative XRP payment options will be presented. Particularly, the forum will showcase a pathfinding-based solution for XRP payments and refunds, as stated by well-known XRPL Labs engineers Wietse Wind and Dominique Blomsma.
CBDC concerns will be discussed during the summit in some depth. Most notably, the CBDC Innovate Challenge finalists will be revealed. According to CMC, the XRP price today is $0.316695 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,255,867,675 USD. XRP is down 5.55% in the last 24 hours.
Coinfest Asia, Asia’s Top Insight & Networking Festival Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Metaverse, and NFT was successfully held from the 25th until the 26th of August 2022 at Cafe Del Mar, Bali. Held at a beach club, Coinfest Asia successfully created an event that was both insightful and relaxing for crypto enthusiasts all over the world.
According to Felita Setiawan, Project Director of Coinfest Asia and Director of Coinvestasi, this event was intentionally held with a concept that suits the crypto investors mindset.
“Every year before the pandemic we always held Coinfest, but this year we wanted it to be bigger with a more relaxing concept that we think suits the crypto industry’s mindset. The ambiance we think has eased crypto enthusiasts to gain knowledge and connections by being in the most comfortable crypto event.”
Said Felita Setiawan.
The Coinfest Asia was opened by the Vice Minister of Trade, Jerry Sambuaga. In his opening remarks he stated that Coinfest Asia was one of the most prominent events that supports crypto growth in Indonesia.
“Congratulations to Coinfest Asia for creating this event, I see the crypto industry as a very beneficial and potential industry for the country. Crypto transactions in Indonesia had also risen significantly where in December 2020 the total volume of transactions was at Rp64,9 Trillion and in December 2021 it rose to around Rp859 Trillion. This could be beneficial for the country’s income, thus I am very happy this event can support Indonesia’s crypto ecosystem, that is why the government is happy to support the digital trade ecosystem.”
Said Jerry Sambuaga.
Coinfest Asia was held by Coinvestasi, a media company that is the subsidiary of Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN). This event was supported by Coindesk Indonesia, Indonesian Blockchain Association, Singaporean Blockchain Association, and Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce.
This festival event was attended by more than 1.500 individuals including crypto experts, investors, developers, and regulators from across 52 countries around areas such as Web3, Blockchain, and NFTs and had attracted much attention in just around two days it was held.
As an example, in the two days that it was held, Coinfest Asia had four areas of events, Main Stage, Breakout Area, Bull Area, and Whale Room. Majority of the event was at the Main Stage, where all of the conference and panel discussions were held. The Breakout Room was a place for attendees and speakers to network and connect with each other. The Whale Room and The Bull Area was specifically designed for bull ticket attendees to network and pitch their projects to each other for collaboration and funding opportunities.
ICN also launched its newest crypto media called Coindesk Indonesia which is a media portal for updates around crypto, blockchain, NFTs, Web3, investing, and other updates around technology in Indonesia and the World. Coindesk indonesia always thrive to capture opportunities and updates for crypto investors to educate with trustable, high integrity, and easily understandable information.
Regulators Welcomed Coinfest Asia with Open Arms
This event was warmly welcomed by regulators in the Indonesian crypto space, one of which is Tirta Karma Sanjaya, the Head of Commodity and Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia.
He gave his appreciation towards this event because it was an amazing event that was held at a regional level and had lots of speakers who were knowledgeable figures in the international crypto space.
“I hope Coinvestasi can create more positive events like this to educate people around crypto.”
He says.
Coinfest Asia 2022 was also supported by Fireblocks, Enjinstarter, KunciCoin, Deepcoin, Emurgo, Advanced.ai, Qoinpay, Elliptic, FastEx, Indodax, Pintu, BlockchainSpace, AMDG, 1inch, BingX, Parastate, Coinstore, LordToken, MetaOne, Swallow, Metabase, StraitsX, PlotX, Haqq Network, ComplyAdvantage, Solana, Paras, Tezos, Degree kripto Token, Nanovest, BRI Ventures, Pendulum, Circle, Pendulum Chain, and Metaverse Indonesia.
Coinfest Asia 2023 is Right Around the Corner!
Looking at the enthusiasm of Coinfest Asia’s attendees, this event will be back in 2023 to educate more crypto enthusiasts about crypto and connect them with each other, while being at the most comfortable ambiance.
If you are interested in becoming a part of Coinfest Asia 2023, you can get more information on Coinfest Asia’s official site.
About Coinvestasi
Coinvestasi is a leading Indonesian crypto media platform that gives information about events and updates regarding crypto, digital assets, and blockchain technology since 2017.
Informations about Coinfest Asia can be found on the website and social media below,
Crypto analysts and researchers explain the bear market as a period in which supply exceeds demand, morale falls, and prices decrease. As such, a bear market is a market that has experienced consistent or significant falls.
A bear market is defined as any stock index or specific stock that has declined by at least twenty percent from its most recent high. As depicted here, “consistent falls” or declines refer to lengthy durations of downward oscillations. Ideally, markets are volatile on a daily (or even moment-to-moment) basis.
Various factors can cause bearish markets, including weak or lagging economies, geopolitical crises, wars, and pandemics. Meanwhile, low employment, which can result from significant economic paradigm shifts, low discretionary income and low productivity, are all manifestations of a weak or deteriorating economy.
Aside from a 20% drop in stock prices, the bear market condition is where investors frequently feel worried and depressed, and the country’s economic outlook is not always favorable. It is, however, important to note that, while a bear market may indicate a decline in stock prices and possibly a failing economy, it is also an ideal time for new investors to enter the market and start building their portfolios.
From analysis and predictions, coins are expected to have a bumpy ride ahead, implying that it will be some time before they pay off. Therefore, new investors must enter the market to invest long-term. After all, investing is a long game, and by leaving your money in the market for a while, you will have more time to recover from any losses; these short-term dips will not necessarily set you back in the long run.
The words “bear market” frighten many investors. However, these severe market downturns are unavoidable and frequently quite brief, especially when contrasted to the duration of bull markets, when the market is gaining in value. Bear markets, on the other hand, offer excellent investing possibilities. The co-founder of Philcoin, Dunstan Teo, stated:
“Human psychology is a fascinating thing. When retail stores offer sale prices, people flock to buy items at lower prices. Yet, in a bear market, when assets are discounted, people are afraid to buy. There’s no reason to feel anxious or worried during the bear market – it offers a fantastic buying opportunity and, as we know from historical charts, the markets always rebound which is where, and how, your assets will increase in value.”
Buying stocks at a discount during a down market is often favorable, making it a lower starting point for those who have previously eschewed investing. The term “buying the dip” refers to a classic investing strategy that entails selling when everyone else is buying and, in this example, purchasing when everyone else is selling.
What does the bear market situation bring to your investment table?
In a bearish market, cryptos are generally cheaper than ever, providing opportunities for people to buy their desired crypto at a discounted price.
We take as an example Philcoin, described as the ‘People’s Coin’, a scalable technological solution that meets established international development standards in its core purpose. With a total supply of 5 billion and the current circulating maximum supply of 0, Philcoin (PHL) has its price at $0.056886 per PHL at the time of writing. Its market is currently bearish. Suppose you purchased PHL at the current price of $0.056886 and held the coins through the bear market, and then sold it at any indication of a positive market. You recoup the loss earlier recorded during the “dip” and also utilize it in reducing any taxable gains in other areas of your portfolio where you made money. Experts refer to this situation as tax-loss harvesting.
As portrayed above, albeit it is paradoxical to invest when so many people are talking about the difficulties facing the economy, bear markets can be the best resort because prices have significantly decreased, allowing you to obtain more value for your money.
Teo says: “What’s important is for people to always remember their long-term goal. Is it for financial independence? To provide a better life for your family? To buy a home or car? Whatever your goal, remember the highs and lows of the markets are part of its cycle. A buy and HODL strategy is not only one that works – but one that also allows us to go about our lives without being distracted by the short-term movements in the markets.”
One of the many reasons why the bear market shouldn’t pose a great deal is that, as an investor, you can better regulate your emotions by introducing time zones because you know the market will recover after a dip. Short-term funds can be invested more prudently and will not fluctuate as much as the stock market. Money needed in the long run can be invested more aggressively. Even though this money may lose the most, it will have more time to recover losses.
In addition, You will have a better grasp of risk tolerance and thus, become a more consistent and reliable investor.
As an investor, consistency means giving your investments time to grow. If you invest when the market is up, you will quickly learn that market timing is a losing proposition. You may be fortunate at times, but you frequently miss the mark. Investing in a negative market, on the other hand, will not only make you more consistent but will also increase your overall returns.