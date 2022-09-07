toggle caption Gagan Nayar/AFP via Getty Images Gagan Nayar/AFP via Getty Images

A new international study estimates that from January 1, 2020 to May 1, 2022, nearly 8 million children aged 18 and under lost a parent or primary caregiver to a pandemic-related cause. When researchers included the deaths of secondary caregivers like grandparents or other older relatives, the number of children affected rose to 10.5 million.

That’s a big jump from the previous estimate of 5.2 million children who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through October 31, 2021.

The findings are “heartbreaking and disturbing,” says Susan Hillis, lead author of the new study and co-chair of the Global Reference Group on Children Affected by COVID-19 and the Crisis, an international team that tracks the indirect toll. of the pandemic on children.

Some countries are beginning to address these catastrophic losses with new programs that offer support to bereaved families — though the United States is lagging behind in this effort.

Why have the estimates increased?

When asked why the numbers are so much higher than previously thought, Hillis replies: “Part of the increases are because we just have more accurate death data to model our estimates on. And of course, the other aspect of the increases is that the deaths have continued.”

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, also found that the greatest number of children affected by these losses were in Africa and Southeast Asia. India has suffered the most, with 3.5 million children mourning the loss of a parent or primary/secondary caregiver. However, Bolivia and Peru have the highest rates of affected children, with 1 in 50 children in both countries losing caregivers during the pandemic.

These children face potentially devastating consequences. The emotional toll may be what people think of first, but the impact touches many areas of a child’s life.

“This huge bereavement is an economic loss,” says Lorraine Sherr, a psychologist at University College London and a member of the Global Reference Group, who did not participate in the latest estimates.

This is especially true when the parent or primary caregiver who died was the primary breadwinner in the family. A family’s loss of income can put children at increased risk of food and housing insecurity.

If a child moves to a new community or family because of the death of a parent, “that’s a separation,” she says. “And then there’s disengagement at school, and then there’s disengagement with friendships, with things that made them happy or helped them learn. So you have this kind of huge waterfall of losses.”

Grief is a leading predictor of poor school performance, says psychologist Julie Kaplow, executive vice president of trauma and bereavement programs at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

Studies also point to the lasting mental and physical health effects of losing a parent or caregiver.

“This increases the risk of mental health problems, suicide, prolonged complications of grief, sexual exploitation and abuse, and even physical abuse of children,” Hillis says.

Find ways to help grieving children

Many countries and organizations are finally recognizing the urgent need to help children and families cope with this loss, Sherr says.

“Some efforts are being put in place, notably in South Africa, Eswatini, Kenya and Botswana,” says Joel-Pascal Ntwali N’konzi, co-author of the new study and researcher at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences. from Kigali, Rwanda. In South Africa and Eswatini, 1 in 100 children have lost a parent or caregiver.

Sometimes the solution comes in the form of cash assistance.

Providing cash payments to these families can ensure that families can afford school fees in countries where education comes at a price. N’konzi and his co-authors hope that other countries will join these efforts.

The World Bank is also considering providing countries with funding for the “money plus care initiative,” Sherr said.

“That means you give the family a stipend or a small cash injection, but you couple that with care – a kind of social support services, school and education related.”

These types of support programs would also connect bereaved families with grassroots organizations or non-profit organizations that can provide mental health care and psychological support to the children and surviving parent or caregivers.

Previous research on children orphaned by the HIV-AIDS epidemic shows that such efforts can cushion the impact of trauma on children, says Sherr, who has researched this topic.

“We looked at education risks, things like missing school, dropping grades for the school year,” she explains. “We looked at emotional outcomes such as depression, stress, identity, anxiety, trauma. We also looked at positive outcomes such as coping and resilience.”

She says projects that included cash transfers and connection to community supports and services improved these outcomes for bereaved children.

However, there has been no federal effort to address the crisis here in the United States, notes Rachel Kidman, a social epidemiologist who has studied the long-term impacts of the HIV-AIDS epidemic on children. The new study found that more than 250,000 American children had lost a parent or caregiver due to the pandemic as of May 1, 2022.

And yet, says Kidman, who was not involved in the new research, “I don’t see any concerted effort or even initiative from the federal government” to address the needs of these children.