News
Max Scherzer heads to IL, tests show left oblique irritation – The Denver Post
Mets manager Buck Showalter announced star pitcher Max Scherzer would be placed on the disabled list on Wednesday.
Showalter said tests on Scherzer’s left oblique showed irritation in the muscle, which led to the right-hander quitting his last start against the Nationals on Saturday after five innings and 67 pitches.
Showalter added that the 8-time star player will miss a start or two before returning to the rotation.
The Mets manager wouldn’t go into specific diagnosis details, but said it was “pretty good news” that the results showed no tearing or significant damage.
“I think it’s better for it to fully heal again,” Showalter told reporters.
Scherzer’s stint in IL will be backdated to September 4.
After Saturday’s game — an eventual 7-1 loss to the Nationals — Scherzer said he just felt general fatigue on his left side.
“I just had to play smart,” Scherzer said.
A left oblique strain earlier in the season caused him to miss a month and a half of a game.
The three-time Cy Young winner returned July 5 and had a great run, making 12 starts and hitting a 2.08 ERA.
News of Scherzer’s stint in IL comes as the Mets, three-game losing streak to ugly, open the day in a first-place tie with the Atlanta Braves in eastern Newfoundland.
Story development, check back for more details
()
denverpost sports
News
Hotel rates in Bangalore are rising due to increased demand due to rain
New Delhi:
The deluge in Bengaluru has led to an increase in demand for hotel rooms and an increase in room rates in some hotels as people escape from waterlogged houses.
Most hotels in the city already had very high occupancy rates before parts of Bengaluru were locked down and the current high rates were not a direct result of the floods, industry players said.
When contacted, an OYO spokesperson said: “The average OYO fare in Bangalore currently stands at just over 1,000 rupees, making OYO an affordable and affordable stay option. easily accessible for those affected by the floods in the city Our ‘Nearby Stays’ and ‘Pay Hotel Facilities’ option makes it easy to book an OYO for rain-soaked Bangaloes looking for hotels. We hope to support as many Bangalorians with quality stays during this difficult time for the city.”
At Leela Palace Bengaluru, a staff member said pricing has always been dynamic based on occupancy and demand. At present the current rate for a standard double room for one night is Rs 15,750 plus tax per night, while for a single room it would be Rs 15,000 plus tax per night.
A staff member at Ibis Bangalore City Center said occupancy was already high at 98% even before the floods and the rate was already high at Rs 6,800 plus tax per night for a single room and Rs 7,100 plus tax per night for double occupancy.
When called to check availability, Radisson Blu Atria reception staff said the hotel had sold out single and double occupancy rooms for the next two days.
The current rate is around Rs 11,100 plus tax per night for a double occupancy room, compared to Rs 8,000. For a single room, the current rate is Rs 10,500 plus tax, compared to Rs 7,500 previously.
At the Country Inn & Suites, for walk-in guests, a single room is available for Rs 5,500 plus tax, while a double room is charged Rs 6,500 plus tax per night, an executive said.
When asked for comment, Indian Hotels Company Ltd declined to comment.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing its Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years.
Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span.
“In discussions about the company’s longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that Brian intends to stay in his role beyond the traditional retirement age of 65,” said Monica Lozano, the lead independent director of Target’s board in a release on Wednesday.
Sales at the discount retailer have grown steadily since Cornell took the top job in 2014.
The Minneapolis-based chain had been accelerating its online services such as curbside pickup and same-day services while sprucing up its stores well before the pandemic. During the height of the health crisis, Target became a lifeline to millions of people trying to limit their exposure during the pandemic.
The company has also been out front with its investment with workers. It raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2020, a commitment it pledged in 2017 and well ahead of many grocery rivals. Earlier this year, Target adopted minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets.
But now the company, like other retailers, is trying to navigate tremendous shifts in consumer behavior with the worst of the pandemic in the rear view mirror while it wrestles with soaring prices and rising wages for workers. Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter, but its profit plunged nearly 90% after it was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics.
Before joining Target, Cornell spent more than 30 years in escalating leadership positions at retail and consumer-product companies. Roles included chief marketing officer at Safeway Inc. and CEO at Michaels, Walmart’s Sam’s Club and PepsiCo Americas Foods.
The company also announced Wednesday that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire. Valdez will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management.
Shares of Target dropped 17 cents to $163.41 in morning trading.
News
Pakistan feels like sea after floods as 18 more die
The government, which has raised cash aid for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.9 million), will purchase 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.
The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid to help flood victims.
Many of those affected are from Sindh, where Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to breaking its banks even after being breached in an operation that displaced 100,000 people.
Local authorities tried to effect a controlled release of water by creating artificial breaches in the retaining walls of the lake. but water from Lake Manchar overflowed at two different locations on Tuesday, flooding nearby villages in Jamshoro and Dadu districts, officials said.
Footage sent to NBC News on Wednesday by a local Dadu official showed a flooded highway and what appeared to be a truck that had fallen on its side.
Sindh officials expect the waters to recede in the coming days, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said.
“Our current strategy is to prepare for growing wheat as soon as the water recedes,” he added.
But receding waters threaten a new challenge in the form of waterborne infectious diseases, Sharif said. And with more rain expected in the coming month, the situation could get even worse.
Pakistan received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in July and August, totaling 15.4 inches (391 mm), with Sindh receiving 466% more rain than average.
Mushtaq Yusufzai contributed.
nbcnews
News
5 Alternative To Omegle For Chatting Online
Omegle is a free online chatroom that lets you talk to strangers around the world. It is a fun way to practice speaking in different languages, connect with people from around the globe, and just have fun talking with people you’ve never met before. However, since it’s available in every country and language, some of those conversations can get pretty weird pretty fast. If you’re looking for an alternative to Omegle, you’ll find these five sites are much safer and more reliable than Omegle.
Also Read: The Best Ways To Invest Money: Get Rich Quick And Easy
Best Alternative To Omegle:
1) Emerald Chat – Alternative To Omegle
Emerald chat offers users an alternative to Omegle with clean and secure chat rooms. Unlike Omegle, emerald chat allows users to see their fellow users before they enter the chat room so you know who is behind the username. Emerald chat also has a list of chat rules which all users must follow or risk being banned. These rules include no nudity, spamming, and making other users feel uncomfortable by talking about inappropriate topics.
2) Chatroulette
Chatroulette is a random chat website that pairs you with a live video chat with someone else on the site. The only issue is that it’s not always obvious if the person you’re chatting with is in their bedroom or at work and oftentimes, there are people in inappropriate clothing. If you don’t want to deal with any of these things, then you might want to consider one of these other sites instead.
3) Tinychat – Alternative To Omegle
Tinychat is a good alternative to Omegle because it does not require signing up. It has an attractive interface, and doesn’t show ads. It also has many of the same features as Omegle such as video chat, webcam chat, and text chat. The best part about Tinychat is that you can connect with anyone from all over the world without needing an account! It even includes emoticons to make chatting more fun.
4) MeetMe
MeetMe is a social networking site designed to connect people with like-minded individuals in their local area. Users set up profiles and create Meetups that they wish to attend, then send invitations to friends, family members, or colleagues to join them at the Meetup location of their choice.
Additionally, MeetMe has a built-in chat function so that its users can chat in real-time if they are both online at the same time. So long as you have an internet connection, you’ll be able to talk to other members of the site. You may also find it useful for meeting new people outside your normal circle of friends and acquaintances.
5) Bazoocam – Alternative To Omegle
Bazoocam is one of the most popular sites for people who want to chat with strangers from around the world. It is great for those who are looking for a quick and spontaneous conversation. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but if you are looking for an in-depth conversation, then Bazoocam might not be the best choice. You can download their app for free or just visit the site on your browser. You will have to create an account before using it, but registration is simple and only takes a few minutes.
In this blog post, we went over five great alternatives to Omegle for chatting online. We hope you found it useful and were able to find an alternative that best suits your needs.
The post 5 Alternative To Omegle For Chatting Online appeared first on MEWS.
News
After UMD fans complain, new mascot costume sent back to doghouse
DULUTH — Succumbing to public pressure following the debut of a new yellow Champ mascot costume last week, the University of Minnesota Duluth announced Tuesday the previous iteration of its gray Bulldog mascot costume will return for the 2022-23 school year.
“We have heard from our students, alumni, fans, and supporters over the last few days and appreciate all of the passion for and loyalty to Champ. The previous UMD Champ mascot will return for the current school year,” UMD published Tuesday in a news release.
The UMD athletic department in partnership with the university’s marketing and communications department will work with a committee to gather input and examine concepts for a new Champ costume. Those who are interested in taking part can sign up via an online form.
“In addition to the committee, there will be opportunities for members of the campus and community to participate in the selection process,” read a UMD news release.
The university began the process of updating its gray champ costume in 2021 to bring it in line with the current logo, which is yellow. UMD has transitioned away from using different colors of the Champ logo over the last decade.
In addition to brand uniformity, UMD wants the new Champ costume to feature modern enhancements, such as cooling features for the safety of the performer. The costume debuted on Thursday included those enhancements, such as breathable fabric and a cooling fan in the head of the costume. The current costume does not include any of those features.
UMD showed off its new yellow, growling Champ costume on social media on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, before unleashing the new Champ that night before a crowd of 3,576 fans at James S. Malosky Stadium during the Bulldogs 31-21 football win over Southwest Minnesota State.
According to a News Tribune reporter who covered Thursday’s football game at Malosky Stadium, the new yellow Champ received the same reception from fans as the previous gray Champ.
However, critics on social media had already displayed their disgust, comparing the new Champ costume to Winnie the Pooh. An online petition called for the return of the previous Champ costume.
News
New York Mets to put ace Max Scherzer on 15-day IL
The New York Mets will place ace Max Scherzer on the 15-day disabled list, the latest hit from a reeling club that has seen its National League East lead evaporate.
Mets manager Buck Showalter did not release an official diagnosis for Scherzer’s injury, but told reporters Wednesday that the right-hander was feeling “irritation” in his left side.
Scherzer was sidelined for nearly seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique injury, but Showalter said the Mets expect the eight-time All-Star not to miss. only one or two starts during his last visit to IL.
“It was actually pretty good news, all things considered, that there wasn’t something torn or where he had [the injury] the last time,” Showalter said ahead of the Mets’ doubleheader on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I think the idea is to fix it so he can finish the season strong and be ready for whatever the season has in store for us.”
Scherzer’s move to IL, however, couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Mets (85-51), who have lost five of their last eight games, including three in a row against the Washington Nationals and Pirates. last place. New York had a 10.5-game lead in NL East on June 1, but they enter Wednesday’s doubleheader in Pittsburgh tied with the Atlanta Braves (85-51) at the top of the division standings.
The Mets have yet to announce the official roster change, which Showalter said would be “backdated” to Scherzer’s last start on Saturday.
Scherzer, 38, is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 20 starts this season, his first with the Mets. The three-time Cy Young Award winner walked out of Saturday’s start despite just five innings and 67 pitches against the Nationals after experiencing left-sided fatigue.
Scherzer said last weekend he expected to make his next scheduled start on Friday against the Miami Marlins, but Showalter said Wednesday the Mets opted for the IL move to allow the injury to heal. Scherzer to heal.
espn
Max Scherzer heads to IL, tests show left oblique irritation – The Denver Post
Hotel rates in Bangalore are rising due to increased demand due to rain
Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay
Pakistan feels like sea after floods as 18 more die
5 Alternative To Omegle For Chatting Online
After UMD fans complain, new mascot costume sent back to doghouse
Nextech AR’s Spatial Mapping & AR Wayfinding Platform, “ARway” to be Featured at the TrendHunter.com Future Festival
New York Mets to put ace Max Scherzer on 15-day IL
Max Scherzer heading to IL, tests show irritation of left oblique
More than 30 dead as fire tears through karaoke bar
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops