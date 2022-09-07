News
Mets lead in NL East under threat after nasty loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — This schedule against last-place teams isn’t working for the Mets, so maybe they have to face the Old Timers who showed up at Citi Field recently.
Other than a Brandon Nimmo swing in the seventh inning Tuesday night, the Mets were an ugly sight to behold offensively, continuing their slump in their streak against the Nationals over the weekend. It led to a third consecutive defeat, 8-2 against the Pirates at PNC Park.
The Mets saw their NL East lead over Atlanta reduced to half a game as the Braves prepared to play in Oakland later that night. The Braves were trying to reach first place for the first time this season.
Already trailing 4-2 in the eighth, the Mets dug deeper into the hole when the Pirates beat Bryce Montes de Oca, in his second major league appearance, and Tommy Hunter for four runs. Hunter came in with two outs in the inning and gave up a two-run outburst to Oneil Cruz that hit the Allegheny River.
The Mets’ offensive sluggishness included Pete Alonso on two double plays and an 0-for-5 team performance with runners in scoring position.
The latest injury concern is Starling Marte, who left the game one inning after being pierced in the right hand by a Mitch Keller fastball. Marte will undergo hand imaging and be assessed in more detail on Wednesday.
After Keller shut out the Mets for six innings, Nimmo broke a two-run homer in the seventh against Robert Stephenson that cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-2. James McCann delivered a two-out single — a second hit of the game for the offensively challenged catcher — before Nimmo went wide for the No. 13 homer this season.
Taijuan Walker had a second consecutive below-average start, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. This follows a performance against the Dodgers last week in which he gave up three earned runs in 5 ¹/₃ innings without a decision (the Mets lost).
In his five starts in August, Walker threw a 6.98 ERA, which included an outing against the Braves that ended after just one inning and eight runs allowed.
Walker hooked a breaking ball in the third inning and watched Rodolfo Castro smash it from the right-field foul post for a two-run homer that sent the Mets down a 3-0 hole. The outburst was Castro’s fourth in 11 at bats against the Mets.
In the fifth, Cruz hit a one-out double and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ next single. The Pirates had four hard-hit balls in the inning, including Ben Gamel’s line strike that Alonso caught for the third out.
Walker also allowed a run in the second inning on Michael Chavis’ sacrifice fly after back-to-back singles from Kevin Newman and Jack Suwinski.
New York Post
News
Biden says no to calls to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
President Joe Biden has made the final decision not to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Tuesday, saying such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for US support for terrorism. Ukraine as part of the Russian invasion.
Biden’s one-word answer — “no,” he said, when asked by reporters on Monday, “should Russia be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism?” – ends months of serious and fervent discussions on Capitol Hill and in foreign capitals about whether to add Russia to the short and dark list that currently includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.
Nations get this label when the US Secretary of State judges that a foreign government “repeatedly supports acts of international terrorism”. The designation effectively makes the target an outcast, imposing restrictions on US aid; a ban on exports and sales of defense equipment; controls on items that can be used for military and non-military purposes, as well as a range of other restrictions.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre detailed the president’s thought process.
“This designation could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world,” she said. “For example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we spoke to, this could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in some areas of Ukraine.
“Another is that it could deter critical humanitarian and commercial actors from facilitating food exports to help alleviate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea Ports Agreement which has already led to more than one million tonnes of Ukrainian food exports reaching the world, including those in the Horn of Africa.
“It will also undermine the unprecedented multilateral conditions that have been so effective in maintaining [Russian President Vladimir] Putin responsible and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine at the negotiating table,” she said. “So again, we don’t think that’s the most efficient route or the strongest route.”
Team Yes
One of the main supporters is Ukraine’s president, who renewed his call this week as International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors expressed concern over fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at Ukraine’s nuclear power plant. from Zaporizhzhia.
In a report released on Tuesday, the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, warned that “any further escalation affecting the six-reactor plant could lead to a serious nuclear accident with potentially serious radiological consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and elsewhere”.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his Monday night video address to hammer home that point.
“Bombing ZNPP territory means that the terrorist state doesn’t care what the IAEA says, it doesn’t care what the international community decides,” he said. “Russia is only interested in keeping the situation at its worst for as long as possible. This can only be corrected by increasing sanctions, only by officially recognizing Russia as a terrorist state – at all levels.”
And last month, the Baltic state of Latvia – formerly a member of the Soviet Union – imposed the designation on Russia, with lawmakers voting overwhelmingly in favor of the move and urging other nations to follow suit. .
Closer to home, the strongest charge came from Capitol Hill, where a bipartisan group of senators urged the administration to make the call, after passing a resolution in July.
In the resolution, the senators argue that Russia is encouraging acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states, citing Russia’s aggression in Chechnya, Georgia, Ukraine, Syria and remote corners of the world, under the aegis of shadowy mercenaries supported by the Kremlin. known as the Wagner Group.
“To the Biden administration: You have the full and unanimous support of the United States Senate to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said. “Do it.”
Such a deal, Graham added, is rare in this increasingly divided political landscape, saying, “I didn’t think there was an issue under the sun that could get 100 votes in the Senate, but we did. found: Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism. ”
The resolution’s co-sponsor, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, defended the argument on moral grounds.
“The designation of state sponsorship of terrorism puts Russia in a very small club – it consists of nations like Syria, Iran and Cuba that are outside the borders of civilized countries,” he said. declared. “They are outcasts. And that is exactly the designation Russia deserves for what it has done in Ukraine as well as other countries.”
And, over the weekend, White House officials confirmed that Moscow was buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea – a longtime member of the list – for use in Ukraine.
“We expect Russia to try to buy additional North Korean military hardware in the future,” an administration official told reporters.
Team No
The Kremlin opposes the designation, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling Russian television on Tuesday that “the very wording of the question is monstrous.”
“And, of course, it’s good that the American president responded in this way,” he said.
While Peskov said the Kremlin welcomed Biden’s firm “no,” he added that Moscow did not view it as a move toward warm relations.
“That can hardly be a reason for such ratings,” he said.
US officials point out that Russia is already sweating under the weight of massive US sanctions.
“The costs that have been imposed on Russia by us and other countries are entirely consistent with the consequences that would flow from being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
And some analysts say Russia is bottom of the league when it comes to deserving this dubious accolade.
“According to the current standard, many countries could be placed on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, such as Myanmar/Burma, China, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Rwanda, Nigeria and Zimbabwe , to name a few,” wrote Doug Bandow, principal investigator at the Cato Institute.
“Several U.S. allies also deserve to be on such a list: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Turkey and Egypt. The same goes for Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed ‘Slice’ n Dice” bin Salman, known for murdering and dismembering his kingdom, is more repressive domestically and has killed more people internationally than even Russia.
Summing up, he said, “Putin’s regime is bad, but it’s not a sponsor of terrorism.
The team is complicated
Just as the arguments on either side are fervent, so are the reasons why analysts — and the White House — say this issue is not black and white.
On the one hand, said Delaney Simon, a researcher at the International Crisis Group, the United States and Russia engage on a number of platforms, including the United Nations Security Council, where the two nations occupy permanent seats.
“None of the other designated state sponsors of terrorism have the same kind of role in the international system,” she told VOA. “It would make any form of multilateral diplomacy really, really complicated. And you’ve seen in some Russian statements that President Putin is definitely going to see this as an escalation and a cause for breaking relations.”
She added that such a designation would end Russia’s sovereign immunity from lawsuits by Americans claiming to be affected by Russian actions. These cases could drag on for years and, as in the case of Sudan, a former member of the list, significantly delay a country’s removal from the list.
She also pointed to another element: to reverse the designation, something bigger and more important must change.
“There’s kind of a checklist of things that legally have to happen before the designation can be revoked,” she said. “One of the things that needs to happen is that the state needs to undergo a fundamental change in leadership and policy. It’s hard to see, well, a change in leadership. Which, by the way, is something something the Biden administration has resisted calling out for.”
Finally, she said, if the goal is to end the six-month-long invasion of Ukraine, that might not help.
“I think once you thoroughly consider the political implications of this issue, it’s pretty clear that the designation wouldn’t help Ukraine,” she said. ussr
And so, for now, it’s no.
USA voanews
News
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a ‘miserable little weasel’ for trying to cancel Biden’s student loan forgiveness in court
-
Sen. Ted Cruz said he was “thinking” about ways to cancel Biden’s student loan forgiveness.
-
Representative Ilhan Omar responded by calling him “a miserable little weasel”.
-
She supported the administration’s position that it has the legal authority to write off student debt broadly.
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota didn’t hold back when he heard about a Republican lawmaker’s attempts to block President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation.
On Tuesday, GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas Told The Washington Post that he worked with a senior Supreme Court litigant to determine who would be the best plaintiff to overturn it.
After learning that Cruz was “thinking” about ways to block Biden’s relief, Omar wrote on Twitter that she was not at all concerned about the legalities issues surrounding the debt cancellation.
“What a wretched little weasel, no wonder they call him ‘Lucifer in the flesh,’” Omar wrote. “Fortunately, student debt forgiveness is legally sound and should withstand legal scrutiny. Set your alerts for the application in October, if you qualify for relief, and file by the end of December.”
Cruz had previously acknowledged on his podcast that it would be difficult to sue the administration for canceling a student loan.
“The difficulty here is finding a plaintiff who the courts will find has standing. That can be a real challenge,” he said.
And as Insider previously reported, conservative groups and GOP attorneys general are also looking for ways to legally challenge the loan forgiveness. Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of the Job Creators Network – a conservative advocacy group – said in a statement, for example, that the organization was “weighing its legal options to block President Biden’s illegal bailout of student loans”.
“This decision is fundamentally unfair to the tens of millions of hard-working Americans who never went to college and are now forced to take on the Consultant Class Loan Forgiveness,” Ortiz said.
Still, Abby Shafroth, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told Insider that borrowers shouldn’t be “overly concerned” about these legal threats at this time. She explained that those attempting to sue would have to prove that they had suffered concrete harm, and although they could ask the court to suspend the implementation of the remedy until a decision on the legality of Biden action is decided, it is difficult to achieve.
The questions surrounding the legality of student loan forgiveness are not new, and they are ones that Biden himself has posed. Shortly after taking office, Biden expressed reluctance to write off a large amount of student debt because he was unsure he had the authority to do so, prompting him to ask the ministry of Education and Justice to create notes on his legal ability to eliminate students. debt.
Ultimately, the two departments concluded he had the authority under the HEROES Act of 2003, which gives the Secretary of Education the ability to waive or change student loan balances in an emergency. national, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet Republican lawmakers continued to argue that this was an excess of that authority and that Biden should have gotten congressional approval.
Regardless of the debate surrounding the legality of broad debt relief, the Biden administration still plans to roll out debt cancellation demands in early October and maintains it has the legal capacity to do so.
“The legal authority gives the secretary the ability to ensure that the pandemic and the emergency do not cause net financial harm to these people,” said Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, during a recent briefing.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Elon Musk’s 20 million Tesla sales target by 2030 thanks to battery technology
The secret behind Elon Musk’s goal of selling 20 million Teslas a year by 2030 lies in his pioneering battery technology.
The good news is that by using larger cells and a new process for dry-coating the electrodes, Tesla could cut the cost of a Model Y battery in half, saving more than 8% off the US starting price of the car, said battery experts linked to the company. .
The bad news is that it’s only halfway there, according to 12 experts close to Tesla or familiar with its new technology.
Indeed, the dry-coating technique used to produce Tesla’s larger 4680 battery cells is so new and unproven that the company is struggling to scale up manufacturing to the point where the big cost savings kick in. experts told Reuters.
“They’re just not ready for mass production,” said one of the experts close to Tesla.
Still, the gains Tesla has already made in reducing battery production costs over the past two years could help boost profits and extend its lead over most electric vehicle (EV) competitors.
Musk’s promised improvements in battery cost and performance are seen by investors as key to Tesla’s quest to usher in an era where it can sell a $25,000 electric vehicle at a profit – and have better chance of achieving its 2030 goals.
Battery systems are the most expensive component of most electric vehicles. It is therefore essential to manufacture high-performance packages at a lower cost to produce affordable electric cars that can compete with their combustion engine rivals on the list prices.
Tesla is one of the few major automakers to produce its own EV batteries and by manufacturing Model Y cells in US factories, the SUV will remain eligible for US tax credits when many rival EVs may no longer be eligible.
Of the 12 battery experts Reuters spoke to, nine have close ties to Tesla and three out of nine have looked at Tesla’s new and old battery technology inside and out during teardowns. .
Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.
“HE WILL SOLVE IT”
Sources predict that Tesla will struggle to fully implement the new dry-coating manufacturing process before the end of this year, and possibly not until 2023.
Stan Whittingham, co-inventor of lithium-ion batteries and 2019 Nobel laureate, believes Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been overly optimistic about the new technique’s time to market.
“I think he will solve it, but it won’t be as fast as he wants. It will take time to really test it,” he said.
In August, Musk told shareholders that Tesla would produce large volumes of 4,680 batteries by the end of 2022.
Experts say Tesla has only been able to reduce the cost of the Model Y battery by $2,000 to $3,000 so far, about half of the savings Tesla had predicted for the 4680 battery, which it has unveiled two years ago.
But those savings come primarily from the design of the new 4680 cells, which are larger than those in Tesla’s current 2170 battery, they said.
But the heart of the drive to cut costs is the dry-coating technology, which Musk described as revolutionary but difficult to execute.
According to the sources, it should provide up to half of the $5,500 savings Tesla hopes to achieve, by reducing manufacturing costs and one-time capital expenditures.
Tesla acquired the know-how in 2019 when it paid more than $200 million for Maxwell Technologies, a San Diego company that makes ultracapacitors, which store energy for devices that need quick bursts of electricity , like camera flashes.
Leveraging technology from Maxwell, Tesla began manufacturing 4,680 dry cell batteries this year, first in a pilot project near its factory in Fremont, California, and more recently at its new global headquarters in Austin, Texas. .
‘BEST IN ITS CLASS’
The technology allows Tesla to ditch the older, more complex, and more expensive wet coating process. It is expensive because it requires a substantial amount of electricity, machinery, factory space, time, and a large workforce.
To wet-coat the electrodes, battery manufacturers mix the materials with toxic binder solvents. Once coated, the electrodes are dried in massive ovens, with the toxic solvents that evaporate in the process being collected, treated and recycled, adding to the cost.
With the new technology, the electrodes are coated with different binders with few liquids, so they do not need to be dried. That means it’s cheaper, faster and also less damaging to the environment.
Because of its simplicity, the process allows Tesla to reduce capital expenditure by one-third and reduce both a factory’s footprint and its energy consumption to one-tenth of what would be needed for the wet process, Tesla said.
But the company has struggled to commercialize the process, the sources said.
Maxwell developed its dry coating process for supercapacitors, but the challenge with coating electrodes for electric vehicle batteries is that they are much larger and thicker, making it difficult to coat them with consistent quality at mass production speeds.
“They can produce in small volume, but when they started high volume production, Tesla ended up with many, too many rejects,” one of the sources linked to Tesla told Reuters.
Production yields were so low that any cost savings anticipated from the new process were lost, the source said.
If all the potential efficiencies of dry coating and larger cells are realized, the manufacturing cost of the Model Y 4680 battery should drop to $5,000 to $5,500, or about half the cost of the 2170 battery, according to sources.
However, the rising cost of battery materials and energy poses a risk to these predictions, and Tesla has yet to be able to significantly improve the new battery’s energy density or amount. of energy it contains, as Musk promised.
Yet despite these factors, the savings Tesla is expected to realize will ultimately make the 4680 battery the “best in class” in the industry for the foreseeable future, a source said.
BIG
Much of the $2,000 to $3,000 cost savings achieved so far with the 4680 battery has come from other improvements, and the use of larger cells has proven particularly powerful, experts said.
The 4680 cells are 5.5 times larger than the 2170 cells by volume. The old cylindrical cells are 21 mm in diameter and 70 mm in height, hence their name. 4680 cells have a diameter of 46 mm and a height of 80 mm.
With the old technology, Tesla needs about 4,400 cells to power the Model Y and there are 17,600 points that need to be soldered – four per cell – to create a pack that can be integrated into the car, said the sources.
The 4680 battery only needs 830 cells and Tesla changed the design so that there are only two solder points per cell, reducing the soldering to 1660 points and resulting in significant cost savings.
The simpler design also means there are fewer connectors and other components, which saved Tesla more on labor costs and machine time.
Another source of efficiency was the much sturdier outer casing of the larger airframe. Tesla can now bond the cells with adhesive into a rigid honeycomb-shaped pack which is then connected directly to the internal structure of the Model Y’s body.
This eliminates the intermediate step of bundling cells into larger modules which are then fitted into a traditional battery, the sources said.
By switching to this “cell-to-vehicle” design, Tesla can reduce the weight of a traditional 1,200-pound battery by 55 pounds or more, saving about $500 to $600 per pack, one said. sources.
But mastering the dry-coating technique remains the Holy Grail.
“Inflating the battery cell helped a lot to increase efficiency, but pushing for 50% savings for the cell as a whole is another matter,” a source said.
“It will depend on Tesla’s ability to successfully deploy the dry-coating process in a factory.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort are wrong in our star reunion
Hazel and Gus are back.
Eight years later Blame it on our stars was released in theaters, the two stars of the film Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited to recreate another iconic cinematic moment.
On September 6, Ansel, 28, posted a photo on Instagram of himself lifting Shailene above his heart while the actress held a graceful swan pose in the air, looking patrick swayze and Jennifer Gray in the 1987 blockbuster dirty dance. He captioned the snap, “Clean dancing w Shai,” along with an emoji of an Italian flag.
Immediately, the post’s comment sparked excitement from fans and friends, including Paris Hilton who dropped a smiling emoji with two heart-shaped red eyes.
Shailene, 30, later shared the photo to her own Instagram Stories.
In 2014 Blame it on our starsShailene and Ansel play Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus “Gus” Waters, two teenagers with cancer who meet at a support group and fall in love.
Entertainment
News
Howard Mohr, author of “How to Talk Minnesotan,” has died at 83
Note: Howard Mohr, the author of “How to Talk Minnesotan” — a humorous “visitor’s guide” that was first published in 1987 — has died at 83.
DULUTH — In 1987, the year my family moved from Duluth to St. Paul, a slim paperback book with a hungry farmer on the cover became suddenly ubiquitous. That Christmas, it seemed like everyone who didn’t already have one received a copy of “How To Talk Minnesotan.”
Howard Mohr’s satire couldn’t have arrived at a better time to make a splash. The author’s principal calling card was a history of involvement with “A Prairie Home Companion,” and Minnesota was enthralled with the way that show’s creator, Garrison Keillor, had risen to celebrity via low-key stories of small-town life in the North Star State.
It was just a year before the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden opened, with “Spoonbridge & Cherry” becoming instantly iconic as a new local view — and the Minneapolis skyline was changing, with the Wells Fargo Center also opening in 1988 to nearly match the IDS Tower in height. Pop music was chasing Prince’s fresh “Minneapolis Sound,” and in the most recent presidential election, Minnesota had produced a major-party nominee.
(Granted, in the general election, Walter Mondale won only his home state, but that was still one more state than Gary Hart carried against Ronald Reagan.)
Flush with a sense of national relevance, many Minnesotans found it safe and comforting — not to mention unexpectedly lucrative — to simultaneously embrace a regional identity as the land of plain-spoken Scandinavian farmers. Keillor’s book “Lake Wobegon Days,” published in 1985, sold over a million copies worldwide, affirming the hunger for gently self-deprecating Minnesota humor.
“How To Talk Minnesotan” hit print in that era, but it was never meant to hit the “Lake Wobegon” sales numbers. While it trafficked in a lot of the “Prairie Home” tropes — faux ads promoted Raw Bits cereal and Baxter Bus Tours of Minnesota (“complimentary Minnesota breakfast, complimentary Minnesota nap”) — “How to Talk Minnesotan” hit its sweet spot with local audiences who recognized the real insights behind Mohr’s “language guide.”
The book’s first lesson introduced readers to “the three workhorses of Minnesota conversation”: “You bet” (“if you can’t think of anything else, say ‘You bet’”), “That’s different” (“a blanket reply on neutral ground, with the mere suggestion of opinion”) and “Whatever” (“expresses emotional turmoil of many varieties”).
“How To Talk Minnesotan” was successful enough to spawn a sequel (“A Minnesota Book of Days,” 1989), a public TV special (1992), a musical (1997) and a “revised for the 21st century” reissue (2013). By the time of the latter, though, Mohr’s not-so-hot takes on topics like smartphones and social media had more to do with the author’s advancing age than with his regional identity.
Today, the entire project of simultaneously promoting and lampooning Minnesota’s identity as a land of Norwegian bachelor farmers is well past its expiration date.
Keillor, exiled from public radio in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, is now playing small theaters to audiences of die-hard fans rather than headlining the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. In today’s pop culture atlas, Keillor’s Lake Wobegon shares an appendix with Woody Allen’s Manhattan. Given that reality, what’s remarkable about “How To Talk Minnesotan” is how well so much of it holds up.
Lutefisk gets an entire chapter, true. Entries about, say, Minnesota poker parties (“If nobody has heard the one about the one-legged Norwegian with priapism, the game stops”) don’t necessarily recommend the book today. Still, the guide resonates beyond the stale Scandinavian stereotypes.
The book grew out of a series of “Minnesota Langage Systems” bits Mohr wrote for “A Prairie Home Companion.” In an introduction to the revised edition, the author explained that he was inspired by a German phrase guide for English-speaking visitors. “Hey!” Mohr recounted thinking. “Why not write a visitor’s guide for Minnesota?”
“How To Talk Minnesotan” gave Mohr an opportunity to explore, at book length, the various dimensions of what gets alternately celebrated and (now, more commonly) reviled as “Minnesota nice.” In Mohr’s account, Minnesota sociability is founded on a stoicism born of the need to outlast brutal winters, tempered with a generosity that can be expressed as stridently as anything else in the “Minnesotan” vocabulary.
Mohr warned visitors that in Minnesota, sharing a meal often becomes an epic struggle between a guest who has the obligation to refuse (“abrupt and eager acceptance of any offer is a common mistake made by Minnesota’s visitors”) and a host who has a surpassing obligation to insist (“Why don’t you eat it? Go ahead. Then we can wash the pan”). When the meal is finally through, there’s a Minnesota Long Goodbye — a multi-step procedure hinging on the non-negotiable finale, where “the departees are in the car and the hosts are at the open driver’s window, bent over.”
Throughout the book, Mohr’s motif is that Minnesotans are extraordinarily reluctant to speak directly. Lesson 2 is titled “The Power of the Negative,” and counsels that “Minnesotans prefer to express their positive feelings through the use of negatives, because it naturally levels things out.” Could be worse.
A chapter on body language begins with the rule, “Two standing Minnesotans never face each other during conversation.” A chapter on the phrase “I don’t know” recommends its use to temper any statement that might be seen as too forthright. Mohr explains that it’s in best taste simply to imply an opinion, without explicitly stating one: “Did you see who’s running for governor? I don’t know.”
It’s all well and good, of course, not to state a strong political view when you’re a member of a privileged group who benefits by the maintenance of the status quo. “How To Talk Minnesotan” landed in an era where it seemed to a lot of Minnesotans like a jolly lark to uncritically conflate “fourth generation Norwegian immigrant” with “Minnesotan.”
At the same time, when you strip away the ethnic trappings, Mohr’s book stands as the work of a writer who had an acute ear for how a certain, then culturally dominant, strain of Minnesotans engineered their social interactions. In that sense it’s an essential document of a certain time and place in the state’s history: the book never was “How To Talk Minnesotan,” truly, but it did describe how a lot of Minnesotans talked.
The author was a scholar, teaching English at Southwest Minnesota State University. He was also, at one point, a Minnesota newcomer: he was born in Des Moines. In poking gentle fun at his adopted state, Mohr captured the angst of social interaction in some ways that remain specifically Minnesotan and in others that are simply human.
His section on “Talking Money,” for example, still holds up in the Venmo era. (“You must’ve worked an hour out there in the cold.” “I worked two and a half hours out there in the cold, Arnie, but I’m not gonna take your money.”) If you visit the State Fair, you can still see tens of thousands of Minnesotans dutifully following Mohr’s rules of elliptical body language. Even some of Mohr’s specific phrases are still handy, you bet.
“When I have been introduced to strangers, especially Minnesotans,” Mohr wrote in 2012, “it is not unusual for them to say after a momentary pause, ‘You’re the guy who wrote that book.’ I am fond of that tag, as you can imagine.” As legacies go, that’s not too bad a deal.
News
Justin Bieber suspends world tour indefinitely to focus on health after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Justin Bieber announced on Tuesday that he was to take another hiatus from touring following a health crisis he suffered earlier this year.
The singer, who suspended his tour in June after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, made the announcement on the stories section of his verified Instagram account.
Bieber, who resumed his Justice World Tour in July, said in his note that after sharing that he had the syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed, he was able to complete the North American leg of his tour. gigs.
“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I traveled to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour,” the statement read. “I did six live shows, but it really cost me a lot.”
After a performance at Rock in Rio in Brazil, Bieber wrote, “The exhaustion overtook me and I realized I had to make my health the priority right now.”
“So I will be taking a break from touring for the time being,” the statement said. “I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when an outbreak of shingles affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause paralysis facial and hearing loss in the affected ear.”
The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Mets lead in NL East under threat after nasty loss to Pirates
Biden says no to calls to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a ‘miserable little weasel’ for trying to cancel Biden’s student loan forgiveness in court
Elon Musk’s 20 million Tesla sales target by 2030 thanks to battery technology
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort are wrong in our star reunion
Howard Mohr, author of “How to Talk Minnesotan,” has died at 83
Justin Bieber suspends world tour indefinitely to focus on health after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Hayden Wesneski is the latest Chicago Cub to earn his 1st call-up. Here’s how the right-hander could be used.
Binance BUSD Trading Volume Surges By 70%, What Is The Reason?
Rose Lavelle leads USWNT’s fluid offense to victory despite Nigeria posting impressive shutout streak
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room