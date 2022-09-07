Lee Zeldin says Trump attacks will backfire on Kathy Hochul in November election

Republican gubernatorial candidate Representative Lee Zeldin remains loyal to former President Donald Trump despite the political risks in his challenge to Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul’s blue state.

“There are people who are obsessed with this theory that New Yorkers’ three biggest problems are the bad orange man, the bad orange man, the bad orange man,” Zeldin told a lecture. press in Manhattan.

The GOP nominee has said he may even campaign alongside Trump ahead of the Nov. 8 election, while claiming that “a lot of independents and Democrats” see rising crime and inflation as more serious issues.

The defense of the embattled 45th president came just hours after Hochul unleashed a $2 million statewide blitz, slamming Zeldin for his opposition to abortion rights and his ongoing ties to Trump and his associates. unfounded claims regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks on NY Post coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul. Robert Miller

Hochul continues to publicly criticize former President Donald Trump. Matthew McDermott

“Zeldin’s campaign is more about appealing to the far right than getting results for New Yorkers. Issue after issue, he made it clear that he would bring the same dangerous MAGA agenda to New York. York if elected governor,” Hochul campaign spokesman Jerrel Harvey said Tuesday.

Polls have consistently shown that about two-thirds of New Yorkers hold an unfavorable view of Trump, though he remains hugely popular among GOP voters, who outnumber registered Dems by about two-to-one to New York.

Only 32% of likely voters have a favorable view of Trump in his home country while 63% consider him unfavorable, with just 5% having no strong feelings either way, according to an early August poll from Siena College that showed that Zeldin was down 39% to 53.% against Hochul.

“Nothing proves how out of touch Lee Zeldin is, that’s like saying he would campaign with Donald Trump in a state the former president lost by 23 points,” Harvey said in the statement.

Zeldin defends former Trump from critics. Robert Miller

A poll released in recent days suggests Zeldin has narrowed the gap to single digits while a poll from late August suggested Hochul remains ahead by a wide margin.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since former Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002 and some political pundits say Zeldin needs to do more to appeal to disgruntled Democrats and to independent voters to win.

“Kiss Trump. It’s not a winning strategy,” Pataki told the Post on Tuesday.

Questions about his ties to Trump follow months of relentless attacks by Hochul and his allies on issues including abortion and gun rights following controversial rulings by a state Supreme Court United States composed of judges appointed by Trump.

The Long Island congressman has stayed by his side through two impeachments and other scandals that have followed the real estate mogul out of office, with Trump helping Zeldin raise $1.5 million in a fundraiser. fund in New Jersey after staying out of the GOP primary for governor.

Mid-July campaign documents showed Hochul had $11.7 million as of mid-July, compared to just $1.57 million for Zeldin, which campaign experts say he continues to maintain a paradoxical relationship with the ex-president.

Trump helped Zeldin raise $1.5 million for his campaign. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“Trump helps him raise money and helps Zeldin lose to Hochul,” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said in a text.

Zeldin argued that his 2020 votes against certification of the Pennsylvania and Arizona presidential election results were a matter of constitutional principle rather than partisan loyalty, while noting that he condemned the violence seen in the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“What happened in the name of the pandemic was that you had non-state legislative actors, who changed the way laws were administered on their own without asking permission,” said Zeldin Tuesday.

Hochul called out Zeldin for his opposition to abortion rights and his connection to Trump. Robert Miller

He claimed Democratic attacks on her relationship with Trump would eventually blow up in their faces while renewing attacks on Hochul on crime, the economy and her continued refusal to say exactly when and where she will debate him.

“Go tell the owners of Anne’s Pancakes in the Southern Tier, this campaign is about Donald Trump instead of making sure they’re able to survive,” Zeldin said Tuesday.

Democrats can spend millions bashing him against Trump, but Zeldin told reporters Tuesday he was betting the joke would be on them once all the ballots were counted after the final days of Nov. 9 voting.

“A candidate is talking about reversing the attacks on our wallets or the security of freedom and volunteering for our children’s education and saving the state,” he told reporters.

“And on the other side – when we’re fighting for undecided independent voters – and that’s your goal, Donald Trump? This is your autopsy,” he added.