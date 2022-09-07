News
More than 30 dead as fire tears through karaoke bar
Hanoi – The death toll in a fire that ravaged a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The fire engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the fire escape, according to reports.
Many huddled on a balcony to escape the flames, which quickly grew igniting the bar’s wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added.
Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing from the bar – located in a crowded residential area of Thuan An town, north of the commercial center of Ho Chi Minh City in Binh Duong province – as firefighters on ladders were trying to put out the fire.
Mai Hung Dung, a senior ruling Communist Party official in Binh Duong, told AFP earlier in the day that at least 23 people had been killed, but said the search for victims in the burnt-out bar was continuing. State-run media later updated the death toll to 32.
State media reported that eight people were found dead in the bar’s bathroom alone.
The original cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit, according to a report by Binh Duong authorities quoted by state media.
Witness Nguyen Sang, who lives near the karaoke bar, told the VnExpress news site that when fire engines arrived at the scene, a receptionist said there were 40 people trapped inside.
“Many people ran outside through the main entrance, but many more couldn’t stand the heat and jumped out, breaking their hands and legs,” Sang said.
Rescuers searched throughout the night for anyone trapped in the 30-room bar, according to state media. Police said the karaoke fire regulations were checked before the fire, he added.
In what was previously Vietnam’s deadliest blaze, 13 people died in a 2018 fire at an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City.
In 2016, a fire at a karaoke bar in the capital Hanoi killed 13 people, prompting a national assessment of fire prevention measures in bars and clubs.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday ordered a new inspection of high-risk venues, especially karaoke bars.
Last month, three firefighters died after trying to put out a fire at another karaoke bar in Hanoi.
Fed on track for another 0.75 bp interest rate hike after Powell’s inflation promise
The Federal Reserve appears to be on track to raise interest rates an additional 0.75 percentage points this month following the President Jerome Powellthe public commitment to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment.
Fed officials did little to push back market expectations of a third straight 0.75 point rate hike in recent public statements and talks ahead of their Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. .
Apple event 2022: what to expect, rumors about the announcement of the new iPhone 14 lineup
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is expected to showcase its iPhone 14 lineup at the company’s annual keynote in September on Wednesday.
The product event, which was teased with a “distant” tagline, will take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., and will be streamed live on Apple’s website and social media channels.
This year’s invite featured a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some to speculate that there will be major camera upgrades to iPhones to enable better viewing. night or long distance photography. But in typical Apple fashion, the tech giant was sparse on details as it builds excitement and urges customers to tune in on the big day.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Here’s a look at what to expect from CEO Tim Cook and his team.
The star of the show
Like every year for the past ten years, Apple should unveil its latest iPhone during the September keynote.
Apple should go big with the iPhone 14 – literally. It’s rumored to be launching a 6.7-inch phone that’s not a Pro model, which means it’ll have the bigger screen size but without the higher price tag. The rumor also suggests that Apple may discontinue its cheaper iPhone mini in the 14 range so as not to compete with iPhone SE sales.
Predictions indicate that the latest Pro model is slightly slimmer and the much hated notch around the front camera system is missing from the newer iPhone models.
Apple watchers are also excited about a potential major upgrade in camera quality with the iPhone 14 – perhaps one that can shoot 8K video. If that happens, it could be one of the biggest changes to iPhone camera quality yet.
How Apple will price the iPhone 14 is already shaping up to be a test as broader economic conditions for the tech sector and consumers have entered choppy waters. A handful of analysts have already predicted slight price increases for the latest and greatest iPhone model. “I expect Apple to probably have to raise prices,” Ben Wood, chief analyst at market research firm CCS Insight, told CNN Business ahead of the event.
Currently, the standard, non-mini iPhone 13 starts at $799, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Some analysts are predicting a $100 price hike on at least the high-end Pro and Pro Max models. But given the pressure consumers are facing, he thinks Apple will also do “everything it can to keep this as minimal as possible.” This could mean offering attractive trade-in bonuses, installment payment plans and other offers.
Despite rising inflation and other economic headwinds, Cook said in the company’s latest earnings call that there was “no clear evidence yet” of a macroeconomic impact on sales. ‘iPhone. That doesn’t mean the tech giant is immune to a deteriorating economic climate. It reported a nearly 11% drop in profit in the three months to June, compared to the same period a year ago. This event also comes amid supply chain issues related to China’s zero-COVID policy.
Finally, there have been rumors that Apple may remove the Lightning port from the iPhone in the new models and opt for a design with charging via MagSafe wirelessly. There have also been rumors that some US models may launch without a physical SIM slot as Apple moves towards an eSIM-only design.
Apple Watch, iOS 16 release date and more
New Apple Watch models are expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, including a premium offering. An official release date for iOS 16, the latest high-profile update that will let users customize their iPhone lock screens (like Android does) and features a revamped iMessage, is also expected to be announced.
What not to expect
While the new iPhone is expected to take center stage, many analysts don’t expect Apple to launch any new iPads or Mac computers until October. Of course, the rumor mill can always be wrong about these things. Apple is also unlikely to launch its popular and highly anticipated AR headset on Wednesday.
Despite rival Samsung’s love affair with foldable devices, Apple is still unlikely to unveil such an iPhone this fall.
CNN Business will be showing live coverage of Cook’s big production, so tune in here as the world’s most valuable tech company finally puts all the rumors to rest and reveals some of its latest gadgets heading into the season. holiday shopping.
Colorado’s Bryan Payment talks about his new book, “The Little Book of Whiskey Cocktails” – The Denver Post
Fort Collins author and bartender Bryan Payment wants you to drink more whiskey, especially in cocktail form.
In fact, Payment, who currently runs the bar at The Cache, just released “The Little Book of Whiskey Cocktails,” which details over 40 recipes, old and new, all featuring that beloved brown spirit. Payment also wrote a handful of his own cocktail recipes, like the Durango (recipe below) and the Osaka Spritz.
We caught up with Payment to find out how he ended up writing about whiskey, his move to Colorado, and his favorite local places to drink and/or buy the liquor.
Why was whiskey the spirit you wanted to feature?
The idea I came up with was a quick reference guide because there are so many whiskey cocktails that go untold. I worked in a bar in Estes Park [Dunraven] and everyone would come in and get an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. These are great drinks, but I think there are others people should explore.
The whiskey category is so diverse. You have your Scotch, Canadian, Japanese, Rye and Bourbon. Plus, you can be super playful with cocktails because the genre is so open.
How long did it take you to compose “The Little Book of Whiskey”?
I would say about two years. Some recipes were older and I have revamped them. All in all it was fun and I love researching the history of all the cocktails. For example, the Old Fashioned, it was considered a purifying spirit and was downgraded because you weren’t purifying your bourbon. But once they started making all the herbal liquors and vermouth, people started accepting it more.
How did you come to write a book?
I started to teach myself cocktails and I read books of [award-winning cocktail expert] Dale DeGroff and Jim Meehan [award-winning bartender and owner of the famed PDT in New York City].
I learned more about the history and how to make whiskey cocktails and wanted to make a book that is a quick reference guide for anyone who wants to learn. I have also included the history of the creation of the cocktails. Plus, the whole idea of the book is to open minds and show people that it’s not hard to make these drinks or be intimidated by them.
How did you learn to make drinks?
I started making cocktails about six years ago. I was teaching in Roanoke, Virginia, and my wife started a little garden outside our apartment. I had never played with cocktails, but wanted to try something different. So, I took some basil from the garden, I had orange juice and rum, and I loved it. Then my wife gave me a set of cocktails for my birthday and I started devouring cocktail books and learning from the masters. His job took us from Virginia to Estes Park and the place needed a bartender.
Where are you now?
We now live in Fort Collins and I’m a bartender at The Cache, which is part of Ginger and Baker. There we are starting a series of cocktail classes in September which I teach.
But will you talk about whisky?
Yes, I think we will. I’ve already taught one which was cocktails 101. I think the next class will be all about New Orleans, so we’ll have the Sazerac and a few other classic NoLa cocktails and pair it with dishes from there like crayfish stew and donuts. It’s gonna be fun.
How did you choose the cocktails to feature in the book?
I wanted to do a few that people know very well. Something you could order at a bar, but don’t know how to do. I also wanted to include more modern ones like the paper plane [which was created by NYC bartender Sam Ross in 2008], and others that, if you’ve been to NYC, are everywhere. My favorite at the moment is penicillin which was also invented by Sam Ross at the Milk & Honey bar. I think people don’t think of making it at home, but they should because it’s delicious. I’ve also included some timeless classics, and some no one’s ever heard of.
Colorado has a lot of whiskey, do you have a favourite?
I really like the bourbon from the Breckenridge distillery. We have it The Cache and it’s my favorite right now. It’s a nice round and creamy bourbon with notes of caramel and a little vanilla. We also have a local distillery, Old Elk. I like that they have the tasting room and it’s right in the old town. It’s very inviting with a nice variety of cocktails like the Blackberry Whiskey Sour. I also like Mobb Mountain Distillers [across from Ginger and Baker]. They mainly make whiskey and a good rye. I like rye a lot, especially in an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan because it adds a nice spice.
Do you have a favorite whiskey right now?
Right now it’s Angels Envy, the Caribbean rum cask. It’s a rye, so it has the spice, but there’s also a nice rum sweetness to it. It’s one of those that you can just drink straight. I’m also a fan of the Balvenie Caribbean cask 14 year old single malt whisky, it’s my favourite.
How about drinking whiskey, what places do you like in Denver?
It’s been a while, but we love The Cruise Room. They have all the pre-prohibition cocktails on the menu like the Sidecar. We also love Green Russell. It has a neat atmosphere and they have penicillin on the menu which is one of my favorite cocktails. I would like to go down to Denver more and explore, but we have a 2 year old and my wife is 38 weeks pregnant so I don’t think we will be down there anytime soon.
Local whiskey to try now
Denver and the surrounding area has a slew of distilleries serving whiskey, and many sell bottles at local liquor stores and in other states, but some of the smaller operations only pour their spirits into the tasting room. Here are five spots that make Colorado whiskey sing.
Lois Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St.; 720-570-1420; lawswhiskeyhouse.com
Opened in 2011, the whiskey that comes out of the distillery is made with all Colorado ingredients, including ancient grains and water. There are two solid offerings, a pure four-grain bourbon and a pure San Luis Valley rye, as well as seasonal bottles and specialty whiskeys.
Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place; 720-532-0937; irontondistillery.com
Ironton makes three whiskeys including a pure American malt, a Colorado bourbon and a pure Colorado rye. Although available in some local stores, this brand is more difficult to find outside of the tasting room. Order a craft cocktail with the whiskey with your taster.
Boulder Spirits, 5311 Western Ave. #180, Boulder; 303-997-6134; boulderspirits.com
This operation falls under the umbrella of Vapor Distillery, the original name. The specialty is single malt whiskey in many forms, whether port cask, sherry cask or peated malt. Also find bail-bottled bourbon and whiskey, a historic designation meaning the spirit is from the same harvest, aged at least four years, and bottled at 100 degrees.
Talnua Distillery, 5405 W. 56th Ave., Unit C, Arvada; 303-431-4949; talnua.com
Apart from the great tasting whisky, Talnua stands out for being made in a single pot, just as it was originally made in Ireland. This one isn’t easy to find outside of the Arvada Distillery, so it’s worth a visit not just to sample the Gaelic-inspired whiskey, but also to try a cocktail.
Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St.; 303-296-7440; stranahans.com
Stranahan’s is one of Denver’s best known and oldest modern distilleries. Recently, however, he changed up his classic American single malt, and now each bottle contains longer-aged whiskey, giving it a bit more depth that stands out. And while this one is easy to find in liquor stores around the world, distillers here still do special experiments with bottles and casks, many of which can only be found in the tasting room.
Liz Truss’ great-grandfather was a ventriloquist
Liz Truss’ background as the daughter of leftist parents is well known.
Her father John Truss is an academic who was “saddened” by her political transformation from liberal Democrat student to conservative, while her mother Priscilla took her on marches against nuclear weapons in the 1980s.
But unearthed newspaper clippings shed further light on his family background, revealing how his great-grandfather worked as a ventriloquist.
The research, conducted by ancestry website Findmypast, also revealed how Ms Truss came from a line of strong women, with her great-grandmother raising five children on her own and working as a postmaster after her death. husband.
Ms Truss’ maternal great-grandfather, George Grasby, who was born in Hull in 1891, was taken prisoner by the Germans during World War I and then turned to ventriloquism on returning home.
A photo previously shared by Ms Truss shows Grasby with his wife Mary. He lost his right leg at the Battle of Passchendaele.
Ms Truss is not the only Tory Prime Minister to have parents with interesting backgrounds. John Major’s father was known to be a music hall and circus performer.
With his first wife Kitty, he formed a duo called Drum & Major, before she died after being hit by a steel beam in 1928.
Uncovered newspaper clippings have shed further light on Liz Truss’ family background, revealing how her great-grandfather George Grasby (pictured with wife Mary) worked as a ventriloquist He lost his right leg at the Battle of Passchendaele in World War I
Liz Truss’ background as the daughter of leftist parents is well known. Her father John Truss is an academic who was ‘saddened’ by her political transformation from Liberal Democrat student to Conservative, while her mother Priscilla (pictured) took her on marches against nuclear weapons in the 1980s
Grasby was himself the son of a Yorkshire innkeeper and shepherd.
In 1919 the Hully Daily Mail reported that he was making an appearance as a ventriloquist in the town, and he continued to entertain audiences in the area for the next two years.
John Truss is a retired math teacher
The 1919 news report reported a concert that had taken place at the East Hull Conservative Club.
It featured an “intelligent ventriloquial trick by Mr. G Gasby, a demobilized soldier.”
In the 1921 census, his address was listed in Yorkshire, where he lived with his wife and their three-year-old son, George Raymond.
A 1925 report, also from the Hull Daily Mail, told how Mr Grasby was part of a company of performers called the ‘Cinderellas’.
Then a 1939 report from the Driffield Times noted how Mr Grasby had performed in a “very pleasant concert” with a doll called Jack.
Besides acting as a ventriloquist, he also earned his living as a shoemaker.
A neighbor who lived next door to him previously told the Daily Mail that the soldier’s disability was not a disability and that he “often climbed ladders outside the building”.
Ms Truss’ paternal great-great-grandmother was Alice Driver, born in 1849.
Her husband died aged just 33 in 1881, leaving her to raise their five children alone.
In 1919, the Hully Daily Mail reported that Liz Truss’ great-grandfather, George Grasby, was making an appearance as a ventriloquist in the town, and he continued to entertain local audiences for the two years. following.
A 1925 report, also from the Hull Daily Mail, told how Mr Grasby was part of a company of performers called the ‘Cinderellas’.
She also resumed her job as a postmaster and newsagent and never remarried. At the time, it was rare for women to work.
Alice’s daughter, Mary Jane, who was Mrs. Truss’s great-grandmother, also worked.
She worked as a telegraph clerk for at least ten years before marrying her husband, the Reverend Richard Ernest Birtwhistle.
When she died, the local newspaper, the Derby Telegraph, reported that she was “highly respected” in the community.
Jen Baldwin, researcher at Findmypast, said: ‘It’s fascinating to see how Liz Truss’ family has helped shape the woman she is today.
Then a 1939 report from the Driffield Times noted how Mr Grasby had performed in a “very pleasant concert” with a doll called Jack
“She comes from a long line of powerful workers with her great-great-grandmother and her great-grandmother both working in the late 1880s, which was very unusual for women at the time. .
“When her great-grandmother Mary Jane Driver passed away, the local newspaper reported that she was highly respected in the community.”
She added: “It’s amazing to see that Liz Truss’s great-grandfather has made a name for himself working as a ventriloquist.”
‘In all my years of genealogical research, this is the first ventriloquist I have found!
“Liz Truss is used to speaking to large crowds, and her great-grandfather had that talent too – although he was there to entertain his crowds rather than rally them.
“That said, maybe her confidence on stage is something that was passed down to her great-granddaughter.”
Can English fans drink in Qatar? Fans will be served alcohol ‘in certain areas’, stadium organizers confirm
England fans will flock to the World Cup in just over two months after the Three Lions book their place in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate’s side will be among the favorites in football’s biggest competition, which will be the first to take place in an Arab country.
England fans, having discovered their opponents in the group stage, will fly out to support the Three Lions will be reminded that they are visiting an Islamic country and must respect their rules and customs.
With that in mind, will supporters get a chance for a celebratory beer if football finally returns home? talkSPORT.com has the info…
World Cup 2022: Can fans drink in Qatar?
Alcohol is not illegal in Qatar, but there is no tolerance for drinking in public and being drunk in public is a crime.
Alcohol is available for purchase for those over 21 at restaurants and bars in licensed hotels.
There is also a single, state-controlled off-licence, but any visiting fan should be aware that they need a permit in order to purchase alcohol from it.
The rules are expected to be relaxed somewhat during the World Cup, with organizers working on a deal to make alcohol more readily available.
Qatar may have relaxed its rule on alcohol but it remains very strict on drug use and there are no exceptions for foreigners.
If England fans are caught smuggling cocaine into the country, they could face the death penalty.
They are more likely to be arrested and thrown in jail, but the threat of death is very real for fans trying to smuggle cocaine into Qatar for the World Cup.
World Cup 2022: will alcohol be served in the stadiums?
Fans were assured they could buy a drink in a 40,000-seat fan zone in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Fifa has also confirmed that ticket holders will have access to alcohol within the stadium perimeter before and after matches. However, only non-alcoholic beer and soft drinks will be available in the stadium bowl.
“We want people to come and have experiences they will never forget,” CEO Nasser Al Khater told BBC Sport.
Qatar experienced a “wet zone fan” in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup which was ultimately won by Liverpool.
Fans were allowed to consume alcoholic beverages at a venue just outside Doha and following the successful trial, Al Khater said additional locations “will be communicated in due course”.
World Cup 2022: how much will alcohol cost?
A pint of beer in Doha, where the group stage matches will be played, costs around £10 as the Muslim country invokes alcohol taxes.
Yet organizers are also working to subsidize drinks and ensure they are more readily available to fans during the tournament.
“Alcohol is not part of our culture,” admitted Nasser al-Khater, the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup, in 2019.
“However, hospitality is. Alcohol isn’t as readily available here as it is in other parts of the world, but for the World Cup we want to make sure it’s accessible to fans who want a drink, so we’re trying to find designated places for fans to drink alcohol, other than traditional venues such as hotels, etc.
“We recognize that there is a problem with the price and it is something that we are looking at. We are looking to find ways to reduce the price of alcohol.
Mesh Payments closes at $60 million as demand for its business spend offering surges • TechCrunch
Financial management startup Mesh Payments landed $60 million in new funding, 10 months after its last raise.
Founded in Israel and now based in New York, Mesh Payments is part of a growing group of startups focused on helping businesses manage their expenses through automation.
It’s a hot, crowded space that includes Ramp, Brex, and Airbase, and more recently, TripActions and Rho, among others.
For its part, Mesh says it saw its revenue rate triple in the first half of 2022, since its increase in November 2021. The company now has more than 1,000 customers and nearly $1 billion in annualized payment volume ( TPV) passing through its platform.
Simply put, Mesh aims to help its customers automate and get real-time insights into their spending. Like its competitors above, it also has a corporate card offering. But uniquely, according to Mesh co-founder and CEO Oded Zehavi, it also offers a numberless corporate card, which he describes as “the industry’s only numberless physical VISA cards with the flexibility, control and security of virtual cards”.
“We’re also offering greater integration into organizational systems that can bring insights that are not only driven by payment transactions themselves, but also provide insights beyond what you’re spending,” he said. -he adds. The company helps customers manage expenses ranging from travel and expense (T&E) to SaaS subscriptions.
Despite the growing number of competitors, Zehavi believes “the market opportunity is still significant.”
Alpha Wave led Mesh’s latest funding, a Series C that closed earlier this month and included participation from existing backers including Tiger Global, TLV Partners, Entrée Capital and Meron Capital. Its total raised to date is $123 million.
“Previous investors have used the pro rata rights they had and are adding more beyond the rights they had in this round,” Zehavi said. “We will have most of Series B in the bank, but we wanted to have enough cash to grow and scale at the current rate.”
The executive declined to share Mesh’s new assessment, saying only that it was a “significant increase”.
In his view, the company was “disciplined” when it came to valuation.
“A lot of spins these days are flat or down, especially in our space — a lot of companies have raised high multipliers to revenue generated,” Zehavi told TechCrunch in an interview. “Our activity tripled, but we kept the same multiplier, which allowed us to increase our valuation compared to the previous round.”
Asked about the actual revenue figures, the exec pointed to his business’ annual volume of $1 billion and the fact that it generates almost 2.5% in trade to give insight into an “approximate number ” where Mesh is from. an income prospect.
The company’s forte is the middle market, with clients including Monday.com, Hippo Insurance, Sezzle, Riskified and Snyk, among others.
Today, Mesh has about 150 employees, with its product and R&D functions run from Tel Aviv and sales and marketing in the United States.
The company plans to use its new capital primarily to “double” its R&D investments, as well as its go-to-market strategy.
“We’re amazed by the adoption and the opportunity the space is bringing,” Zehavi said. “And we see that the banks are still not taking any action.”
Mesh claims its clients are “5x more efficient” and their finance teams save an average of three days a month by using its offering.
Earlier this year, Mesh partnered with global payroll provider Papaya Global in an effort to “remove friction from managing employee expenses.” He is considering other similar partnerships in the future.
Rick Gerson, co-founder, president and chief investment officer of Alpha Wave Global, notes that “the best CFOs seek to get the most out of every dollar and every hour, especially during turbulent economic times.”
“The number of businesses that are ready to find new and better ways to spend less and save more is quite significant and the Mesh team is delivering a top-notch solution that is continually improving,” he said. stated in a written statement.
