Mets drop third straight game in loss to Pirates

President Joe Biden has made the final decision not to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Tuesday, saying such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for US support for terrorism. Ukraine as part of the Russian invasion.

Biden’s one-word answer — “no,” he said, when asked by reporters on Monday, “should Russia be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism?” – ends months of serious and fervent discussions on Capitol Hill and in foreign capitals about whether to add Russia to the short and dark list that currently includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Nations get this label when the US Secretary of State judges that a foreign government “repeatedly supports acts of international terrorism”. The designation effectively makes the target an outcast, imposing restrictions on US aid; a ban on exports and sales of defense equipment; controls on items that can be used for military and non-military purposes, as well as a range of other restrictions.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre detailed the president’s thought process.

“This designation could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world,” she said. “For example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we spoke to, this could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in some areas of Ukraine.

“Another is that it could deter critical humanitarian and commercial actors from facilitating food exports to help alleviate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea Ports Agreement which has already led to more than one million tonnes of Ukrainian food exports reaching the world, including those in the Horn of Africa.

“It will also undermine the unprecedented multilateral conditions that have been so effective in maintaining [Russian President Vladimir] Putin responsible and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine at the negotiating table,” she said. “So again, we don’t think that’s the most efficient route or the strongest route.”

Team Yes

One of the main supporters is Ukraine’s president, who renewed his call this week as International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors expressed concern over fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at Ukraine’s nuclear power plant. from Zaporizhzhia.

In a report released on Tuesday, the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, warned that “any further escalation affecting the six-reactor plant could lead to a serious nuclear accident with potentially serious radiological consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and elsewhere”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his Monday night video address to hammer home that point.

“Bombing ZNPP territory means that the terrorist state doesn’t care what the IAEA says, it doesn’t care what the international community decides,” he said. “Russia is only interested in keeping the situation at its worst for as long as possible. This can only be corrected by increasing sanctions, only by officially recognizing Russia as a terrorist state – at all levels.”

And last month, the Baltic state of Latvia – formerly a member of the Soviet Union – imposed the designation on Russia, with lawmakers voting overwhelmingly in favor of the move and urging other nations to follow suit. .

Closer to home, the strongest charge came from Capitol Hill, where a bipartisan group of senators urged the administration to make the call, after passing a resolution in July.

In the resolution, the senators argue that Russia is encouraging acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states, citing Russia’s aggression in Chechnya, Georgia, Ukraine, Syria and remote corners of the world, under the aegis of shadowy mercenaries supported by the Kremlin. known as the Wagner Group.

“To the Biden administration: You have the full and unanimous support of the United States Senate to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said. “Do it.”

Such a deal, Graham added, is rare in this increasingly divided political landscape, saying, “I didn’t think there was an issue under the sun that could get 100 votes in the Senate, but we did. found: Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism. ”

The resolution’s co-sponsor, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, defended the argument on moral grounds.

“The designation of state sponsorship of terrorism puts Russia in a very small club – it consists of nations like Syria, Iran and Cuba that are outside the borders of civilized countries,” he said. declared. “They are outcasts. And that is exactly the designation Russia deserves for what it has done in Ukraine as well as other countries.”

And, over the weekend, White House officials confirmed that Moscow was buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea – a longtime member of the list – for use in Ukraine.

“We expect Russia to try to buy additional North Korean military hardware in the future,” an administration official told reporters.

Team No

The Kremlin opposes the designation, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling Russian television on Tuesday that “the very wording of the question is monstrous.”

“And, of course, it’s good that the American president responded in this way,” he said.

While Peskov said the Kremlin welcomed Biden’s firm “no,” he added that Moscow did not view it as a move toward warm relations.

“That can hardly be a reason for such ratings,” he said.

US officials point out that Russia is already sweating under the weight of massive US sanctions.

“The costs that have been imposed on Russia by us and other countries are entirely consistent with the consequences that would flow from being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

And some analysts say Russia is bottom of the league when it comes to deserving this dubious accolade.

“According to the current standard, many countries could be placed on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, such as Myanmar/Burma, China, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Rwanda, Nigeria and Zimbabwe , to name a few,” wrote Doug Bandow, principal investigator at the Cato Institute.

“Several U.S. allies also deserve to be on such a list: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Turkey and Egypt. The same goes for Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed ‘Slice’ n Dice” bin Salman, known for murdering and dismembering his kingdom, is more repressive domestically and has killed more people internationally than even Russia.

Summing up, he said, “Putin’s regime is bad, but it’s not a sponsor of terrorism.

The team is complicated

Just as the arguments on either side are fervent, so are the reasons why analysts — and the White House — say this issue is not black and white.

On the one hand, said Delaney Simon, a researcher at the International Crisis Group, the United States and Russia engage on a number of platforms, including the United Nations Security Council, where the two nations occupy permanent seats.

“None of the other designated state sponsors of terrorism have the same kind of role in the international system,” she told VOA. “It would make any form of multilateral diplomacy really, really complicated. And you’ve seen in some Russian statements that President Putin is definitely going to see this as an escalation and a cause for breaking relations.”

She added that such a designation would end Russia’s sovereign immunity from lawsuits by Americans claiming to be affected by Russian actions. These cases could drag on for years and, as in the case of Sudan, a former member of the list, significantly delay a country’s removal from the list.

She also pointed to another element: to reverse the designation, something bigger and more important must change.

“There’s kind of a checklist of things that legally have to happen before the designation can be revoked,” she said. “One of the things that needs to happen is that the state needs to undergo a fundamental change in leadership and policy. It’s hard to see, well, a change in leadership. Which, by the way, is something something the Biden administration has resisted calling out for.”

Finally, she said, if the goal is to end the six-month-long invasion of Ukraine, that might not help.

“I think once you thoroughly consider the political implications of this issue, it’s pretty clear that the designation wouldn’t help Ukraine,” she said. ussr

And so, for now, it’s no.