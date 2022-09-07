The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and David Furones take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ offense and discuss how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will fare this season.
South Florida Sun Sentinel columnist Chris Perkins is joined by Dave Hyde and David Furones to go head-to-head over the ups and downs of the Miami Dolphins in their live show, now available as a free podcast. Shows include game analysis, predictions, player moves, rumors and more.
The air is getting crisp, leaves are starting to turn, and that can only mean one thing: It’s booya time!
If you’ve never had this thick, rich stew, cooked over an open flame, our list of events is a great place to start. And if you’re a booya vet, use it to mark your calendar.
If your organization is holding a booya, please send your information to [email protected], and we’ll add it to our list.
Sept. 10: American Legion Post 98, 328 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park; 11 a.m. until gone
Sept. 11: St. Joseph of the Lakes, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sept. 17: St. Bernard’s Men’s Club in memory of Dick Kortekaas at St. Bernard’s Parish Center, 167 W. Geranium Ave., St. Paul; 9 a.m. until gone. Takeout only; containers will be provided.
Sept. 17: Knights of Columbus Council 4374 at Transfiguration Catholic Parish, 6133 N. 15th St., Oakdale; 7 a.m. until noon.
Sept. 24: Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 25402 Itasca Ave., Forest Lake; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (or gone). Pre-order at lordofthelakes.org/events/booya
Sept. 25: St. Gregory the Great, 38725 Forest Blvd., North Branch; 10:30 a.m. until gone
Sept. 25: B-Dale Club, 2100 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 10 a.m. until gone
Sept. 25: St. John the Baptist, 835 2nd Ave. N.W., New Brighton; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 1: Roseville VFW Post 7555, 1145 Woodhill Drive, Roseville; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 1: On The Road Again Festival, 725 Southview Boulevard, South St. Paul; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 2: St. Mary’s Church Booya and Fall Festival, 261 E. 8th St., St. Paul; 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Every Thursday in October: Saint Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 3-10 p.m.
Oct. 9: Booya Crew at Mancini’s Char House, 531 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 11 a.m. until gone
Oct. 16: St. Pascal Baylon Men’s Club, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul; 10 a.m. until gone
Oct. 16: Emanuel Lutheran Church Men’s Club, 2075 E. 70th St., Inver Grove Heights; 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until gone. BYO containers allowed.
Oct. 29: Arthur O. Haukland VFW Post 1350, 2483 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul; noon until gone.
Nov. 5: Booya Crew at Dunham’s Bar, 173 Lothenbach Ave., West St. Paul; 11 a.m. until gone
CNN
—
A manhunt is underway for one of two brothers suspected of mass stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 injured in multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigators said there had been reports that Myles Sanderson was suspected may have been spotted at James Smith’s Cree Nation on Tuesday. Police advised those in the area to take cover and not approach him.
The potential sighting comes two days after a wave of violence spanned 13 crime scenes in an Indigenous community and a nearby rural village, authorities said.
Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, authorities identified the suspects as Sanderson, 30, and his brother Damien Sanderson.
On Monday morning, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson was found dead on James Smith’s Cree Nation in a “very grassy area” near a house, police said.
His injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said, adding that the exact cause of death would be determined by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office.
Myles Sanderson is considered “armed and dangerous”, Blackmore said. He has a “long criminal record” and had warrants for his arrest before the stabbings, she said.
Police warned Sanderson could also be injured and may try to seek medical attention, but did not provide further details on why they believe he could be injured.
“We have good reason to believe he suffered injuries. We don’t know exactly what those injuries are,” Blackmore said.
Although still at large, Sanderson has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering a residence.
One of the victims has been identified as Gloria Burns, a first responder, according to Reuters. She was responding to a crisis call when she was caught up in the violence and killed, her brother Darryl Burns told Reuters, although the agency did not say whether the call was related to the stabbing.
“She was slaughtered,” her brother Ivor Burns told Reuters.
Sanderson had previously been granted statutory release by the Parole Board of Canada, pursuant to a decision issued on February 1, 2022. The board said in the decision that it did not believe Sanderson would pose a risk to the public s he was released.
“The Commission is of the view that you will not pose an undue risk to society if you are released on statutory release and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen. “, says the decision.
The decision noted his long criminal history and that he had been assessed by a psychologist for a “moderate risk of violence”.
“Your criminal history is of great concern, including the use of violence and weapons related to your index offenses, and your history of domestic violence which victimized the family, including your children, and not the family,” says the decision.
“You are assessed as a moderate risk for violence and domestic violence by the psychologist. Although your behavior in detention did not raise significant concerns, there were some minor incidents. …”
According to the Parole Board of Canada, statutory release is a deemed release under the law that allows an offender to serve part of their sentence in the community under direct supervision. Statutory release is intended to provide the offender with structure and support prior to the end of their sentence to improve their chances of successful reintegration into the community.
According to Canadian law, the Correctional Service of Canada must release most offenders under supervision after they have served two-thirds of their sentence, if they have not already been granted parole. Offenders serving a life sentence are not eligible for statutory release.
On Monday, Saskatchewan police confirmed that Sanderson stopped meeting with his parole officer in May, in violation of his parole conditions.
The suspects are believed to have been traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license plate that was seen with two people inside on Sunday in Regina, a city more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of the Cree Nation of James Smith, according to police.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said that while the car’s seal was already “expired”, it was still the most recent reliable information available to police.
Blackmore said police have not established a motive for the attacks and there is still no word on what type of weapon was used. “It takes a significant amount of resources to process 13 crime scenes,” she said.
“There’s a lot of anxiety in our province right now in our communities and across the country,” Bray said. “And so we have to start the healing process and until we can make that arrest, that’s not going to happen.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings “horrific and heartbreaking”.
“I am shocked and devastated by today’s horrific attacks on the Cree Nation of James Smith and Weldon, Saskatchewan, which claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more,” Trudeau said in a statement. a statement.
Few details have been released about the brothers. Myles Sanderson, who remains at large, is approximately 6ft 1in and weighs 240lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
It remains unclear whether he was involved in Damien Sanderson’s death, police say.
“It’s an investigative lead that we’re following, but we can’t say definitively at this point,” Blackmore said.
Investigators were trying Monday to piece together the order in which the attacks took place. Blackmore said the stabbings didn’t necessarily happen in the order the calls came in and it’s unclear if the brothers are believed to have carried out the attacks at the same time.
The first stabbing was reported on James Smith’s Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m. local time, with several more calls coming in minutes later about stabbings at other locations, police said.
The James Smith Cree Nation has a population of about 3,400 with about 1,800 members living on the reserve, according to its website.
As of 9:45 a.m., authorities reported casualties at several locations, including one in the village of Weldon, and that some victims may have been attacked indiscriminately.
A total of 28 people were injured, 10 of whom died.
Helicopter crews transported some victims to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon while others were transported to local hospitals by land ambulances. Police said there may be other injured who have gone to the various hospitals.
The victims included men and women of different age groups, some of whom were apparently targeted while others may have been randomly attacked, according to Blackmore.
Police did not release information about the victims’ conditions and identities, but said the youngest was in her early 20s.
About three hours after the first stabbing was reported, authorities identified the suspects as the Sanderson brothers and told the public they were driving the black Nissan Rogue SUV.
Around noon, an alert was sent that the suspect vehicle was seen by a driver on Arcola Avenue in Regina and told the public in Regina to shelter in place.
It was not until the next morning that Damien Sanderson was found dead.
Good afternoon, Chicago.
The Chicago Bears still aren’t confirming that they’re leaving Soldier Field. But nonetheless, they presented plans for a domed stadium in Arlington Heights today.
The Bears released illustrations of a 326-acre development would also include restaurants, office spaces, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces. The team said it would not seek taxpayer help to build the stadium, but given the economic impact, would seek public funding for the rest of the project.
Take a look at everything you need to know about the team’s possible move to Arlington Heights.
The motion, filed by DeRogatis and his current employer, The New Yorker, alleges that by subpoenaing the longtime journalist to testify, attorneys for Kelly’s co-defendant, Derrel McDavid, are trying to out his “newsgathering” on trial. Read more here.
A Chicago medical school is offering a new class aimed at better equipping doctors and other medical professionals to be heard: a course on how to battle medical misinformation. Read more here.
After losing Game 1, the Sky have rebounded with tough back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3 and have a chance to book their ticket to the WNBA Finals for a second consecutive year. Read more here.
The horrible, no-good thing about coming up with a list of 10 comedy shows for fall is how much we have to leave out. Read more here.
Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. Read more here.
LOS ANGELES– California faces its greatest risk of outages this year as a brutal heatwave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said electric load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.
As people turn on their air conditioners, the state is predicting record levels of power consumption, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which operates the state’s power grid. The state currently has additional energy capacity “but blackouts, rolling blackouts and rotating blackouts are a possibility,” Mainzer said, calling the additional conservation “absolutely essential.”
The CAISO site on Tuesday morning showed that California could miss more than 5,000 megawatts of its power supply at peak demand, forecast for 5:30 p.m.
The danger of forest fires was extreme as the scorching heat and low humidity turned brushwood into tinder. Four deaths were reported over Labor Day weekend as some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large blazes in the state, with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, deputy chief of the California department. forestry and fire protection.
In southern California, two people were killed and one injured in the Fairview Fire, which started Monday near the town of Hemet, the Riverside County Fire Department said. About 80 kilometers southeast of Los Angeles, the fire quickly spread to at least 971 hectares, prompting evacuations, and was only 5% contained. Several residential structures burned down.
The deceased were not immediately identified. Authorities said the two were found in the same area, but it was unclear whether they belonged to the same household. They were apparently trying to flee when they were defeated.
California’s energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas during the day, as well as some electricity imports from other states. But solar power begins to drop in the late afternoon and evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state. And some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather.
At CAISO’s request on Monday, four temporary standby generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City were activated for the first time since their installation last year, providing up to 120 megawatts, or enough electricity for 120,000 homes.
CAISO also launched a Flex Alert appeal for voluntary conservation between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, making seven alerts in as many days. Consumers were told to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees (25.5 degrees C) or higher during the period and to avoid using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers.
Efforts have worked to keep the lights on ‘but we’ve now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave’ which could last all week, and two to three times the level of conservation will be needed from individuals and businesses, Mainzer said. .
CAISO also issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. According to a CAISO website, the second of three emergency alert steps is to take emergency energy-saving measures “such as operating backup generators, purchasing more electricity from other states and use so-called demand-response programs”.
Several hundred thousand Californians lost power during August 2020 blackouts during hot weather, but the state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation that could allow the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant to remain open beyond its scheduled shutdown in 2025, to ensure more power.
The National Weather Service has predicted highs between 100 and 115 degrees (37.7 C and 46.1 C) in the California interior, with 80s to 90s (above 26.6 C and below of 37.2 C) closer to the coast. Overnight won’t bring much relief, with many places experiencing lows in the 80s or even 90s (above 26.6C and below 37.2C).
Ironically, the unsettled weather also brought thunderstorms to Southern California and the Sierra Nevadas, with a few isolated patches of rain but nothing widespread. The storms could also produce lightning, forecasters said, which can spark wildfires.
South of the Oregon border, the factory fire was 55% contained Tuesday morning after killing two people, injuring others and destroying at least 88 homes and other buildings since erupting last week , CalFire said. The bodies of the two women, ages 66 and 73, were found Friday in the town of Weed, the Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Details were not immediately released.
A few miles away, the Mountain Fire grew to nearly 18 square miles (29 square kilometers) and only 20% contained, with winds threatening to renew its eastward spread over steep terrain, officials said. firefighters.
Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
I do destination Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. The phone rings, and it’s David and Kelly from Atlanta. They want to have their oldest son Jake’s Bar Mitzvah on 42nd Street in NYC, at the NFL Experience, a Hi-Tech Football Venue.
Jake is a big football fan, and during our lessons, I let it drop, that at 14, I was a NY Jets season ticket holder, and a huge Joe Namath fan. David said he works with former NY Jets Quarterback Richard Todd, Joe Namath’s heir to the NY Jets QB job.
Jake’s studies completed, it was time for me and the Torah to board our Delta flight to LaGuardia, Queens, New York, borough of my birth. After landing, Torah and I hopped an M60 MTA Bus to 125th Street, then down to the #6 Lexington subway to The Palace Hotel, in Midtown Manhattan.
Jake’s Bar Mitzvah took place overlooking Times Square, and Kicked off the service with The Daily blessing, Barchu, The Shema and the Amida. He read his Torah portion flawlessly, and delivered a warm and heartfelt Bar Mitzvah speech.
Afterwards, The Torah and I took a stroll through Times Square, and then back to The Palace. Now, It’s 4 a.m. in NYC, at The (Helmsley) Palace, the Torah and I are up with the wake up call. A cab to LaGuardia Airport, where I have a 7:25 Delta Flight back home to West Palm, on a glorious morning, no traffic.
The aircraft is an MD-88 and went into service on January 5, 1988. Our plane is 25 years old, if it were a car, it would be labeled ANTIQUE! It is a narrow body powered by twin Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines attached to the rear of the fuselage. It is nicknamed “The Mad Dog” and takes off like a rocket and needs full hands-on attention from the pilot during takeoff and landing. The aircraft is piloted by Captain Dennis Monahan and First Officer Mark Cadmus.
The Torah and I get upgraded to First Class, 13C to 1 D (I travel a lot and am a Delta Million Miler). TheTorah is in the first class overhead, FIRST CLASS! FIRST DOWN! The Flight attendant brings me an OJ before takeoff. I am a plane buff, (Google Glenn Sherman – To Tell The Truth). I’m thinking, A BIRD STRIKE! The Miracle on The Hudson, occurred at this exact spot, a LaGuardia Takeoff, striking a flock of Canadian geese, a loud bang heard after takeoff.
The Captain announces to prepare for takeoff. Climbing out over The Whitestone Bridge, banking left, over Rikers Island, there is a loud BANG! The Flight Attendant looks concerned. Captain Monahan announces that we have lost one engine (there are only 2), and we are making an emergency landing at Kennedy Airport. He says he has been trained on flying the MD-88 on one engine, and that we should all feel confident about a safe landing. That is when I made a Misheberach for the working engine.
Now the guy beside me in 1C was white as a ghost, and I tried for a last bathroom visit, but was given a TIMEOUT, told to sit and buckle up. In those minutes, I was white knuckled, but suddenly felt calmness because my Torah was on board. Our approach to Kennedy was a quick one, 9 minutes, landing over The Belt Parkway and Howard Beach. All sorts of emergency vehicles were on the tarmac prepared for the worst. The Captain brought the MD-88 in smoothly to a sitting ovation! TOUCHDOWN! A $25 meal voucher was given and three hours later, a HANDOFF to replace the MD-88 to West Palm Beach, with me and Torah back in First Class.
According to the official statement, DL-2395 from La Guardia to West Palm Beach, climbing through 8000 feet, the crew reported zero engine oil pressure and declared an emergency. The aircraft diverted to New York’s JFK Airport and the left hand engine had just failed and was shut down.
EPILOGUE:
Delta retired its entire MD-88 aircraft Mad Dog and fleet in 2020. The NFL Experience closed only 10 months after launching it, Covid related. Jake is grown up, saw him a few months back when I Bar Mitzvahed his brother at The Delray Market. David presented me with Richard Todd’s personally signed NY JETS football. The Torah and I still travel together on a Wing and a Prayer, for it’s a SAFER Torah.
Next Torah Travelogue: Baltimore Inner Harbor.
Cantor Glenn Sherman resides in Delray Beach. For more information visit www.easybarmitzvah.org
