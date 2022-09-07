News
NBA free agents: Montrezl Harrell joins P.J. Tucker with 76ers
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Trail Blazers), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Jared Harper (Spain), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Norvell Pelle, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
()
News
Muslim gangs terrorize Hindus and vandalize property after India’s T20 victory in Pakistan
In response to the continuing tensions, local police have put in place special measures to contain the situation in Leicester
Screenshots of viral videos. Image Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: After India’s victory against Pakistan in the August 28 T20 match of the ongoing Asian Cup, well-organized Muslim gangs vandalized and terrorized Hindus in the British city of Leicester.
Videos of gangs stepping up attacks on Hindus have been shared on Twitter.
Barking crowds of Muslims roaming the streets of Leicester, England looking for Hindus to attack, mainstream media very quiet as usual… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TBOKyjh9hU
— Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) September 6, 2022
“Gangs are rioting and increasing attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus were terrorized in their own properties, there were stabbing attempts and there was rampant vandalism of Hindu properties,” one user wrote.
The gangs organize riots and multiply the attacks against the Hindus. Innocent Hindus were terrorized in their own properties, there were stabbings and there was rampant vandalism of Hindu properties. #Leicester pic.twitter.com/zWiyISy2hw
— Rashmi ಸಾಮಂತ್ (@RashmiDVS) September 7, 2022
Meanwhile, in response to ongoing tensions, local police have put in place special measures to contain the situation.
A number of people were filmed making offensive statements amid scenes of violence in the city’s Belgrave area, according to a report by LeicestershireLive.
Leicestershire Police said they were treating the chants uttered by the men and related violence as ‘hate crimes’. Police have implemented special stop, search and dispersal measures in the areas of Belgrave, Rushey Mead and Spinney Hills, among others.
In addition, powers of dispersal under sections 34 and 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 have been authorized by Chief Superintendent Adam Slonecki, allowing officers to dismiss anyone under 16 years old at home.
According to local media, advisories can be issued for up to 48 hours and anyone caught violating an advisory is likely to be arrested and face further action.
In addition, powers were also granted by a senior officer under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.
In the midst of all this, an emergency meeting between the religious communities was also called. A Leicestershire police officer was also assaulted during the violence, according to reports.
Suleman Nagdi, spokesperson for the Federation of Muslim Organizations, said a meeting will be held with the police and other stakeholders to update people on what is happening and reassure the community that they are taking things seriously.
(With agency contributions)
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
ASK IRA: Can Heat thrive through strength in numbers?
Q: As teams in the East have upgraded this offseason, it’s been interesting to read your take on the Heat staying put. Being a shot away from the Finals doesn’t require you to make a brash move. One thing we have seen is injuries for front-loaded teams remove them quickly from contention (Brooklyn, Lakers, Clippers, Philly to name a few). One thing about the Heat is they are deeper than most and able to weather those injuries throughout the season and even playoffs. Having the depth they did this past season and this upcoming season will play a bigger part than most think. Do you see them finishing in the top four again? – Aaron, Miami.
A: I do, because winning matters to them during the regular season. They showed that last season, even when risking a potential first-round matchup with the Nets. When the Heat say, “next man up,” they can say it with confidence. Still, talent wins, and that means that Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo will have to be at their best at the right time.
Q: Ira. I think most of we diehard fans would agree that last year we had a very good team, and this year we still have a very good team. However, the real question is not whether The Heat are a good team but, given the offseason activity of rival teams in the East, and our lack thereof, are we a championship caliber team? My heart says yes, but my mind says, probably not, unless we make a dramatic addition after the start of the regular season, and Victor Oladipo plays consistently this season the way he played in encouraging spurts last season. Your thoughts? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: If Victor Oladipo gets even close to his previous form, then an argument could be made that his offseason signing will trump any outside signing by the Celtics, Bucks, Nets or even 76ers (with all due respect for P.J. Tucker).
Q: Hello, Ira. It appears that at least for the moment we will go into the season with no true power forward on the roster. You have fielded many questions/suggestions from fans that would like to see Erik Spoelstra play a big alongside Bam Adebayo. Your answers are always similar, citing that Coach Spo has been hesitant to play a lineup featuring two bigs, but Coach Spo did play a starting line up featuring a power rotation made up of Meyers Leonard and Bam (albeit not for long stretches). My question is what did Meyers Leonard bring to the table that neither Omer Yurtseven nor Dewayne Dedmon bring? – Carlos, West Park.
A: Proven, floor-stretching NBA 3-point shooting. It’s about more than Omer Yurtseven or Dewayne Dedmon having the ability to make them. It is about developing a reputation that demands defensive attention (as also was the case when Kelly Olynyk played alongside Bam Adebayo).
()
News
China is at work in Africa with a dangerous strategy. The United States must act now to counter it
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Secretary of State Blinken’s recent trip to Africa — ostensibly to counter China’s influence and promote free trade — gave the distinct impression of closing the barn door. Remember, not only after the horse flew away, but he rushed to your neighbor’s pasture and made a good business, collecting stud fees.
Unfortunately, this belated effort by Blinken represents more of an admission of failure than a promise of success.
But before Biden’s critics lament yet another political failure, it should be noted that neither side has presented a cohesive vision for Africa and its 1.2 billion people.
US BUYING CEREAL SHIPMENTS FROM UKRAINE FOR AFRICAN AREAS ON THE BRINK OF FAMINE, SAYS UN
For nearly a generation, Beijing has had a lucid vision of Africa. He sees Africa as a vast reservoir of raw materials. Materials needed to fuel an insatiable Chinese economy. A mercantilist economy driven by state-to-state transactions.
I saw the results first hand. I lived and traveled across Africa during China’s rise and saw how China built bridges, roads (many to nowhere) and airports based largely on government-to-government exchanges in exchange for access to Africa’s natural resources. And, sadly, in many cases, eroding the rule of law.
On a recent commercial flight in Africa, the passengers were mostly Chinese. I happened to be sitting next to a minister from the government of the country we were heading to. When we landed, she wasn’t too happy to learn of what appeared to be a Chinese military delegation welcoming the flight to greet what – unbeknownst to her – looked like senior Chinese officials who were on board.
PUTIN TO ATTEND WAR GAMES WITH CHINA AND OTHER ALLIED NATIONS, EXPERT WARNS OF ‘DANGEROUS’ WEATHER
Yet despite the fact that China’s mercantilist model has clearly sparked much resentment across Africa, China’s continent-wide extractive policy continues.
For nearly a generation, Beijing has had a lucid vision of Africa. He sees Africa as a vast reservoir of raw materials. Materials needed to fuel an insatiable Chinese economy.
On the other hand, American policy is marked by various ad hoc programs and a proliferation of good intentions. Programs ranging from the Bush administration’s $100 billion Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has made significant strides in fighting debilitating diseases such as HIV /AIDS while saving more than 20 million lives, to the Clinton administration’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to help African countries promote a positive balance of trade for its participants.
COMMUNIST CHINA IS THE GREATEST THREAT FACING OUR COUNTRY AND BIDEN IS SLEEPING AT THE DRIVING
But what the United States lacks is a coherent policy that views a multifaceted Africa as a strategic whole.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
A US policy framework focused on mutually beneficial trade across the African continent would help launch Africa down the path taken when trade-based development lifted much of Asia out of crushing poverty in the 1950s. and 1960.
This new US Africa policy should be “mutually beneficial” as nothing lasts long that is not and “commercially driven” as we have seen the limits of relying on autocrats and politicians to promote true shared growth.
The dividends of this new US-Africa policy would include the growth of US jobs and manufacturing and the simultaneous growth of African jobs and African manufacturing. This would have the strategic advantage of fostering an already burgeoning African middle class. But the policy would also offer a critical byproduct: U.S. influence in institutions critical to Africa’s future, such as the United Nations, African Union, and African Development Community. southern.
Further, a trade-based development framework for the African continent would amplify the voice of the United States in chambers that shape critical African issues such as human rights, transitional government structures, representative democracy, and public health.
Could another policy be more in the interest of the United States?
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It is not too late. We are not yet at the point where “who lost Africa? becomes a political rallying cry.
All it takes is leadership.
Fox
News
Column: Why a soap opera of a Chicago White Sox season needs its main character, Tony La Russa, back in the dugout
Imagine the final chapter of “Gulliver’s Travels” without Gulliver or the last episode of “The Sopranos” without Tony Soprano.
If the protagonist disappeared before the ending, it wouldn’t be the same story.
That’s why the Chicago White Sox need manager Tony La Russa back in the dugout for the end of this journey that has included more ups and downs, more ridiculous drama and more fan angst than any season in recent memory.
No matter how it ends, we need La Russa to be there when it happens.
Tuesday marked a week since the Sox announced La Russa would miss that night’s game for undisclosed health reasons. He took an indefinite leave of absence the next day, flying to Phoenix for medical tests, reportedly for a heart-related issue.
Hours before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle, there was no word from the Sox on La Russa’s health status or any indication of when he would return. Only four weeks remain in the regular season, and every game is more important than the last for the Sox.
While La Russa’s status is unknown, we do have updated information on the state of the Sox, based on eyewitness accounts of their sudden re-emergence as a viable playoff contender in baseball’s worst division, the American League Central.
The Sox had won five of their last six games entering Tuesday under acting manager Miguel Cairo, moving two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians and one behind the Minnesota Twins.
Leading indicators suggest the Sox have found their mojo after five months of mediocrity.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus, whose two-run home run paced Monday’s 3-2 win against the Mariners, said he found a “tense” atmosphere the week he arrived from Oakland in mid-August.
“Everybody is a lot more relaxed,” Andrus told reporters. “Everybody just goes out there and is having fun and lets things happen.”
The pitching staff had a 1.83 ERA in those six games. Dylan Cease came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in a shutout Saturday against the Twins. Lance Lynn has allowed one earned run in 14 innings over his last two starts. Michael Kopech is on his way back from the injured list, and Johnny Cueto has been a rock since day one.
The Sox cranked out 13 home runs in the first seven games since La Russa’s departure. They hit 10 homers in their previous 18 games. Tim Anderson, their best hitter and undisputed leader, is expected back for the final stretch. All systems are “go.”
The players also showed some togetherness Friday during a bench-clearing incident in the ninth inning against the Twins, with Lynn playing the role of John Belushi’s Bluto in “Animal House.” The beefy pitcher carefully climbed over the dugout rail to lead a charge to the mound after Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch that everyone in the ballpark knew was unintentional.
No matter. As Otter said to his fraternity brothers in the film: “This situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”
“And we’re just the guys to do it,” Bluto bellowed.
Hijinks ensued.
While any resemblance between Lynn and Bluto is purely coincidental, someone probably had to start something for no good reason. Who knows whether the Charge of the Lance Brigade was the futile and stupid gesture the Sox needed?
Remember, it was back in early July that NBC Sports Chicago analyst Frank Thomas said the Sox clubhouse was too relaxed, declaring after a loss it was “time for some snappage.” Better late than never.
Cairo has earned high marks in his first week for being the antithesis of La Russaism. He used reliever Joe Kelly as an opener in one game and called for Leury García to attempt a squeeze bunt when a sacrifice fly was warranted in another. Neither decision worked out, but it’s the thought that counts.
Moving Andrus to the leadoff spot Monday worked to perfection, and the veteran shortstop is hitting .367 with three home runs with Cairo as his manager.
How much authority Cairo has is unknown. General manager Rick Hahn and pitching coach Ethan Katz no doubt had their fingerprints on using Kelly as an opener. Cairo also continues to talk to La Russa daily, both in the morning and after games.
“Because I want to learn,” he told reporters Monday in Seattle. “I ask questions.”
Don’t change what’s working is an adage older than La Russa, and many Sox fans want Cairo to see this thing through to the end. Certainly the Sox have looked better since La Russa’s departure, but they’ve had one-week stretches like this and usually followed them up with a bad one. That’s why they’re basically a .500 team, contending in a division with two other .500ish teams.
If La Russa doesn’t feel strong enough or is so superstitious he would let Cairo keep managing during the hot stretch even if he’s healthy enough to return, then by all means let the wild rumpus continue without the man Cairo called “El Jefe.”
But I’m hoping La Russa comes back soon, healthy and refocused. I don’t agree with some of his decision-making or with telling his players not to run hard to avoid injuries. His defensive responses to valid questions after losses are unnecessary, and his belief that the vast majority of the baseball world agrees with his strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count defies logic.
For better or worse, I’d like to see how this insanely interesting storyline plays out. A 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field is not the way La Russa’s season should end.
There are only two fitting finales for the 2022 season: Either the Sox complete this comeback and see how they fare in the playoffs, or they fail to get in while Hahn and La Russa face the music for an underachieving season.
It’s setting up as the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers.
()
News
Cheap things to do in Colorado
Teachers’ aperitif and grand opening
Ziggi’s cafe is preparing two big gifts in September. On September 7, all school district educators and employees – teachers, principals, bus drivers, custodians, and anyone else who has a valid school/optional ID card or other proof of school district employment – can take advantage of a complimentary 16-ounce drink of their choice. The offer is available on all sites. Next, Ziggi’s is celebrating the opening of its new Colorado location in West Arvada at 18168 W. 92nd Lane by offering a free 16-ounce drink from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17. ziggiscoffee.com
Water World Bow Wow Beach Dog Day
Water World offers a rare opportunity for furry kids to have fun with its annual event Bow Wow Beach Dog Day September 10. Pooches must be at least one year old, on a leash when entering and leaving the park, and accompanied by a responsible owner 18 years of age or older. Proof of current rabies vaccination and waivers must be signed prior to entry. Pet parents are also wagging their tails as admission is only $9.99 per dog. (Pet parents enter free.) Each timed entry session at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon lasts one hour and 45 minutes. Tickets are only available online. Attractions are closed and owners are not allowed to swim. Don’t forget to bring plenty of towels and dog treats for the wet car ride back. waterworldcolorado.com
seltzerland
By popular demand, the hard seltzer-fest seltzerland returns to Denver this fall for more sparkling fun at Overland Park Golf Course (1801 S. Huron St.) on September 10. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will enjoy an afternoon of tasting over 100 unique seltzers. While sipping on the bubbly, there will be tons of entertainment. Play seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf and cornhole with your team, with a DJ playing a live soundtrack in the background. Plus, snap fun photos inside the inflatable bubble booth and go home with lots of seltzer swag. General admission and VIP tickets are available from $35. Save 20% on tickets with promo code MILEHIGH. seltzerland.com
Electronic recycling event
Do you have old electronics cluttering up your home? If it can be plugged in or run on batteries, there is a simple option to recycle it cheaply. Denver 7 and AAA host a Electronic recycling event September 10 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way) in Commerce City. The drive-thru event in parking lot H runs from 7 a.m. to noon. The cost is $5 per car, with no limit on the number of items to deposit. Anything electronic (including small appliances) is welcome. However, additional charges apply for certain items, including televisions or CRT monitors. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. thedenverchannel.com
The 2022 Urban Farm Festival
The urban farm (10200 Smith Road) in Denver opens its doors to everyone free of charge for Farm Party 2022 September 10. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the farm will be open to the public for self-guided tours. Take a walk in the park and explore the chicken coop, the goat and sheep enclosure and the rabbit hutch with the farm’s educators. Learn about farm animals and meet lots of furry and feathered friends. Plus, there will be crafts and games for kids, face painting, storybooks, food trucks and live music. A waiver must be completed prior to your visit, which can be completed online to save time. theurbanfarm.org
Denver Oktoberfest
The directory Denver Oktoberfest is so big that it spans two weekends. This tribute to Bavarian heritage features authentic German food and beer, crafts, music, dancing, oom-pah-pah entertainment and more. It takes place in the Ballpark district from September 16-18 and again from September 23-25. Raise your glass because there’s big news for 2022: admission is free and no tickets are required. Highlights of the event include mug-lifting challenges, keg bowling, and the ever-popular Long Dog Derby, where sausage dogs show off their racing skills. Plus, in addition to beer, enjoy bratwurst, turkey legs, sausages, sauerkraut, potato salad, hot pretzels and more. The opening hours of the festival are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. thedenveroktoberfest.com
Dunkin’s $3 Pumpkin Drink Special
For many restaurants, fall is the time to “spice up” their menus with seasonal treats and beverages. To dunking‘, customers can enjoy the heat of the season with many returning favorites, plus two new seasonal beverages: Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. For pumpkin spice fans on a budget, the donut shop serves up a medium pumpkin custard cold brew or signature pumpkin spice latte for just $3. The cheap drinks are available until September 13. dunkindonuts.com
Superior Chili and Beer Festival
Here’s an event that’s sure to be hot, hot, hot! The Superior Chili and Beer Festival features two live bands, an oversized kids’ area, and, of course, lots of chili. The festival will take place on September 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Superior Community Park (1350 Coalton Road). Complimentary chili samples are generously provided by cooks (including catering professionals and amateur chefs) and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early, as samples go fast. For a nominal fee, purchase a reusable chili tasting cup with an attached spoon; eat all the chili you want and walk away with the commemorative cup. Food trucks will be on hand for less spicy (as well as kid-friendly) dining options. superiorcolorado.gov
Smithsonian Museum Day
On September 17, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day offers free access to hundreds of museums across the country, including 13 in Colorado. Each pass is good for free general admission for two. (Pass does not include special exhibits, IMAX film screening, parking, or other select events.) Participating metro area museums include American Mountaineering Museum (Golden), Center for Colorado Women’s History (Denver), History Colorado Center (Denver), and Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art (Denver.) Museum hours vary, so plan accordingly. There is a limit of one Admission-two pass per email address. smithsonianmag.com
Meow Wolf’s first anniversary
Convergence Station, meow wolf immersive art installation, celebrates one year since opening its doors in Denver on September 17, 2021. To celebrate this milestone, the otherworldly exhibit is hosting Convergiversary Party on September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a celebration for all ages with discounted Convergence station tickets, access to an artists’ village and spectacular surprises spilling out into the parking lot. Tickets are just $15, which is nearly 60% off regular admission for Colorado residents. meowwolf.com
Smashburger’s $5 Chicken Sandwich Special
Smashburger may be known for its juicy burgers, crispy fries and fresh shakes, but it also serves tasty chicken sandwiches. Until September 30, the restaurant is bringing back its Scorchin Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for a limited time and at a reduced price of $5 (usually $8). The offer is available in restaurants and online via the chain’s website or app. No promotional code or coupon needed. Limit of four discounted sandwiches per transaction. smashburger.com
Denver Film Membership
Calling all movie buffs, film buffs and cinephiles. As Colorado’s only nonprofit theater, denver movie is dedicated to engaging both its members and the general public in a long-term relationship with film. There’s no better way to support an important local arts organization than by becoming a member. However, paying the annual fee up front can be prohibitively expensive for many moviegoers. Fortunately, Denver Film is now making the budget “less dramatic” by offering monthly payments starting at $5.50. Members are treated like a star, getting discounted tickets and all-day happy hour at the Sie FilmCenter, plus advance reservations and admission to the Denver Film Festival. denverfilm.org
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.
denverpost
News
Other voices: How to stop so many of Putin’s critics from dying
Quick, somebody repair the slippery floors and close all the open hospital windows in Moscow. One was obviously responsible for the freak-accident death of Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil. Maganov must have tripped, perhaps on his IV line, before plummeting to his death on Thursday.
And quick, somebody also check all the apartment windows in Washington, where Dan Rapoport, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin and an open supporter of jailed critic Alexei Navalny, fell out of his luxury apartment building on Aug. 14. But maybe it was suicide; a medical examiner’s report is pending.
It’s more than windows and floors that demand serious inspection. In and around Russia and the world, people who happen to have inconvenient positions or opinions are winding up dead from freak accidents or suicides or gunshot wounds that Russian officials insist were self-inflicted.
In January, Leonid Shulman, a former executive at state-owned gas giant Gazprom, was found dead in the bathroom of his cottage near St. Petersburg. Bathrooms have notoriously wet floors, perhaps requiring a new set of regulations to demand they are promptly dried following showers and shaves.
Russia could also use a blue-ribbon garage safety commission to look into the tragic death of gas executive Alexander Tyulakov in his St. Petersburg-area garage the day after the February invasion of Ukraine.
In April, former top natural gas executive Sergei Protosenya was found dead along with his wife and daughter in their villa in Spain, with officials saying he killed them before taking his own life.
In July, Yury Voronov, the CEO and founder of Astra-Shipping, which worked on Arctic contracts for Gazprom, was found dead in his pool and with a gunshot wound in his head. The gun was nearby.
Perhaps Russia’s FSB, the KGB successor that does Putin’s dirty work, can send mental health counselors to the homes of such individuals to reverse this contagious depression. But at the very least, someone needs to check all the floors. Usually the problem is the floors.
— The New York Daily News
NBA free agents: Montrezl Harrell joins P.J. Tucker with 76ers
Muslim gangs terrorize Hindus and vandalize property after India’s T20 victory in Pakistan
Bitcoin’s Market Dominance Decreases, Sign of Incoming Dips?
ASK IRA: Can Heat thrive through strength in numbers?
China is at work in Africa with a dangerous strategy. The United States must act now to counter it
Column: Why a soap opera of a Chicago White Sox season needs its main character, Tony La Russa, back in the dugout
Is $18K the Pseudo Bottom for Bitcoin (BTC)?
Cheap things to do in Colorado
Other voices: How to stop so many of Putin’s critics from dying
Filecoin (FIL) In Bearish Clutch, But May Easily Escape And Recover
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room