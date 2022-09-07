News
Mets drop third straight game in loss to Pirates
Fresh off the heels of dropping two in a row to the Nationals, the Mets got off on the wrong foot in the first game against the Pirates.
Outside of a seventh inning two run homer by Brandon Nimmo – when the Mets already trailed 4-0 – the offense appeared lifeless in their 8-2 loss. The Amazin’s put together just seven hits and were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position against a Pirates team that entered Tuesday night ranking 26th in team ERA.
“It’s a period that catches your attention because they’ve been so good for so long,” said Buck Showalter. “Our guys are frustrated right now but they know they’re capable of better.”
The Mets’ offense has been abysmal as of late. They haven’t scored more than three runs in seven out of their last eight games. In the midst of a division race, the prospect of your offense – who entered Tuesday’s game seventh in MLB in runs scored – is not ideal. Especially with the possibility of waking up in a tie for first place with the Braves having a late night game on the West Coast.
“We’ve done some things that are uncharacteristic in a couple of spots,” Showalter said. “We just haven’t been able to mount much offensively. We’ve been getting some people out there we just haven’t been able to get that big blow.”
Taijuan Walker continued to pile onto his second half woes. The right-hander allowed four runs over just five innings striking out three batters. The big blow being Rodolfo Castro’s two run homer in the bottom of the third. Walker’s ERA is up to 6.25 since the All-Star break.
As previously mentioned, the Pirates are bad. The Buccos ranked 28th in both total runs and team OPS entering Tuesday. However, there may have been some reasoning behind Walker’s struggles in Pittsburgh regardless of his opponent.
“He had a developing blister there,” said Showalter. “I think it really kept it from finishing his pitches. It was pretty ugly. I checked him after the fifth inning and decided not to run him back out there so that hopefully it doesn’t turn into something worse. We’ve had a lot of challenges today.”
“It’s on my index finger,” Walker said. “Right where my splitter comes off. Definitely not making any excuses, I had the slider that I left up for the homer. For the most part, I got ground balls and got some weak contact.”
Buck Showalter called on Bryce Montes de Oca in a 4-2 game in the bottom of the seventh, who was charged three runs on three hits in his short work. Tommy Hunter came in to put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the eight serving up a solo homer to highly touted Pirates’ shortstop O’Neil Cruz, which all but ensured the Pirates would take the first game of this series by a score of 8-2.
MARTE LEAVES WITH INJURY
Starling Marte was hit by a pitch on his hand in the top of the first inning. Marte remained the game initially, however, he was replaced by Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the second.
“We dodged things like this all year,” said Showalter. “That one stung him pretty good and he had trouble gripping the baseball. So we hope we get lucky again, we hope we can get something [X-ray results] tomorrow. So far so good but we’ll see.”
A Chinese Harvard student decides not to “learn English anymore”
A video of a Chinese Harvard student explaining why she decided to “stop trying to learn English” has gone viral on Bilibili.
In the video uploaded Thursday, Tatala, 24, explained why she no longer wish learning English. The video was submitted as an assignment for a language and equity class at Harvard.
Tatala explains that she was always a good student when studying English; however, she never felt satisfied and her confidence wavered throughout the language learning journey. She gives several examples of times when she felt that English had affected her confidence in school.
More from NextShark: Negative views of China around the world are higher than ever, new Pew survey reveals
According to Tatala, during elementary school, her American teacher gave her the English name “Wency”, which she often struggled to pronounce due to her northern Chinese dialect. She pronounced ‘Wency’ as ‘Vency’ despite her teacher correcting Tatala repeatedly.
“So I said ‘Yes sir, thank you for your instructions’ and went home practicing Wency a hundred times,” says Tatala.
Tatala, however, expressed disappointment that her teacher never attempted to call her by her Chinese name.
More from NextShark: Beauty guru Michelle Phan is being racially harassed over coronavirus fears
“But he never realized I wasn’t even Wency. I have my name, in my language, which you didn’t even try to speak,” Tatala says in the video.
Tatala says she continued to receive good grades while studying English, and in college she traveled abroad to the UK where her friend asked her if she preferred ham or turkey. When Tatala asked about the difference between the two, her friend and her mother both laughed as they explained how a pig says “oink oink” while a turkey says “clunk clunk”.
“I just didn’t know the vocabulary. It’s not that I’m too stupid to recognize animals,” says Tatala.
More from NextShark: Asian gay man who fell into a coma after a brutal attack is making ‘huge progress’ in his recovery
Tatala recognized that English was affecting her life when she realized she would blame everything on the language, although several factors affected the daily challenges she faced, including her confidence and communication skills.
Rather than abandon the language, Tatala explains that she no longer wishes to pursue the cultural identity behind English. She adds that language can cause people to judge personality, background and intent since language is considered part of identity.
“Even if I’m not perfect in English, so what? It’s my second language. It’s the lingua franca that I was pushed to learn. It doesn’t matter if I speak English well or badly, I will have my voice. Ethnic minority, Chinese, Asian, I will have my snake tongue, my female voice, my international student voice, my influencer voice. I will overcome the tradition of silence,” Tatala says in the video.
More from NextShark: Overworked elephant rips its Thai owner in half
The video has garnered 420,000 views and 33,000 likes since it was uploaded.
Image selected via bilibili
Dakota County Board approves funding for new South St. Paul library
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to build a new $11.3 million public library in South St. Paul.
The 16,000-square-foot facility will be built by Shoreview-based Donlar Construction on land donated by the city and paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan, the 2021 federal stimulus package.
Officials initially earmarked about $4.7 million in county funds for the project, but that estimate anticipated additional funding from the Minnesota Legislature, which fell through when lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill during the 2022 session. Officials noted the total price tag had also increased due to inflation.
Before the 4-2 vote to move forward with the project, Commissioner Laurie Halverson touted the importance of the diverse offerings of modern libraries, including employment services, internet access and small-business resources.
“Libraries are bigger than books,” she said, before voting in favor of the resolution. “The things that we’re trying to build in Dakota County, our libraries are a really integral part of how we are able to meet those goals.”
The decision to pay for the library with ARP funds drew protests from commissioners who opposed the resolution. The county had planned to use the ARP dollars to build a new recycling facility and make improvements to its law enforcement center.
“We’re killing two projects that benefitted the entire county,” said Commissioner Liz Workman, who voted against the resolution. “One having to do with public safety and the other having to do with the environment.”
South St. Paul’s existing library is one of only four city-owned and -operated libraries in the Twin Cities metro area, but at nearly a century old, the Colonial-style brick building is short on space and not wheelchair accessible. Once its successor is built, South St. Paul officials are planning to put the old structure to a new use.
Apple’s privacy changes helped boost its own ad business
A new report examining the impact of Apple’s privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency, says Apple’s advertising business appears to have benefited financially from the feature’s launch. Now over a year old, App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, achieved mass adoption in June 2021, enabling year-over-year benchmarking of the post-ATT mobile advertising landscape, which reveals how Apple benefited from the privacy update.
According to a review by performance analytics platform InMobi’s Appsumer, Apple’s Search Ads business has now joined the Facebook-Google advertising duopoly after increasing adoption by 4 percentage points to 94.8% year over year, while Facebook adoption fell 3% to 82.8%.
Facebook, or Meta as it is now called, has long argued that Apple’s ATT would reduce its ad revenue. He went on to inform investors of the “headwinds” ATT has on its own ability to monetize through advertising – an impact the social media company had estimated would reach $10 billion in 2022, though other analysis put that number even higher.
Appsumer’s report takes a deeper dive into mobile ad spend by looking at over 100 different consumer apps, where its customers’ median spend hovers around $354,000 per month. The total sample of annual spend examined in this report is over $500 million and focuses exclusively on advertisers in the North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions, the company said.
Notably, the report pointed out that Apple’s Search Ads business has historically lagged Facebook and Google’s advertising business in terms of channel adoption, at around 75%. But in the post-ATT ad market, Apple’s footprint has grown significantly, allowing it to sit at the table alongside Facebook and Google.
In addition to the growing adoption of Apple’s search ads by advertisers, the report also revealed that Apple’s business increased its share of wallet by 5 percentage points, reaching a share of 15%. while Facebook’s share of wallet fell 4 percentage points, to 28%, from Q1 2021 to Q2 2022.
Over the time period analyzed, Apple’s search ads saw steady gains in wallet share, peaking at 16% in Q4 2021 before being squeezed again in H1 2022 as Facebook was restoring. Overall, Apple gained 5 percentage points during this period. Facebook’s share of wallet was much more volatile, however, starting at 32%, dropping to 24% in Q4 2021, then increasing to 28% in Q2 2022 – an indication of Facebook’s struggle with the ATT rollout.
Google’s share of wallet has remained more stable as it sees less impact from ATT, the report notes, given that the majority of its spending is on the Android platform.
The new report also looked at ATT’s impact on other tech companies, like Snap (Snapchat) and TikTok.
He revealed that TikTok is ahead of Snap in both advertiser adoption and wallet share, although in the past it has lagged Snap on these fronts. However, TikTok’s adoption by advertisers fell almost 7 percentage points year-over-year to 43.2%, while its wallet share remained stable at around 3%. Adoption of Snap by advertisers, meanwhile, fell three percentage points year-over-year to 32.7%, after rebounding from a low of 25.4% in the first quarter. 2022. Its share of wallet, meanwhile, was halved, from 4% to 2%, during this period.
Snap last week announced layoffs, cutting 20% of staff following an internal announcement that it would miss revenue targets for the second quarter of 2022.
Additionally, the report notes that TikTok’s advertising business is still new and sees many advertisers testing the platform to see if it meets their needs. Only some succeed, so far.
The report comes amid rumors that Apple may be considering launching its own demand-side platform (DSP), which would allow it to further increase the wallet share of its search ads by leveraging its first-party data. for targeting and measurement. . The company also recently expanded its App Store ads from search to also include the listing on the Today tab as well as individual app pages, giving it more ad space to sell.
Mets lead in NL East under threat after nasty loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — This schedule against last-place teams isn’t working for the Mets, so maybe they have to face the Old Timers who showed up at Citi Field recently.
Other than a Brandon Nimmo swing in the seventh inning Tuesday night, the Mets were an ugly sight to behold offensively, continuing their slump in their streak against the Nationals over the weekend. It led to a third consecutive defeat, 8-2 against the Pirates at PNC Park.
The Mets saw their NL East lead over Atlanta reduced to half a game as the Braves prepared to play in Oakland later that night. The Braves were trying to reach first place for the first time this season.
Already trailing 4-2 in the eighth, the Mets dug deeper into the hole when the Pirates beat Bryce Montes de Oca, in his second major league appearance, and Tommy Hunter for four runs. Hunter came in with two outs in the inning and gave up a two-run outburst to Oneil Cruz that hit the Allegheny River.
The Mets’ offensive sluggishness included Pete Alonso on two double plays and an 0-for-5 team performance with runners in scoring position.
The latest injury concern is Starling Marte, who left the game one inning after being pierced in the right hand by a Mitch Keller fastball. Marte will undergo hand imaging and be assessed in more detail on Wednesday.
After Keller shut out the Mets for six innings, Nimmo broke a two-run homer in the seventh against Robert Stephenson that cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-2. James McCann delivered a two-out single — a second hit of the game for the offensively challenged catcher — before Nimmo went wide for the No. 13 homer this season.
Taijuan Walker had a second consecutive below-average start, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. This follows a performance against the Dodgers last week in which he gave up three earned runs in 5 ¹/₃ innings without a decision (the Mets lost).
In his five starts in August, Walker threw a 6.98 ERA, which included an outing against the Braves that ended after just one inning and eight runs allowed.
Walker hooked a breaking ball in the third inning and watched Rodolfo Castro smash it from the right-field foul post for a two-run homer that sent the Mets down a 3-0 hole. The outburst was Castro’s fourth in 11 at bats against the Mets.
In the fifth, Cruz hit a one-out double and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ next single. The Pirates had four hard-hit balls in the inning, including Ben Gamel’s line strike that Alonso caught for the third out.
Walker also allowed a run in the second inning on Michael Chavis’ sacrifice fly after back-to-back singles from Kevin Newman and Jack Suwinski.
Biden says no to calls to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
President Joe Biden has made the final decision not to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Tuesday, saying such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for US support for terrorism. Ukraine as part of the Russian invasion.
Biden’s one-word answer — “no,” he said, when asked by reporters on Monday, “should Russia be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism?” – ends months of serious and fervent discussions on Capitol Hill and in foreign capitals about whether to add Russia to the short and dark list that currently includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.
Nations get this label when the US Secretary of State judges that a foreign government “repeatedly supports acts of international terrorism”. The designation effectively makes the target an outcast, imposing restrictions on US aid; a ban on exports and sales of defense equipment; controls on items that can be used for military and non-military purposes, as well as a range of other restrictions.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre detailed the president’s thought process.
“This designation could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world,” she said. “For example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we spoke to, this could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in some areas of Ukraine.
“Another is that it could deter critical humanitarian and commercial actors from facilitating food exports to help alleviate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea Ports Agreement which has already led to more than one million tonnes of Ukrainian food exports reaching the world, including those in the Horn of Africa.
“It will also undermine the unprecedented multilateral conditions that have been so effective in maintaining [Russian President Vladimir] Putin responsible and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine at the negotiating table,” she said. “So again, we don’t think that’s the most efficient route or the strongest route.”
Team Yes
One of the main supporters is Ukraine’s president, who renewed his call this week as International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors expressed concern over fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at Ukraine’s nuclear power plant. from Zaporizhzhia.
In a report released on Tuesday, the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, warned that “any further escalation affecting the six-reactor plant could lead to a serious nuclear accident with potentially serious radiological consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and elsewhere”.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his Monday night video address to hammer home that point.
“Bombing ZNPP territory means that the terrorist state doesn’t care what the IAEA says, it doesn’t care what the international community decides,” he said. “Russia is only interested in keeping the situation at its worst for as long as possible. This can only be corrected by increasing sanctions, only by officially recognizing Russia as a terrorist state – at all levels.”
And last month, the Baltic state of Latvia – formerly a member of the Soviet Union – imposed the designation on Russia, with lawmakers voting overwhelmingly in favor of the move and urging other nations to follow suit. .
Closer to home, the strongest charge came from Capitol Hill, where a bipartisan group of senators urged the administration to make the call, after passing a resolution in July.
In the resolution, the senators argue that Russia is encouraging acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states, citing Russia’s aggression in Chechnya, Georgia, Ukraine, Syria and remote corners of the world, under the aegis of shadowy mercenaries supported by the Kremlin. known as the Wagner Group.
“To the Biden administration: You have the full and unanimous support of the United States Senate to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said. “Do it.”
Such a deal, Graham added, is rare in this increasingly divided political landscape, saying, “I didn’t think there was an issue under the sun that could get 100 votes in the Senate, but we did. found: Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism. ”
The resolution’s co-sponsor, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, defended the argument on moral grounds.
“The designation of state sponsorship of terrorism puts Russia in a very small club – it consists of nations like Syria, Iran and Cuba that are outside the borders of civilized countries,” he said. declared. “They are outcasts. And that is exactly the designation Russia deserves for what it has done in Ukraine as well as other countries.”
And, over the weekend, White House officials confirmed that Moscow was buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea – a longtime member of the list – for use in Ukraine.
“We expect Russia to try to buy additional North Korean military hardware in the future,” an administration official told reporters.
Team No
The Kremlin opposes the designation, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling Russian television on Tuesday that “the very wording of the question is monstrous.”
“And, of course, it’s good that the American president responded in this way,” he said.
While Peskov said the Kremlin welcomed Biden’s firm “no,” he added that Moscow did not view it as a move toward warm relations.
“That can hardly be a reason for such ratings,” he said.
US officials point out that Russia is already sweating under the weight of massive US sanctions.
“The costs that have been imposed on Russia by us and other countries are entirely consistent with the consequences that would flow from being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
And some analysts say Russia is bottom of the league when it comes to deserving this dubious accolade.
“According to the current standard, many countries could be placed on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, such as Myanmar/Burma, China, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Rwanda, Nigeria and Zimbabwe , to name a few,” wrote Doug Bandow, principal investigator at the Cato Institute.
“Several U.S. allies also deserve to be on such a list: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Turkey and Egypt. The same goes for Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed ‘Slice’ n Dice” bin Salman, known for murdering and dismembering his kingdom, is more repressive domestically and has killed more people internationally than even Russia.
Summing up, he said, “Putin’s regime is bad, but it’s not a sponsor of terrorism.
The team is complicated
Just as the arguments on either side are fervent, so are the reasons why analysts — and the White House — say this issue is not black and white.
On the one hand, said Delaney Simon, a researcher at the International Crisis Group, the United States and Russia engage on a number of platforms, including the United Nations Security Council, where the two nations occupy permanent seats.
“None of the other designated state sponsors of terrorism have the same kind of role in the international system,” she told VOA. “It would make any form of multilateral diplomacy really, really complicated. And you’ve seen in some Russian statements that President Putin is definitely going to see this as an escalation and a cause for breaking relations.”
She added that such a designation would end Russia’s sovereign immunity from lawsuits by Americans claiming to be affected by Russian actions. These cases could drag on for years and, as in the case of Sudan, a former member of the list, significantly delay a country’s removal from the list.
She also pointed to another element: to reverse the designation, something bigger and more important must change.
“There’s kind of a checklist of things that legally have to happen before the designation can be revoked,” she said. “One of the things that needs to happen is that the state needs to undergo a fundamental change in leadership and policy. It’s hard to see, well, a change in leadership. Which, by the way, is something something the Biden administration has resisted calling out for.”
Finally, she said, if the goal is to end the six-month-long invasion of Ukraine, that might not help.
“I think once you thoroughly consider the political implications of this issue, it’s pretty clear that the designation wouldn’t help Ukraine,” she said. ussr
And so, for now, it’s no.
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a ‘miserable little weasel’ for trying to cancel Biden’s student loan forgiveness in court
-
Sen. Ted Cruz said he was “thinking” about ways to cancel Biden’s student loan forgiveness.
-
Representative Ilhan Omar responded by calling him “a miserable little weasel”.
-
She supported the administration’s position that it has the legal authority to write off student debt broadly.
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota didn’t hold back when he heard about a Republican lawmaker’s attempts to block President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation.
On Tuesday, GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas Told The Washington Post that he worked with a senior Supreme Court litigant to determine who would be the best plaintiff to overturn it.
After learning that Cruz was “thinking” about ways to block Biden’s relief, Omar wrote on Twitter that she was not at all concerned about the legalities issues surrounding the debt cancellation.
“What a wretched little weasel, no wonder they call him ‘Lucifer in the flesh,’” Omar wrote. “Fortunately, student debt forgiveness is legally sound and should withstand legal scrutiny. Set your alerts for the application in October, if you qualify for relief, and file by the end of December.”
Cruz had previously acknowledged on his podcast that it would be difficult to sue the administration for canceling a student loan.
“The difficulty here is finding a plaintiff who the courts will find has standing. That can be a real challenge,” he said.
And as Insider previously reported, conservative groups and GOP attorneys general are also looking for ways to legally challenge the loan forgiveness. Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of the Job Creators Network – a conservative advocacy group – said in a statement, for example, that the organization was “weighing its legal options to block President Biden’s illegal bailout of student loans”.
“This decision is fundamentally unfair to the tens of millions of hard-working Americans who never went to college and are now forced to take on the Consultant Class Loan Forgiveness,” Ortiz said.
Still, Abby Shafroth, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told Insider that borrowers shouldn’t be “overly concerned” about these legal threats at this time. She explained that those attempting to sue would have to prove that they had suffered concrete harm, and although they could ask the court to suspend the implementation of the remedy until a decision on the legality of Biden action is decided, it is difficult to achieve.
The questions surrounding the legality of student loan forgiveness are not new, and they are ones that Biden himself has posed. Shortly after taking office, Biden expressed reluctance to write off a large amount of student debt because he was unsure he had the authority to do so, prompting him to ask the ministry of Education and Justice to create notes on his legal ability to eliminate students. debt.
Ultimately, the two departments concluded he had the authority under the HEROES Act of 2003, which gives the Secretary of Education the ability to waive or change student loan balances in an emergency. national, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet Republican lawmakers continued to argue that this was an excess of that authority and that Biden should have gotten congressional approval.
Regardless of the debate surrounding the legality of broad debt relief, the Biden administration still plans to roll out debt cancellation demands in early October and maintains it has the legal capacity to do so.
“The legal authority gives the secretary the ability to ensure that the pandemic and the emergency do not cause net financial harm to these people,” said Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, during a recent briefing.
Read the original article on Business Insider
